Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Commuters decry ‘unilateral’ fare increment		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11713 Posts
Posted - 15 Jul 2022 :  19:01:39  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
RELATED TOPIC:
https://www.gambia.com/agreement-on-implementation-of-new-route-licensing-scheme-starts-on-monday/
++++++++++

==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/commuters-decry-unilateral-fare-increment-by-drivers
==========

#Headlines

Commuters decry ‘unilateral’ fare increment by drivers

Jul 15, 2022, 12:00 PM | Article By: Ali Jaw

Commuters in the country have added their voice to what many believe was a ‘unilateral move’ by commercial drivers by increasing transport fares, while negotiation is underway between government, transport union and other stakeholders over transport fare.

The proposed increment in transport fares came following increase in fuel prices in the country as of 1st July 2022; the price of a litre of Petrol rose from D69.52 to D78.76, while the price of a litre of Diesel also increased from 64.78 to D73.78.

This ‘unilateral’ sharp increase in transports fares, according to some, even started days before Eid Al Adha prayers.

The fares from West field to Banjul, which used to be D15 for commercial vans and D25 for taxi, is now D50.

Some of the concerned commuters, who spoke to The Point, lamented the selfish nature of some drivers, saying this sharp increment of fares due to shortage of fuel cannot be justified.

Dembo Kujabi, a commuter, said the increment cannot be justified, saying it is way too much.

"Yes, the fuel has been increased but that cannot be a reason. The fuel is increased, but the increment has not doubled the price, but they have way more than doubled the fares."

Another commuter, Ansumana Ceesay, lamented that since government doesn't want to control the prices of goods and services in the country, ordinary Gambians would continue to be at the mercy of these people, who have no regard for what is right or wrong.

"All they care for is how to make profit, and they don't care the impact it will have on the people."

Bintou Faal, another commuter, urged government to intervene as soon as possible to address this unfortunate "emergency" to help travelers.

The fare increment, she added, would impact negatively on many people, as salaries and wages in The Gambia are very low and too little to even support workers.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06