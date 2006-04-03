Bantaba in Cyberspace
PUBLIC NOTICE

IMMEDIATE MEDICAL CARE TO BE PROVIDED WITHOUT WAITING FOR POLICE ESCORT

Date: July 11, 2025

The Office of the Inspector General of Police informs the general public and all health facilities that, effective immediately, all medical emergencies must be given prompt treatment upon arrival at any health facility, without waiting for a police escort.

This directive follows correspondence received from the Department of Health mandating that no patient in need of urgent care shall be denied or delayed assistance for lack of police presence.

All health facilities are required to ensure correct documentation of such cases and to notify the nearest police station as soon as practicable after the patient has been attended to.

The public and health workers are reminded that it is not necessary to wait for police before providing or receiving emergency care. However, timely reporting to the police remains a requirement for proper recordkeeping and any further investigation.

All police personnel are hereby directed to take note of this guidance and disseminate the information accordingly to avoid unnecessary delays that may endanger lives.

The Gambia Police Force remains committed to working closely with health authorities to safeguard public safety and uphold the right to timely medical assistance.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
