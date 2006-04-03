Author Topic Momodou





The Standard: SEPTEMBER 25, 2023



By Lamin Cham



https://standard.gm/janjangbureh-bicentenary-celebrations-pushed-to-january/



The planned bicentenary anniversary of Janjangbureh, formerly called Georgetown, the administrative capital of Central River Region, has now been postponed to January, sources close to the organising committee told The Standard. The event was initially scheduled for 23 to 26 November 2023.



According to our source, a new date for the event has been fixed for 4 to 7 January 2024, a period expected to be the peak of the tourist season with a sizeable number of Gambians visiting from abroad.



Our source said some five African heads of state have been invited to attend the event.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone