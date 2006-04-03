Author Topic Momodou





11651 Posts Posted - 03 Mar 2025 : 18:43:30 Guinea-Bissau president threatens to expel ECOWAS mission, bloc says



Guinea-Bissau's President, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, has threatened to expel a political mission sent by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the bloc stated on Sunday.



The dispute centers around the duration of Embalo's presidential term, which began in 2020. The opposition argues that his term should have ended last week, while the Supreme Court of Justice has ruled that it ends on September 4.



Embalo, who led ECOWAS from 2022 to 2023, announced that presidential and legislative elections would not take place until November 30.



In response, ECOWAS deployed a mission from February 21 to 28, alongside the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), to facilitate consensus on conducting elections.



However, the mission was forced to leave Guinea-Bissau on March 1 after Embalo threatened to expel it. This escalating tension in a country with a history of military coups raises concerns of potential unrest.



Embalo had visited Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before the incident.



Information for this report was sourced from Reuters.





Source: VOA



