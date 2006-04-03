Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: World politics
 Guinea-Bissau president threatens to expel ECOWAS		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
11651 Posts
Posted - 03 Mar 2025 :  18:43:30  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Guinea-Bissau president threatens to expel ECOWAS mission, bloc says

Guinea-Bissau's President, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, has threatened to expel a political mission sent by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the bloc stated on Sunday.

The dispute centers around the duration of Embalo's presidential term, which began in 2020. The opposition argues that his term should have ended last week, while the Supreme Court of Justice has ruled that it ends on September 4.

Embalo, who led ECOWAS from 2022 to 2023, announced that presidential and legislative elections would not take place until November 30.

In response, ECOWAS deployed a mission from February 21 to 28, alongside the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), to facilitate consensus on conducting elections.

However, the mission was forced to leave Guinea-Bissau on March 1 after Embalo threatened to expel it. This escalating tension in a country with a history of military coups raises concerns of potential unrest.

Embalo had visited Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before the incident.

Information for this report was sourced from Reuters.


Source: VOA

#guineabissau #ecowas #voaafrica
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2024 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06