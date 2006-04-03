Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11467 Posts Posted - 25 Jan 2024 : 10:32:59 Tom resigns as Gambia coach

The Poit: Jan 24, 2024

By: Cherno Omar Bobb

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/tom-resigns-as-gambia-coach



Tom Sainfeit has resigned as the head coach of The Gambia senior national team following the elimination of the Scorpions from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Coach Sainfeit announced his resignation yesterday, Tuesday, during a press conference after losing 3-2 to Cameroon in its final game of the tournament.



The Gambia failed to win a game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after losing its 3 group games.



The Belgian coach guided The Gambia to its first ever Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in 2021 where the team reached the quarter-final but eventually lost to host nation 2-0.



Sainfeit was appointed as Scorpions head coach in 2018 and led the Gambia to back to back AFCON appearances in 2021 and 2023.



