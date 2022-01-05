Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

  Forum Topics Posts Last Post Moderator(s)  
Collapse This Category General Forum    
Old Posts General Forum: General discussion
This is the forum where everything that does not fall under other categories is discussed and debated. The guiding line is: Enlightenment, Diversity, Tolerance and Sharing.		 336 812 14 Apr 2022
23:16:56
by: toubab1020 Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Collapse This Category Politics Forum    
New Posts Politics: Gambian politics
A place where community members discuss topics regarding Gambian politics, democracy, development, justice and rule of law.		 2361 5618 11 May 2022
18:06:08
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		 admin, kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Visit Draft Elections Bill, 2020 Draft Elections Bill, 2020
Draft ELECTIONS BILL, 2020

Download The Gambia Draft ELECTIONS BILL, 2020 in PDF
https://gambia.dk/downloads/ELECTIONS-BILL-2020-10-SEPTEMBER-2020.pdf
    
Visit 2020 Final Draft Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution
Rejected: 2020 Final Draft Constitution
https://crc220.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/CRC-FINAL-DRAFT-CONSTITUTION.pdf

2020 CRC Final Explanatory Memorandum to the Constitution
https://crc220.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/CRC-FINAL-EXPLANATORY-MEMORANDUM-TO-THE-CONSTITUTION.pdf


PROPOSED DRAFT CONSTITUTION OF THE
REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA
https://crc220.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/CRC-DRAFT-CONSTITUTION.pdf
    
Visit The 1970 Gambian Constitution The 1970 Gambian Constitution
A pdf copy of the 1970 Gambian Constitution		    
Visit The 1997 Gambian Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution
The most up-to-date version of the 1997 Constitution.

Another version is at: http://www.accessgambia.com/information/constitution.html
    
Old Posts Environment and sustainable development
Discussion forum on global environmental challenges, sustainable development and renewable energy		 168 388 24 Apr 2022
12:26:27
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		     View Archived posts
Old Posts Politics: World politics
A place where community members discuss topics about world politics specially with regards to Africa.		 268 585 08 Apr 2022
15:02:16
by: toubab1020 Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Collapse This Category Literature    
Old Posts Poetry Forum
Poetry forum, is a place for members to share their own original creative thoughts, experiences and expressions with others!
 29 68 17 Jan 2021
07:30:28
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		 Momodou   View Archived posts
Collapse This Category Education Forum    
Visit Atlas of the Gambia Project Atlas of the Gambia Project
The Atlas of the Gambia project is a public education project aimed at providing authoritative data and statistics on biophysical, social, cultural and economic dimensions of life in the Gambia - by Dr. Malanding Jaiteh		 admin, Momodou  
Old Posts Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington
Historic log files of The archives of Gambia-L from University of Washington, Seattle from February 1996 - February 1998.		 110 208 10 Sep 2021
17:36:10
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		    
Old Posts Education
This Forum is designed for the community to discuss education related issues in order to provide intellectual, material, logistic and other support to individuals and institutions in need at all levels of education in the Gambia.		 44 77 22 Feb 2022
08:04:23
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Old Posts History
A forum for sharing knowledge of our history, both written and oral		 46 91 24 Apr 2022
11:26:25
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		 kondorong   View Archived posts
Collapse This Category Science and Technology Forum    
Old Posts Science and Technology
A forum for sharing ideas on Science and Information Technology.		 18 39 05 Oct 2021
01:50:39
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Collapse This Category Gambian Cultural Forum    
Old Posts Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire
A place where community members share some jokes to give us a giggle from time to time.		 8 22 20 Nov 2015
09:33:34
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Old Posts Cultural guide: General
Culture gives expression to the social thought, beliefs and values of human beings and constitutes the way of life of a people. This place is for community members to discuss topics regarding relationship issues, behaviour and other values .................		 90 225 29 Mar 2022
13:44:20
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Visit Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file)
Plenty of information about local customs & other cross-cultural skills which are essential for anyone intending to live in The Gambia. Also includes articles about various aspects of life ranging from giving alms to traditional marriages.		    
Old Posts Cultural guide: Music
This is a place for community members to discuss topics regarding music. Gambian musicians are welcome to post their bios and other information for promotion.		 41 86 18 Dec 2020
14:10:10
by: rassimian Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Visit Soto Koto TV Network Soto Koto TV Network
Celebrating the Rich Treasure of Human Culture. Lots of interesting stuff about Africa, the Gambia, music movies and much more.
    
Collapse This Category Bantaba Polls    
Old Posts Opinion Polls
Note: These polls are not scientific and reflects the opinions of only those Bantaba users and visitors who have chosen to participate. The results cannot be assumed to represent the opinions of Bantaba users in general, nor the public as a whole.

Only administrators and moderators create new polls for the forum here. Nevertheless, you are welcome to send a proposal to administrators and moderators by mail from their profile if you would like to have a poll on any issue.		 49 52 06 Nov 2021
19:02:48
by: admin Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Collapse This Category Sports Forum    
Old Posts Sports: General
A place for community members to discuss topics regarding all other kinds of Gambia related sport.		 21 45 07 Feb 2022
10:54:32
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Zulu   View Archived posts
Old Posts Sports: Gambian Football
A place for community members to discuss topics regarding Gambian football.		 39 92 02 Feb 2022
10:14:30
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		 Zulu   View Archived posts
Collapse This Category Health and Nutrition Forum    
Old Posts Health and Nutrition
Under this group, community members can post anything relating to Preventive Medicine, basic Hygiene like boiling water before use, control of diseases etc.		 255 716 23 Mar 2022
11:37:36
by: toubab1020 Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Collapse This Category Turism & Travel Forum    
Old Posts Travel Forum
A place where community members can share travel tips and information, preferably Gambia related.

Advertisment:


KAIMA SALA ECO-LODGE, Kuntaur, CRR North, The Gambia
- Accomodations, Restaurant, Bird watching, Forest Walk, Trip to Stone Circles and River Gambia.

Tel. (+220) 310 3112 / 764 5514 / 341 4768
E-mail: kaimasala@gambia.dk / nacogambia@yahoo.co.uk

Plus code: M46P+25 Jakaba, The Gambia		 36 88 01 Mar 2022
15:17:44
by: toubab1020 Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou   View Archived posts
Old Posts Tourism: General
Tourism is at the moment a very important employment and foreign exchange earning sector for The Gambian people and the economy. This is a place for community members to discuss topics regarding promotion of an alternative tourism by encouraging Eco-Tourism, and other issues related to tourism in general......		 44 137 01 May 2022
03:40:16
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Visit Stone Circles of The Gambia Stone Circles of The Gambia
Like the Pyramids and Temples of Ancient Egypt and the ruins of Zimbabwe, the stone circles of Senegal and the Gambia are impressive remains that have puzzled the few travellers who have examined them. This is a page about Stone Circles of The Gambia.		    
Visit Gambia Maps page Gambia Maps page
Anna's Travel MapsŪ - acquire maps using paypal's shopping cart. Full-colour Gambia map showing all major roads and over 600 town and village names, points of interest including accommodation, petrol stops, public facilities, and cultural and historical sites. Also includes detailed city plans of Kanifing Municipal Council and the City of Banjul.

Momodou  
Collapse This Category Religion Forum    
Old Posts Religion Forum: World Religions
This is a place for community members to discuss topics regarding religion, be it Christians,Muslims, Jews or other religions. You dont have to bother reading anything under this heading if you are not interested in religion.		 37 111 01 Apr 2022
21:02:28
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Collapse This Category Announcements    
Old Posts Announcements: Community
A place for community members to post announcements they feel are pertinent to everyone who visits these forums.		 153 261 12 Apr 2022
14:11:20
by: Momodou Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Old Posts Announcements: Gambian Websites
This forum is dedicated to all of us who have a Gambia related website online that we want to announce. Feel free to post the URL here.		 8 13 01 Apr 2021
15:23:16
by: toubab1020 Jump to Last Post		 kondorong, Momodou, Zulu   View Archived posts
Visit The Gambia Resource Page The Gambia Resource Page
The Gambia Resource Page is a rich despository of information related to this small West African country.		    
Visit Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation
SSHFC web portal to enhance service delivery		    
Collapse This Category Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links    
Visit DiasporiumNews DiasporiumNews
DiasporiumNews on Tunein		    
Visit Freedom Newspaper Online Freedom Newspaper Online
    
Visit Gainako Online Gainako Online
Gainako on Tunein
Guardianship & Independence		    
Visit JollofNews Online JollofNews Online
JollofNews on Tunein		    
Visit Kairo News Kairo News
Kairo Radio on Tunein
In pursuit of the truth, freedom and justice we shall survive.		    
Visit Kibaaro news and Radio Kibaaro news and Radio
Kibaaro Radio on Tunein		    
Visit MAMOS TV MAMOS TV
MAMOS TV		    
Visit Seereer Radio Seereer Radio
The voice of the Seereer Community		    
Visit The Chronicle The Chronicle
A new Gambian Online newspaper		    
Visit The Fatu Radio Network The Fatu Radio Network
A premier African talkshow network		    
Visit The Trumpet Newspaper The Trumpet Newspaper
The Trumpet is a Gambian newspaper dedicated in publishing investigative, human hights, legal matters and other human interest stories with impartiality.		    
Collapse This Category A Testing Area    
Old Posts Testing Forum
This forum gives you a chance to become more familiar with how this product responds to different features and keeps testing in one place instead of posting tests all over. Happy Posting!		 0 0   Momodou   View Archived posts
Events Calendar
May 2022
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
 Thursday, May 12, 2022
 
There are no events for this date.
Upcoming Events
 
May 25
African Liberation Day
 Recent Events
 
April 24
Happy Republic Day.
April 11
April 10th - 11th 2000 students killings
April 10
April 10th - 11th 2000 students killings
February 18
The Gambia Independent Anniversary
January 30
5th Janjanbureh Kankurang Festival

Board Statistics
Collapse Active Users Active Users
Active Members: 0 | Anonymous Members: 0 | Guests: 69 || Total: 69
Active Users Record: 1361 | Record Set On: 24 May 2021 at 06:50:55
Members Online: None
Statistics
  363 of 568 Members have made 9734 posts in 22 forums, with the last post on 11 May 2022 18:06:08 by: Momodou.
There are currently 4161 topics.
Please welcome our newest member: GambiaFriend.
New Posts Contains new posts since last visit.
Old Posts No new posts since the last visit.
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.12 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06