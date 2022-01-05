Forum Topics Posts Last Post Moderator(s)

General Forum: General discussion

General Forum: General discussion

This is the forum where everything that does not fall under other categories is discussed and debated. The guiding line is: Enlightenment, Diversity, Tolerance and Sharing.

Draft Elections Bill, 2020

Draft ELECTIONS BILL, 2020



Download The Gambia Draft ELECTIONS BILL, 2020 in PDF

https://gambia.dk/downloads/ELECTIONS-BILL-2020-10-SEPTEMBER-2020.pdf



2020 Final Draft Constitution

Rejected: 2020 Final Draft Constitution

https://crc220.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/CRC-FINAL-DRAFT-CONSTITUTION.pdf



2020 CRC Final Explanatory Memorandum to the Constitution

https://crc220.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/CRC-FINAL-EXPLANATORY-MEMORANDUM-TO-THE-CONSTITUTION.pdf





PROPOSED DRAFT CONSTITUTION OF THE

REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA

https://crc220.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/CRC-DRAFT-CONSTITUTION.pdf



The 1970 Gambian Constitution

A pdf copy of the 1970 Gambian Constitution

The 1997 Gambian Constitution

The most up-to-date version of the 1997 Constitution.



Another version is at: http://www.accessgambia.com/information/constitution.html



Politics: World politics

Politics: World politics

A place where community members discuss topics about world politics specially with regards to Africa.

Poetry Forum

Poetry forum, is a place for members to share their own original creative thoughts, experiences and expressions with others!

Atlas of the Gambia Project

The Atlas of the Gambia project is a public education project aimed at providing authoritative data and statistics on biophysical, social, cultural and economic dimensions of life in the Gambia - by Dr. Malanding Jaiteh admin , Momodou

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington

Education

Education

This Forum is designed for the community to discuss education related issues in order to provide intellectual, material, logistic and other support to individuals and institutions in need at all levels of education in the Gambia.

History

History

A forum for sharing knowledge of our history, both written and oral

Cultural guide: General

Cultural guide: General

Culture gives expression to the social thought, beliefs and values of human beings and constitutes the way of life of a people. This place is for community members to discuss topics regarding relationship issues, behaviour and other values .................

Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file)

Plenty of information about local customs & other cross-cultural skills which are essential for anyone intending to live in The Gambia. Also includes articles about various aspects of life ranging from giving alms to traditional marriages.

Cultural guide: Music

Cultural guide: Music

This is a place for community members to discuss topics regarding music. Gambian musicians are welcome to post their bios and other information for promotion.

Soto Koto TV Network

Celebrating the Rich Treasure of Human Culture. Lots of interesting stuff about Africa, the Gambia, music movies and much more.



Opinion Polls

Note: These polls are not scientific and reflects the opinions of only those Bantaba users and visitors who have chosen to participate. The results cannot be assumed to represent the opinions of Bantaba users in general, nor the public as a whole.



Only administrators and moderators create new polls for the forum here. Nevertheless, you are welcome to send a proposal to administrators and moderators by mail from their profile if you would like to have a poll on any issue. 49 52 06 Nov 2021

Sports: General

Sports: General

A place for community members to discuss topics regarding all other kinds of Gambia related sport.

Sports: Gambian Football

Sports: Gambian Football

A place for community members to discuss topics regarding Gambian football.

Health and Nutrition

Health and Nutrition

Under this group, community members can post anything relating to Preventive Medicine, basic Hygiene like boiling water before use, control of diseases etc.

Travel Forum

A place where community members can share travel tips and information, preferably Gambia related.



Plus code: M46P+25 Jakaba, The Gambia

Tourism: General

Tourism: General

Tourism is at the moment a very important employment and foreign exchange earning sector for The Gambian people and the economy. This is a place for community members to discuss topics regarding promotion of an alternative tourism by encouraging Eco-Tourism, and other issues related to tourism in general......

Stone Circles of The Gambia

Like the Pyramids and Temples of Ancient Egypt and the ruins of Zimbabwe, the stone circles of Senegal and the Gambia are impressive remains that have puzzled the few travellers who have examined them. This is a page about Stone Circles of The Gambia.

Gambia Maps page

Anna's Travel MapsŪ - acquire maps using paypal's shopping cart. Full-colour Gambia map showing all major roads and over 600 town and village names, points of interest including accommodation, petrol stops, public facilities, and cultural and historical sites. Also includes detailed city plans of Kanifing Municipal Council and the City of Banjul.



Momodou

Religion Forum: World Religions

Religion Forum: World Religions

This is a place for community members to discuss topics regarding religion, be it Christians,Muslims, Jews or other religions. You dont have to bother reading anything under this heading if you are not interested in religion.

Announcements: Community

Announcements: Community

A place for community members to post announcements they feel are pertinent to everyone who visits these forums.

Announcements: Gambian Websites

Announcements: Gambian Websites

This forum is dedicated to all of us who have a Gambia related website online that we want to announce. Feel free to post the URL here.

The Gambia Resource Page

The Gambia Resource Page is a rich despository of information related to this small West African country.

DiasporiumNews

DiasporiumNews on Tunein

Gainako Online

Gainako on Tunein

Guardianship & Independence

JollofNews Online

JollofNews on Tunein

Kairo News

Kairo Radio on Tunein

In pursuit of the truth, freedom and justice we shall survive.

Seereer Radio

The voice of the Seereer Community

The Chronicle

A new Gambian Online newspaper

The Fatu Radio Network

A premier African talkshow network

The Trumpet Newspaper

The Trumpet is a Gambian newspaper dedicated in publishing investigative, human hights, legal matters and other human interest stories with impartiality.