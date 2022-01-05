General Forum: General discussion This is the forum where everything that does not fall under other categories is discussed and debated. The guiding line is: Enlightenment, Diversity, Tolerance and Sharing.
Atlas of the Gambia Project The Atlas of the Gambia project is a public education project aimed at providing authoritative data and statistics on biophysical, social, cultural and economic dimensions of life in the Gambia - by Dr. Malanding Jaiteh
Education This Forum is designed for the community to discuss education related issues in order to provide intellectual, material, logistic and other support to individuals and institutions in need at all levels of education in the Gambia.
Cultural guide: General Culture gives expression to the social thought, beliefs and values of human beings and constitutes the way of life of a people. This place is for community members to discuss topics regarding relationship issues, behaviour and other values .................
Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Plenty of information about local customs & other cross-cultural skills which are essential for anyone intending to live in The Gambia. Also includes articles about various aspects of life ranging from giving alms to traditional marriages.
Cultural guide: Music This is a place for community members to discuss topics regarding music. Gambian musicians are welcome to post their bios and other information for promotion.
Opinion Polls Note: These polls are not scientific and reflects the opinions of only those Bantaba users and visitors who have chosen to participate. The results cannot be assumed to represent the opinions of Bantaba users in general, nor the public as a whole.
Only administrators and moderators create new polls for the forum here. Nevertheless, you are welcome to send a proposal to administrators and moderators by mail from their profile if you would like to have a poll on any issue.
Tourism: General Tourism is at the moment a very important employment and foreign exchange earning sector for The Gambian people and the economy. This is a place for community members to discuss topics regarding promotion of an alternative tourism by encouraging Eco-Tourism, and other issues related to tourism in general......
Stone Circles of The Gambia Like the Pyramids and Temples of Ancient Egypt and the ruins of Zimbabwe, the stone circles of Senegal and the Gambia are impressive remains that have puzzled the few travellers who have examined them. This is a page about Stone Circles of The Gambia.
Gambia Maps page Anna's Travel MapsŪ - acquire maps using paypal's shopping cart. Full-colour Gambia map showing all major roads and over 600 town and village names, points of interest including accommodation, petrol stops, public facilities, and cultural and historical sites. Also includes detailed city plans of Kanifing Municipal Council and the City of Banjul.
Religion Forum: World Religions This is a place for community members to discuss topics regarding religion, be it Christians,Muslims, Jews or other religions. You dont have to bother reading anything under this heading if you are not interested in religion.
Testing Forum This forum gives you a chance to become more familiar with how this product responds to different features and keeps testing in one place instead of posting tests all over. Happy Posting!