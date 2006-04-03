Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11584 Posts
Posted - 15 May 2022 :  14:34:26
RELATED Topic:
https://standard.gm/gambia-news/police-confirm-missing-brusubi-woman-found-in-senegal-is-back/

===========

Have the "Psycho-social support personnel." mentioned in the above topic been of any help and are the police now able to continue their investigations?
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
