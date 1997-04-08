Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l:LOG9708C - Digest 80 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10358 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 13:51:37



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Fwd: Return of Qualified African Nationals

by

2) RE: Return of Qualified African Nationals

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

3) RE: Development of subsaharan Africa

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

4) FWD:Taylor Pledges Reconciliation As His Priority

by

5) FWD:Restoration Of Peace In Liberia An African Success

by

6) LALA???

by

7) SV: A Gambian National Language

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

8) RE: Test: don't look!

by "A.Dibba" <

9) Internet awareness seminar

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

10) Re: Development of subsaharan Africa (3)

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

11) Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

12) RE: LALA???

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

13) Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

by

14) RE: Internet awareness seminar

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

15) Re: GambiaNet Advisory Board

by "N.JARJU" <

16) Our man in Ministry of education.

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

17) Re: GambiaNet Advisory Board

by Andrea Klumpp <

18) RE: Summer Jam

by

19) Fwd: Nigerian Music Superstar Dies at 58 (fwd)

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

20) GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

21) [Fwd: GambiaNet Progress Report- 26/6/97]

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

22) GambiaNet Bylaws

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

23) New members

by

24) For PAMAMBOUNA BOJANG

by Momodou Musa Janneh <

25) RE: LALA???

by

26) Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

27) Re: Develop. of subsaharan Africa :rejoinders

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

28) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

29) Re: LALA???

by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

30) Re: LALA???

by "Omar Gassama" <

31) ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

32) Re: developm. of subsaharan africa

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

33) RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

34) Language, culture, nation-building etc-a reminder

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

35) RE: LALA???

by

36) SV: Development of subsaharan Africa

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

37) RE: LALA???

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

38) RE: LALA???

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

39) RE: LALA???

by

40) Re: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

41) RE: LALA???

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

42) RE: LALA???

by

43) RE: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

44) RE: LALA???

by

45) RE: LALA???

by

46) RE: LALA???

by

47) LA-LA-LA

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

48) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

49) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

50) Belated Introduction.......

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

51) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message

by

52) Fwd: FOOD-FINANCE: New Investments Needed to Fight 'Hidden Hunger'

by

53) Fwd: U.S.-AFRICA: Getting Democracy Wron

by

54) RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

55) Re: LA-LA-LA

by Abdourahman Touray <

56) Re: LA-LA-LA

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

57) Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

58) Re: Summer Jam

by

59) Re: LA-LA-LA

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

60) (Fwd): UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Calls for Penalties Against Co

by

61) RE: Belated Introduction.......

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

62) RE: LA-LA-LA

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

63) RE: LA-LA-LA

by Badara Joof <

64) RE: LALA???

by

65) RE: LALA???

by

66)

by

67) Re: No Subject

by

68) Re: LA-LA-LA

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

69) Re: No Subject

by

70) RE: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

71) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

72) Re: No Subject

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

73) Fwd: AFRICA: Ruling Party/Opposition Gap Devides Women Too

by

74) Re: LA-LA-LA

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

75) Re: LA-LA-LA

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

76) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Nigeria Tops Global Li

by

77) SV: LA-LA-LA

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

78) Re: A Gambian National Language

by Susan Renee Hayes <

79) Re: No Subject

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

80) Re: No Subject

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

81) Re: LA-LA-LA

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

82) Re: SV: LA-LA-LA

by

83) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message

by Abdourahman Touray <

84) Re: Gambians NOT going back home

by

85) RE: Gambians NOT going back home

by Badara Joof <

86) Re: A Gambian National Language

by

87) Re: Gambians NOT going back home

by

88) Re: A Gambian National Language

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

89) Re: Gambians NOT going back home

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

90) Re: A Gambian National Language

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

91) Re: No Subject

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

92) Re: PMJALLOW:DEV. OF SUBSAHARAN AFRICA

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

93) RE: Gambians NOT going back home

by Badara Joof <

94) Re: A Gambian National Language

by

95) Encourage Young Gambian Businesses

by Isatou Secka <

96) unity for the good of Gambia

by

97) RE: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses

by

98) Re: People are People

by David Gilden <

99) RE: People are People

by

100) Fwd: "Merceneries eye Sierra Leone"

by

101) RE: People are People

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

102) RE: People are People

by

103) RE: People are People

by

104) New and Curious

by "LAURA T RADER" <

105) Re: Gambians NOT going back home

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

106) RE: New and Curious

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

107) Re: A Gambian National Language

by O BALDEH <

108) Folks! Folks!

by Momodou Musa Janneh <

109) Re: Gambians not going back!

by

110) Re: New and Curious

by

111) House for rent needed

by

112) New Member

by

113) Gambia travel site (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

114) Re: Gambians not going back!

by

115) RE: LA-LA PART 2

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

116) RE: LA-LA PART 3

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

117) Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

118) SV: SV: LA-LA-LA

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

119) SV: LA-LA PART 3

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

120) RE: Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

121) SV: New and Curious

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

122) RE: Folks! Folks!

by

123) FW: Sauerkraut

by Ceesay Soffie <

124) RE: People are People

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

125) Re: People are People

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

126) Debating Skills Le?

by "LAURA T RADER" <

127) Re: Debating Skills Le?

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

128) LA LA LA LA LA

by

129) RE: Debating Skills Le?

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

130) RE: New and Curious

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

131) RE: People are People

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

132) Re: People are People

by Andrea Klumpp <

133) RE: New and Curious

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

134) Re: Sauerkraut

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

135) RE: People are People

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

136) RE: New and Curious

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

137) Re: unity for the good of Gambia

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

138) Re: LA-LA-LA

by

139) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

140) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses

by

141) RE: People are People

by

142) RE: People are People

by

143) Re: LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA

by Abdou Gibba <

144) RE: unity for the good of Gambia

by

145) RE: Debating Skills Le?

by

146) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses

by Abdou Gibba <

147) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

148) Re: GambiaNet Bylaws

by Andrea Klumpp <

149) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses

by

150) Re: Gambia travel site (fwd)

by

151) Re: A Gambian National Language

by "M. Njie" <

152) FW: story for the day

by Ceesay Soffie <

153) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

154) RE: People are People

by "LAURA T RADER" <

155) RE: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

156) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses

by

157) RE: People are People

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

158) Re: LA LA LA LA LA

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

159) RE: People are People

by

160) introduction

by "m.gassama" <

161) RE: LA LA LA LA LA

by

162) RE: introduction

by

163) Re: introduction

by

164) My thoughts on different mails

by

165) RE: introduction

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

166) RE: People are People

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

167) Re: My thoughts on different mails

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

168) Re: introduction

by Momodou Musa Janneh <

169) GambiaNet Advisory Board

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

170) Re: GambiaNet Advisory Board

by Momodou Musa Janneh <

171) Re: People are People

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

172) Re: Torstien

by

173) The Gambia

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

174) RE: People are People

by

175) Monetary/Economic Matters

by

176) Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)

by Francis Njie <

177) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)

by Francis Njie <

178) Re: Internet awareness seminar (Bandwidth Increases)

by Francis Njie <

179) Re: The Gambia

by Andrea Klumpp <

180) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)

by

181) SV: New and Curious

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

182) New member

by

183) Fwd: FINANCE-DEVELOPMEN: IMF Ties 'Good Governance' Conditions To Its Loans

by

184) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

185) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)

by

186) Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 07:31:39 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Return of Qualified African Nationals

Message-ID: <





Information from IOM in washington.



Peace

Tombong Saidy

---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

To:

Date: 97-07-26 05:04:27 EDT



********************************************************



RETURN OF QUALIFIED AFRICAN NATIONALS PROGRAM



> Job placement in Africa

> Financial assistance for returning job holders

> Support for self-employment projects



********************************************************



INTRODUCTION



In an effort to address the effects of the Brain Drain, the

International Organization for Migration (IOM) is implementing a program

to facilitate the return of highly qualified African professionals.







PROGRAM SUMMARY



African countries participating in Phase III of the Return of Qualified

African Nationals Program are: Angola, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Ghana,

Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Mozambique, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Nationals of these countries interested in job placement who hold a

Ph.D., or a Masters degree with two years of working experience, are

invited to apply. Africans holding a Bachelors degree, with extensive

work experience, will also be considered.



In some cases, IOM may consider applications of professionals who have

identified their own employment positions in Africa. Further, IOM may

evaluate candidates who are interested in self-employment projects.



IOM is able to assist a number of returnees from non-participant

nations, especially, but not limited to, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire,

Eritrea, Guinea, Malawi, Mali, Namibia, Senegal, Tanzania, and Tchad.

These applicants must have an employment position secured in their

country of return before their case may be evaluated.





APPLICATION PROCESS



Applications are submitted to the IOM office in Washington for review.

Approved dossiers are forwarded to regional offices in Africa via IOM

Headquarters in Geneva. The offices in Africa contact prospective

employers and submit dossiers of candidates for appropriate job

vacancies. Candidates may be placed with employers in the Public,

Private, or International sectors, depending on the human resources

requirements for each country. Once a job is secured IOM may provide

return and reintegration assistance.





FINANCIAL SUPPORT



Determined on a case-by-case basis, financial benefits for successfully

matched candidates may include:



> Airline tickets for the candidate and his or her dependents.



> Partial assistance toward the shipment of personal effects.



> A grant toward the purchase of professional equipment.



> Reintegration and reinstallation support to help defray initial

housing and living expenses.





BACKGROUND



The Program for the Reintegration of Qualified African Nationals began

in 1983 as a pilot project with a grant from the European Union

(formerly the EEC) and the United States. This development project was

designed to help reverse the effects of the brain drain on Africa. This

was accomplished by assisting African nations return and employ their

educated and experienced foreign-based nationals. Each returnee was

able to contribute to the development of his or her country through the

transfer of their knowledge, skills and experience. Between 1983 and

1987, 535 African Nationals were assisted by IOM in their return to the

African work force. Due to the overwhelming success of the pilot

project, the European Union approved Phase II of the program under the

Lome III Convention. Interested African ACP countries were invited to

participate. Under the project extension, 765 qualified professionals

and their families returned to Africa. Once again, as a result of the

program's success, the European Union considered and approved a third

phase of the Program under the Lome IV convention. Begun in February,

1995 Phase III of the program is designed to help 999 Africans families

return home.



********************************************************



For more information or an application, contact the IOM office in

Washington:



IOM

1750 K Street NW, Suite 1110

Washington, DC 20006

USA



E-mail:



Please note: IOM Washington is responsible for applications from

African Nationals who reside in Canada, the Caribbean, and the USA.

Inquiries from other locations will be referred to the appropriate IOM

office.



********************************************************



DATA ON IOM



IOM is an independent, non-political organization of 59 Member

Governments and 48 Observer States worldwide. For more than 40 years,

it has planned and operated specialized technical programs to assist in

refugee resettlement and migration for development. Over 8 million

people have received migration assistance under the auspices of IOM and

more than 20,000 people have received reintegration support under the

various "Return of Talent" programs to Africa, Latin America, the

Caribbean, and Southeast Asia.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 17:44:37 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Return of Qualified African Nationals

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA034.F14B03A0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA034.F14B03A0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Tombong!



As always,thanks for the resourcefulness!



Regards Bassss!



----------

From:

Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 10:31

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Fwd: Return of Qualified African Nationals



=20

Information from IOM in washington.



Peace

Tombong Saidy

---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

To:

Date: 97-07-26 05:04:27 EDT



********************************************************



RETURN OF QUALIFIED AFRICAN NATIONALS PROGRAM



> Job placement in Africa

> Financial assistance for returning job holders

> Support for self-employment projects



********************************************************



INTRODUCTION



In an effort to address the effects of the Brain Drain, the

International Organization for Migration (IOM) is implementing a program

to facilitate the return of highly qualified African professionals.











------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 18:30:22 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Development of subsaharan Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA03B.50E48740"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA03B.50E48740

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Jallow!

It was really refreshing reading your analysis of the developmental =

maladies of Gambia, esp. the very interesting real examples you have =

given and what you think should be done about them.



I have some observations to make,but since you apparently have not yet =

finished,my observations will have to wait.But,in the meantime time, can =

you tell us a little about the problems facing the Agricultural Sector, =

because I can't figure out why Africans can't still produce their own =

foods even though the ecomomies of very many of them are based on =

Agriculture.





Regards Bassss! =20



----------

From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 5:02

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





How To develop from here (after a generation of independence) ?



People & Bass in particular





Bye for now and all comments invited.. the thrust of my argument is we

still pay the price of the colonial education of the 1950s..there are

universities in UK specializing in giving third worlders and Africans in

particular Masters degrees in 2 years flat..then of course go home.

Peace

pmj







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:52:30 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: FWD:Taylor Pledges Reconciliation As His Priority

Message-ID: <19970803195425.AAB9256@LOCALNAME>



Taylor Pledges Reconciliation As His Priority



August 3, 1997



Paul Ejime, PANA Correspondent



MONROVIA (PANA) - Liberia's new president, Charles Taylor, has pledged

to make national reconciliation his priority in the post-war

administration of his country.



In our quest to heal the pains of the republic, national

reconciliation remainds the key, Taylor, a former warlord, said after

his inauguration Saturday.



He won the presidential elections overwhelmingly, July 19



To this end, Taylor declared the month of August the period for

national reconciliation and healing.



Reach out and speak to someone even if that person does not want to

speak to you, he said. Apologize to someone eve if you believe that

that person deserves no apology.



In an apparent reference to the fact that he started the 1989

rebellion that triggered the seven-year civil war, Taylor said

Liberians should walk away from any argument about who started the war

and why.



He said: Let us abandon the constant references to our tribal and

ethnic origins in furtherance of the speech of propensity for hate.



That comment came during his inaugural speech, a ceremony lasting one

hour at Monrovia's Centennial Pavilion packed with thousands of

leaders and eight West African leaders.



Taylor told his compatriots they should never ever permit themselves

to be divided by anyone. The war killed at least 150,000 of the

country's estimated 2.5 million people and send hundreds of thousands

more other West African countries as refugees.



Promising to uplift and protect the human rights ad welfare of

Liberians, especially some 60,000 former fighters, Taylor called on

all Liberians abroad to return home and join us in the Herculean task

of reconstructing our beloved country.



He said: We are committed to the welfare and equal opportunity for all

ex-combatants of the civil conflict whether you are health,

traumatised, disabled otherwise disarmed and demobilised.



He promised to be a president to all Liberians and not a factional

leader. He said the principle of reciprocity, self-determination and

non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries would

guide the foreign policy of his administration.



In addition, he pledged to respect the relevant charters of the United

Nations, the Organisation of African Unity, the Economic Community of

West African States (Ecowas) and other international bodies to which

Liberia is signatory.



He urged greater African unity ad subregional integration. Liberia, he

said, would resume its place among the nations of Africa.



Speaking of a new breed of African leaders, Taylor said while Africa

shall entertain the views ad wisdom of other nations Africa shall not

be expected, as in the past, to be commanded by others.



He said Africa should cease to be a consumer continent to be dictated

to or remain a market place where arms for human destruction are sold.





Taylor expressed gratitude to the international community, especially

Ecowas, which has had a peace monitoring force in Liberia to help end

the civil war. He singled out Nigerian leader Sani Abacha for special

mention, saying his personal involvement facilitated the return of

peace to Liberia.







Copyright + 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All

Rights Reserved.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:52:31 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: FWD:Restoration Of Peace In Liberia An African Success

Message-ID: <19970803195425.AAA9256@LOCALNAME>



Restoration Of Peace In Liberia An African Success



August 3, 1997



Paul Ejime, PANA Correspondent



MONROVIA (PANA) - The Ecowas Chairman ad Nigerian head of state, Gen.

Sani Abacha, says the restoration of peace in war-torn Liberia is a

demonstration that Africa can solve its won problems.



It shows that Africans can take their destiny in their own hands and

that regional peace keeping can work and indeed works, he said.



He was speaking Saturday at the inauguration of Charles Taylor as

president of post-war Liberia.



Commending the Economic Community of West African States' (Ecowas)

initiative in Liberia, Abacha said it was the first proven success of

chapter eight of the United Nations charter.



He said the entire world was now focused on Africa's oldest republic,

The rebirth of a great nation as Taylor took the oath of office.



Noting the skepticism that greeted the 1990 deployment of Ecomog, the

community's Peace Monitoring Force, to Liberia, Abacha acknowledged

that peace had been difficult to attain. It involved the sacrifice of

blood, sweat and vast resources, he said.



He added that Liberia had paid too great a price for this war, which

was altogether avoidable.



Describing Taylor's inauguration as epic-making and the culmination of

the collective efforts of the subregion, Abacha said the former

warlord was the man whom destiny has chose to lead Liberia into the

next century.



As Nigeria and Ecowas stood by Liberia during crisis, Abacha said the

same way they would support the country in time of peace.







Copyright + 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All

Rights Reserved.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:00:54 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: LALA???

Message-ID: <



SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA WORD

"LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?



BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 17:18:57 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: A Gambian National Language

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Mr. Baldeh,

I have had a lousy week-end, so please bear with me if you find my question

irresponsible. I have been away from my desk for nearly a week and I' ve

just managed to go through your long answers to Momodou Camara.

My point of departure is that ANYTHING that promotes a Gambian identity is

welcome! Linguists like yourself would certainly have a lot to do whenever

the inhabitants of that geographic entity called Gambia should choose to

invent a hybridised tongue from some of the languages spoken there. But I

have a question and a few comments:



1. I failed to congratulate Bass on that wonderful job he did on a very

brief synopsis about the Origins of Tribali...I do not think Bass intended

it as a course, as you seemed to think. However, I would like to ask why

you think anyone giving a view of some aspect of linguistic history MUST

mention Noam Chomsky.



Frankly, I for one care little , at this material time, about whether

languages are a gift from God or some other deity that should wish us

appreciate it as THE VERB, OR SOURCE OF LIFE(?). Material conditions in

the world have RESULTED TO THE DEATH OF SOME LANGUAGES AND THE BIRTH OF

OTHERS - AND it is of little consequence (TO ME) if that is always a matter

of divine intervention or not. And such material conditions, do, to some

extent, exist in the Gambia! [ That many Gambians speak a Wollof poisoned

with English words is for instance, a fact of this world, explicable with

or without the help of both the Holy Quran and the Holy Bible].



You say that Momodou should answer the imaginary Dane not like a European

since he is not one himself - my understanding of your implication being

that he should answer like an African/Gambia. But, in the same vein, you

mentioned that you do not want to be party to those kind of Gambian-type

discussions(?)!! Well what sort of debates do you want to participate in?

French or Danish ones?? Clear thinking is necessary here, don't you think?

No offence meant.



Best Regards,

Modou Sidibeh.



> Från: O BALDEH <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Re: A Gambian National Language

> Datum: den 31 juli 1997 19:27

>

> Njie,

> I would like give you more of what you need consequently. However, I am

> not among those who advocate for selecting one national langyage among

> the languages for the country. please note that. I am saying it is

> possible to create a langaugae out of these languages but I am not

> proposing one language in the place of others. I will not do that. Thats

> schizo....

> No hard feelings, just make records clear.

> si jaamanobi.

> Omar Baldeh

>

> On Thu, 31 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:

>

> > Momodou's question whether Gambian linquists can create a

new

> > language from the existing ones which could become our

national

> > language in 20-30 years' time, is not difficult to answer.

The

> > answer is YES, they can. But such an important national issue



> > cannot be left to linguists alone. I am not sure whether a

> > mixture of the most simple words will be enough, but I get

> > your point the new language being inclusive of all the other



> > languages.

> >

> > How language originated is still in dispute, with some

> > maintaining that it is a gift from God, while others say it



> > was invented by human beings. The Greeks believed that an

> > ancient 'legislator' gave the true names to all things. I am



> > not sure from Momodou's question, the domains in which the new



> > language is to be used, but I would imagine that it would

of

> > higher status than the other languages. In which case, it

> > would be used in domains such as Family, Technical,

Administration,

> > Education and Rural life.

> >

> > Language and cultural transmission are to some two sides of



> > the same coin. Suffice to say that the new language should

> > be accepted by society at large 'as suitable for its assigned



> > role and of such functional importance as to be worth the

> > effort of acquiring...it has an important bearing on

> > motivation.'

> >

> > One of the problems with a national language in Africa,

> > like in Kenya, is that employers rarely include Kiswahili in

> > their list of qualifications for jobs. There may also be the



> > case that certain wealthy people would prefer to send their

> > kids abroad for education.

> >

> > Out of 53 African states, only about nine have a common

> > national language. So it is a rather tricky subject. And in

> > some countries that now have a national language,there are hist.reasons

for

> > it. Kiswahili, for example, was, to put it crudely, the

mother

> > tongue of only about ten percent of the population. But it

> > has now acquired an almost neutral status, not least because

> > of the massive support given to its development by the

Germans

> > and the willingness of the people to accept it. Momodou did

> > not specifically ask this question, but I just wanted to put

the

> > national language issue in some context. Other members(Susan,

> > Bass, Omar and Jainaba) have voiced their support for the

> > selection of one of our national languages as THE national

> > language, and I will have something to say about this by the



> > middle of next week.

> >

> > I would however like to comment, if I may, about certain

> > issues already raised by Omar. I agree with him that in the



> > world, bilingualism is the norm, and monolingualism the

> > exception. However, if a monolingual is someone who speaks

only

> > one language, there are many to be found in Britain, for

> > example. This is probably because many of them do not see

the

> > need to learn another language, and they are many a time

> > embarrassed by this. I may not get Omar's proper meaning of

> > monolingualism. In which case, I am sorry. All the Africans

> > that I know are at least bilingual, but our

> > bilingualism/multilingualism is hardly recognised. For many, this



> > means being able to speak only certain selected languages.

> >

> > Also, Omar appears to be saying that our indigenous

> > languages are important to us, and at the same arguing that

> > language is culture-neutral. Can he throw more light on this?



> > I just want to ask two questions that sociolinguists sometimes

ask.

> > 1)Does learning another language entail learning another

culture?

> > 2)Does our own language DETERMINE our perception of the world?



> > In trying to answer these questions, take into account, where



> > the LEARNER travels and where the LANGUAGE travels.

> >

> > I agree with Omar that there is no evidence that one

> > language is more ' primitive' than another. Suffice to say that



> > all languages have grammar, phonology, syntax and lexicon. I

> > wll elaborate next week, if there is any need for it, on

the

> > position of the 'univeralists' and the 'relativists' regarding

> > the Principle of Linguistic Equality.

> >

> > If anyone wants to raise certain issues with me on this

> > subject, publicly or privately, it would be much appreciated.

I

> > wish everyone a super weekend.

> >

> > Momodou

> >

> > PS I am sorry if I have caused distress to certain people

> > regarding the length of the mail. That is why I raised the

> > possibility of a private discussion.

> >

> >

> >

> >



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 09:01:13 +0200

From: "A.Dibba" <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Test: don't look!

Message-ID: <01BCA0B4.F6606080@NTWK4_0_96-31>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0B4.F6636DC0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0B4.F6636DC0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





-----Original Message-----

From: Moe S. Jallow [SMTP:

Sent: Saturday, August 02, 1997 6:46 PM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Test: don't look!



Just testing.



-Moe







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 02:25:03 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: "GAMBIA-L" <

Subject: Internet awareness seminar

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Mr.Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





NATIONAL NEWS



FOROYAA WEEKLY NEWSPAPER 31JULY-7AUGUST, 1997



-------------------------------------------



GAMTEL ORGANIZED A ONE DAY INTERNET SENSITIZATION SEMINAR



As part of the celebration to mark Internet week, the Gambia Telecommunications Company Ltd. GAMTEL in collaboration with the UNDP,

Banjul, organized a one day Internet Awareness Seminar at the Kairaba Beach Hotel On Monday, 28 July, 1997 to which the general

public was invited.

In his opening speech to the seminar, the Secretary of State for Works, Communication and Information, Mr. Ebrima Ceesay

underscored the importance of the Internet to the development of The Gambia.

He described the Internet as a tool for development which can bring awareness to the public by providing various forms of

information.

The secretary of State went on to assure the private sector that government does not intend to monopolize the Internet. He

indicated that they would limit themselves to the provisions of services.

In addressing the gathering , the acting UNDP resident Representative, Mr. Yakou Mensah underscored the need to develop an African

Information society that will enhance policy formulation.

Mr. Mensah elaborated on the multifaceted project of the UNDP to The Gambia.

He then went on to describe the introduction of Internet services as one of the most important innovations of the century.

He then outlined the objectives of the Internet project.

The managing Director of GAMTEL recalled that it was barely three months ago that the secretary of State for Works, Communication

and Information led a 5 person delegation to Abuja, Nigeria.

He indicated that the project will allow Internet users to share experience, and expose participants to services through the

Internet.

Other speakers included Dr. Akwule, President of Africa Communications (AFCOM), Richard Kirby of the UNDP Africa Regional Bureau,

and Ms. Molwane, who are part of the UNDP team, Mr. Sankung Sawo and M. Lamin Jagne, both of GAMTEL and Mr. Muhammed Jah of the

Quantum Associates who represented the private sector.

Sources indicate that the project is a three year project jointly sponsored by the UNDP and The Gambia Government to a tune of

$600,000 and $500,000 respectively.

The project is meant to create a national gateway for The Gambia and is based on the principles of capacity building, partnership

and sustainability.

The project will be managed by GAMTEL and The Gambia Government.

The closing remarks were delivered by the Permanent Secretary, State Department of Works, Communications and Information.

Also present at the seminar were Secretaries of State for Finance and Economic Affairs, Trade, Industry and Employment and Foreign

Affairs.

At the end of the deliberations, participants had the opportunity to raise many questions and concerns.



--------------------------------------------



These news are extracted from the latest edition of Foroyaa weekly newspaper.

Spelling errors are all mine.



COMMENT:



The one day seminar was promising in terms of upgrading the existing digital lines to The Gambia.

As I understood it by the information we received from the seminar, with the help of UNDP and in collaboration

with GAMTEL, The Gambia will get a initial 128 Kbit Gateway line to a Internet backbone by the end of the year.

Later in the three year project, even higher bandwidth would be available.

For the initial limited Internet market in The Gambia, a 128Kbit line will be sufficient to deliver good speed browsing, newsgroup

and ftp services.

Promising was also the wording from the Secretary of State for Works, Communication and Information, Mr. Ebrima Ceesay,

and GAMTEL, that the private sector would play an important part in providing the services to the customers.



One obstacle I am concerned about though in the development of a "Internet community" in The Gambia is the lack of "Nerds".

You might laugh but the point here is that these groups of boys and girls using big parts of their teen-years playing around with

computers ten/fifteen years ago in Europe,US,UK, today is the backbone of resource people developing and creating the Internet.

One simple example is the largest software company Microsoft, with true to the bone "Nerd" Bill Gates.

I believe the enabling of such groups would go a long way to let The Gambia be somebody in the "Global village".



Regards,

Torstein Grotnes

Manager & Secretary

Commit Enterprises Ltd.

Address: 6 M-section, Fajara, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WA

Tel: +220 392667 Fax: +220 375890 E-mail:













------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 23:48:04 +0100

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa (3)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Mr. Lamin & People

I apologise for the brief nature of some of my points, by liberalization

and opening access I mean just that..the Rulers/Civil Servants are looked

upon with distrust and sometimes with dismay here especially in the rural

/country areas..we go there on TREK in our fancy and air-conditioned 4 WD

vehicles, sleep in air-conditioned Govt. Quarters or Guest Houses just like

the Colonial masters and deliver opinions and judgements..a case in point

is the Soil & Water management unit of the agriculture department..for

donkey years, these Agric officers did liming demonstrations on all types

of soil

based on a 1977 excercise learnt fom USAID Technical Assistants..these

officers were not aware of any other tests for different soils, insisted on

the same, practically forced the farmers to cultivate saline swamps and of

course yield is NOTHING..the farmers after years of DICTAT know better that

REFUSE but SNEER about the TOUBAB KARANGLAS..(white or Western Educated

types)..all attempts by newly graduated Agricultural

Scientists..Gambians..were met with the comments of ýou have no

experience..we have done this for 20 years..one famous remark..then made

about The Gambia's now Secretary of State for Agriculture..a Rice

Scientist..was that all he did was test and experiment..and that

AGRICULTURE was an ART..now as MINISTER, he is still inhibited by the same

old guard...



so our generation of newly trained graduates have to face this disdain

and distrust our people have ...and rightly so from unflexible govt.

policies that have often failed..the main reason is still the employment of

underqualified personnel in all these technical fields..fitters called

Mechanics..Mechanics called Engineers..Agronomists who have no clue what

Agronomy is..

what I also mean by the 2 year Masters without Thesis degree especially for

Africans is that certain so- called Universities have been profiting from

the sale of this to Africans..so called Experience is factored in and in

two

years..Presto..you receive a Masters..they get their money..our fake

graduates receive a document to continue the masquerade..this is even

sometimes 1 year..tailor made for us..



To continue with Where to from here?



One will wonder why our impact.our generation which I maintain is competent

to carry on OUR SURGE TO THE FUTURE..has still not been able to carry this

out ..I argue that a REFORM of the system is required and is

ineveitable..the old classical system will not work..and the REVOLUTION is

underway...



I lauded GAMTEL as the first shot in the REVOLUTION but today after having

expanded countrywide utilizing FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK..way ahead of many

westen countries..GAMTEL has about 25,000 subscribers and a backlog of

about 21,000 who cannot get service..NEW LINES now cost D800.00 ($80)

exorbitant by any standards especially The Gambia. The inherent cost of

phone service is now practically anti-consumer..and Level of Service is

dropping..if GAMTEL lacks the capital for Maintenance and much less

DEVELOPMENT and having set up the BASIC INFRASTRUCTURE..bring in

investors..give a minimum rate for use of existing INFRASTRUCTURE and then

let us build on this..that should be the NEXT STEP..let GAMTEL regulate and

monitor and also provide basic services..if the new services can be

cheaper..all the better if not and they cost more but have more features or

better services..let the CONSUMERS choose..THIS IS THE TYPE OF

LIBERALIZATION I MEAN..OUR OBJECTIVE SHOULD BE TO AVAIL OUR PEOPLE WITH THE

SERVICES & GOODS



It should be the same with POWER & UTILITY..I studied in TALLAHASSEE,

FLORIDA..(STATE CAPITAL) POP 150,000..the city has its own utility company,

I am positive that small Gambian or Foreign or Joint ventures can

accelerate ELECTRIFICATION in the GAMBIA if legally allowed and UHC adopts

a cooperative posture..i.e use of poles and even cables at cost...this

service may be more expensive than the NATIONAL but may be better or more

reliable..again the CHOICE should be there..I know of a collection of

individuals in Yundum Village who currrently operate a 640kva generator set

and could supply up to 100 compounds..but are currently seeking permission

to offer this service in a place where the residents are willing and

prepared to bear the costs..permission is still pending as the MONOPOLY of

GUC-UHC is intact.



I maintain that GOVT. should try to provide basic services EDUCATION,

HEALTHCARE, WATER & ELECTRICITY, AIRPORTS, ROADS, SEAPORTS

etc but PRIVATE CAPITAL should be encouraged ...



NOW why is this simple way not prevailing despite Africa's great movement

away from CENTRALIZATION..the reasons are obvious..

GOVERNMENT is still CENTRAL..the DIVISIONS are still governed by

COMMISSIONERS appointed by the HEAD OF STATE or through the GOVERNMENT not

elected..they still hold EXECUTIVE & JUDICIAL POWERS..pretty much as the

COLONIAL RULER..



Our Planners are the same from the early independence era..the great

believers in CENTRALIZATION because of the early rejection of COLONIALIST

CAPITALISM and the POWERS inherent with CENTRALIZATION..so LIBERALIZATION

is still half hearted and half-implemented..i will cap on personal

experiences

on my next issue and I still invite comments..so long

peace

pmj



----------

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

> Date: Sunday, August 03, 1997 6:56 AM

>

> Mr. PMJallow,

>

> Thanks for your comments on some very important issues. however, I am

> very much interested in the last part of your this last article that

> touches on the liberalisation of the utilities and telecommunications

> sectors in the Gambia. I guess you will elaborate on these.

>

> You also talked about the award of two-year master degrees to Africans

> by British institutions . What do you mean by this? It seems I am

> a little confused.

>

> Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 11:58:11 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Pa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.

Now we come close to what I=B4m asking for. Let me first say that most =

of

it only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit =

to

your country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:=20

-education

- agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export

- infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,

sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for every

compound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)

- primary health care etc...



And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believe

and trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).



Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annual

salary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.

When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinking

exactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is =

needed

in the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your =

are

not appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look up

to", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and your

jobs.

Let=B4s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or

4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,

there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambian

engineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.

And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educated

into medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.=20

The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it=B4s only a question on

WILL and PLANNING.

That was my comment.



Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant =

?

Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?



And for the information. It=B4s only 50 years since all danish children

got the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years =

ago,

they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed in

the farming. It was in the eaarly =B460=B4s we got enough public =

schools.

It=B4s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", =

has

got our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the country

could also get the chance of getting better education, and it=B4s only

within the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year =

continued

to highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.

In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same =

time

most of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,

burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highest

migration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated to

USA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeans

managed to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you =

maybe

don=B4t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa =

south

of Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never has

understand each others as one people - "europeans". It=B4s the opposite

that characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,

which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The

"blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I have

just heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection and

promises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened out

again, the authourities who should protect them has just offered =

busses,

so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansning

continues. That=B4s also Europe). Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 13:45:13 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: LALA???

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0DC.A52D7400"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0DC.A52D7400

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



You could say: "nbeng lala" meaning I want to lie down Or you could say: =

"kaa lala" meaning to arrange a number of things piece by piece beside =

each other.



Regards Bassss!



----------

From:

Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 23:00

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: LALA???



SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA =

WORD

"LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?



BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 20:18:10 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



Sorry for this bla..bla..bla as some may prefer to see it! Anyway, i

think Absjorn has a point when he asked PMJ about the emphasis on

'WHITE consultant'. Of course countries like Gambia do get a let of

white consultants, but we do get some black and some not-so-white ones

too. Nonetheless, the picture remains the same. Consultants from

outside tend to get more money and perks than those from within. An

enigma that seems natural in most places! The bottom line here is that

the world has changed and so must we. We must begin to reward merit

based on experience, training, and of course track record!



Mr. PM Jallow, thanks again for a good piece. I am just wondering how

the privatisation of the telecommunications sector in the gambia is

going to work. Imagine that the current demand for telephone lines is

a mere 45,000 (installed plus backlogs)! How profitable will it be for

private entrepreneurs to enter this market, let alone stay in it. What

drives the utilities industry most is market size. The world over,

at least in finance, it is established that utility firms have constant

revenue and low profitability margin. They survive because cost is

spread over the huge customer base. I therefore fail to see how

competitive a liberalised telecommunications/utilities sector can be in

The Gambia--unless of course we are talking about a borderless ECOWAS

with its huge market potential! In any case, the corporate governance

system in parastatals is in dire need of a revamp. How to make these

CEOs and their management more responsible to the Gambian people is the

question--the selection of board of directors and top management,

executive compensation systems, means of consumer representation in the

absence of shareholders are all areas that require consideration. That

way telephone rates may go down, Gamtel's backlog of orders may shrink

and result in more revenue for the 'giant', electricity supply could be

less erratic and available to many.



In sum, I think a closer look at the existing corporate structure in

these important parastatals will yield better results than another

wave of privatisation and liberalisation. Just a thought.



Lamin.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 14:20:31 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Internet awareness seminar

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0E1.952A62C0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0E1.952A62C0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



One obstacle I am concerned about though in the development of a =

"Internet community" in The Gambia is the lack of "Nerds".

You might laugh but the point here is that these groups of boys and =

girls using big parts of their teen-years playing around with

computers ten/fifteen years ago in Europe,US,UK, today is the backbone =

of resource people developing and creating the Internet.

One simple example is the largest software company Microsoft, with true =

to the bone "Nerd" Bill Gates.

I believe the enabling of such groups would go a long way to let The =

Gambia be somebody in the "Global village".



Regards,

Torstein Grotnes

Manager & Secretary

Commit Enterprises Ltd.

Address: 6 M-section, Fajara, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WA

Tel: +220 392667 Fax: +220 375890 E-mail:





Mr.Grotnes!

The point you raised in your last paragraph is crucial indeed,if =

Gambia is to make any headway in the informaion age.So,thanks for the =

good work down there!



Regards Bassss!







----------

From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

Sent: 04 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 5:25

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Internet awareness seminar









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 11:28:31 0000

From: "N.JARJU" <

To:

Subject: Re: GambiaNet Advisory Board

Message-ID: <



ATTENTION Latir Downes- Thomas.



In response to your request I wish to attest my willingness to serve

on the board if so I am deemed qualified.



I am an Education Economist; and have taught for many years in

Gambia's primary and secondary schools. As of 1994, I have been

designated to the role of Education Planner / Economist. Currently, I

am completing a degree in M. Sc. ( Econs. ) Development Policy and

Planning, at the Centre Of Development Studies, University of Wales

Swansea.



A couple of weeks ago, I was in Cardiff and read some information on The Gambia

that is out-dated and miss informing. As a result, if we Gambians

can have of the opportunity to supply correct and current information to

the world, why won't we do so. Therefore I am willing to supply the

Net with information on education and related matters as much as

possible.



The only problem remains that, I shall be going back to the Gambia

soon and although we have computers in the Division, we do not have

the e-mail package. Once that is sorted out, and when I shall be at

home working purely on professional matters ( outside rigourous

"Academic Slavery" requiring meeting dead-lines,) I hope to be able to

render a service as may be required of me.



My apology to the Net for not being able to introduce myself since then.

As of end of September '97, I can be contacted on this address: PLANNING

DIVISION, Ministry of Education, Bedford Place Building, Banjul.



Thanx for the good work. Keep it up.



NYAKS.



................................................................................

Date: Fri, 01 Aug 1997 02:03:43 -0400

Reply-to:

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: GambiaNet Advisory Board

X-To: Gambia-L <



Dear List Members,



The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seeking

candidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity of

Advisory Board Members.



Under our draft Bylaws, the definition and duties of the Advisory Board

are as follows:



SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD



(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist of

members of the Organization appointed by the Board.



(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examine

issues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses of

actions available to the Board.



If you are selected by the Board of Directors to be an Advisory Board

member you will be an invaluable member of the organisation. From time

to time issues may arise or questions may be asked and help from

professionals or those with a working knowledge of the issue at hand

will be greatly needed.



At this time, the Board of Directors is seeking to appoint those members

of the list who have legal backgrounds to join the Advisory Board for a

term of one year. Since the Board of Directors has the ultimate

responsibility for the GambiaNet Organisation, initially, we wish to

seek comment from "legal minds" on our draft Bylaws before formally

adopting them and on an impending business contract.



The Bylaws state clearly that the members of the Advisory Board must

come from the Membership of GambiaNet so the Board of Directors will

grant Advisory Board members full membership to GambiaNet and membership

fees will be waived.



If you are someone with a legal background or studying law, and have the

intention of joining GambiaNet, we ask that you kindly consider helping

us by joining this Board and playing a vital role in this new exciting

cyberspace venture! This initial request is for three members and the

duties as stated in the Bylaws are purely advisory. Any help sought by

the Board of Directors will be divided among the members so that any

work with the Organisation will add just a minimal workload to your

schedules.



If you are interested, please send a request to my email address:

latir@earthlink.net



Please include a brief account of your professional background that also

includes the number of years in the mentioned profession(s), and your

current country of residence.



GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,

apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,

Illinois, USA. It was founded by a group of Gambians from the Internet

based "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" who

initially came together to provide a means of putting a Gambian based

newspaper on the Internet for the Gambian Internet community.



That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition as

part of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.



As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:



"...operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes within the meaning

of section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code to

promote through its members the social, cultural, informational and

educational interests of the Gambia throughout the world. It shall:



1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and

other media.

2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political

developments in The Gambia.

3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on

matters related to The Gambia.

4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African

cultural heritage.

5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

diaspora.

6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

of Directors.

7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render

support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political

group or party in The Gambia and abroad."



Thank you for your kind cooperation.



Sincerely,



Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

latir@earthlink.net

Public Relations Representative

GambiaNet



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 13:56:58 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: LA-LA-LA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA270.9E220DC0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA270.9E220DC0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Well,I can't tell you, Mr.Grotnes how absolutely right you are;Gambia =

indeed,cannot go anywhere without us.But without going into unnecessary =

details,I want to inform you that I am very seriously thinking about =

coming back.



And again,what else should I say except:Keep up the good work down =

there!



Regards Bassss!



----------

From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 22:31

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: LA-LA-LA



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am

wondering why a question about a word=20

(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned

answers while

straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that =

will

decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or =

uninterested

questions(exept a toubab or two)?!



Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deep

down

that whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!



Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet =

knowledgeble

Gambians abroad start what we

are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to

Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important=20

pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and =

distributing

it to the different schools?!

Why not just do something, like we did?

How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what =

you

say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's =

like

shouting in deep space!



About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a

customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).

Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice =

houses/cars

to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?

Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these

services in this country?



I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my =

chance

to state that if there was any time to get Gambia

going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!



So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?



Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some

hours at the best!).

If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time =

ago.

In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.



How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and

introducing some good ideas and standards.

I know the private sector would be happy about it!

Even more important would be to start changing the political

environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa

Musa is talking about...



And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the =

good

work DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU should

be down here doing some good work?!?



Yours truly,

For The Gambia

Torstein Grotnes

Commit enterprises Ltd.



GAMBIA-L Digest 80Topics covered in this issue include:1) Fwd: Return of Qualified African Nationalsby TSaidy1050@aol.com 2) RE: Return of Qualified African Nationalsby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 3) RE: Development of subsaharan Africaby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 4) FWD:Taylor Pledges Reconciliation As His Priorityby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)5) FWD:Restoration Of Peace In Liberia An African Successby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)6) LALA???by EStew68064@aol.com 7) SV: A Gambian National Languageby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 8) RE: Test: don't look!by "A.Dibba" < adibba@online.no 9) Internet awareness seminarby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 10) Re: Development of subsaharan Africa (3)by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 11) Re: Development of subsaharan Africaby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 12) RE: LALA???by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 13) Re: Development of subsaharan Africaby binta@iuj.ac.jp 14) RE: Internet awareness seminarby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 15) Re: GambiaNet Advisory Boardby "N.JARJU" < CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk 16) Our man in Ministry of education.by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 17) Re: GambiaNet Advisory Boardby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 18) RE: Summer Jamby hghanim@nusacc.org 19) Fwd: Nigerian Music Superstar Dies at 58 (fwd)by "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com 20) GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 21) [Fwd: GambiaNet Progress Report- 26/6/97]by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 22) GambiaNet Bylawsby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 23) New membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)24) For PAMAMBOUNA BOJANGby Momodou Musa Janneh < mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu 25) RE: LALA???by EStew68064@aol.com 26) Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 27) Re: Develop. of subsaharan Africa :rejoindersby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 28) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 29) Re: LALA???by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com 30) Re: LALA???by "Omar Gassama" < kassama@hotmail.com 31) ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLOby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 32) Re: developm. of subsaharan africaby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 33) RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLOby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 34) Language, culture, nation-building etc-a reminderby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 35) RE: LALA???by hghanim@nusacc.org 36) SV: Development of subsaharan Africaby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 37) RE: LALA???by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 38) RE: LALA???by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 39) RE: LALA???by hghanim@nusacc.org 40) Re: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 41) RE: LALA???by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 42) RE: LALA???by hghanim@nusacc.org 43) RE: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 44) RE: LALA???by gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)45) RE: LALA???by gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)46) RE: LALA???by gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)47) LA-LA-LAby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 48) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 49) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 50) Belated Introduction.......by "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com 51) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)52) Fwd: FOOD-FINANCE: New Investments Needed to Fight 'Hidden Hunger'by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)53) Fwd: U.S.-AFRICA: Getting Democracy Wronby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)54) RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLOby "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com 55) Re: LA-LA-LAby Abdourahman Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu 56) Re: LA-LA-LAby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 57) Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 58) Re: Summer Jamby MJawara@aol.com 59) Re: LA-LA-LAby "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com 60) (Fwd): UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Calls for Penalties Against Coby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)61) RE: Belated Introduction.......by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 62) RE: LA-LA-LAby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 63) RE: LA-LA-LAby Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no 64) RE: LALA???by hghanim@nusacc.org 65) RE: LALA???by hghanim@nusacc.org 66)by abdoub@math.uio.no 67) Re: No Subjectby Salifuj@aol.com 68) Re: LA-LA-LAby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 69) Re: No Subjectby binta@iuj.ac.jp 70) RE: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 71) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 72) Re: No Subjectby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 73) Fwd: AFRICA: Ruling Party/Opposition Gap Devides Women Tooby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)74) Re: LA-LA-LAby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 75) Re: LA-LA-LAby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 76) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Nigeria Tops Global Liby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)77) SV: LA-LA-LAby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 78) Re: A Gambian National Languageby Susan Renee Hayes < srhayes@indiana.edu 79) Re: No Subjectby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 80) Re: No Subjectby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 81) Re: LA-LA-LAby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 82) Re: SV: LA-LA-LAby binta@iuj.ac.jp 83) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageby Abdourahman Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu 84) Re: Gambians NOT going back homeby Salifuj@aol.com 85) RE: Gambians NOT going back homeby Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no 86) Re: A Gambian National Languageby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)87) Re: Gambians NOT going back homeby binta@iuj.ac.jp 88) Re: A Gambian National Languageby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 89) Re: Gambians NOT going back homeby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 90) Re: A Gambian National Languageby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 91) Re: No Subjectby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 92) Re: PMJALLOW:DEV. OF SUBSAHARAN AFRICAby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 93) RE: Gambians NOT going back homeby Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no 94) Re: A Gambian National Languageby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)95) Encourage Young Gambian Businessesby Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu 96) unity for the good of Gambiaby hghanim@nusacc.org 97) RE: Encourage Young Gambian Businessesby hghanim@nusacc.org 98) Re: People are Peopleby David Gilden < dgilden@tiac.net 99) RE: People are Peopleby hghanim@nusacc.org 100) Fwd: "Merceneries eye Sierra Leone"by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)101) RE: People are Peopleby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 102) RE: People are Peopleby hghanim@nusacc.org 103) RE: People are Peopleby hghanim@nusacc.org 104) New and Curiousby "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu 105) Re: Gambians NOT going back homeby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 106) RE: New and Curiousby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 107) Re: A Gambian National Languageby O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk 108) Folks! Folks!by Momodou Musa Janneh < mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu 109) Re: Gambians not going back!by binta@iuj.ac.jp 110) Re: New and Curiousby binta@iuj.ac.jp 111) House for rent neededby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)112) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)113) Gambia travel site (fwd)by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu 114) Re: Gambians not going back!by Salifuj@aol.com 115) RE: LA-LA PART 2by "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 116) RE: LA-LA PART 3by "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 117) Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu 118) SV: SV: LA-LA-LAby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 119) SV: LA-LA PART 3by "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 120) RE: Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 121) SV: New and Curiousby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 122) RE: Folks! Folks!by hghanim@nusacc.org 123) FW: Sauerkrautby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 124) RE: People are Peopleby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 125) Re: People are Peopleby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 126) Debating Skills Le?by "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu 127) Re: Debating Skills Le?by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 128) LA LA LA LA LAby EStew68064@aol.com 129) RE: Debating Skills Le?by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 130) RE: New and Curiousby "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com 131) RE: People are Peopleby "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com 132) Re: People are Peopleby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 133) RE: New and Curiousby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 134) Re: Sauerkrautby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 135) RE: People are Peopleby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 136) RE: New and Curiousby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 137) Re: unity for the good of Gambiaby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 138) Re: LA-LA-LAby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)139) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businessesby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 140) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businessesby ASJanneh@aol.com 141) RE: People are Peopleby hghanim@nusacc.org 142) RE: People are Peopleby hghanim@nusacc.org 143) Re: LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LAby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 144) RE: unity for the good of Gambiaby hghanim@nusacc.org 145) RE: Debating Skills Le?by hghanim@nusacc.org 146) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businessesby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 147) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businessesby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 148) Re: GambiaNet Bylawsby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 149) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businessesby Salifuj@aol.com 150) Re: Gambia travel site (fwd)by Salifuj@aol.com 151) Re: A Gambian National Languageby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 152) FW: story for the dayby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 153) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businessesby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 154) RE: People are Peopleby "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu 155) RE: Encourage Young Gambian Businessesby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 156) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businessesby binta@iuj.ac.jp 157) RE: People are Peopleby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 158) Re: LA LA LA LA LAby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 159) RE: People are Peopleby hghanim@nusacc.org 160) introductionby "m.gassama" < m.gassama@swipnet.se 161) RE: LA LA LA LA LAby hghanim@nusacc.org 162) RE: introductionby hghanim@nusacc.org 163) Re: introductionby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)164) My thoughts on different mailsby conteh@usa.net 165) RE: introductionby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 166) RE: People are Peopleby "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com 167) Re: My thoughts on different mailsby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 168) Re: introductionby Momodou Musa Janneh < mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu 169) GambiaNet Advisory Boardby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 170) Re: GambiaNet Advisory Boardby Momodou Musa Janneh < mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu 171) Re: People are Peopleby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 172) Re: Torstienby SANG1220@aol.com 173) The Gambiaby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 174) RE: People are Peopleby EStew68064@aol.com 175) Monetary/Economic Mattersby ASJanneh@aol.com 176) Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)by Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 177) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)by Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 178) Re: Internet awareness seminar (Bandwidth Increases)by Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 179) Re: The Gambiaby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 180) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)by EStew68064@aol.com 181) SV: New and Curiousby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 182) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)183) Fwd: FINANCE-DEVELOPMEN: IMF Ties 'Good Governance' Conditions To Its Loansby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)184) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 185) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)186) Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 07:31:39 -0400 (EDT)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Return of Qualified African NationalsMessage-ID: < 970803073139_343707843@emout16.mail.aol.com Information from IOM in washington.PeaceTombong Saidy---------------------Forwarded message:From: FLEMING@washington.iom.ch (FLEMING James)To: TSaidy1050@aol.com (Saidy, Tombong)Date: 97-07-26 05:04:27 EDT********************************************************RETURN OF QUALIFIED AFRICAN NATIONALS PROGRAM> Job placement in Africa> Financial assistance for returning job holders> Support for self-employment projects********************************************************INTRODUCTIONIn an effort to address the effects of the Brain Drain, theInternational Organization for Migration (IOM) is implementing a programto facilitate the return of highly qualified African professionals.PROGRAM SUMMARYAfrican countries participating in Phase III of the Return of QualifiedAfrican Nationals Program are: Angola, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Ghana,Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Mozambique, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.Nationals of these countries interested in job placement who hold aPh.D., or a Masters degree with two years of working experience, areinvited to apply. Africans holding a Bachelors degree, with extensivework experience, will also be considered.In some cases, IOM may consider applications of professionals who haveidentified their own employment positions in Africa. Further, IOM mayevaluate candidates who are interested in self-employment projects.IOM is able to assist a number of returnees from non-participantnations, especially, but not limited to, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire,Eritrea, Guinea, Malawi, Mali, Namibia, Senegal, Tanzania, and Tchad.These applicants must have an employment position secured in theircountry of return before their case may be evaluated.APPLICATION PROCESSApplications are submitted to the IOM office in Washington for review.Approved dossiers are forwarded to regional offices in Africa via IOMHeadquarters in Geneva. The offices in Africa contact prospectiveemployers and submit dossiers of candidates for appropriate jobvacancies. Candidates may be placed with employers in the Public,Private, or International sectors, depending on the human resourcesrequirements for each country. Once a job is secured IOM may providereturn and reintegration assistance.FINANCIAL SUPPORTDetermined on a case-by-case basis, financial benefits for successfullymatched candidates may include:> Airline tickets for the candidate and his or her dependents.> Partial assistance toward the shipment of personal effects.> A grant toward the purchase of professional equipment.> Reintegration and reinstallation support to help defray initialhousing and living expenses.BACKGROUNDThe Program for the Reintegration of Qualified African Nationals beganin 1983 as a pilot project with a grant from the European Union(formerly the EEC) and the United States. This development project wasdesigned to help reverse the effects of the brain drain on Africa. Thiswas accomplished by assisting African nations return and employ theireducated and experienced foreign-based nationals. Each returnee wasable to contribute to the development of his or her country through thetransfer of their knowledge, skills and experience. Between 1983 and1987, 535 African Nationals were assisted by IOM in their return to theAfrican work force. Due to the overwhelming success of the pilotproject, the European Union approved Phase II of the program under theLome III Convention. Interested African ACP countries were invited toparticipate. Under the project extension, 765 qualified professionalsand their families returned to Africa. Once again, as a result of theprogram's success, the European Union considered and approved a thirdphase of the Program under the Lome IV convention. Begun in February,1995 Phase III of the program is designed to help 999 Africans familiesreturn home.********************************************************For more information or an application, contact the IOM office inWashington:IOM1750 K Street NW, Suite 1110Washington, DC 20006USAE-mail: fleming@washington.iom.ch Please note: IOM Washington is responsible for applications fromAfrican Nationals who reside in Canada, the Caribbean, and the USA.Inquiries from other locations will be referred to the appropriate IOMoffice.********************************************************DATA ON IOMIOM is an independent, non-political organization of 59 MemberGovernments and 48 Observer States worldwide. For more than 40 years,it has planned and operated specialized technical programs to assist inrefugee resettlement and migration for development. Over 8 millionpeople have received migration assistance under the auspices of IOM andmore than 20,000 people have received reintegration support under thevarious "Return of Talent" programs to Africa, Latin America, theCaribbean, and Southeast Asia.------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 17:44:37 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Return of Qualified African NationalsMessage-ID: < 01BCA034.F14B03A0@ddcc.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA034.F14B03A0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA034.F14B03A0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableTombong!As always,thanks for the resourcefulness!Regards Bassss!----------From: TSaidy1050@aol.com [SMTP: TSaidy1050@aol.com Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 10:31To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Fwd: Return of Qualified African Nationals=20Information from IOM in washington.PeaceTombong Saidy---------------------Forwarded message:From: FLEMING@washington.iom.ch (FLEMING James)To: TSaidy1050@aol.com (Saidy, Tombong)Date: 97-07-26 05:04:27 EDT********************************************************RETURN OF QUALIFIED AFRICAN NATIONALS PROGRAM> Job placement in Africa> Financial assistance for returning job holders> Support for self-employment projects********************************************************INTRODUCTIONIn an effort to address the effects of the Brain Drain, theInternational Organization for Migration (IOM) is implementing a programto facilitate the return of highly qualified African professionals.------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 18:30:22 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Development of subsaharan AfricaMessage-ID: < 01BCA03B.50DCE620@ddcc.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA03B.50E48740"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA03B.50E48740Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Jallow!It was really refreshing reading your analysis of the developmental =maladies of Gambia, esp. the very interesting real examples you have =given and what you think should be done about them.I have some observations to make,but since you apparently have not yet =finished,my observations will have to wait.But,in the meantime time, can =you tell us a little about the problems facing the Agricultural Sector, =because I can't figure out why Africans can't still produce their own =foods even though the ecomomies of very many of them are based on =Agriculture.Regards Bassss! =20----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 5:02To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Development of subsaharan AfricaThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm How To develop from here (after a generation of independence) ?People & Bass in particularBye for now and all comments invited.. the thrust of my argument is westill pay the price of the colonial education of the 1950s..there areuniversities in UK specializing in giving third worlders and Africans inparticular Masters degrees in 2 years flat..then of course go home.Peacepmj------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:52:30 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD:Taylor Pledges Reconciliation As His PriorityMessage-ID: <19970803195425.AAB9256@LOCALNAME>Taylor Pledges Reconciliation As His PriorityAugust 3, 1997Paul Ejime, PANA CorrespondentMONROVIA (PANA) - Liberia's new president, Charles Taylor, has pledgedto make national reconciliation his priority in the post-waradministration of his country.In our quest to heal the pains of the republic, nationalreconciliation remainds the key, Taylor, a former warlord, said afterhis inauguration Saturday.He won the presidential elections overwhelmingly, July 19To this end, Taylor declared the month of August the period fornational reconciliation and healing.Reach out and speak to someone even if that person does not want tospeak to you, he said. Apologize to someone eve if you believe thatthat person deserves no apology.In an apparent reference to the fact that he started the 1989rebellion that triggered the seven-year civil war, Taylor saidLiberians should walk away from any argument about who started the warand why.He said: Let us abandon the constant references to our tribal andethnic origins in furtherance of the speech of propensity for hate.That comment came during his inaugural speech, a ceremony lasting onehour at Monrovia's Centennial Pavilion packed with thousands ofleaders and eight West African leaders.Taylor told his compatriots they should never ever permit themselvesto be divided by anyone. The war killed at least 150,000 of thecountry's estimated 2.5 million people and send hundreds of thousandsmore other West African countries as refugees.Promising to uplift and protect the human rights ad welfare ofLiberians, especially some 60,000 former fighters, Taylor called onall Liberians abroad to return home and join us in the Herculean taskof reconstructing our beloved country.He said: We are committed to the welfare and equal opportunity for allex-combatants of the civil conflict whether you are health,traumatised, disabled otherwise disarmed and demobilised.He promised to be a president to all Liberians and not a factionalleader. He said the principle of reciprocity, self-determination andnon-interference in the internal affairs of other countries wouldguide the foreign policy of his administration.In addition, he pledged to respect the relevant charters of the UnitedNations, the Organisation of African Unity, the Economic Community ofWest African States (Ecowas) and other international bodies to whichLiberia is signatory.He urged greater African unity ad subregional integration. Liberia, hesaid, would resume its place among the nations of Africa.Speaking of a new breed of African leaders, Taylor said while Africashall entertain the views ad wisdom of other nations Africa shall notbe expected, as in the past, to be commanded by others.He said Africa should cease to be a consumer continent to be dictatedto or remain a market place where arms for human destruction are sold.Taylor expressed gratitude to the international community, especiallyEcowas, which has had a peace monitoring force in Liberia to help endthe civil war. He singled out Nigerian leader Sani Abacha for specialmention, saying his personal involvement facilitated the return ofpeace to Liberia.Copyright + 1997 Panafrican News Agency. AllRights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:52:31 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD:Restoration Of Peace In Liberia An African SuccessMessage-ID: <19970803195425.AAA9256@LOCALNAME>Restoration Of Peace In Liberia An African SuccessAugust 3, 1997Paul Ejime, PANA CorrespondentMONROVIA (PANA) - The Ecowas Chairman ad Nigerian head of state, Gen.Sani Abacha, says the restoration of peace in war-torn Liberia is ademonstration that Africa can solve its won problems.It shows that Africans can take their destiny in their own hands andthat regional peace keeping can work and indeed works, he said.He was speaking Saturday at the inauguration of Charles Taylor aspresident of post-war Liberia.Commending the Economic Community of West African States' (Ecowas)initiative in Liberia, Abacha said it was the first proven success ofchapter eight of the United Nations charter.He said the entire world was now focused on Africa's oldest republic,The rebirth of a great nation as Taylor took the oath of office.Noting the skepticism that greeted the 1990 deployment of Ecomog, thecommunity's Peace Monitoring Force, to Liberia, Abacha acknowledgedthat peace had been difficult to attain. It involved the sacrifice ofblood, sweat and vast resources, he said.He added that Liberia had paid too great a price for this war, whichwas altogether avoidable.Describing Taylor's inauguration as epic-making and the culmination ofthe collective efforts of the subregion, Abacha said the formerwarlord was the man whom destiny has chose to lead Liberia into thenext century.As Nigeria and Ecowas stood by Liberia during crisis, Abacha said thesame way they would support the country in time of peace.Copyright + 1997 Panafrican News Agency. AllRights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:00:54 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: LALA???Message-ID: < 970803200053_884598773@emout18.mail.aol.com SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA WORD"LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 17:18:57 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < 199708040056.CAA23910@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Mr. Baldeh,I have had a lousy week-end, so please bear with me if you find my questionirresponsible. I have been away from my desk for nearly a week and I' vejust managed to go through your long answers to Momodou Camara.My point of departure is that ANYTHING that promotes a Gambian identity iswelcome! Linguists like yourself would certainly have a lot to do wheneverthe inhabitants of that geographic entity called Gambia should choose toinvent a hybridised tongue from some of the languages spoken there. But Ihave a question and a few comments:1. I failed to congratulate Bass on that wonderful job he did on a verybrief synopsis about the Origins of Tribali...I do not think Bass intendedit as a course, as you seemed to think. However, I would like to ask whyyou think anyone giving a view of some aspect of linguistic history MUSTmention Noam Chomsky.Frankly, I for one care little , at this material time, about whetherlanguages are a gift from God or some other deity that should wish usappreciate it as THE VERB, OR SOURCE OF LIFE(?). Material conditions inthe world have RESULTED TO THE DEATH OF SOME LANGUAGES AND THE BIRTH OFOTHERS - AND it is of little consequence (TO ME) if that is always a matterof divine intervention or not. And such material conditions, do, to someextent, exist in the Gambia! [ That many Gambians speak a Wollof poisonedwith English words is for instance, a fact of this world, explicable withor without the help of both the Holy Quran and the Holy Bible].You say that Momodou should answer the imaginary Dane not like a Europeansince he is not one himself - my understanding of your implication beingthat he should answer like an African/Gambia. But, in the same vein, youmentioned that you do not want to be party to those kind of Gambian-typediscussions(?)!! Well what sort of debates do you want to participate in?French or Danish ones?? Clear thinking is necessary here, don't you think?No offence meant.Best Regards,Modou Sidibeh.> Från: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: A Gambian National Language> Datum: den 31 juli 1997 19:27> Njie,> I would like give you more of what you need consequently. However, I am> not among those who advocate for selecting one national langyage among> the languages for the country. please note that. I am saying it is> possible to create a langaugae out of these languages but I am not> proposing one language in the place of others. I will not do that. Thats> schizo....> No hard feelings, just make records clear.> si jaamanobi.> Omar Baldeh> On Thu, 31 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:> > Momodou's question whether Gambian linquists can create anew> > language from the existing ones which could become ournational> > language in 20-30 years' time, is not difficult to answer.The> > answer is YES, they can. But such an important national issue> > cannot be left to linguists alone. I am not sure whether a> > mixture of the most simple words will be enough, but I get> > your point the new language being inclusive of all the other> > languages.> >> > How language originated is still in dispute, with some> > maintaining that it is a gift from God, while others say it> > was invented by human beings. The Greeks believed that an> > ancient 'legislator' gave the true names to all things. I am> > not sure from Momodou's question, the domains in which the new> > language is to be used, but I would imagine that it wouldof> > higher status than the other languages. In which case, it> > would be used in domains such as Family, Technical,Administration,> > Education and Rural life.> >> > Language and cultural transmission are to some two sides of> > the same coin. Suffice to say that the new language should> > be accepted by society at large 'as suitable for its assigned> > role and of such functional importance as to be worth the> > effort of acquiring...it has an important bearing on> > motivation.'> >> > One of the problems with a national language in Africa,> > like in Kenya, is that employers rarely include Kiswahili in> > their list of qualifications for jobs. There may also be the> > case that certain wealthy people would prefer to send their> > kids abroad for education.> >> > Out of 53 African states, only about nine have a common> > national language. So it is a rather tricky subject. And in> > some countries that now have a national language,there are hist.reasonsfor> > it. Kiswahili, for example, was, to put it crudely, themother> > tongue of only about ten percent of the population. But it> > has now acquired an almost neutral status, not least because> > of the massive support given to its development by theGermans> > and the willingness of the people to accept it. Momodou did> > not specifically ask this question, but I just wanted to putthe> > national language issue in some context. Other members(Susan,> > Bass, Omar and Jainaba) have voiced their support for the> > selection of one of our national languages as THE national> > language, and I will have something to say about this by the> > middle of next week.> >> > I would however like to comment, if I may, about certain> > issues already raised by Omar. I agree with him that in the> > world, bilingualism is the norm, and monolingualism the> > exception. However, if a monolingual is someone who speaksonly> > one language, there are many to be found in Britain, for> > example. This is probably because many of them do not seethe> > need to learn another language, and they are many a time> > embarrassed by this. I may not get Omar's proper meaning of> > monolingualism. In which case, I am sorry. All the Africans> > that I know are at least bilingual, but our> > bilingualism/multilingualism is hardly recognised. For many, this> > means being able to speak only certain selected languages.> >> > Also, Omar appears to be saying that our indigenous> > languages are important to us, and at the same arguing that> > language is culture-neutral. Can he throw more light on this?> > I just want to ask two questions that sociolinguists sometimesask.> > 1)Does learning another language entail learning anotherculture?> > 2)Does our own language DETERMINE our perception of the world?> > In trying to answer these questions, take into account, where> > the LEARNER travels and where the LANGUAGE travels.> >> > I agree with Omar that there is no evidence that one> > language is more ' primitive' than another. Suffice to say that> > all languages have grammar, phonology, syntax and lexicon. I> > wll elaborate next week, if there is any need for it, onthe> > position of the 'univeralists' and the 'relativists' regarding> > the Principle of Linguistic Equality.> >> > If anyone wants to raise certain issues with me on this> > subject, publicly or privately, it would be much appreciated.> > wish everyone a super weekend.> >> > Momodou> >> > PS I am sorry if I have caused distress to certain people> > regarding the length of the mail. That is why I raised the> > possibility of a private discussion.> >> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 09:01:13 +0200From: "A.Dibba" < adibba@online.no To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Test: don't look!Message-ID: <01BCA0B4.F6606080@NTWK4_0_96-31>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0B4.F6636DC0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0B4.F6636DC0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit-----Original Message-----From: Moe S. Jallow [SMTP: mjallow@sct.edu Sent: Saturday, August 02, 1997 6:46 PMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Test: don't look!Just testing.-Moe------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 02:25:03 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "GAMBIA-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Internet awareness seminarMessage-ID: < B0000002868@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Mr.Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm NATIONAL NEWSFOROYAA WEEKLY NEWSPAPER 31JULY-7AUGUST, 1997-------------------------------------------GAMTEL ORGANIZED A ONE DAY INTERNET SENSITIZATION SEMINARAs part of the celebration to mark Internet week, the Gambia Telecommunications Company Ltd. GAMTEL in collaboration with the UNDP,Banjul, organized a one day Internet Awareness Seminar at the Kairaba Beach Hotel On Monday, 28 July, 1997 to which the generalpublic was invited.In his opening speech to the seminar, the Secretary of State for Works, Communication and Information, Mr. Ebrima Ceesayunderscored the importance of the Internet to the development of The Gambia.He described the Internet as a tool for development which can bring awareness to the public by providing various forms ofinformation.The secretary of State went on to assure the private sector that government does not intend to monopolize the Internet. Heindicated that they would limit themselves to the provisions of services.In addressing the gathering , the acting UNDP resident Representative, Mr. Yakou Mensah underscored the need to develop an AfricanInformation society that will enhance policy formulation.Mr. Mensah elaborated on the multifaceted project of the UNDP to The Gambia.He then went on to describe the introduction of Internet services as one of the most important innovations of the century.He then outlined the objectives of the Internet project.The managing Director of GAMTEL recalled that it was barely three months ago that the secretary of State for Works, Communicationand Information led a 5 person delegation to Abuja, Nigeria.He indicated that the project will allow Internet users to share experience, and expose participants to services through theInternet.Other speakers included Dr. Akwule, President of Africa Communications (AFCOM), Richard Kirby of the UNDP Africa Regional Bureau,and Ms. Molwane, who are part of the UNDP team, Mr. Sankung Sawo and M. Lamin Jagne, both of GAMTEL and Mr. Muhammed Jah of theQuantum Associates who represented the private sector.Sources indicate that the project is a three year project jointly sponsored by the UNDP and The Gambia Government to a tune of$600,000 and $500,000 respectively.The project is meant to create a national gateway for The Gambia and is based on the principles of capacity building, partnershipand sustainability.The project will be managed by GAMTEL and The Gambia Government.The closing remarks were delivered by the Permanent Secretary, State Department of Works, Communications and Information.Also present at the seminar were Secretaries of State for Finance and Economic Affairs, Trade, Industry and Employment and ForeignAffairs.At the end of the deliberations, participants had the opportunity to raise many questions and concerns.--------------------------------------------These news are extracted from the latest edition of Foroyaa weekly newspaper.Spelling errors are all mine.COMMENT:The one day seminar was promising in terms of upgrading the existing digital lines to The Gambia.As I understood it by the information we received from the seminar, with the help of UNDP and in collaborationwith GAMTEL, The Gambia will get a initial 128 Kbit Gateway line to a Internet backbone by the end of the year.Later in the three year project, even higher bandwidth would be available.For the initial limited Internet market in The Gambia, a 128Kbit line will be sufficient to deliver good speed browsing, newsgroupand ftp services.Promising was also the wording from the Secretary of State for Works, Communication and Information, Mr. Ebrima Ceesay,and GAMTEL, that the private sector would play an important part in providing the services to the customers.One obstacle I am concerned about though in the development of a "Internet community" in The Gambia is the lack of "Nerds".You might laugh but the point here is that these groups of boys and girls using big parts of their teen-years playing around withcomputers ten/fifteen years ago in Europe,US,UK, today is the backbone of resource people developing and creating the Internet.One simple example is the largest software company Microsoft, with true to the bone "Nerd" Bill Gates.I believe the enabling of such groups would go a long way to let The Gambia be somebody in the "Global village".Regards,Torstein GrotnesManager & SecretaryCommit Enterprises Ltd.Address: 6 M-section, Fajara, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WATel: +220 392667 Fax: +220 375890 E-mail: tgr@commit.gm ------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 23:48:04 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa (3)Message-ID: < B0000002866@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Mr. Lamin & PeopleI apologise for the brief nature of some of my points, by liberalizationand opening access I mean just that..the Rulers/Civil Servants are lookedupon with distrust and sometimes with dismay here especially in the rural/country areas..we go there on TREK in our fancy and air-conditioned 4 WDvehicles, sleep in air-conditioned Govt. Quarters or Guest Houses just likethe Colonial masters and deliver opinions and judgements..a case in pointis the Soil & Water management unit of the agriculture department..fordonkey years, these Agric officers did liming demonstrations on all typesof soilbased on a 1977 excercise learnt fom USAID Technical Assistants..theseofficers were not aware of any other tests for different soils, insisted onthe same, practically forced the farmers to cultivate saline swamps and ofcourse yield is NOTHING..the farmers after years of DICTAT know better thatREFUSE but SNEER about the TOUBAB KARANGLAS..(white or Western Educatedtypes)..all attempts by newly graduated AgriculturalScientists..Gambians..were met with the comments of ýou have noexperience..we have done this for 20 years..one famous remark..then madeabout The Gambia's now Secretary of State for Agriculture..a RiceScientist..was that all he did was test and experiment..and thatAGRICULTURE was an ART..now as MINISTER, he is still inhibited by the sameold guard...so our generation of newly trained graduates have to face this disdainand distrust our people have ...and rightly so from unflexible govt.policies that have often failed..the main reason is still the employment ofunderqualified personnel in all these technical fields..fitters calledMechanics..Mechanics called Engineers..Agronomists who have no clue whatAgronomy is..what I also mean by the 2 year Masters without Thesis degree especially forAfricans is that certain so- called Universities have been profiting fromthe sale of this to Africans..so called Experience is factored in and intwoyears..Presto..you receive a Masters..they get their money..our fakegraduates receive a document to continue the masquerade..this is evensometimes 1 year..tailor made for us..To continue with Where to from here?One will wonder why our impact.our generation which I maintain is competentto carry on OUR SURGE TO THE FUTURE..has still not been able to carry thisout ..I argue that a REFORM of the system is required and isineveitable..the old classical system will not work..and the REVOLUTION isunderway...I lauded GAMTEL as the first shot in the REVOLUTION but today after havingexpanded countrywide utilizing FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK..way ahead of manywesten countries..GAMTEL has about 25,000 subscribers and a backlog ofabout 21,000 who cannot get service..NEW LINES now cost D800.00 ($80)exorbitant by any standards especially The Gambia. The inherent cost ofphone service is now practically anti-consumer..and Level of Service isdropping..if GAMTEL lacks the capital for Maintenance and much lessDEVELOPMENT and having set up the BASIC INFRASTRUCTURE..bring ininvestors..give a minimum rate for use of existing INFRASTRUCTURE and thenlet us build on this..that should be the NEXT STEP..let GAMTEL regulate andmonitor and also provide basic services..if the new services can becheaper..all the better if not and they cost more but have more features orbetter services..let the CONSUMERS choose..THIS IS THE TYPE OFLIBERALIZATION I MEAN..OUR OBJECTIVE SHOULD BE TO AVAIL OUR PEOPLE WITH THESERVICES & GOODSIt should be the same with POWER & UTILITY..I studied in TALLAHASSEE,FLORIDA..(STATE CAPITAL) POP 150,000..the city has its own utility company,I am positive that small Gambian or Foreign or Joint ventures canaccelerate ELECTRIFICATION in the GAMBIA if legally allowed and UHC adoptsa cooperative posture..i.e use of poles and even cables at cost...thisservice may be more expensive than the NATIONAL but may be better or morereliable..again the CHOICE should be there..I know of a collection ofindividuals in Yundum Village who currrently operate a 640kva generator setand could supply up to 100 compounds..but are currently seeking permissionto offer this service in a place where the residents are willing andprepared to bear the costs..permission is still pending as the MONOPOLY ofGUC-UHC is intact.I maintain that GOVT. should try to provide basic services EDUCATION,HEALTHCARE, WATER & ELECTRICITY, AIRPORTS, ROADS, SEAPORTSetc but PRIVATE CAPITAL should be encouraged ...NOW why is this simple way not prevailing despite Africa's great movementaway from CENTRALIZATION..the reasons are obvious..GOVERNMENT is still CENTRAL..the DIVISIONS are still governed byCOMMISSIONERS appointed by the HEAD OF STATE or through the GOVERNMENT notelected..they still hold EXECUTIVE & JUDICIAL POWERS..pretty much as theCOLONIAL RULER..Our Planners are the same from the early independence era..the greatbelievers in CENTRALIZATION because of the early rejection of COLONIALISTCAPITALISM and the POWERS inherent with CENTRALIZATION..so LIBERALIZATIONis still half hearted and half-implemented..i will cap on personalexperienceson my next issue and I still invite comments..so longpeacepmj----------> From: binta@iuj.ac.jp > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa> Date: Sunday, August 03, 1997 6:56 AM> Mr. PMJallow,> Thanks for your comments on some very important issues. however, I am> very much interested in the last part of your this last article that> touches on the liberalisation of the utilities and telecommunications> sectors in the Gambia. I guess you will elaborate on these.> You also talked about the award of two-year master degrees to Africans> by British institutions . What do you mean by this? It seems I am> a little confused.> Lamin.------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 11:58:11 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan AfricaMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010C0@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printablePa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.Now we come close to what I=B4m asking for. Let me first say that most =ofit only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit =toyour country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:=20-education- agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export- infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for everycompound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)- primary health care etc...And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believeand trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annualsalary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinkingexactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is =neededin the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your =arenot appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look upto", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and yourjobs.Let=B4s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambianengineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educatedinto medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.=20The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it=B4s only a question onWILL and PLANNING.That was my comment.Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant =Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?And for the information. It=B4s only 50 years since all danish childrengot the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years =ago,they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed inthe farming. It was in the eaarly =B460=B4s we got enough public =schools.It=B4s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", =hasgot our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the countrycould also get the chance of getting better education, and it=B4s onlywithin the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year =continuedto highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same =timemost of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highestmigration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated toUSA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeansmanaged to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you =maybedon=B4t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa =southof Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never hasunderstand each others as one people - "europeans". It=B4s the oppositethat characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The"blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I havejust heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection andpromises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened outagain, the authourities who should protect them has just offered =busses,so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansningcontinues. That=B4s also Europe). Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 13:45:13 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 01BCA0DC.A525D2E0@ddaj.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0DC.A52D7400"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0DC.A52D7400Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableYou could say: "nbeng lala" meaning I want to lie down Or you could say: ="kaa lala" meaning to arrange a number of things piece by piece beside =each other.Regards Bassss!----------From: EStew68064@aol.com [SMTP: EStew68064@aol.com Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 23:00To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: LALA???SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA =WORD"LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 20:18:10 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan AfricaMessage-ID: < 199708041112.UAA09561@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,Sorry for this bla..bla..bla as some may prefer to see it! Anyway, ithink Absjorn has a point when he asked PMJ about the emphasis on'WHITE consultant'. Of course countries like Gambia do get a let ofwhite consultants, but we do get some black and some not-so-white onestoo. Nonetheless, the picture remains the same. Consultants fromoutside tend to get more money and perks than those from within. Anenigma that seems natural in most places! The bottom line here is thatthe world has changed and so must we. We must begin to reward meritbased on experience, training, and of course track record!Mr. PM Jallow, thanks again for a good piece. I am just wondering howthe privatisation of the telecommunications sector in the gambia isgoing to work. Imagine that the current demand for telephone lines isa mere 45,000 (installed plus backlogs)! How profitable will it be forprivate entrepreneurs to enter this market, let alone stay in it. Whatdrives the utilities industry most is market size. The world over,at least in finance, it is established that utility firms have constantrevenue and low profitability margin. They survive because cost isspread over the huge customer base. I therefore fail to see howcompetitive a liberalised telecommunications/utilities sector can be inThe Gambia--unless of course we are talking about a borderless ECOWASwith its huge market potential! In any case, the corporate governancesystem in parastatals is in dire need of a revamp. How to make theseCEOs and their management more responsible to the Gambian people is thequestion--the selection of board of directors and top management,executive compensation systems, means of consumer representation in theabsence of shareholders are all areas that require consideration. Thatway telephone rates may go down, Gamtel's backlog of orders may shrinkand result in more revenue for the 'giant', electricity supply could beless erratic and available to many.In sum, I think a closer look at the existing corporate structure inthese important parastatals will yield better results than anotherwave of privatisation and liberalisation. Just a thought.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 14:20:31 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Internet awareness seminarMessage-ID: < 01BCA0E1.952A62C0@ddaj.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0E1.952A62C0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0E1.952A62C0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableOne obstacle I am concerned about though in the development of a ="Internet community" in The Gambia is the lack of "Nerds".You might laugh but the point here is that these groups of boys and =girls using big parts of their teen-years playing around withcomputers ten/fifteen years ago in Europe,US,UK, today is the backbone =of resource people developing and creating the Internet.One simple example is the largest software company Microsoft, with true =to the bone "Nerd" Bill Gates.I believe the enabling of such groups would go a long way to let The =Gambia be somebody in the "Global village".Regards,Torstein GrotnesManager & SecretaryCommit Enterprises Ltd.Address: 6 M-section, Fajara, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WATel: +220 392667 Fax: +220 375890 E-mail: tgr@commit.gm Mr.Grotnes!The point you raised in your last paragraph is crucial indeed,if =Gambia is to make any headway in the informaion age.So,thanks for the =good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 04 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 5:25To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Internet awareness seminar------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 11:28:31 0000From: "N.JARJU" < CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet Advisory BoardMessage-ID: < 43D6461D81@CCUGRAD2.SWAN.AC.UK ATTENTION Latir Downes- Thomas.In response to your request I wish to attest my willingness to serveon the board if so I am deemed qualified.I am an Education Economist; and have taught for many years inGambia's primary and secondary schools. As of 1994, I have beendesignated to the role of Education Planner / Economist. Currently, Iam completing a degree in M. Sc. ( Econs. ) Development Policy andPlanning, at the Centre Of Development Studies, University of WalesSwansea.A couple of weeks ago, I was in Cardiff and read some information on The Gambiathat is out-dated and miss informing. As a result, if we Gambianscan have of the opportunity to supply correct and current information tothe world, why won't we do so. Therefore I am willing to supply theNet with information on education and related matters as much aspossible.The only problem remains that, I shall be going back to the Gambiasoon and although we have computers in the Division, we do not havethe e-mail package. Once that is sorted out, and when I shall be athome working purely on professional matters ( outside rigourous"Academic Slavery" requiring meeting dead-lines,) I hope to be able torender a service as may be required of me.My apology to the Net for not being able to introduce myself since then.As of end of September '97, I can be contacted on this address: PLANNINGDIVISION, Ministry of Education, Bedford Place Building, Banjul.Thanx for the good work. Keep it up.NYAKS.................................................................................Date: Fri, 01 Aug 1997 02:03:43 -0400Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: GambiaNet Advisory BoardX-To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Dear List Members,The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seekingcandidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity ofAdvisory Board Members.Under our draft Bylaws, the definition and duties of the Advisory Boardare as follows:SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist ofmembers of the Organization appointed by the Board.(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examineissues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses ofactions available to the Board.If you are selected by the Board of Directors to be an Advisory Boardmember you will be an invaluable member of the organisation. From timeto time issues may arise or questions may be asked and help fromprofessionals or those with a working knowledge of the issue at handwill be greatly needed.At this time, the Board of Directors is seeking to appoint those membersof the list who have legal backgrounds to join the Advisory Board for aterm of one year. Since the Board of Directors has the ultimateresponsibility for the GambiaNet Organisation, initially, we wish toseek comment from "legal minds" on our draft Bylaws before formallyadopting them and on an impending business contract.The Bylaws state clearly that the members of the Advisory Board mustcome from the Membership of GambiaNet so the Board of Directors willgrant Advisory Board members full membership to GambiaNet and membershipfees will be waived.If you are someone with a legal background or studying law, and have theintention of joining GambiaNet, we ask that you kindly consider helpingus by joining this Board and playing a vital role in this new excitingcyberspace venture! This initial request is for three members and theduties as stated in the Bylaws are purely advisory. Any help sought bythe Board of Directors will be divided among the members so that anywork with the Organisation will add just a minimal workload to yourschedules.If you are interested, please send a request to my email address:Please include a brief account of your professional background that alsoincludes the number of years in the mentioned profession(s), and yourcurrent country of residence.GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,Illinois, USA. It was founded by a group of Gambians from the Internetbased "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" whoinitially came together to provide a means of putting a Gambian basednewspaper on the Internet for the Gambian Internet community.That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition aspart of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:"...operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes within the meaningof section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code topromote through its members the social, cultural, informational andeducational interests of the Gambia throughout the world. It shall:1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational andliterary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet andother media.2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and politicaldevelopments in The Gambia.3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions onmatters related to The Gambia.4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or Africancultural heritage.5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambiandiaspora.6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Boardof Directors.7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not rendersupport or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any politicalgroup or party in The Gambia and abroad."Thank you for your kind cooperation.Sincerely,Latir Gheran Downes-ThomasPublic Relations RepresentativeGambiaNet------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 13:56:58 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < 01BCA270.9E220DC0@dicp.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA270.9E220DC0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA270.9E220DC0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableWell,I can't tell you, Mr.Grotnes how absolutely right you are;Gambia =indeed,cannot go anywhere without us.But without going into unnecessary =details,I want to inform you that I am very seriously thinking about =coming back.And again,what else should I say except:Keep up the good work down =there!Regards Bassss!----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 22:31To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: LA-LA-LAThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I amwondering why a question about a word=20(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concernedanswers whilestraight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that =willdecide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or =uninterestedquestions(exept a toubab or two)?!Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deepdownthat whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet =knowledgebleGambians abroad start what weare doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure toGambians in The Gambia, or any other important=20pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and =distributingit to the different schools?!Why not just do something, like we did?How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what =yousay should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's =likeshouting in deep space!About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with acustomerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice =houses/carsto finance a small company in The Gambia?!?Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing theseservices in this country?I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my =chanceto state that if there was any time to get Gambiagoing up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for somehours at the best!).If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time =ago.In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down andintroducing some good ideas and standards.I know the private sector would be happy about it!Even more important would be to start changing the politicalenvironment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants PaMusa is talking about...And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the =goodwork DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU shouldbe down here doing some good work?!?Yours truly,For The GambiaTorstein GrotnesCommit enterprises Ltd. Momodou





Denmark

10358 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 13:54:43

Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 13:45:37 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Our man in Ministry of education.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr. N. Jarju,



Thanks for the information. I see no problem only possibilities. You

will be "our man in the Bulls Eye". Be sure that I will knock on your

door, when I come to visit The Gambia in october/november. I am sure

that you will do a fine work on planning the nearest future of

education. Congratulation on the future job. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



Therefore I am willing to supply the Net with information on education

and related matters as much as possible.



The only problem remains that, I shall be going back to the Gambia=20

soon and although we have computers in the Division, we do not have=20

the e-mail package. Once that is sorted out, and when I shall be at=20

home working purely on professional matters ( outside rigourous=20

"Academic Slavery" requiring meeting dead-lines,) I hope to be able to=20

render a service as may be required of me.



My apology to the Net for not being able to introduce myself since

then.

As of end of September '97, I can be contacted on this address:

PLANNING=20

DIVISION, Ministry of Education, Bedford Place Building, Banjul. =20



Thanx for the good work. Keep it up.



NYAKS.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 13:48:23 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Re: GambiaNet Advisory Board

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello List-members,



I must have missed some information: who is the board of directors?

GambiaNet seems to cover widespread activities, going far beyond

bringing the Observer online as initially planned. Would somebody

therefore please inform me and others, what functions GambiaNet is going

to have, how the NGO relates to intends to co-operate with the "rest" of

the list and who the directors are?



Thank you,



Andrea







>

> Dear List Members,

>

> The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seeking

> candidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity of

> Advisory Board Members.

> snip

> GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,

> apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,

> Illinois, USA.

snip

> That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition as

> part of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.

>

> As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:

snip

> 1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

> literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and

> other media.

> 5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

> diaspora.

> 6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

> of Directors.

> Thank you for your kind cooperation.

>

> Sincerely,

>

> Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 10:54:23 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Summer Jam

Message-ID: <





What is the fundraising for??

hg



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Saturday, August 02, 1997 5:15 PM

To:

Subject: Fwd: Summer Jam



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--



---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: Summer Jam

Date: 97-08-02 17:18:57 EDT

From: MJawara

To:



The Gambian Support Group cordially invites you to a fundraising party on

saturday August 30 ( Labor Day Weekend ) at the Marriott Hotel (

Washington

Ballroom ) in Gaithersburg, Maryland.Complimentary drinks and hors

d'oeuvres

will be provided in the Executive Lounge.

Music will be provided by DJ SHAKI & RHYTHM KING PRODUCTION.

$10.00 (COVER CHARGE )

Proper Attire Required.

D'ont miss an evening of great entertaiment and ambiance.

DIRECTIONS : Take I - 495 West to 270 North.Take Exit 9B at Sam Eig

Highway

West.Then turn left onto Fields Road, and left again onto Rio Blvd.;

which

becomes Washington Blvd.Pass the Rio Entertaiment complex and turn left

into

the Hotel entrance.



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 11:05:06 PDT

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To:

Subject: Fwd: Nigerian Music Superstar Dies at 58 (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain





>> August 3, 1997

>>

>> Nigerian Music Superstar Dies at 58

>> --------------------------------------------------

>>

>> Filed at 3:08 p.m. EDT

>>

>> By The Associated Press

>>

>> LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) -- Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, a pop

>> superstar who fused rock with African rhythms into

>> a blend known as ``Afrobeat'' and was a persistent

>> critic of Nigeria's military regime, has died of

>> AIDS, his family said Sunday. He was 58.

>>

>> The flamboyant singer's death Saturday was

>> announced by his brother, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, in

>> a statement broadcast on national television. No

>> cause of death was given at the time. Throngs of

>> stunned, tearful fans gathered outside Fela's

>> nightclub, the Shrine, after hearing the news.

>>

>> Ransome-Kuti, a doctor and former health minister,

>> joined other family members at a news conference

>> Sunday and confirmed that Fela had died of heart

>> failure caused by AIDS. That immediately raised

>> questions about whether any of Fela's 27 wives had

>> contracted the disease.

>>

>> Fela, known across the continent by his first

>> name, was one of the dominant superstars of

>> African music in the 1970s and 1980s and had

>> recorded more than 50 albums.

>>

>> He also became famous for his songs criticizing

>> the military junta of Gen. Sani Abacha, as well as

>> earlier military regimes in Nigeria, West Africa's

>> most populous nation.

>>

>> ``Fela was a great legend who used his music

>> tirelessly to bring about social justice,'' said

>> Rasheed Gbadamosi, a prominent businessman and

>> writer.

>>

>> Fela, a saxophone player, was born in 1938 in

>> Abeokuta, about 50 miles north of the capital,

>> Lagos. He started out as a jazz musician but

>> shifted toward pop and reggae while studying at

>> Trinity College of Music in Oxford, England, from

>> 1959 to 1962.

>>

>> He also spent time in Ghana and the United States,

>> where he developed a strong interest in politics

>> and civil rights. Returning to Nigeria for good in

>> 1973, he swiftly became a big star. His top albums

>> included ``Zombie,'' ``Army Arrangement'' and

>> ``Vagabond in Power.''

>>

>> ``For us, he was a monument, a reference point,''

>> prize-winning singer Lokua Kanza of Congo told The

>> Associated Press in Paris. ``To hear him was like

>> a blast of fresh air, a shock.''

>>

>> He became enmeshed in a long-running confrontation

>> with military authorities because of his urging

>> that young Nigerians become more politically

>> active. Troops burned down Fela's house in 1977.

>>

>> In 1979, Fela and his entourage of wives and

>> girlfriends went to the ruling junta's

>> headquarters and placed the coffin of his recently

>> deceased mother on the steps. Fela said he wanted

>> to demonstrate that the power of the state was

>> impotent compared to the power of the human

>> spirit.

>>

>> Fela was convicted of illegally exporting foreign

>> currency in 1984 and was sentenced to 10 years in

>> prison. A year later, the military government of

>> Gen. Muhammed Buhari was overthrown by Gen.

>> Ibrahim Babangida, who freed Fela.

>>

>> In March 1996, Fela's home was attacked by gunmen.

>> His most recent arrest came April 9. He and about

>> 100 others -- including several of his wives --

>> were detained for marijuana use by police drug

>> agents who raided his nightclub north of Lagos.

>>

>> Fela's fans had known for weeks that he was ill,

>> but few details about his condition were made

>> public before his death.

>>

>> Ransome-Kuti, who once worked as deputy

>> director-general of the World Health Organization,

>> used Sunday's news conference to accuse the

>> Nigerian government of failing to implement

>> effective AIDS programs. He said AIDS cases at

>> Lagos University Hospital had risen from less than

>> 10 annually to more than 300 since 1992.

>>

>> Another brother of Fela's -- Beko Ransome-Kuti --

>> is an outspoken political dissident who was

>> sentenced to 15 years in prison last year for

>> alleged participation in a coup plot.

>>

>> Home | Sections | Contents | Search | Forums | Help

>>

>> Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company







______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 15:14:29 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Andrea and fellow List members,



Thank you for your message. Before directly answering your questions I

would first like to refer you to a message sent by Numukunda Darboe on

behalf of the Observer Online Team (formally the Technical and Steering

committees) on Thursday 26 June, 1997 to the Gambia-L mailing list.

While I will re-send that message shortly, the following is an excerpt

that I believe relates to the questions asked:



"In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service,

a non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been

formed. The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet.

Therefore, having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's

services to its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary

of

be

for GambiaNet will be charged, and only the members will access the

observer online and other important stuff. As I stated earlier, the

membership fee will be $20.00. For those of you who have pledged to pay

$10.00, you may send that as donation and ask for a fee waiver. The

committee will decide on whether the waiver should be granted or not."



As you are probably aware, last year Gambia-L list members decided to

form two committees, a technical and steering, to try and get the

project dubbed "Observer Online" off the ground. Anyone on the list

with an interest in joining those committees, which were subsequently

referred to as the "Observer Online Team", was free to do so. They were

headed by Francis Njie and N'Deye Marie Njie. I was, for example, asked

to join to help put together the questionnaire that helped gauge list

member's overall response to the project and I have stayed on since.



In order to get the organisation registered, bylaws and articles of

incorporation had to be drawn up and at least three directors had to be

named by law. To facilitate all this we decided to convert the team,

the incorporators of GambiaNet Inc., into the Board of Directors so that

officers could be officially appointed and the Bylaws adopted for

registration. As stated in the draft Bylaws (which I will send

shortly), after the first year the Board shall be elected on an annual

basis by the organisation's members. The Board of Directors (present

name) or the Executive Board (future name) comprises the founders of

GambiaNet, the former Observer Online Team. Spread across the USA,

Denmark and Qatar, they are: Momodou Camara (Secretary), Soffie Ceesay,

Numukunda Darboe (Asst. Sec.), Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, Latir

Downes-Thomas, Ndey Kumba Drammeh (Treasurer), Momodou Jagana (Asst.

Treas.), Tony Loum, Francis Njie (Chairman), N'deye Marie Njie (Vice

Chairman), Isatou Secka and Abdourahman Touray.



These were the initial steps that were necessary so that the

organisation could be a legal entity and so that we could formally begin

enlisting members. We are about to begin the process of enlisting

members but since the Observer Online will be our primary service and

the one that members will consider the primary reason for joining the

organisation, we will wait until the contract with the Observer is drawn

and agreed upon before requesting membership, fees and finally beginning

the service. This will be done as soon as the Observer Company has

sorted out their technical problems.



The initial funds to help set up the organisation were drawn from team

members. Because the contract with the Observer Company is not

complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can say that most of the

revenue from the membership fees collected will go towards paying the

Observer Company for the Observer Online service. The rest will go

towards the costs of running the GambiaNet site where the Observer

Online page will be located.



In forming the organistion we have tried to make the scope of our

potential activities as broad as possible allowing for other similar

endeavours in the future and for political and financial reasons, to

prevent the Organisation from being seen as solely a conduit of the

Daily Observer. The following is what the team has agreed on and is from

our Bylaws but is should be known that for the time being our primary

focus will be on establishing and running the Observer Online service

and working with the Education Committee.



1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and other

media.

2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political

developments in The Gambia.

3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on

matters related to The Gambia.

4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African

cultural heritage.

5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

diaspora.

6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

of Directors.

7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render

support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group or

party in The Gambia and abroad.



While the Observer Online service will only be accessible to our

members, the GambiaNet web site will be open to all with access to the

World Wide Web. It is our goal to make the GambiaNet web site the top

Gambian resource on the Internet and with this in mind, any other

activity that falls under the above (description of GambiaNet

activities) will be funded by donations, any revenue derived from

advertising, funding from project partners, and other sources. Any or

all those options will be used depending on the activity or project.



You asked us to explain "how the NGO relates to [and] intends to

co-operate with the "rest" of the list."



Some time ago, a poll was taken and about 100 of the 200+ Gambia-L

members indicated their willingness to subscribe to an Observer Online

Service. Since then others have expressed their interest. As has been

explained here, the only feasible way of providing this service was by

the steps we have taken that have lead to the forming of the GambiaNet

Organisation. Taking all this into consideration, it is our belief that

the Organistion was born from the Gambia-L list but once established

will remain a closely linked but separate entity.



Many members who expressed interest in and eventually formed an

education committee have asked that GambiaNet also be used for among

other purposes, co-ordination and fund raising. We agreed and amended

our draft bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that

any activities in this area will be run entirely by the already

established Gambia-L Education Committee. Many of us, GambiaNet Board

members, are on this Committee and will do everything to help facilitate

its activities but only with the consent of the Committee. One of us,

Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, has been liaising with Malanding Jaiteh of the

Education Committee to determine plans of action.



Bass and myself have recently been appointed Public Relations

Representatives and we will continue to inform Gambia-L of our progress,

activities and all other matters related to GambiaNet.



If you have any other questions please feel free to ask them.



Sincerely,



Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

Public Relations Representative

GambiaNet

latir@earthlink.net



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 15:25:29 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: [Fwd: GambiaNet Progress Report- 26/6/97]

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



The following was sent on June 26, 1997 and is being sent in reference

to GambiaNet's response to Andrea Klumpp's message dated August 4, 1997.



Thanks,



Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

Public Relations Representative

GambiaNet

latir@earthlink.net

--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A

Content-Type: message/rfc822

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (

by holland.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id QAA23708;

Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:11:01 -0700 (PDT)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

id QAA17163; Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:10:13 -0700

Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.142.13.230])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

id QAA28830 for <

Received: from sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu (sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu [130.74.1.71])

by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTP

id QAA01790 for <

Received: from ndarboe by sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu via SMTP (950413.SGI.8.6.12/951211.SGI)

for <

Message-Id: <

Date: Thu, 26 Jun 97 18:14:01 EDT

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: GambiaNet Progress Report

X-To: "The Gambia and Related Issues Mailng List" <

X-Mailer: VersaTerm Link v1.1.1

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



We welcome our newest members to Gambia-L; the largest audience of

Gambians and friends of the Gambia abroad. We apologize for the tardiness

of this progress report which is long overdue. For those of you new members

who may not be aware that we are on the process of getting a Gambian

newspaper on the internet, I take this opportunity to inform you that a

committee, out of this list, has been formed to undertake this formidable task.



A while ago, a questionnaire which is readily available through the

committee has been sent to every member of the list to ensure better quality

service to all subscribers. From the results, we were able to confer that a

$20.00 would suffice the expenses necessary to carry out this task on

condition that we are able to maintain the over 100 potential members who

have pledged to subscribe. Although there are quite a number of people who

have pledged to pay more than this amount.



We have been hosting trial issues at

This site is one of the committee member's home page. The abrupt

discontinuation of trials is because the internet service provider of our

correspondent in the Gambia had problems, and therefore we were not able to

receive any news letters from the Observer. we will soon resume these trial

issues since the Observer has a new internet service provider. Under the

trials, we only provide the text with no images. We may continue with this

format, but in the future we intend to include some advertisements not

necessarily from the Observer's print version, but could be from other

parties that are interested in making advertisements through GambiaNet.



In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service, a

non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been formed.

The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet. Therefore,

having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's services to

its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary of

we have adopted a domain for it. The domain name will be

For legal and tax reasons, only membership fee for GambiaNet will be

charged, and only the members will access the observer online and other

important stuff. As I stated earlier, the membership fee will be $20.00. For

those of you who have pledged to pay $10.00, you may send that as donation

and ask for a fee waiver. The committee will decide on whether the waiver

should be granted or not.



Some time ago, an announcement was made through the list concerning the

adoption of a logo for the organization. Different designs were invited from

list members, and the winner was going to have a free one year subscription.

Only one person submitted, and it was a very illustrious work. He became the

automatic winner. However, he decline the one year free membership, and

decided to pay. This person is one of our own committee members Mr. Momodou

Camara. The logo can be viewed at:

"

dedicated these committee members are not to mention the various tasks

undertaken to obtain certain information including calling the Gambia out of

their own pockets. The committee members have already paid their

subscriptions in order to start things rolling. The bylaws of the

organization are on the process of being drafted and soon as they are ready,

they will be made available to the list.



GambiaNet site will both host contents from and be linked to other

organizations related to the Gambia. A search tool will be available for a

keyword search in GambiaNet. Under the GambiaNet, will be the Observer

online which will be accessible only by password. Once you login, you will

be able to do such things as sending letters to the editor, you can have

access to the archives (old issues), and even make a key word or date or

both searches on the archives. Ideas on improving the site are more than

welcome, and members of Gambia-L can put their organizations on condition

that there is an agreement with GambiaNet.



I urge all of those of you who have not pledged to become members to please

do so. Wouldn't it a pride to be one of the first to access to a native

paper online? To be current on issues about the Gambia is the only way to

helping us come up with solutions to our problems. This is the grassroots of

this list.





Numukunda



GambiaNet committee





--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A--





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 15:47:19 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: GambiaNet Bylaws

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



The following is also being sent in reference to the message posted by

Andrea Klumpp on August 4, 1997. It is the latest version of the

GambiaNet, Inc. Bylaws and Articles of Incorporation.



Please note that we are about to have them amended once again but we are

posting them so that list members are better acquainted with the

organisation.



When we are in a position to request membership, we shall properly and

formally introduce GambiaNet and those who express an interest it

joining will either receive a copy of a Membership Agreement or will

have access to it at our web site when it is up and running.



Thank You,



Latir Downes-Thomas

Public Relations Representative

GambiaNet

latir@earthlink.net



********************************



BY-LAWS OF GAMBIANET, INCORPORATED





ARTICLE ONE

IDENTITY



SECTION (1) NAME: The name of this organization shall be GambiaNet,

Incorporated, and it shall be referred to in these By-laws as the

Organization.



SECTION (2) AFFILIATE: The Organization may be affiliated with any other

organization agreed upon by the Board of Directors.





ARTICLE TWO

OFFICE



SECTION (1) PRINCIPAL OFFICE: The Principal office and the place of

business of the organization shall be located in Chicago, Illinois, USA

or at such place designated by the Board of Directors.





ARTICLE THREE

PURPOSE



The organization shall operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes

within the meaning of section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal

Revenue Code to promote through its members the social, cultural,

informational and educational interests of the Gambia throughout the

world. It shall:



1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and other

media.

2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political

developments in The Gambia.

3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on

matters related to the Gambia

4. Promote matters related to the Gambia and Gambian or African

cultural heritage.

5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

diaspora.

6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

of Directors.

7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render

support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group or

party in The Gambia and abroad.



ARTICLE FOUR

FISCAL YEAR



The fiscal year of the organization shall begin on the first day of July

of each year and shall end on the last day of June of the following

year.





ARTICLE FIVE

MEMBERSHIP



SECTION (1) GENERAL MEMBERSHIP



Membership shall be open to any individual who expresses an interest in

The Gambia and the activities of the Organization as stated in the

Bylaws and shall be referred to in these By-laws as the General

Membership. Members of the Organization shall be allowed to enjoy all

the privileges of membership agreed upon by the Board of Directors.



SECTION (2) DIRECTORS



(A) DEFINED: There shall be a Board of Directors and it shall be

referred to in these By-laws as the Board. Its members shall consist of

at least three Directors.



(B) ELIGIBILITY: Any individual with an interest in the purpose and

activities of the organization and is willing and able to assist in

meeting the organization's objectives and the conduct of the

organization's activities shall be deemed eligible as a Director.



(C) ELECTION/ APPOINTMENT: After the first year of operation, Directors

shall be elected by members of the Organization on the recommendation

of the Board. Members shall vote by electronic mail or any other method

agreed upon by the Board.



(D) DUTIES: The Board shall be elected to act on behalf of the general

membership of the Organization on the administration of the Organization

and its activities, any activities stated in the articles of

Incorporation, and any activities agreed upon by the Board. All action

taken by the Board shall be deemed agreed upon by resolution passed by a

vote of simple majority unless otherwise specified in the Bylaws. The

Board shall appoint any member to act on its behalf. The Board shall

form any committee or sub-committee on behalf of the Organization.



(E) TERM OF OFFICE: Directors shall be elected and appointed for a term

of one year.



(F) REMOVAL OF A MEMBER: The dismissal of a member of the Board shall be

warranted if the member concerned engages in any repeated action deemed

by the Board to be detrimental to the Organization's interests. Any

member of the Board who engages in any action so deemed by the Board

shall be first warned and if the offending action is repeated, the Board

shall consider the possibility of additional warnings or dismissal.



SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD



(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist of

members of the Organization appointed by the Board.



(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examine

issues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses of

actions available to the Board.



SECTION (4) MEMBERSHIP DUES AND DONATION



(A) DEFINED: The General Membership shall be required to pay annual dues

agreed upon by the Board for various categories of membership defined by

the Board.



(B) DONATIONS: In addition to payment of annual dues, donations from

members as well as non members, will be welcomed.





ARTICLE SIX

MEETINGS



SECTION (1) ANNUAL MEETING: Annual meetings that include the Board and

the General Membership may take place at any time agreed upon by the

Board.



SECTION (2) OTHER MEETINGS: There shall be other regular, committee,

Board or special meetings as necessary in meeting the objectives of the

organization.



SECTION (3) PLACE AND MANNER OF METTINGS: All meetings shall be

conducted in a manner and place agreed upon by the Board.



SECTION (4) NOTICE: The Board shall issue written notices of annual or

special meetings stating the time, place and purpose of the said meeting

in a method agreed upon by the Board.



SECTION (5) ACTIONS BY UNANIMOUS WRITTEN CONSENT: Any action required or

permitted to be taken by the Board may be taken without a meeting, if

all members of the Board shall individually or collectively consent in

writing to such action(s) by a method agreed upon by the Board.



SECTION (6) PROXIES: Proxy voting shall be allowed for all votes by the

Board and the General Membership. The Board shall require reasonable

advance notice, in any manner agreed upon, of the proxy arrangement from

both the member concerned and his or her intended proxy.





ARTICLE SEVEN

ORGANIZATION ACTIONS



SECTION (1) LOANS: No loan shall be contracted on behalf of the

Organization and no evidence of indebtedness shall be issued in the

Organization's name unless authorized by a resolution of the Board.



SECTION (2) CHECKS, DRAFTS ETC. All checks, draft orders for payment of

money shall be signed by an officer or officers as authorized by a

resolution of the Board.



SECTION (3) INDEMNIFICATION. The Organization shall indemnify each of

its Officers or Agents against liabilities and claims arising out of the

reasonable and diligent performance of duties as Officers or Agents of

the Organization. The Individual shall have no right to indemnification,

compensation or reimbursement, however, in liabilities and claims to

which he or she has been adjudged liable to the Organization or any

third party because of willful misconduct, bad faith, gross negligence

or reckless disregard of the duties of his or her office or capacity as

a representative of the Organization.





ARTICLE EIGHT

PROHIBITED ACTIONS



SECTION (1) The Organization shall not possess or exercise any power or

authority either expressly or by interpretation, or by operation of law

that will prevent it, at any time, from qualifying as an Organization

as described in applicable laws of the United States Internal Revenue

Service, nor shall it engage in activities which shall cause the loss of

such qualifications.



SECTION (2) The Organization shall never be operated for the sole and

primary purpose of carrying out a trade or business for profit.



SECTION (3) At no time shall the Organization be engaged in activities

which are unlawful under the laws of the United States or The Gambia or

any other jurisdiction where its activities are carried out.





ARTICLE NINE

INUREMENT OF INCOME



SECTION (1) No part of the earnings of the Organization shall inure to

the benefits of, or distributed to, its Directors, Officers, Agents or

Members except that which the Organization shall be empowered to pay for

reasonable services rendered or reimbursement for personal expenses

incurred on behalf of the Organization.





ARTICLE TEN

AMENDMENTS OF BY-LAWS AND ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION



These By-Laws and Articles of Incorporation can be amended or repealed

and a new Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws may be adopted at any

meeting provided the proposed changes have been submitted to each Board

of Director with the notice of such meeting, and provided further the

right of the waiver of notice shall not apply. In order for amendments

or repeals to be adopted, two thirds (66.7%) of Board members

(Directors) must vote in the affirmative.





ARTICLE ELEVEN

DISSOLUTION



Upon termination or dissolution of the Organization, assets shall be

distributed to, after payments or provisions for payment, of all

liabilities of the Organization which were incurred in furtherance of

legitimate purpose of the Organization, a non-for-profit organization

organized for the purpose of education and development in Africa.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 00:04:14 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19970804230611.AAA39620@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Lee Jallow has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l,

Mr.Jallow we look forward to your contributions.



Please send a brief introduction to:







Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 18:10:07 -0400 (EDT)

From: Momodou Musa Janneh <

To:

Subject: For PAMAMBOUNA BOJANG

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I need the E-Mail address of PAMAMBOUNA BOJANG. If anyone have

it please reply me as soon as possible.I know he's hiding somewhere

in Kentucky with Badaaring.



What's up in the sky doc????





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 18:13:23 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: LALA???

Message-ID: <





In a message dated 8/4/97 3:47:07 AM, you wrote:



<<You could say: "nbeng lala" meaning I want to lie down Or you could say:

"kaa lala" meaning to arrange a number of things piece by piece beside each

other.



Regards Bassss!

Basss!

Barrakka ning Kaira

Liz Stewart Fatti



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 21:28:40 +0100

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





People,



First, I am eager for some comments and feedback..I want this discourse to

be interactive..some of my positions I think are very controversial and I

leave a lot of openings so please people..jump in..and let me defend my

flanks..there should not be any quarters in the BANTABA...

......it seems traditinally our socialism is derived from our societal

make-up..we tend to share..selfish-ism is frown upon and it is our

house..not my house..SUNU KERR not SUMA KERR and also it is I believe a

REACTION against CAPITALIST EXPLOITATION of Africa..the sale of HUMANS is

the ULTIMATE CAPITALISM

30 years after ..Africans are moving away from Scientific SOCIALISM in the

form of CENTRAL PLANNING..it has failed us and it has failed mostly

everywhere..but more succinctly..the ANTI-WEALTH posture of Scientific

Socialism.the idea that all WEALTH must be derived from the Exploitation of

Man by Man is very UN-AFRICAN.. We have I believe a SUPERIOR FORM of SOCIAL

WELFARISM..that acknowledges and rewards INDIVIDUALS that share WEALTH by

the EXTENDED FAMILY, by POLYGAMY and even the freedom of relation amongst

the SEXES..

here I am strictly confining my self to AUTHENTIC AFRICAN MORES..not

ISLAMIZED AFRICA nor CHRISTIANIZED AFRICA...the wealthier an AFRICAN was

the more wives he had..and by extension his responsibilty increases..taking

into account the families and relatives of the wives..long time neighbours

are family..distant kinsmen..people sharing the family name and the OPEN

DOOR..anyone is welcome at any time for MEALS, HELP etc..

This is what I called African Social Welfare..but it never tried to prevent

the CREATION of Wealth..Wealth is not GLORIFIED and WORSHIPPED as in the

West but NEITHER is scorned as in SCIENTIFIC SOCIALISM..



Currently most of our policies and ATTITUDE is ANTI-WEALTH.. I support a

progressive Income tax.the more you make the more you pay but not

exorbitant..in fact small people and businesses are the most affected..In

The Gambia for example to set a Limited Liability Company, there is a

PRE-TAX of about D5000 in addition to all licenses and fees..and depending

on how well of you look..the more you may pay..

The Gambia has probably one of the most LIBERAL economic set ups but the

ATTITUDE is still ANTI-WEALTH..it is still ADVERSARIAL..note also that the

CIVIL SERVANTS are still the SAME half- and/or MIS- EDUCATED ones mostly

from the COLONIAL ERA or even with a worse attitude are our SCIENTIFIC

SOCIALISTS..they forget that even the creation of 1 position or job for one

man or

woman that supports ONE FAMILY is enough to warrant thesupport of Govt.

supportive.

In comtemporal Africa we need to concentrate on the CREATION OF WEALTH..we

need 1% of 35000 tax-paying businesses than 35% of 100 tax-paying

businesses..there are no authentic Gambian companies over 20 years

old..they are old bankrupt or defunct..the only ones remaining are Lebanese

or Indian..(this is telling cos if one looks deeply into the matter..you

discoover that on average..the Lebanese and Indians are

poorer-educated..but they have developed a superior network and it seems

we..the Africans work better against each other than with or for each

other..another topic)

I will pause for breath and again folks ..please come in..

bye & peace

pmj





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 22:47:29 +0100

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Develop. of subsaharan Africa :rejoinders

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Absjorn & People,

my apologies for the emphasis on WHITE..unfortunately the fact that over

95% of consultants here tend to be WHITE EUROPEANS have resulted in my

oversight..but as you rightly commented..it still does not vary the

facts..a second point is that a cursory survey of all the ADB

...TA.vehicles..that is

African Development Bank..Technical Assistance or Assistant ( that is the

Red Number Plate of ADB contracted consultants..almost all were driven by

whites..it is almost like ADB..TA is for Whites only..these are strong

perceptions even if they are mis-construed)..another reason I guess and I

must admit for my STRONG FEELINGS is that today I RECEIVED A FOUR DAY

SUSPENSION WITHOUT PAY ( amounts to D300 on my D2400 Monthly salary as HEAD

OF CIVIL AERODROME ENGINEERING SECTION at the AIRPORT) for STANDING UP and

DEMANDING TO BE TREATED WITH THE SAME RESPECT THAT WAS ACCORDED MY FORMER

COUNTERPART (CONSULTANT) WHO LEFT 3 MONTHS AGO..This amounted to RUDENESS &

INSURBODINATION ..this is unfortunately THE EXISTING REALITY..I am

considering LEAVING again for the WEST..I am not sorry though because I

chose to STAND up..one DIRECTOR lamented that I was QUITE RIGHT but that is

the WAY things are..he had faced the SAME..Maybe I am dumb..but I think at

the very least..we should speak out..not just secure our places..I may

lose my job but IT IS OKAY..a little PRICE TO PAY



I however appreciate the fact that we (humankind) have come a long way and

where as in this discourse I am concentrating on SubSaharan Africa ..it is

pertinent to a lot of other places..the future as you rightly said is OURS



Mr Lamin,

I will also add you may think 45000 is not a lot but that is the existing

demand on backlog..open up and let the Market dictate..Gamtel opened up so

many possibilities including this discourse..I do not want our existing

lack of financial wherewithal to limit our possibilities..the problem with

our corporate structures I believe is the CIVIL SERVICE MENTALITY..whether

you work or not..produce or not..perform or not..you get paid.you get a

RAISE..there is no incentive to produce and innovate..NO BODY CARES..it is

a NAMELESS, FACELESS and CARELESS system..we all pay the price..everytime a

GAMTEL or UHC FAILS, the tab is picked up mostly by the poor farmers that

produce the BULK of our wealth..there was a funny fact..(which makes it

sad) that GUC blew I think 5 or 6 Generators in so many years..something to

that effect..including a case when one generator was sabotaged by

disgruntled workers..did anyone go to jail? was anyone punished? basically

nobody paid a price for this misdeed that cost this poor nation..everytime

an incompetent person is left on the job..these are dis-services to the

Nation..i) a more competent person was denied the job..ii) the nation loses

for a job not done well or as best as possible..maybe 1 or 2 or one family

was helped..a million pay the price..

a big problem is private sympathy..i feel sorry for him..i feel sorry for a

million..a short true story..2 years ago I was appointed as head of civil

engineering at the airport..my chief mason was atleast 68 years old and

could not even lay a straight wall..a fact..the guy has been there since

time immemorial..was a labourer appointed Chief Mason to give a bigger

salary..every year his contract is renewed and all the relevant persons

will put favourable comments..I came..the guy could not lay a stringht

wall..I demanded a second qualified mason for my works...I was told there

was no vacant position unless I replace this guy..now at the end of

contract..the position was advertised and I proposed to fill it with a

YOUNGER, MORE EDUCATED & COMPETETNT man..everyone called me to lobby for

this poor man..what would happen to his family..now there are 100s of

younger better trained masons waiting and ready to provide for their

families..and that salary is paid by the Gambians to SOMEONE to do the job

so that we make money or maintain a SERVICE in our NATIONAL INTEREST..I

refused of course and there is now a 30 year old man doing an excellent

job..you wonder why the SYSTEM is not working..I believe I KNOW a lot why

the SYSTEM IS NOT WORKING..of course what I did or was supposed to have

done was not POPULAR..PUBLIC OFFICE is not our private domain to help at

will I PERSONALLY feel SORRY but I am HERE to do a JOB not to run a CHARITY

I will stop here for now..

peace

pmj in a fighting mood..



ps..i doubt i can leave..i am here for the marathon..







----------

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

Date: Monday, August 04, 1997 10:58 AM



Pa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.

Now we come close to what I´m asking for. Let me first say that most of

it only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit to

your country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:

-education

- agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export

- infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,

sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for every

compound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)

- primary health care etc...



And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believe

and trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).



Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annual

salary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.

When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinking

exactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is needed

in the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your are

not appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look up

to", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and your

jobs.

Let´s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or

4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,

there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambian

engineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.

And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educated

into medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.

The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it´s only a question on

WILL and PLANNING.

That was my comment.



Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant ?

Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?



And for the information. It´s only 50 years since all danish children

got the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years ago,

they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed in

the farming. It was in the eaarly ´60´s we got enough public schools.

It´s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", has

got our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the country

could also get the chance of getting better education, and it´s only

within the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year continued

to highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.

In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same time

most of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,

burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highest

migration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated to

USA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeans

managed to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you maybe

don´t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa south

of Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never has

understand each others as one people - "europeans". It´s the opposite

that characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,

which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The

"blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I have

just heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection and

promises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened out

again, the authourities who should protect them has just offered busses,

so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansning

continues. That´s also Europe). Asbjørn Nordam

----------





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 19:49:25 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Latir you wrote:

>

> Andrea and fellow List members,

>

> Thank you for your message. Before directly answering your questions I

> would first like to refer you to a message sent by Numukunda Darboe on

> behalf of the Observer Online Team (formally the Technical and Steering

> committees) on Thursday 26 June, 1997 to the Gambia-L mailing list.

> While I will re-send that message shortly, the following is an excerpt

> that I believe relates to the questions asked:

>

> "In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service,

> a non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been

> formed. The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet.

> Therefore, having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's

> services to its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary

> of

> be

> for GambiaNet will be charged, and only the members will access the

> observer online and other important stuff. As I stated earlier, the

> membership fee will be $20.00. For those of you who have pledged to pay

> $10.00, you may send that as donation and ask for a fee waiver. The

> committee will decide on whether the waiver should be granted or not."

>

> As you are probably aware, last year Gambia-L list members decided to

> form two committees, a technical and steering, to try and get the

> project dubbed "Observer Online" off the ground. Anyone on the list

> with an interest in joining those committees, which were subsequently

> referred to as the "Observer Online Team", was free to do so. They were

> headed by Francis Njie and N'Deye Marie Njie. I was, for example, asked

> to join to help put together the questionnaire that helped gauge list

> member's overall response to the project and I have stayed on since.

>

> In order to get the organisation registered, bylaws and articles of

> incorporation had to be drawn up and at least three directors had to be

> named by law. To facilitate all this we decided to convert the team,

> the incorporators of GambiaNet Inc., into the Board of Directors so that

> officers could be officially appointed and the Bylaws adopted for

> registration. As stated in the draft Bylaws (which I will send

> shortly), after the first year the Board shall be elected on an annual

> basis by the organisation's members. The Board of Directors (present

> name) or the Executive Board (future name) comprises the founders of

> GambiaNet, the former Observer Online Team. Spread across the USA,

> Denmark and Qatar, they are: Momodou Camara (Secretary), Soffie Ceesay,

> Numukunda Darboe (Asst. Sec.), Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, Latir

> Downes-Thomas, Ndey Kumba Drammeh (Treasurer), Momodou Jagana (Asst.

> Treas.), Tony Loum, Francis Njie (Chairman), N'deye Marie Njie (Vice

> Chairman), Isatou Secka and Abdourahman Touray.

>

> These were the initial steps that were necessary so that the

> organisation could be a legal entity and so that we could formally begin

> enlisting members. We are about to begin the process of enlisting

> members but since the Observer Online will be our primary service and

> the one that members will consider the primary reason for joining the

> organisation, we will wait until the contract with the Observer is drawn

> and agreed upon before requesting membership, fees and finally beginning

> the service. This will be done as soon as the Observer Company has

> sorted out their technical problems.

>

> The initial funds to help set up the organisation were drawn from team

> members. Because the contract with the Observer Company is not

> complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can say that most of the

> revenue from the membership fees collected will go towards paying the

> Observer Company for the Observer Online service. The rest will go

> towards the costs of running the GambiaNet site where the Observer

> Online page will be located.

>

> In forming the organistion we have tried to make the scope of our

> potential activities as broad as possible allowing for other similar

> endeavours in the future and for political and financial reasons, to

> prevent the Organisation from being seen as solely a conduit of the

> Daily Observer. The following is what the team has agreed on and is from

> our Bylaws but is should be known that for the time being our primary

> focus will be on establishing and running the Observer Online service

> and working with the Education Committee.

>

> 1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

> literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and other

> media.

> 2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political

> developments in The Gambia.

> 3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on

> matters related to The Gambia.

> 4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African

> cultural heritage.

> 5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

> diaspora.

> 6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

> of Directors.

> 7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render

> support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group or

> party in The Gambia and abroad.

>

> While the Observer Online service will only be accessible to our

> members, the GambiaNet web site will be open to all with access to the

> World Wide Web. It is our goal to make the GambiaNet web site the top

> Gambian resource on the Internet and with this in mind, any other

> activity that falls under the above (description of GambiaNet

> activities) will be funded by donations, any revenue derived from

> advertising, funding from project partners, and other sources. Any or

> all those options will be used depending on the activity or project.

>

> You asked us to explain "how the NGO relates to [and] intends to

> co-operate with the "rest" of the list."

>

> Some time ago, a poll was taken and about 100 of the 200+ Gambia-L

> members indicated their willingness to subscribe to an Observer Online

> Service. Since then others have expressed their interest. As has been

> explained here, the only feasible way of providing this service was by

> the steps we have taken that have lead to the forming of the GambiaNet

> Organisation. Taking all this into consideration, it is our belief that

> the Organistion was born from the Gambia-L list but once established

> will remain a closely linked but separate entity.

>

> Many members who expressed interest in and eventually formed an

> education committee have asked that GambiaNet also be used for among

> other purposes, co-ordination and fund raising. We agreed and amended

> our draft bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that

> any activities in this area will be run entirely by the already

> established Gambia-L Education Committee. Many of us, GambiaNet Board

> members, are on this Committee and will do everything to help facilitate

> its activities but only with the consent of the Committee. One of us,

> Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, has been liaising with Malanding Jaiteh of the

> Education Committee to determine plans of action.

>

> Bass and myself have recently been appointed Public Relations

> Representatives and we will continue to inform Gambia-L of our progress,

> activities and all other matters related to GambiaNet.

>

> If you have any other questions please feel free to ask them.

>

> Sincerely,

>

> Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

> Public Relations Representative

> GambiaNet

> latir@earthlink.net

>



Latir,



I should commend you for your efforts to clarify a few issues

Andrea raised. However, there remain a number of things

that are to me confusing and difficult to understand.



It is a good an idea perhaps a necessity to form an umbrella

organization to oversee the different activities Gambia-L members

might want to do. However, the committee that took this task upon

itself made some serious oversights.



First, I would want to know whether the Gambia-l membership had

been informed of the need to form a non-profit organization

inorder to get the Observer online? Has the new organization

replaced Gambia-L? If so has the entire list membership gained

automatic membership to GambiNet Inc?



You mentioned adopting the Bylaws to register the organization,

How can the committe draft and adopt the bylaws for GambiaNet

Inc to register and no word mentioned to the entire Gambia-L membership?



You mentioned that "Because the contract with the Observer

Company is not complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can

say most of the revenue from the membership fees collected will

go towards paying the Observer Company for the Online

service....." Why can't the entire Gambia-L see what deal we are

going into with the Observer?



What do you mean when you say " We agreed and amended our draft

bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that any

activity in this area will be run entirely by the already

established Gambia-L Education Commiittee"?



Finally you mentioned that "..Bassirou Doudou Drammeh, has been

liasing with Malanding Jaiteh of the Education Committee to

determine plans of action." Can Bassirou informed the membership

whatever he and Malanding had liased on the matter.



These are some of the many questions that may help me clarify

things before I can make any comments.



Malanding Jaiteh



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To:

Subject: Re: LALA???

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:47:57 PDT

From: "Omar Gassama" <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: LALA???

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hellow Fatty,

I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

---Original Message Follows----

Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: LALA???



LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA

WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 10:11:21 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Jainaba Diallo,

A number of us out here are wondering if you are Jainaba who lives in

Märsta (Sweden) or not. Kindly feel very welcome to this Bantaaba, but

please appreciate that this enquiry is this open as you did not provide us

with an introduction of yourself. Besides, since you are using hotmail, it

is rather impossible to make the enquiry private.



Best regards,

Momodou Sidibeh.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 11:15:25 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Re: developm. of subsaharan africa

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Pa Musa Jallow,=20

I like your style - it=B4s direct and harsh. But sometimes one has to =

be

so.=20

First tell me how is it possible that you have such a "strange" rules-

and regulation-system in the labour-market, which can cause you a

suspension for standing up and demanding.

It=B4s old-fashion leadership and I have never in modern time heard

anything like that. To be active into discussions, personel planning

interviews, ideas and opinion-making are qualifications we ask for in a

modern company or institution. It shows that you are interested,

entusiastic etc. Well we all have to be polite, but saying what we =

feel,

think and mean can only devellop our firm, institution, the climate

among us, bring us forward. Is this normal practice in The Gambia, who

can decide and give such punishments, and how is it regulated in the

working-conditions or contract signed ? What about unions ? I=B4m =

really

interested, because respect for one another and freedom to speech must

be fundamental in coorporation.



You wrote: I RECEIVED A FOUR DAY SUSPENSION WITHOUT PAY ( amounts to

D300 on my D2400 Monthly salary as HEAD OF CIVIL AERODROME ENGINEERING

SECTION at the AIRPORT) for STANDING UP and DEMANDING TO BE TREATED =

WITH

THE SAME RESPECT THAT WAS ACCORDED MY FORMER COUNTERPART (CONSULTANT)

WHO LEFT 3 MONTHS AGO



The next you wrote is very interesting: "We have I believe a SUPERIOR

FORM of SOCIAL WELFARISM..that acknowledges and rewards INDIVIDUALS =

that

share WEALTH by the EXTENDED FAMILY, by POLYGAMY and even the freedom =

of

relation amongst the SEXES.. here I am strictly confining my self to

AUTHENTIC AFRICAN MORES..not ISLAMIZED AFRICA nor CHRISTIANIZED

AFRICA...the wealthier an AFRICAN was the more wives he had..and by

extension his responsibilty increases..taking into account the families

and relatives of the wives..long time neighbours are family..distant

kinsmen..people sharing the family name and the OPEN DOOR..anyone is

welcome at any time for MEALS, HELP etc..

This is what I called African Social Welfare..but it never tried to

prevent

the CREATION of Wealth..Wealth is not GLORIFIED and WORSHIPPED as in =

the

West but NEITHER is scorned as in SCIENTIFIC SOCIALISM.."



I think that this "ideal" form of socialism is known in many societies.

On my tours I=B4ve seen it being practised. And that

collective-way-of-practising daily life in the villages/local societies

can form a base on which you can build decentralized decision-making =

and

action for bettering the conditions. I think that is why many NGO=B4s =

in

my part of the world feel that it is more benefical to help direct from

a group here to a group there. We still have that "social memory" and

keep it as a relic, and old dream, which we long for, but know it is =

not

possible/easy to form again. The socialism as it was practised with

centralisation has failed in Europe, but the idea of soocialism is =

still

active.=20

You gave me something to think about. It is a challenge to combine the

necessary need of a central planning state with the great entusiasm

among people who can practise the action-plans through local

decision-making, and actions, seing things happen through

decentralisation and based on the local "socialism".

I like you take a thinking and breathing-pause.

Regards from Asbj=F8rn Nordam







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:43:03 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1A5.82FC9B80"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1A5.82FC9B80

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Yes,I am also very interested to know that.That is why it is a rule that =

every new commer should introduce herself.So,please,kindly introduce =

yourself !



And thanks very much for your cooperation in advance.



Regards Bassss!



----------

From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP:

Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 11:11

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO



Hello Jainaba Diallo,

A number of us out here are wondering if you are Jainaba who lives in

M=E4rsta (Sweden) or not. Kindly feel very welcome to this Bantaaba, but

please appreciate that this enquiry is this open as you did not provide =

us

with an introduction of yourself. Besides, since you are using hotmail, =

it

is rather impossible to make the enquiry private.



Best regards,

Momodou Sidibeh. =09









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:51:40 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Language, culture, nation-building etc-a reminder

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



About lauguage, culture, nation building I will just remind you on the

fellowing two contributions been put on to our Gambia-L earlier, which

I had first seen today:





Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.

*** 22-Jul-97 ***

Title: LITERATURE-AFRICA: Revolutionary Uses Ink for Bullets

By Gumisai Mutume



JOHANNESBURG, Jul 26 (IPS) - Soft-spoken and unassuming, Ngugi

wa

Thiong'o does not behave like the average superstar, but he is

regarded by the younger generation as one Africa's most

important

contemporary writers. .... etc .... etc.....



put on to Gambia-L from Momodou Camara 27. july, and

in Observer 20.june issue:



The Manding Congress 25 Years On

At its height in the 13th century, the Mali empire=20

covered the territory of half the countries of West=20

Africa, namely, The Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Sierra Leone,=20

Liberia, Guinea, Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau. This=20

sprawling empire was home to multitudes of peoples=20

including the Mande stock (Bambara, Malinke, Mende, etc),=20

who were the rulers and a host of other groups like the=20

Wollof, Serere, Fula who were subjects. These people=20

shared not only the common political history of belonging=20

to the Mali empire, but also had linguistic and other=20

cultural ties. .... etc....etc....



I=B4ll not be back until next monday. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 8:48:21 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: LALA???

Message-ID: <





This is to confirm what Gassama said.

LAH - in Arabic means NO .

There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,

Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.

Habib Diab Ghanim



Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of

it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.

I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks

to the Gambia-L.

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AM

To:

Subject: Re: LALA???



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Hellow Fatty,

I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

---Original Message Follows----

Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: LALA???



LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA

WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------ Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 13:45:37 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Our man in Ministry of education.Message-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010C2@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. N. Jarju,Thanks for the information. I see no problem only possibilities. Youwill be "our man in the Bulls Eye". Be sure that I will knock on yourdoor, when I come to visit The Gambia in october/november. I am surethat you will do a fine work on planning the nearest future ofeducation. Congratulation on the future job. Asbj=F8rn NordamTherefore I am willing to supply the Net with information on educationand related matters as much as possible.The only problem remains that, I shall be going back to the Gambia=20soon and although we have computers in the Division, we do not have=20the e-mail package. Once that is sorted out, and when I shall be at=20home working purely on professional matters ( outside rigourous=20"Academic Slavery" requiring meeting dead-lines,) I hope to be able to=20render a service as may be required of me.My apology to the Net for not being able to introduce myself sincethen.As of end of September '97, I can be contacted on this address:PLANNING=20DIVISION, Ministry of Education, Bedford Place Building, Banjul. =20Thanx for the good work. Keep it up.NYAKS.------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 13:48:23 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet Advisory BoardMessage-ID: < 33E5C187.14DA@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello List-members,I must have missed some information: who is the board of directors?GambiaNet seems to cover widespread activities, going far beyondbringing the Observer online as initially planned. Would somebodytherefore please inform me and others, what functions GambiaNet is goingto have, how the NGO relates to intends to co-operate with the "rest" ofthe list and who the directors are?Thank you,Andrea> Dear List Members,> The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seeking> candidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity of> Advisory Board Members.> snip> GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,> apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,> Illinois, USA.snip> That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition as> part of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.> As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:snip> 1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and> literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and> other media.> 5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian> diaspora.> 6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board> of Directors.> Thank you for your kind cooperation.> Sincerely,> Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 10:54:23 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: MJawara@aol.com, Subject: RE: Summer JamMessage-ID: < QQdbdu27124.199708041530@relay7.UU.NET What is the fundraising for??hg-----Original Message-----From: MJawara@aol.com Sent: Saturday, August 02, 1997 5:15 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Summer Jam<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Forwarded message:Subj: Summer JamDate: 97-08-02 17:18:57 EDTFrom: MJawaraTo: gambia-1@u.washington.edu The Gambian Support Group cordially invites you to a fundraising party onsaturday August 30 ( Labor Day Weekend ) at the Marriott Hotel (WashingtonBallroom ) in Gaithersburg, Maryland.Complimentary drinks and horsd'oeuvreswill be provided in the Executive Lounge.Music will be provided by DJ SHAKI & RHYTHM KING PRODUCTION.$10.00 (COVER CHARGE )Proper Attire Required.D'ont miss an evening of great entertaiment and ambiance.DIRECTIONS : Take I - 495 West to 270 North.Take Exit 9B at Sam EigHighwayWest.Then turn left onto Fields Road, and left again onto Rio Blvd.;whichbecomes Washington Blvd.Pass the Rio Entertaiment complex and turn leftintothe Hotel entrance.**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 11:05:06 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Nigerian Music Superstar Dies at 58 (fwd)Message-ID: < 199708041805.LAA24611@f43.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>> August 3, 1997>>>> Nigerian Music Superstar Dies at 58>> -------------------------------------------------->>>> Filed at 3:08 p.m. EDT>>>> By The Associated Press>>>> LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) -- Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, a pop>> superstar who fused rock with African rhythms into>> a blend known as ``Afrobeat'' and was a persistent>> critic of Nigeria's military regime, has died of>> AIDS, his family said Sunday. He was 58.>>>> The flamboyant singer's death Saturday was>> announced by his brother, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, in>> a statement broadcast on national television. No>> cause of death was given at the time. Throngs of>> stunned, tearful fans gathered outside Fela's>> nightclub, the Shrine, after hearing the news.>>>> Ransome-Kuti, a doctor and former health minister,>> joined other family members at a news conference>> Sunday and confirmed that Fela had died of heart>> failure caused by AIDS. That immediately raised>> questions about whether any of Fela's 27 wives had>> contracted the disease.>>>> Fela, known across the continent by his first>> name, was one of the dominant superstars of>> African music in the 1970s and 1980s and had>> recorded more than 50 albums.>>>> He also became famous for his songs criticizing>> the military junta of Gen. Sani Abacha, as well as>> earlier military regimes in Nigeria, West Africa's>> most populous nation.>>>> ``Fela was a great legend who used his music>> tirelessly to bring about social justice,'' said>> Rasheed Gbadamosi, a prominent businessman and>> writer.>>>> Fela, a saxophone player, was born in 1938 in>> Abeokuta, about 50 miles north of the capital,>> Lagos. He started out as a jazz musician but>> shifted toward pop and reggae while studying at>> Trinity College of Music in Oxford, England, from>> 1959 to 1962.>>>> He also spent time in Ghana and the United States,>> where he developed a strong interest in politics>> and civil rights. Returning to Nigeria for good in>> 1973, he swiftly became a big star. His top albums>> included ``Zombie,'' ``Army Arrangement'' and>> ``Vagabond in Power.''>>>> ``For us, he was a monument, a reference point,''>> prize-winning singer Lokua Kanza of Congo told The>> Associated Press in Paris. ``To hear him was like>> a blast of fresh air, a shock.''>>>> He became enmeshed in a long-running confrontation>> with military authorities because of his urging>> that young Nigerians become more politically>> active. Troops burned down Fela's house in 1977.>>>> In 1979, Fela and his entourage of wives and>> girlfriends went to the ruling junta's>> headquarters and placed the coffin of his recently>> deceased mother on the steps. Fela said he wanted>> to demonstrate that the power of the state was>> impotent compared to the power of the human>> spirit.>>>> Fela was convicted of illegally exporting foreign>> currency in 1984 and was sentenced to 10 years in>> prison. A year later, the military government of>> Gen. Muhammed Buhari was overthrown by Gen.>> Ibrahim Babangida, who freed Fela.>>>> In March 1996, Fela's home was attacked by gunmen.>> His most recent arrest came April 9. He and about>> 100 others -- including several of his wives -->> were detained for marijuana use by police drug>> agents who raided his nightclub north of Lagos.>>>> Fela's fans had known for weeks that he was ill,>> but few details about his condition were made>> public before his death.>>>> Ransome-Kuti, who once worked as deputy>> director-general of the World Health Organization,>> used Sunday's news conference to accuse the>> Nigerian government of failing to implement>> effective AIDS programs. He said AIDS cases at>> Lagos University Hospital had risen from less than>> 10 annually to more than 300 since 1992.>>>> Another brother of Fela's -- Beko Ransome-Kuti -->> is an outspoken political dissident who was>> sentenced to 15 years in prison last year for>> alleged participation in a coup plot.>>>> Home | Sections | Contents | Search | Forums | Help>>>> Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 15:14:29 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageMessage-ID: < 33E62A15.54715248@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAndrea and fellow List members,Thank you for your message. Before directly answering your questions Iwould first like to refer you to a message sent by Numukunda Darboe onbehalf of the Observer Online Team (formally the Technical and Steeringcommittees) on Thursday 26 June, 1997 to the Gambia-L mailing list.While I will re-send that message shortly, the following is an excerptthat I believe relates to the questions asked:"In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service,a non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has beenformed. The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet.Therefore, having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet'sservices to its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiaryof www.xsite.net, we have adopted a domain for it. The domain name willbe www.gambianet.org. For legal and tax reasons, only membership feefor GambiaNet will be charged, and only the members will access theobserver online and other important stuff. As I stated earlier, themembership fee will be $20.00. For those of you who have pledged to pay$10.00, you may send that as donation and ask for a fee waiver. Thecommittee will decide on whether the waiver should be granted or not."As you are probably aware, last year Gambia-L list members decided toform two committees, a technical and steering, to try and get theproject dubbed "Observer Online" off the ground. Anyone on the listwith an interest in joining those committees, which were subsequentlyreferred to as the "Observer Online Team", was free to do so. They wereheaded by Francis Njie and N'Deye Marie Njie. I was, for example, askedto join to help put together the questionnaire that helped gauge listmember's overall response to the project and I have stayed on since.In order to get the organisation registered, bylaws and articles ofincorporation had to be drawn up and at least three directors had to benamed by law. To facilitate all this we decided to convert the team,the incorporators of GambiaNet Inc., into the Board of Directors so thatofficers could be officially appointed and the Bylaws adopted forregistration. As stated in the draft Bylaws (which I will sendshortly), after the first year the Board shall be elected on an annualbasis by the organisation's members. The Board of Directors (presentname) or the Executive Board (future name) comprises the founders ofGambiaNet, the former Observer Online Team. Spread across the USA,Denmark and Qatar, they are: Momodou Camara (Secretary), Soffie Ceesay,Numukunda Darboe (Asst. Sec.), Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, LatirDownes-Thomas, Ndey Kumba Drammeh (Treasurer), Momodou Jagana (Asst.Treas.), Tony Loum, Francis Njie (Chairman), N'deye Marie Njie (ViceChairman), Isatou Secka and Abdourahman Touray.These were the initial steps that were necessary so that theorganisation could be a legal entity and so that we could formally beginenlisting members. We are about to begin the process of enlistingmembers but since the Observer Online will be our primary service andthe one that members will consider the primary reason for joining theorganisation, we will wait until the contract with the Observer is drawnand agreed upon before requesting membership, fees and finally beginningthe service. This will be done as soon as the Observer Company hassorted out their technical problems.The initial funds to help set up the organisation were drawn from teammembers. Because the contract with the Observer Company is notcomplete, we cannot explain the terms but we can say that most of therevenue from the membership fees collected will go towards paying theObserver Company for the Observer Online service. The rest will gotowards the costs of running the GambiaNet site where the ObserverOnline page will be located.In forming the organistion we have tried to make the scope of ourpotential activities as broad as possible allowing for other similarendeavours in the future and for political and financial reasons, toprevent the Organisation from being seen as solely a conduit of theDaily Observer. The following is what the team has agreed on and is fromour Bylaws but is should be known that for the time being our primaryfocus will be on establishing and running the Observer Online serviceand working with the Education Committee.1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational andliterary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and othermedia.2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and politicaldevelopments in The Gambia.3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions onmatters related to The Gambia.4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or Africancultural heritage.5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambiandiaspora.6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Boardof Directors.7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not rendersupport or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group orparty in The Gambia and abroad.While the Observer Online service will only be accessible to ourmembers, the GambiaNet web site will be open to all with access to theWorld Wide Web. It is our goal to make the GambiaNet web site the topGambian resource on the Internet and with this in mind, any otheractivity that falls under the above (description of GambiaNetactivities) will be funded by donations, any revenue derived fromadvertising, funding from project partners, and other sources. Any orall those options will be used depending on the activity or project.You asked us to explain "how the NGO relates to [and] intends toco-operate with the "rest" of the list."Some time ago, a poll was taken and about 100 of the 200+ Gambia-Lmembers indicated their willingness to subscribe to an Observer OnlineService. Since then others have expressed their interest. As has beenexplained here, the only feasible way of providing this service was bythe steps we have taken that have lead to the forming of the GambiaNetOrganisation. Taking all this into consideration, it is our belief thatthe Organistion was born from the Gambia-L list but once establishedwill remain a closely linked but separate entity.Many members who expressed interest in and eventually formed aneducation committee have asked that GambiaNet also be used for amongother purposes, co-ordination and fund raising. We agreed and amendedour draft bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear thatany activities in this area will be run entirely by the alreadyestablished Gambia-L Education Committee. Many of us, GambiaNet Boardmembers, are on this Committee and will do everything to help facilitateits activities but only with the consent of the Committee. One of us,Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, has been liaising with Malanding Jaiteh of theEducation Committee to determine plans of action.Bass and myself have recently been appointed Public RelationsRepresentatives and we will continue to inform Gambia-L of our progress,activities and all other matters related to GambiaNet.If you have any other questions please feel free to ask them.Sincerely,Latir Gheran Downes-ThomasPublic Relations RepresentativeGambiaNet------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 15:25:29 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: GambiaNet Progress Report- 26/6/97]Message-ID: < 33E62CA9.6260E239@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017AContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThe following was sent on June 26, 1997 and is being sent in referenceto GambiaNet's response to Andrea Klumpp's message dated August 4, 1997.Thanks,Latir Gheran Downes-ThomasPublic Relations RepresentativeGambiaNet--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017AContent-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlineReceived: from lists3.u.washington.edu ( root@lists3.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.3])by holland.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id QAA23708;Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:11:01 -0700 (PDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid QAA17163; Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:10:13 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.142.13.230])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid QAA28830 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:09:39 -0700Received: from sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu (sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu [130.74.1.71])by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTPid QAA01790 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:09:36 -0700Received: from ndarboe by sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu via SMTP (950413.SGI.8.6.12/951211.SGI)for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > id SAA27557; Thu, 26 Jun 1997 18:09:35 -0500Message-Id: < ndarboe.1217750881F@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Date: Thu, 26 Jun 97 18:14:01 EDTReply-To: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GambiaNet Progress ReportX-To: "The Gambia and Related Issues Mailng List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-Mailer: VersaTerm Link v1.1.1X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENWe welcome our newest members to Gambia-L; the largest audience ofGambians and friends of the Gambia abroad. We apologize for the tardinessof this progress report which is long overdue. For those of you new memberswho may not be aware that we are on the process of getting a Gambiannewspaper on the internet, I take this opportunity to inform you that acommittee, out of this list, has been formed to undertake this formidable task.A while ago, a questionnaire which is readily available through thecommittee has been sent to every member of the list to ensure better qualityservice to all subscribers. From the results, we were able to confer that a$20.00 would suffice the expenses necessary to carry out this task oncondition that we are able to maintain the over 100 potential members whohave pledged to subscribe. Although there are quite a number of people whohave pledged to pay more than this amount.We have been hosting trial issues at http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/observer. This site is one of the committee member's home page. The abruptdiscontinuation of trials is because the internet service provider of ourcorrespondent in the Gambia had problems, and therefore we were not able toreceive any news letters from the Observer. we will soon resume these trialissues since the Observer has a new internet service provider. Under thetrials, we only provide the text with no images. We may continue with thisformat, but in the future we intend to include some advertisements notnecessarily from the Observer's print version, but could be from otherparties that are interested in making advertisements through GambiaNet.In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service, anon-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been formed.The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet. Therefore,having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's services toits members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary of www.xsite.net, we have adopted a domain for it. The domain name will be www.gambianet.org. For legal and tax reasons, only membership fee for GambiaNet will becharged, and only the members will access the observer online and otherimportant stuff. As I stated earlier, the membership fee will be $20.00. Forthose of you who have pledged to pay $10.00, you may send that as donationand ask for a fee waiver. The committee will decide on whether the waivershould be granted or not.Some time ago, an announcement was made through the list concerning theadoption of a logo for the organization. Different designs were invited fromlist members, and the winner was going to have a free one year subscription.Only one person submitted, and it was a very illustrious work. He became theautomatic winner. However, he decline the one year free membership, anddecided to pay. This person is one of our own committee members Mr. MomodouCamara. The logo can be viewed at: http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara/logo.htm " This is just one example of howdedicated these committee members are not to mention the various tasksundertaken to obtain certain information including calling the Gambia out oftheir own pockets. The committee members have already paid theirsubscriptions in order to start things rolling. The bylaws of theorganization are on the process of being drafted and soon as they are ready,they will be made available to the list.GambiaNet site will both host contents from and be linked to otherorganizations related to the Gambia. A search tool will be available for akeyword search in GambiaNet. Under the GambiaNet, will be the Observeronline which will be accessible only by password. Once you login, you willbe able to do such things as sending letters to the editor, you can haveaccess to the archives (old issues), and even make a key word or date orboth searches on the archives. Ideas on improving the site are more thanwelcome, and members of Gambia-L can put their organizations on conditionthat there is an agreement with GambiaNet.I urge all of those of you who have not pledged to become members to pleasedo so. Wouldn't it a pride to be one of the first to access to a nativepaper online? To be current on issues about the Gambia is the only way tohelping us come up with solutions to our problems. This is the grassroots ofthis list.NumukundaGambiaNet committee--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A--------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 15:47:19 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GambiaNet BylawsMessage-ID: < 33E631C7.E3B14776@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThe following is also being sent in reference to the message posted byAndrea Klumpp on August 4, 1997. It is the latest version of theGambiaNet, Inc. Bylaws and Articles of Incorporation.Please note that we are about to have them amended once again but we areposting them so that list members are better acquainted with theorganisation.When we are in a position to request membership, we shall properly andformally introduce GambiaNet and those who express an interest itjoining will either receive a copy of a Membership Agreement or willhave access to it at our web site when it is up and running.Thank You,Latir Downes-ThomasPublic Relations RepresentativeGambiaNet********************************BY-LAWS OF GAMBIANET, INCORPORATEDARTICLE ONEIDENTITYSECTION (1) NAME: The name of this organization shall be GambiaNet,Incorporated, and it shall be referred to in these By-laws as theOrganization.SECTION (2) AFFILIATE: The Organization may be affiliated with any otherorganization agreed upon by the Board of Directors.ARTICLE TWOOFFICESECTION (1) PRINCIPAL OFFICE: The Principal office and the place ofbusiness of the organization shall be located in Chicago, Illinois, USAor at such place designated by the Board of Directors.ARTICLE THREEPURPOSEThe organization shall operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposeswithin the meaning of section 501(c)(3) of the United States InternalRevenue Code to promote through its members the social, cultural,informational and educational interests of the Gambia throughout theworld. It shall:1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational andliterary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and othermedia.2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and politicaldevelopments in The Gambia.3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions onmatters related to the Gambia4. Promote matters related to the Gambia and Gambian or Africancultural heritage.5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambiandiaspora.6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Boardof Directors.7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not rendersupport or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group orparty in The Gambia and abroad.ARTICLE FOURFISCAL YEARThe fiscal year of the organization shall begin on the first day of Julyof each year and shall end on the last day of June of the followingyear.ARTICLE FIVEMEMBERSHIPSECTION (1) GENERAL MEMBERSHIPMembership shall be open to any individual who expresses an interest inThe Gambia and the activities of the Organization as stated in theBylaws and shall be referred to in these By-laws as the GeneralMembership. Members of the Organization shall be allowed to enjoy allthe privileges of membership agreed upon by the Board of Directors.SECTION (2) DIRECTORS(A) DEFINED: There shall be a Board of Directors and it shall bereferred to in these By-laws as the Board. Its members shall consist ofat least three Directors.(B) ELIGIBILITY: Any individual with an interest in the purpose andactivities of the organization and is willing and able to assist inmeeting the organization's objectives and the conduct of theorganization's activities shall be deemed eligible as a Director.(C) ELECTION/ APPOINTMENT: After the first year of operation, Directorsshall be elected by members of the Organization on the recommendationof the Board. Members shall vote by electronic mail or any other methodagreed upon by the Board.(D) DUTIES: The Board shall be elected to act on behalf of the generalmembership of the Organization on the administration of the Organizationand its activities, any activities stated in the articles ofIncorporation, and any activities agreed upon by the Board. All actiontaken by the Board shall be deemed agreed upon by resolution passed by avote of simple majority unless otherwise specified in the Bylaws. TheBoard shall appoint any member to act on its behalf. The Board shallform any committee or sub-committee on behalf of the Organization.(E) TERM OF OFFICE: Directors shall be elected and appointed for a termof one year.(F) REMOVAL OF A MEMBER: The dismissal of a member of the Board shall bewarranted if the member concerned engages in any repeated action deemedby the Board to be detrimental to the Organization's interests. Anymember of the Board who engages in any action so deemed by the Boardshall be first warned and if the offending action is repeated, the Boardshall consider the possibility of additional warnings or dismissal.SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist ofmembers of the Organization appointed by the Board.(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examineissues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses ofactions available to the Board.SECTION (4) MEMBERSHIP DUES AND DONATION(A) DEFINED: The General Membership shall be required to pay annual duesagreed upon by the Board for various categories of membership defined bythe Board.(B) DONATIONS: In addition to payment of annual dues, donations frommembers as well as non members, will be welcomed.ARTICLE SIXMEETINGSSECTION (1) ANNUAL MEETING: Annual meetings that include the Board andthe General Membership may take place at any time agreed upon by theBoard.SECTION (2) OTHER MEETINGS: There shall be other regular, committee,Board or special meetings as necessary in meeting the objectives of theorganization.SECTION (3) PLACE AND MANNER OF METTINGS: All meetings shall beconducted in a manner and place agreed upon by the Board.SECTION (4) NOTICE: The Board shall issue written notices of annual orspecial meetings stating the time, place and purpose of the said meetingin a method agreed upon by the Board.SECTION (5) ACTIONS BY UNANIMOUS WRITTEN CONSENT: Any action required orpermitted to be taken by the Board may be taken without a meeting, ifall members of the Board shall individually or collectively consent inwriting to such action(s) by a method agreed upon by the Board.SECTION (6) PROXIES: Proxy voting shall be allowed for all votes by theBoard and the General Membership. The Board shall require reasonableadvance notice, in any manner agreed upon, of the proxy arrangement fromboth the member concerned and his or her intended proxy.ARTICLE SEVENORGANIZATION ACTIONSSECTION (1) LOANS: No loan shall be contracted on behalf of theOrganization and no evidence of indebtedness shall be issued in theOrganization's name unless authorized by a resolution of the Board.SECTION (2) CHECKS, DRAFTS ETC. All checks, draft orders for payment ofmoney shall be signed by an officer or officers as authorized by aresolution of the Board.SECTION (3) INDEMNIFICATION. The Organization shall indemnify each ofits Officers or Agents against liabilities and claims arising out of thereasonable and diligent performance of duties as Officers or Agents ofthe Organization. The Individual shall have no right to indemnification,compensation or reimbursement, however, in liabilities and claims towhich he or she has been adjudged liable to the Organization or anythird party because of willful misconduct, bad faith, gross negligenceor reckless disregard of the duties of his or her office or capacity asa representative of the Organization.ARTICLE EIGHTPROHIBITED ACTIONSSECTION (1) The Organization shall not possess or exercise any power orauthority either expressly or by interpretation, or by operation of lawthat will prevent it, at any time, from qualifying as an Organizationas described in applicable laws of the United States Internal RevenueService, nor shall it engage in activities which shall cause the loss ofsuch qualifications.SECTION (2) The Organization shall never be operated for the sole andprimary purpose of carrying out a trade or business for profit.SECTION (3) At no time shall the Organization be engaged in activitieswhich are unlawful under the laws of the United States or The Gambia orany other jurisdiction where its activities are carried out.ARTICLE NINEINUREMENT OF INCOMESECTION (1) No part of the earnings of the Organization shall inure tothe benefits of, or distributed to, its Directors, Officers, Agents orMembers except that which the Organization shall be empowered to pay forreasonable services rendered or reimbursement for personal expensesincurred on behalf of the Organization.ARTICLE TENAMENDMENTS OF BY-LAWS AND ARTICLES OF INCORPORATIONThese By-Laws and Articles of Incorporation can be amended or repealedand a new Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws may be adopted at anymeeting provided the proposed changes have been submitted to each Boardof Director with the notice of such meeting, and provided further theright of the waiver of notice shall not apply. In order for amendmentsor repeals to be adopted, two thirds (66.7%) of Board members(Directors) must vote in the affirmative.ARTICLE ELEVENDISSOLUTIONUpon termination or dissolution of the Organization, assets shall bedistributed to, after payments or provisions for payment, of allliabilities of the Organization which were incurred in furtherance oflegitimate purpose of the Organization, a non-for-profit organizationorganized for the purpose of education and development in Africa.------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 00:04:14 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970804230611.AAA39620@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Lee Jallow has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l,Mr.Jallow we look forward to your contributions.Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 18:10:07 -0400 (EDT)From: Momodou Musa Janneh < mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu To: gambia-l@u.Washington.edu Subject: For PAMAMBOUNA BOJANGMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.94.970804175715.19634B-100000@utkux4.cas.utk.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII need the E-Mail address of PAMAMBOUNA BOJANG. If anyone haveit please reply me as soon as possible.I know he's hiding somewherein Kentucky with Badaaring.What's up in the sky doc????------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 18:13:23 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 970804181117_-188123264@emout03.mail.aol.com In a message dated 8/4/97 3:47:07 AM, you wrote:< gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4Message-ID: < B0000002921@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm People,First, I am eager for some comments and feedback..I want this discourse tobe interactive..some of my positions I think are very controversial and Ileave a lot of openings so please people..jump in..and let me defend myflanks..there should not be any quarters in the BANTABA.........it seems traditinally our socialism is derived from our societalmake-up..we tend to share..selfish-ism is frown upon and it is ourhouse..not my house..SUNU KERR not SUMA KERR and also it is I believe aREACTION against CAPITALIST EXPLOITATION of Africa..the sale of HUMANS isthe ULTIMATE CAPITALISM30 years after ..Africans are moving away from Scientific SOCIALISM in theform of CENTRAL PLANNING..it has failed us and it has failed mostlyeverywhere..but more succinctly..the ANTI-WEALTH posture of ScientificSocialism.the idea that all WEALTH must be derived from the Exploitation ofMan by Man is very UN-AFRICAN.. We have I believe a SUPERIOR FORM of SOCIALWELFARISM..that acknowledges and rewards INDIVIDUALS that share WEALTH bythe EXTENDED FAMILY, by POLYGAMY and even the freedom of relation amongstthe SEXES..here I am strictly confining my self to AUTHENTIC AFRICAN MORES..notISLAMIZED AFRICA nor CHRISTIANIZED AFRICA...the wealthier an AFRICAN wasthe more wives he had..and by extension his responsibilty increases..takinginto account the families and relatives of the wives..long time neighboursare family..distant kinsmen..people sharing the family name and the OPENDOOR..anyone is welcome at any time for MEALS, HELP etc..This is what I called African Social Welfare..but it never tried to preventthe CREATION of Wealth..Wealth is not GLORIFIED and WORSHIPPED as in theWest but NEITHER is scorned as in SCIENTIFIC SOCIALISM..Currently most of our policies and ATTITUDE is ANTI-WEALTH.. I support aprogressive Income tax.the more you make the more you pay but notexorbitant..in fact small people and businesses are the most affected..InThe Gambia for example to set a Limited Liability Company, there is aPRE-TAX of about D5000 in addition to all licenses and fees..and dependingon how well of you look..the more you may pay..The Gambia has probably one of the most LIBERAL economic set ups but theATTITUDE is still ANTI-WEALTH..it is still ADVERSARIAL..note also that theCIVIL SERVANTS are still the SAME half- and/or MIS- EDUCATED ones mostlyfrom the COLONIAL ERA or even with a worse attitude are our SCIENTIFICSOCIALISTS..they forget that even the creation of 1 position or job for oneman orwoman that supports ONE FAMILY is enough to warrant thesupport of Govt.supportive.In comtemporal Africa we need to concentrate on the CREATION OF WEALTH..weneed 1% of 35000 tax-paying businesses than 35% of 100 tax-payingbusinesses..there are no authentic Gambian companies over 20 yearsold..they are old bankrupt or defunct..the only ones remaining are Lebaneseor Indian..(this is telling cos if one looks deeply into the matter..youdiscoover that on average..the Lebanese and Indians arepoorer-educated..but they have developed a superior network and it seemswe..the Africans work better against each other than with or for eachother..another topic)I will pause for breath and again folks ..please come in..bye & peacepmj------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 22:47:29 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Develop. of subsaharan Africa :rejoindersMessage-ID: < B0000002922@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Absjorn & People,my apologies for the emphasis on WHITE..unfortunately the fact that over95% of consultants here tend to be WHITE EUROPEANS have resulted in myoversight..but as you rightly commented..it still does not vary thefacts..a second point is that a cursory survey of all the ADB...TA.vehicles..that isAfrican Development Bank..Technical Assistance or Assistant ( that is theRed Number Plate of ADB contracted consultants..almost all were driven bywhites..it is almost like ADB..TA is for Whites only..these are strongperceptions even if they are mis-construed)..another reason I guess and Imust admit for my STRONG FEELINGS is that today I RECEIVED A FOUR DAYSUSPENSION WITHOUT PAY ( amounts to D300 on my D2400 Monthly salary as HEADOF CIVIL AERODROME ENGINEERING SECTION at the AIRPORT) for STANDING UP andDEMANDING TO BE TREATED WITH THE SAME RESPECT THAT WAS ACCORDED MY FORMERCOUNTERPART (CONSULTANT) WHO LEFT 3 MONTHS AGO..This amounted to RUDENESS &INSURBODINATION ..this is unfortunately THE EXISTING REALITY..I amconsidering LEAVING again for the WEST..I am not sorry though because Ichose to STAND up..one DIRECTOR lamented that I was QUITE RIGHT but that isthe WAY things are..he had faced the SAME..Maybe I am dumb..but I think atthe very least..we should speak out..not just secure our places..I maylose my job but IT IS OKAY..a little PRICE TO PAYI however appreciate the fact that we (humankind) have come a long way andwhere as in this discourse I am concentrating on SubSaharan Africa ..it ispertinent to a lot of other places..the future as you rightly said is OURSMr Lamin,I will also add you may think 45000 is not a lot but that is the existingdemand on backlog..open up and let the Market dictate..Gamtel opened up somany possibilities including this discourse..I do not want our existinglack of financial wherewithal to limit our possibilities..the problem withour corporate structures I believe is the CIVIL SERVICE MENTALITY..whetheryou work or not..produce or not..perform or not..you get paid.you get aRAISE..there is no incentive to produce and innovate..NO BODY CARES..it isa NAMELESS, FACELESS and CARELESS system..we all pay the price..everytime aGAMTEL or UHC FAILS, the tab is picked up mostly by the poor farmers thatproduce the BULK of our wealth..there was a funny fact..(which makes itsad) that GUC blew I think 5 or 6 Generators in so many years..something tothat effect..including a case when one generator was sabotaged bydisgruntled workers..did anyone go to jail? was anyone punished? basicallynobody paid a price for this misdeed that cost this poor nation..everytimean incompetent person is left on the job..these are dis-services to theNation..i) a more competent person was denied the job..ii) the nation losesfor a job not done well or as best as possible..maybe 1 or 2 or one familywas helped..a million pay the price..a big problem is private sympathy..i feel sorry for him..i feel sorry for amillion..a short true story..2 years ago I was appointed as head of civilengineering at the airport..my chief mason was atleast 68 years old andcould not even lay a straight wall..a fact..the guy has been there sincetime immemorial..was a labourer appointed Chief Mason to give a biggersalary..every year his contract is renewed and all the relevant personswill put favourable comments..I came..the guy could not lay a stringhtwall..I demanded a second qualified mason for my works...I was told therewas no vacant position unless I replace this guy..now at the end ofcontract..the position was advertised and I proposed to fill it with aYOUNGER, MORE EDUCATED & COMPETETNT man..everyone called me to lobby forthis poor man..what would happen to his family..now there are 100s ofyounger better trained masons waiting and ready to provide for theirfamilies..and that salary is paid by the Gambians to SOMEONE to do the jobso that we make money or maintain a SERVICE in our NATIONAL INTEREST..Irefused of course and there is now a 30 year old man doing an excellentjob..you wonder why the SYSTEM is not working..I believe I KNOW a lot whythe SYSTEM IS NOT WORKING..of course what I did or was supposed to havedone was not POPULAR..PUBLIC OFFICE is not our private domain to help atwill I PERSONALLY feel SORRY but I am HERE to do a JOB not to run a CHARITYI will stop here for now..peacepmj in a fighting mood..ps..i doubt i can leave..i am here for the marathon..----------From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Development of subsaharan AfricaDate: Monday, August 04, 1997 10:58 AMPa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.Now we come close to what I´m asking for. Let me first say that most ofit only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit toyour country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:-education- agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export- infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for everycompound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)- primary health care etc...And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believeand trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annualsalary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinkingexactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is neededin the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your arenot appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look upto", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and yourjobs.Let´s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambianengineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educatedinto medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it´s only a question onWILL and PLANNING.That was my comment.Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant ?Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?And for the information. It´s only 50 years since all danish childrengot the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years ago,they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed inthe farming. It was in the eaarly ´60´s we got enough public schools.It´s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", hasgot our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the countrycould also get the chance of getting better education, and it´s onlywithin the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year continuedto highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same timemost of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highestmigration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated toUSA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeansmanaged to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you maybedon´t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa southof Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never hasunderstand each others as one people - "europeans". It´s the oppositethat characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The"blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I havejust heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection andpromises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened outagain, the authourities who should protect them has just offered busses,so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansningcontinues. That´s also Europe). Asbjørn Nordam----------------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 19:49:25 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageMessage-ID: < 199708042349.TAA28440@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textLatir you wrote:> Andrea and fellow List members,> Thank you for your message. Before directly answering your questions I> would first like to refer you to a message sent by Numukunda Darboe on> behalf of the Observer Online Team (formally the Technical and Steering> committees) on Thursday 26 June, 1997 to the Gambia-L mailing list.> While I will re-send that message shortly, the following is an excerpt> that I believe relates to the questions asked:> "In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service,> a non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been> formed. The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet.> Therefore, having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's> services to its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary> of www.xsite.net, we have adopted a domain for it. The domain name will> be www.gambianet.org. For legal and tax reasons, only membership fee> for GambiaNet will be charged, and only the members will access the> observer online and other important stuff. As I stated earlier, the> membership fee will be $20.00. For those of you who have pledged to pay> $10.00, you may send that as donation and ask for a fee waiver. The> committee will decide on whether the waiver should be granted or not."> As you are probably aware, last year Gambia-L list members decided to> form two committees, a technical and steering, to try and get the> project dubbed "Observer Online" off the ground. Anyone on the list> with an interest in joining those committees, which were subsequently> referred to as the "Observer Online Team", was free to do so. They were> headed by Francis Njie and N'Deye Marie Njie. I was, for example, asked> to join to help put together the questionnaire that helped gauge list> member's overall response to the project and I have stayed on since.> In order to get the organisation registered, bylaws and articles of> incorporation had to be drawn up and at least three directors had to be> named by law. To facilitate all this we decided to convert the team,> the incorporators of GambiaNet Inc., into the Board of Directors so that> officers could be officially appointed and the Bylaws adopted for> registration. As stated in the draft Bylaws (which I will send> shortly), after the first year the Board shall be elected on an annual> basis by the organisation's members. The Board of Directors (present> name) or the Executive Board (future name) comprises the founders of> GambiaNet, the former Observer Online Team. Spread across the USA,> Denmark and Qatar, they are: Momodou Camara (Secretary), Soffie Ceesay,> Numukunda Darboe (Asst. Sec.), Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, Latir> Downes-Thomas, Ndey Kumba Drammeh (Treasurer), Momodou Jagana (Asst.> Treas.), Tony Loum, Francis Njie (Chairman), N'deye Marie Njie (Vice> Chairman), Isatou Secka and Abdourahman Touray.> These were the initial steps that were necessary so that the> organisation could be a legal entity and so that we could formally begin> enlisting members. We are about to begin the process of enlisting> members but since the Observer Online will be our primary service and> the one that members will consider the primary reason for joining the> organisation, we will wait until the contract with the Observer is drawn> and agreed upon before requesting membership, fees and finally beginning> the service. This will be done as soon as the Observer Company has> sorted out their technical problems.> The initial funds to help set up the organisation were drawn from team> members. Because the contract with the Observer Company is not> complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can say that most of the> revenue from the membership fees collected will go towards paying the> Observer Company for the Observer Online service. The rest will go> towards the costs of running the GambiaNet site where the Observer> Online page will be located.> In forming the organistion we have tried to make the scope of our> potential activities as broad as possible allowing for other similar> endeavours in the future and for political and financial reasons, to> prevent the Organisation from being seen as solely a conduit of the> Daily Observer. The following is what the team has agreed on and is from> our Bylaws but is should be known that for the time being our primary> focus will be on establishing and running the Observer Online service> and working with the Education Committee.> 1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and> literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and other> media.> 2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political> developments in The Gambia.> 3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on> matters related to The Gambia.> 4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African> cultural heritage.> 5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian> diaspora.> 6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board> of Directors.> 7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render> support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group or> party in The Gambia and abroad.> While the Observer Online service will only be accessible to our> members, the GambiaNet web site will be open to all with access to the> World Wide Web. It is our goal to make the GambiaNet web site the top> Gambian resource on the Internet and with this in mind, any other> activity that falls under the above (description of GambiaNet> activities) will be funded by donations, any revenue derived from> advertising, funding from project partners, and other sources. Any or> all those options will be used depending on the activity or project.> You asked us to explain "how the NGO relates to [and] intends to> co-operate with the "rest" of the list."> Some time ago, a poll was taken and about 100 of the 200+ Gambia-L> members indicated their willingness to subscribe to an Observer Online> Service. Since then others have expressed their interest. As has been> explained here, the only feasible way of providing this service was by> the steps we have taken that have lead to the forming of the GambiaNet> Organisation. Taking all this into consideration, it is our belief that> the Organistion was born from the Gambia-L list but once established> will remain a closely linked but separate entity.> Many members who expressed interest in and eventually formed an> education committee have asked that GambiaNet also be used for among> other purposes, co-ordination and fund raising. We agreed and amended> our draft bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that> any activities in this area will be run entirely by the already> established Gambia-L Education Committee. Many of us, GambiaNet Board> members, are on this Committee and will do everything to help facilitate> its activities but only with the consent of the Committee. One of us,> Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, has been liaising with Malanding Jaiteh of the> Education Committee to determine plans of action.> Bass and myself have recently been appointed Public Relations> Representatives and we will continue to inform Gambia-L of our progress,> activities and all other matters related to GambiaNet.> If you have any other questions please feel free to ask them.> Sincerely,> Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas> Public Relations Representative> GambiaNetLatir,I should commend you for your efforts to clarify a few issuesAndrea raised. However, there remain a number of thingsthat are to me confusing and difficult to understand.It is a good an idea perhaps a necessity to form an umbrellaorganization to oversee the different activities Gambia-L membersmight want to do. However, the committee that took this task uponitself made some serious oversights.First, I would want to know whether the Gambia-l membership hadbeen informed of the need to form a non-profit organizationinorder to get the Observer online? Has the new organizationreplaced Gambia-L? If so has the entire list membership gainedautomatic membership to GambiNet Inc?You mentioned adopting the Bylaws to register the organization,How can the committe draft and adopt the bylaws for GambiaNetInc to register and no word mentioned to the entire Gambia-L membership?You mentioned that "Because the contract with the ObserverCompany is not complete, we cannot explain the terms but we cansay most of the revenue from the membership fees collected willgo towards paying the Observer Company for the Onlineservice....." Why can't the entire Gambia-L see what deal we aregoing into with the Observer?What do you mean when you say " We agreed and amended our draftbylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that anyactivity in this area will be run entirely by the alreadyestablished Gambia-L Education Commiittee"?Finally you mentioned that "..Bassirou Doudou Drammeh, has beenliasing with Malanding Jaiteh of the Education Committee todetermine plans of action." Can Bassirou informed the membershipwhatever he and Malanding had liased on the matter.These are some of the many questions that may help me clarifythings before I can make any comments.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???Message-ID: < 33E6A2CE.76A3@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA WORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:47:57 PDTFrom: "Omar Gassama" < kassama@hotmail.com To: paomar@iglou.com, Subject: Re: LALA???Message-ID: < 199708050647.XAA22126@f61.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 10:11:21 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLOMessage-ID: < 199708050817.KAA16284@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Jainaba Diallo,A number of us out here are wondering if you are Jainaba who lives inMärsta (Sweden) or not. Kindly feel very welcome to this Bantaaba, butplease appreciate that this enquiry is this open as you did not provide uswith an introduction of yourself. Besides, since you are using hotmail, itis rather impossible to make the enquiry private.Best regards,Momodou Sidibeh.------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 11:15:25 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: developm. of subsaharan africaMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010C6@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printablePa Musa Jallow,=20I like your style - it=B4s direct and harsh. But sometimes one has to =beso.=20First tell me how is it possible that you have such a "strange" rules-and regulation-system in the labour-market, which can cause you asuspension for standing up and demanding.It=B4s old-fashion leadership and I have never in modern time heardanything like that. To be active into discussions, personel planninginterviews, ideas and opinion-making are qualifications we ask for in amodern company or institution. It shows that you are interested,entusiastic etc. Well we all have to be polite, but saying what we =feel,think and mean can only devellop our firm, institution, the climateamong us, bring us forward. Is this normal practice in The Gambia, whocan decide and give such punishments, and how is it regulated in theworking-conditions or contract signed ? What about unions ? I=B4m =reallyinterested, because respect for one another and freedom to speech mustbe fundamental in coorporation.You wrote: I RECEIVED A FOUR DAY SUSPENSION WITHOUT PAY ( amounts toD300 on my D2400 Monthly salary as HEAD OF CIVIL AERODROME ENGINEERINGSECTION at the AIRPORT) for STANDING UP and DEMANDING TO BE TREATED =WITHTHE SAME RESPECT THAT WAS ACCORDED MY FORMER COUNTERPART (CONSULTANT)WHO LEFT 3 MONTHS AGOThe next you wrote is very interesting: "We have I believe a SUPERIORFORM of SOCIAL WELFARISM..that acknowledges and rewards INDIVIDUALS =thatshare WEALTH by the EXTENDED FAMILY, by POLYGAMY and even the freedom =ofrelation amongst the SEXES.. here I am strictly confining my self toAUTHENTIC AFRICAN MORES..not ISLAMIZED AFRICA nor CHRISTIANIZEDAFRICA...the wealthier an AFRICAN was the more wives he had..and byextension his responsibilty increases..taking into account the familiesand relatives of the wives..long time neighbours are family..distantkinsmen..people sharing the family name and the OPEN DOOR..anyone iswelcome at any time for MEALS, HELP etc..This is what I called African Social Welfare..but it never tried topreventthe CREATION of Wealth..Wealth is not GLORIFIED and WORSHIPPED as in =theWest but NEITHER is scorned as in SCIENTIFIC SOCIALISM.."I think that this "ideal" form of socialism is known in many societies.On my tours I=B4ve seen it being practised. And thatcollective-way-of-practising daily life in the villages/local societiescan form a base on which you can build decentralized decision-making =andaction for bettering the conditions. I think that is why many NGO=B4s =inmy part of the world feel that it is more benefical to help direct froma group here to a group there. We still have that "social memory" andkeep it as a relic, and old dream, which we long for, but know it is =notpossible/easy to form again. The socialism as it was practised withcentralisation has failed in Europe, but the idea of soocialism is =stillactive.=20You gave me something to think about. It is a challenge to combine thenecessary need of a central planning state with the great entusiasmamong people who can practise the action-plans through localdecision-making, and actions, seing things happen throughdecentralisation and based on the local "socialism".I like you take a thinking and breathing-pause.Regards from Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:43:03 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLOMessage-ID: < 01BCA1A5.82F373C0@dibl.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1A5.82FC9B80"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1A5.82FC9B80Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableYes,I am also very interested to know that.That is why it is a rule that =every new commer should introduce herself.So,please,kindly introduce =yourself !And thanks very much for your cooperation in advance.Regards Bassss!----------From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP: momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 11:11To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLOHello Jainaba Diallo,A number of us out here are wondering if you are Jainaba who lives inM=E4rsta (Sweden) or not. Kindly feel very welcome to this Bantaaba, butplease appreciate that this enquiry is this open as you did not provide =uswith an introduction of yourself. Besides, since you are using hotmail, =itis rather impossible to make the enquiry private.Best regards,Momodou Sidibeh. =09------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:51:40 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Language, culture, nation-building etc-a reminderMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010CC@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAbout lauguage, culture, nation building I will just remind you on thefellowing two contributions been put on to our Gambia-L earlier, whichI had first seen today:Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 22-Jul-97 ***Title: LITERATURE-AFRICA: Revolutionary Uses Ink for BulletsBy Gumisai MutumeJOHANNESBURG, Jul 26 (IPS) - Soft-spoken and unassuming, NgugiwaThiong'o does not behave like the average superstar, but he isregarded by the younger generation as one Africa's mostimportantcontemporary writers. .... etc .... etc.....put on to Gambia-L from Momodou Camara 27. july, andin Observer 20.june issue:The Manding Congress 25 Years OnAt its height in the 13th century, the Mali empire=20covered the territory of half the countries of West=20Africa, namely, The Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Sierra Leone,=20Liberia, Guinea, Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau. This=20sprawling empire was home to multitudes of peoples=20including the Mande stock (Bambara, Malinke, Mende, etc),=20who were the rulers and a host of other groups like the=20Wollof, Serere, Fula who were subjects. These people=20shared not only the common political history of belonging=20to the Mali empire, but also had linguistic and other=20cultural ties. .... etc....etc....I=B4ll not be back until next monday. Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 8:48:21 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kassama@hotmail.com, Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < QQdbhb22403.199708051252@relay7.UU.NET This is to confirm what Gassama said.LAH - in Arabic means NO .There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.Habib Diab GhanimPs I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part ofit was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanksto the Gambia-L.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kassama@hotmail.com Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Hellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10358 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 13:58:42

------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 15:29:33 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Development of subsaharan Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Mr. Nordam,

I only hope that you meant 50% of pupils in Danish schools continue to

University or some form of higher institution of learning; and not to HIGH

SCHOOL as you wrote?

Regards,

Momodou Sidibeh



----------

> Från: Asbjørn Nordam <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

> Datum: den 4 augusti 1997 11:58

>

> Pa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.

> Now we come close to what I´m asking for. Let me first say that most of

> it only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit to

> your country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:

> -education

> - agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export

> - infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,

> sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for every

> compound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)

> - primary health care etc...

>

> And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believe

> and trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).

>

> Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annual

> salary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.

> When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinking

> exactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is needed

> in the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your are

> not appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look up

> to", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and your

> jobs.

> Let´s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or

> 4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,

> there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambian

> engineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.

> And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educated

> into medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.

> The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it´s only a question on

> WILL and PLANNING.

> That was my comment.

>

> Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant ?

> Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?

>

> And for the information. It´s only 50 years since all danish children

> got the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years ago,

> they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed in

> the farming. It was in the eaarly ´60´s we got enough public schools.

> It´s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", has

> got our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the country

> could also get the chance of getting better education, and it´s only

> within the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year continued

> to highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.

> In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same time

> most of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,

> burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highest

> migration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated to

> USA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeans

> managed to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you maybe

> don´t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa south

> of Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never has

> understand each others as one people - "europeans". It´s the opposite

> that characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,

> which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The

> "blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I have

> just heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection and

> promises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened out

> again, the authourities who should protect them has just offered busses,

> so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansning

> continues. That´s also Europe). Asbjørn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 17:32:36 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: LALA???

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C5.E0D02D60"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C5.E0D02D60

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Ghanim!



It is true that many African Languages have borrowed a lot of Islamic =

and Commercial words from the Arabic Language as a direct result of the =

the one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia,but I cannot agree =

with Gassama that LALA in the Mandinka Language has its origin in =

Arabic.Because whereas LA in Arabic means NO, in the Mandinka Language, =

that same sound does not have the same meaning.





Regards Basss!

----------

From:

Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 16:48

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: LALA???





This is to confirm what Gassama said.

LAH - in Arabic means NO .

There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa, =20

Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.

Habib Diab Ghanim



Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of =

=20

it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =

Ohio.

I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks =

=20

to the Gambia-L.

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AM

To:

Subject: Re: LALA???



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

=

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=

- =20

--

Hellow Fatty,

I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

---Original Message Follows----

Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: LALA???



LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA

WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 17:43:18 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: LALA???

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C7.12636940"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C7.12636940

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr. Ghanim!

It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have =

borrowed Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a =

direct result of one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I =

cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka =

language that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that =

works before I can be convinced.



Keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!

----------

From:

Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 16:48

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: LALA???





This is to confirm what Gassama said.

LAH - in Arabic means NO .

There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa, =20

Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.

Habib Diab Ghanim



Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of =

=20

it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =

Ohio.

I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks =

=20

to the Gambia-L.

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AM

To:

Subject: Re: LALA???



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

=

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=

- =20

--

Hellow Fatty,

I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

---Original Message Follows----

Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: LALA???



LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA

WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************









Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 11:53:50 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: LALA???

Message-ID: <





Basss,

I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and I

said.

It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.



Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim

that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the

black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to

Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established

in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about

science and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . We

have a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors in

our area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 11:00 AM

To:

Subject: RE: LALA???



<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Mr. Ghanim!

It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have

borrowed

Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct result

of

one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I

cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka

language

that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works before

I

can be convinced.



Keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!

----------

From:

Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 16:48

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: LALA???





This is to confirm what Gassama said.

LAH - in Arabic means NO .

There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,

Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.

Habib Diab Ghanim



Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of





it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.

I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks





to the Gambia-L.

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AM

To:

Subject: Re: LALA???



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------





--

Hellow Fatty,

I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

---Original Message Follows----

Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: LALA???



LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA

WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************















------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 16:13:52 +0100

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: <

Subject: Re: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Asbjorn & People,

To your question about the "strange" rules & regulations..the answer

yes..strange and archaic and colonial..when I objected to a decision

affecting me operationally and my productivity..I was told that I COULD NOT

QUESTION AN ORDER or INSTRUCTION FROM THE DIRECTOR..you see there is no

question of rudeness but the fact that THE DIRECTORS have never been asked

to CLARIFY or JUSTIFY an ACTION is enough..my suspension letter reads..from

the Director General..

'..for refusing to obey an instruction from your head of department

requiring my personal intervention..this kind of behavior will not be

tolerated..you are hereby suspended for a period of four days without pay

with immediate effect..'

when I was asked by the DG why I refused to obey the instruction I

submitted that I believed it was UNFAIR and WRONG and I wanted to put my

OBJECTION on the record..this was what was interpreted as

INSURBORDINATION..now if the DIRECTOR has never been challenged..naturally

his reaction will be typical as in my case..la difference..is I will

continue to challenge the STATUS QUO and I am not the ONLY one..in fact I

am serving my suspension but I intend to petition the BOARD and challenge

it..I will also have to read the Service Rules I believe a DISCIPLINARY

COMMITTEE should have been called but I am still NEW to the SYSTEM..

If you read back on my writing, i maintained we are still paying a price

for the STRAITJACKET COLONIAL EDUCATION..in modern societies..nobody is

all-powerful and there is due process..and until the old SYSTEM is

challenged and DEFEATED..there can be no development

I also recall another similar case when again one senior officer challenged

a similar decision..he was called in and advised to apologise..and told in

no uncertain terms that "the Director could DOOM him"..exact words..and

this has always been the case..the director could write any comments in

your Personal File..the basis for your promotion and upgrading..the

director may also mis-represent your performance.or deny you the RESOURCES

that you need to WORK...so if you want to prosper in the SYSTEM..you have

to suck up to the BIG BOSS..it is SICKENING and DISGUSTING but it is the

REALITY..it is a small wonder like you said that most of us direly needed

experts leave our own countries again

my best friend went back to the U.S.A after seating at an EMPTY DESK for 18

months..his conclusion..IT WAS NOT WORTH IT..the frustration and the FUSS

over $250 per month as an ELECTRONIC ENGINEER..the little or no worthwhile

PRIVATE SECTOR JOBS leave us few ALTERNATIVES





p.s. serving my suspension has given me quite some free time..besides i

needed a break so let us say that I am not sorry..thanks for your comments

but I like being honest..the only way forward is an HONEST APPRAISAL

bye for now

peace

pmj







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 20:31:33 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: LALA???

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1DF.AAB99800"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1DF.AAB99800

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Ghanim!



Yes, You are right in alluding to the fact that the mixing of blood =

between the arabs and black Africans has been going on from the time =

immemorial,but, again, for the records,the legend you refered to cannot =

be correct, because Islam reached Black Africa during the eight =

century,and the Fullas had existed even before Abraham(the father of =

Ishmael,the ancestor of the Arabs) had migrated to Egypt.Some of the =

Pharoahs of ancient Egypt had the totemic names of the present day =

Fullas eg. Kah,Bah and zet (Sey).



So,since history does not take place retroactively,such legends are =

nothing more than what they are: LEGENDS!



Keep up the good work down there.



Regards Bassss!



----------

From:

Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 19:53

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: LALA???





Basss,

I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and I =



said.

It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.



Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim =



that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the =



black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to =20

Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established =

=20

in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about =20

science and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . We =

=20

have a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors in =

=20

our area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 11:00 AM

To:

Subject: RE: LALA???



<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

=

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=

- =20

--

Mr. Ghanim!

It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have =20

borrowed

Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct result =

=20

of

one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I

cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka =20

language

that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works =

before =20

I

can be convinced.



Keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!

----------

From:

Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 16:48

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: LALA???





This is to confirm what Gassama said.

LAH - in Arabic means NO .

There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,

Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.

Habib Diab Ghanim



Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of =

=20

=20



it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =

Ohio.

I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks =

=20

=20



to the Gambia-L.

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AM

To:

Subject: Re: LALA???



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

=

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=

- =20

=20



--

Hellow Fatty,

I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

---Original Message Follows----

Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: LALA???



LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA

WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************











Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 14:42:04 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: LALA???

Message-ID: <





I am sure it goes back all the way to our Patriarch Ibrahim(Abraham) and

certainly ADAMA and AWAH from whom we all were created.

Maybe the Legend probably means the present day Tauregs or our local

Mauritanians in the sub region. I am glad you have added to my knowledge

about some of the Phaoric names that relate to the Bahs, Jallows and Seys

..Obviously Africa was inhabited before the European countries proven by

the existence of the Pyramids of Egypt.

Keep the exchange alive.

Best regards

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 1:57 PM

To:

Subject: RE: LALA???



<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Mr.Ghanim!



Yes, You are right in alluding to the fact that the mixing of blood

between

the arabs and black Africans has been going on from the time

immemorial,but,

again, for the records,the legend you refered to cannot

be correct, because Islam reached Black Africa during the eight

century,and

the Fullas had existed even before Abraham(the father of Ishmael,the

ancestor

of the Arabs) had migrated to Egypt.Some of the

Pharoahs of ancient Egypt had the totemic names of the present day Fullas

eg.

Kah,Bah and zet (Sey).



So,since history does not take place retroactively,such legends are

nothing

more than what they are: LEGENDS!



Keep up the good work down there.



Regards Bassss!



----------

From:

Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 19:53

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: LALA???





Basss,

I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and I

said.

It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.



Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim

that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the

black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to

Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established





in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about

science and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . We





have a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors in





our area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 11:00 AM

To:

Subject: RE: LALA???



<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------





--

Mr. Ghanim!

It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have

borrowed

Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct result





of

one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I

cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka

language

that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works before





I

can be convinced.



Keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!

----------

From:

Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 16:48

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: LALA???





This is to confirm what Gassama said.

LAH - in Arabic means NO .

There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,

Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.

Habib Diab Ghanim



Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of











it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.

I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks











to the Gambia-L.

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AM

To:

Subject: Re: LALA???



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------











--

Hellow Fatty,

I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

---Original Message Follows----

Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: LALA???



LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA

WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************

























------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 21:47:33 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1E9.31AE7520"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1E9.31AE7520

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Jallow!

=09

I salute your courage and attitude.Change will come of course =

eventually because history cannot be stopped,but it will neither be =

quick nor harmless,and some will have to pay the price necessary for it =

to come about.All we in the diaspora can do at this point in time is to =

give you people on the ground back home our unshakeable moral =

support.And thak you very much for telling us so much about the =

realities of the Gambia in so short a time.



And keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basssss!=20



----------

From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 18:13

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Asbjorn & People,

To your question about the "strange" rules & regulations..the answer

yes..strange and archaic and colonial..when I objected to a decision

affecting me operationally and my productivity..I was told that I COULD =

NOT

QUESTION AN ORDER or INSTRUCTION FROM THE DIRECTOR..you see there is no

question of rudeness but the fact that THE DIRECTORS have never been =

asked

to CLARIFY or JUSTIFY an ACTION is enough..my suspension letter =

reads..from

the Director General..

'..for refusing to obey an instruction from your head of department

requiring my personal intervention..this kind of behavior will not be

tolerated..you are hereby suspended for a period of four days without =

pay

with immediate effect..' =20

when I was asked by the DG why I refused to obey the instruction I

submitted that I believed it was UNFAIR and WRONG and I wanted to put my

OBJECTION on the record..this was what was interpreted as

INSURBORDINATION..now if the DIRECTOR has never been =

challenged..naturally

his reaction will be typical as in my case..la difference..is I will

continue to challenge the STATUS QUO and I am not the ONLY one..in fact =

I

am serving my suspension but I intend to petition the BOARD and =









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 16:47:20 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: RE: LALA???

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



I have been away for a while and glad to be back in the fold. While I am

digesting the various discourses currently on the table, let me quickly

touch on what Habib stated in passing:



>Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim

that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the

black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to

Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established

in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about

science and teach the Islamic religion.<



While this may be a legend or a belief, it bears no scientific or historical

merit. The 'Ba's' and the 'Kah's" have been around long before there was

a Timbuktu, let alone some 40 Arab scholars.



In peace,

LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 16:49:33 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: RE: LALA???

Message-ID: <



I see Bassss has already pointed this out.

LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 17:06:07 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: RE: LALA???

Message-ID: <



Another historical notation:



Habib wrote:

>I am sure it goes back all the way to our Patriarch Ibrahim(Abraham)



First, during the time of Ibrahim, all 72 pyramids in Egypt had already been

constructed, spanning several millenia. So the Fulas have been around long

before this Hebrew.



> certainly ADAMA and AWAH from whom we all were created.



This is a religious belief and as such would be futile to debate on. Since it

is faith that dictates the logic here.



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 19:31:53 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: <

Subject: LA-LA-LA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am

wondering why a question about a word

(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned

answers while

straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will

decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested

questions(exept a toubab or two)?!



Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deep

down

that whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!



Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgeble

Gambians abroad start what we

are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to

Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important

pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributing

it to the different schools?!

Why not just do something, like we did?

How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you

say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like

shouting in deep space!



About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a

customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).

Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars

to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?

Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these

services in this country?



I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my chance

to state that if there was any time to get Gambia

going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!



So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?



Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some

hours at the best!).

If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time ago.

In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.



How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and

introducing some good ideas and standards.

I know the private sector would be happy about it!

Even more important would be to start changing the political

environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa

Musa is talking about...



And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the good

work DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU should

be down here doing some good work?!?



Yours truly,

For The Gambia

Torstein Grotnes

Commit enterprises Ltd.







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 18:17:43 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



> Latir,

>

> I should commend you for your efforts to clarify a few issues

> Andrea raised. However, there remain a number of things

> that are to me confusing and difficult to understand.

>

> It is a good an idea perhaps a necessity to form an umbrella

> organization to oversee the different activities Gambia-L members

> might want to do. However, the committee that took this task upon

> itself made some serious oversights.



GambiaNet is in any way an umbrella organisation formed "to oversee the

different activities Gambia-L members might want to do." The only task

"the committee" took upon itself was to put a gambian based newspaper on

the internet.



> First, I would want to know whether the Gambia-l membership had

> been informed of the need to form a non-profit organization

> inorder to get the Observer online? Has the new organization

> replaced Gambia-L? If so has the entire list membership gained

> automatic membership to GambiNet Inc?



The two original committees, the technical and steering committees, were

started privately by a few Gambia-L members who wanted to work on this

project. They made continued appeals to the entire list for those

interested in working on the project to join the committees, a policy

that has never ceased and resulted in other members joining in their

efforts.



The committees later formed themselves into one team and once the team

decided to transform itself into a non profit organisation the list was

in fact informed.



This organisation has not and will not replace Gambia-L. Gambia-L is a

mailing list and GambiaNet will be a web based organisation. This

being the case, the entire list will not gain automatic membership to

GambiaNet.



> You mentioned adopting the Bylaws to register the organization,

> How can the committe draft and adopt the bylaws for GambiaNet

> Inc to register and no word mentioned to the entire Gambia-L membership?



As the incorporators of GambiaNet, the members of the committee or the

team were the only ones who could have adopted the bylaws. Again, a non

profit organisation was formed to prevent a prohibative tax liability.

In order to pay for the service, membership fees will have to be drawn

rather than actual subscription fees that are taxable and, once again,

prohibitive. As a result, we can only accept members once we are

absolutely sertain we can and will provide the service. This will

happen when a contract is agreed on by the Observer Company.



In the drafting stages, it would have been impractical to ask for the

entire list's opinion for each decision as the response rate has been

historically low and sluggish. What we should have done was to perform

a better job in keeping the list abreast on our actions. We have

apologized for this in the past and we apologize here again.



> You mentioned that "Because the contract with the Observer

> Company is not complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can

> say most of the revenue from the membership fees collected will

> go towards paying the Observer Company for the Online

> service....." Why can't the entire Gambia-L see what deal we are

> going into with the Observer?



We do not know "what deal we are going into with the Observer."



Earlier this year, as stated on the list, some members of Gambia-L were

in Banjul and talked to The Observer about the feasibility of providing

such a service. It seems as though there was a general agreement that

once the costs of developing, maintaining and administering such a

service was subtracted from the total revenue received, the difference,

or most of it depending on the number of actual subscribers, would go to

The Observer Company.



Since we will be operating as a non profit organisation, legally this

will have to be structured differently but since the contract and

negotiations that go with it are still incomplete, we are not sure at

this point how different this will be.



> What do you mean when you say " We agreed and amended our draft

> bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that any

> activity in this area will be run entirely by the already

> established Gambia-L Education Commiittee"?



It was suggested from someone, after we drafted the first version of the

Bylaws, that at some point in the future we may be able to help/work

with the education committee. Bearing this in mind we decided to amend

the draft bylaws so that education related activities would also be a

part of what we do.



When I said "... we would like to make it clear that any activity in

this area will be run entirely by the already established Gambia-L

Education Committee", I referring to the fact that we decided that while

we "will do everything to help facilitate its activities but only with

the consent of the Committee".



Simply put, since we are an internet based non profit organisation, we

would limit ourselves on education matters to only where we can offer

services that comes with the advantage our position offers the Education

Committee.



> Finally you mentioned that "..Bassirou Doudou Drammeh, has been

> liasing with Malanding Jaiteh of the Education Committee to

> determine plans of action." Can Bassirou informed the membership

> whatever he and Malanding had liased on the matter.



This was completely a mistake on my part. I'm told it should have read:

"Bass... has been asked to liaise with.."



This mistake is indicative of some of the problems our team of twelve

has experienced working solely on email correspondence as the means of

communication. While I believe it has worked extraordinarily well given

that fact that we have accomplished some small feats, we are prone to

miscommunication from time.



This next example may also help you understand this point further.



Sometime weeks ago, it was decided that the initial Bylaws we had

drafted through a rather laborious consensus building process would be

published to the list so that Gambia-L members would have a first hand

idea about what we were doing and where we were going.



I actually thought this was done. As I began responding to your

questions, I realized this was not the case and sifting through the over

four hundred and seventy messages of correspondence the team has

generated since April this year I was able to find out why.



At the time we decided to make the Bylaws public, if you will, we were

also amending them for another time. While some of us assumed the

amendments were done, others assumed differently and as time went on

they were never sent. An honest oversight.



> These are some of the many questions that may help me clarify

> things before I can make any comments.



We would love to hear both your and anyone's comments on this matter but

before doing we would like you to consider the following:



(1) At one time we were over 256 members on Gambia-L and less than 70

showed their interest in the project so it was absolutely impossible to

have decisions taken on the Gambia-L level.

(2) From the inception (when Francis asked for volunteers), we have

given people a chance to join the Committee for this very reason and

this policy has of inclusion has never changed.

(3) In the drafting and decision making stages, one that continues to

this day, it is and it would have been impractical to ask for the list's

opinion on each decision as the response rate has been historically low

and sluggish on this project.

(4) If people do not like any aspect of what we have done, they can and

are urged to easily undo it by voting so in the future. This can be

done once the organisation begins in earnest and those interested become

members of Gambia-L.



Again, please feel free to ask whatever questions you have related to

our activities and we would also appreciate receiving any comments you

may have.



I apologize for such a long message but we feel that since this is an

important issue, important questions have been asked and concerns

shared, time must be taken to carefully explain ourselves so that all is

well understood.



Thank you.



Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

Public Relations Representative

GambiaNet

latir@earthlink.net



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 18:23:28 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



On a personal note, speaking now only for myself, a list member and not

for the GambiaNet Board of Directors, I would like to add the following:



I believe whatever misconceptions or misunderstanding that may be

taking place here can be attributed to simple miscommunication.



The team comprises of 12 individuals. One of them I met about six

month's ago here in New York, another I just met last month on a trip to

Atlanta and one other I have known for some time but haven't seen nor

spoken to him in some four years. As for the other eight, I have no

idea what they even look like.



Given all this, the chances that we could get this far working together

by typing messages to one another is quite astonishing. Yes, there will

be some miscommunication but all things considered we have still

managed to assemble all sorts of information together, raise funds,

spend time sifting and responding to over 500 messages and making

international calls among other things. All this for what? An assured

seat on a Board of Directors of a fledging non profit organisation? I

would kindly give that up any day to keep this initiative going and

while I am not speaking on behalf of my colleagues on this project I am

quite sure many of them feel the same way.



This may seem a bit presumptuous but I'm sure I'm not too far off the

mark when I say that I believe their are those on list who seem to

believe that we have somehow single-handedly taken over or have designs

on taking over the entire list and all its activities. This is far from

being the case. All we have done is work to provide gambians and

friends of The Gambia a service with no personal gain to ourselves.



I have tried on several occasions to work on similar projects both here

and at home and the between the clash of egos and the agony of

disappointment, they always seem to fail. Let's not allow the same to

happen here.



Peace



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 15:28:30 PDT

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To:

Subject: Belated Introduction.......

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Fellow Gambia-Lers,



Sorry for the belated intro., my name is Jainaba Diallo. I am originally

senegalese, but recently immigrated to Canada. I am a chemical Engineer

by profession (did my B.Sc and M.Sc at U. of Sydney, Australia), I'll

start an MBA program this fall at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby,

Canada.



I did visit the Gambia on several occasions, the most recent being Dec.

1995.



Thanks for having me on the List.



Best wishes,

Jainaba.







______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 00:53:12 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message

Message-ID: <19970805235548.AAA29168@LOCALNAME>



On 5 Aug 97 at 18:17, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:



> (4) If people do not like any aspect of what we

> have done, they can and are urged to easily undo it by voting so in

> the future. This can be done once the organisation begins in

> earnest and those interested become members of Gambia-L.



correction:



The above should be read as GambiaNet and not Gambia-L.



Momodou Camara

Secretary

GambiaNet Inc.



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: 05 Aug 1997 22:43:44 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: FOOD-FINANCE: New Investments Needed to Fight 'Hidden Hunger'

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 30-Jul-97 ***



Title: FOOD-FINANCE: New Investments Needed to Fight 'Hidden

Hunger'/EMBARGOED



/ATT EDS: The following item is EMBARGOED and may not be printed

or otherwise reproduced before 2200GMT Thursday, July 31/



WASHINGTON, Jul 31 (IPS) - Arguing that children and mothers in

developing countries are dying for want of a teaspoonful of key

nutrients, scientists, donors, and corporations are urging new

investment to end 'hidden hunger'.



Micronutrient malnutrition - mainly the lack of sufficient

iodine, iron, and vitamin A - is the world's most prevalent

nutritional deficiency, according to a report released Thursday by

the Ottawa-based Micronutrient Initiative. It is called 'hidden

hunger' because people have no innate appetite or hunger for these

essential vitamins and minerals.



More than one billion people suffer from mild deficiencies of

the nutrients, which can result in anaemia, night blindness and,

in severe cases, death, the report says. Minute amounts of these

substances - often, less than a teaspoon over the course of a

lifetime - would be sufficient to solve these problems.



The consortium believes it has the key to eliminating hidden

hunger: food fortification, in which these and other nutrients -

including zinc, folic acid, and vitamins B and D - are added to

food during processing. The technology has been around for most of

this century, they say - what's needed now is an infusion of

political support and financial investment.



Indeed, although the report, 'Food Fortification to End

Micronutrient Malnutrition: State of the Art', describes the

science and technology involved, it is largely an appeal for

increased private investment and regulatory changes in developing

countries to ''prime the pump'' for investors. These include

reducing tariffs on imported micronutrients and value-added tax

(VAT) on processed food products.



''As the food industry becomes increasingly global, investment

capital and modern technology are available in virtually every

nation,'' it states. ''As urban populations explode and rural

agriculture looks increasingly to cash crops, the market for

commercial processed foods expands. These changes in business

environment as well as dietary habits and consumption patterns

present an opportunity to deliver essential micronutrients through

fortifying food products.''



To help the process - and investors - along, governments should

enact ''national legislation mandating fortification of a staple

food consumed by the general population,'' the report adds.



This may look like a clever bid at expansion by the

micronutrient industry and the agencies whose stock in trade

includes promoting that industry's products. The report and a

conference of the same name scheduled for Montreal, Canada

Saturday are being sponsored by F. Hoffman-LaRoche, Ltd., a

leading micronutrient supplier; non-governmental organisations

including Helen Keller International; and the U.S. Agency for

International Development's (USAID) Opportunities for

Micronutrient Interventions.



Nevertheless, ''if the international community can succeed in

its long-term goal of bringing the needed nutrients to the

developing world, at a cost of well under one dollar per recipient

per year, the benefits would be immense,'' says M.G. Venkatesh

Mannar, executive director of the Micronutrient Initiative.



The organisation describes itself as an 'international

secretariat' supported by the Canadian International Development

Agency, the International Development Research Center of Canada,

the U.N. Development Programme, U.N. Children's Fund, USAID, and

the World Bank.



The pay-off for developing countries could include preventing

up to four out of every ten childhood deaths and reducing maternal

mortality by as much as one-third, according to the report.



There might also be an economic pay-off. Hidden hunger impairs

intelligence and depletes energy and is among the leading causes

of mental retardation and childhood blindness, the report notes.

Preventing these problems should yield an increase in peoples'

brain power and productivity and ultimately result in an upswing

in gross domestic product (GDP) of as much as five percent.



To derive these benefits, however, countries, companies, and

aid agencies will have to correct a sometimes perverse market.

''While vitamin A deficiency constitutes a true plague on the

children of the developing world, 80 percent of our market for

vitamin A is in animal and poultry feed,'' says Alberto Nilson of

F. Hoffman-LaRoche, Ltd.



Iodizing salt, first undertaken in the 1920s, showed immediate

and spectacular results in North America and Europe, the report

says. Fortifying margarine with vitamin D is thought to have

eliminated rickets - a childhood bone disease - from Britain,

Canada, and Northern Europe early in this century. Adding iron to

refined flour is thought to have helped reduce iron deficiency

anaemia in Sweden and the United States.



More recently, Venezuela has cut its anaemia problem by two-

thirds in two years by putting iron in flour for bread and pasta,

the report adds. The Philippines has had similar success in

reducing vitamin A deficiency (VAD) by adding the nutrient to a

low-priced brand of margarine that can be stored without

refrigeration. Guatemala halved the incidence of VAD among pre-

schoolers by fortifying sugar.



Despite such successes, many countries remain wary of adding

micronutrients to their staple diet, citing reasons of cost,

custom, and concern over the 'adulteration' of foods, says USAID's

Frances Davidson.



Nutrition advocates in developing countries have long

acknowledged the benefits of fortification - of salt with iodine,

for example, to combat goitre, a swelling of the thyroid gland in

the neck which afflicts some 650 million people. But many have

also voiced anger at the manufacturers and advertisers of more

commercial processed foods, who have drawn special attention to

the presence of micronutrients in their products in a bid to

increase market share.



In so doing, experts have complained, these companies have

contributed to the displacement of local foodstuffs from daily

meals. As a consequence, many small-scale producers of nutritious

traditional foodstuffs have been run out of business - a setback

for the local economy, culture, and diet. (END/IPS/AA/97)





Origin: Washington/FOOD-FINANCE/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: 05 Aug 1997 22:41:35 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: U.S.-AFRICA: Getting Democracy Wron

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 29-Jul-97 ***



Title: U.S.-AFRICA: Getting Democracy Wrong/EMBARGOED



/ATT EDS: The following item is EMBARGOED and may not be

printed or otherwise reproduced before 0001 GMT Wednesday, July

30/



WASHINGTON, Jul 30 (IPS) - The U.S. government's campaign to

promote democracy in African countries lacks vision and is being

undermined by its military ties with repressive regimes, says a

report released here today.



Costing 100 million dollars a year, Washington's pro-democracy

effort focuses too narrowly on multiparty elections and turns a

blind eye to programmes controlled by the Pentagon and the Central

Intelligence Agency (CIA), according to the report, issued by

Demilitarisation for Democracy (DFD), a Washington-based research

and advocacy group.



''Our government's myopic pursuit of elections is not only

ineffective, but at times even counter-productive to the

development of a strong civil society,'' says Caleb Rossiter, the

group's director.



''Add to that a Pentagon and CIA clearly out of touch with the

reality that arming and training repressive armed forces simply

creates stronger repressive armed forces, and you have a picture

of the most powerful democracy on earth being more of an obstacle

than a help to those struggling for freedom and accountability in

Africa,'' Rossiter adds.



DFD is pushing its report as a challenge to the administration

of President Bill Clinton, which in recent months has promoted a

package of aid and trade measures it says amounts to a new U.S.

policy toward Africa.



The group urges the administration to cease U.S. weapons

supplies and military training for repressive regimes, and to

prohibit the CIA from using bribery and other ''corrupting methods

to gather intelligence.'' It supports calls for a system of U.N.

special envoys to hold ''regional confidence-building and force-

reduction'' talks.



In the economic sphere, the study recommends that U.S. economic

aid - both direct and through multilateral agencies such as the

World Bank - be released on condition that African nations open

their military budgets to civilian auditors. It urges a more even

distribution of the benefits of economic growth and an increase in

African countries' voting power at the Bank, the International

Monetary Fund (IMF), and the United Nations.



The document highlights ''the high level of military political

and economic power'' as a major obstacle to democracy in Africa.

Yet, ''despite the terrible results of the 1980s, when the five

largest recipients of U.S. weapons in sub-Saharan Africa (Angola,

Liberia, Somalia, Sudan, and then-Zaire) descended into anarchy,

U.S. policy still seems locked in (the) Cold War''.



Seventy-one percent of the 3,408 African military personnel

trained under the U.S. International Military Education and

Training programme (IMET) in 1991-1995 were from repressive

regimes, the group says.



The number of African countries conducting joint combat

exercises with U.S. forces has risen, from 20 in 1995 to a

proposed 33 in 1998, DFD adds. Among nations it considers

authoritarian, Djibouti and Egypt took part in 1995 and 1996 and

are slated to do so again this year and in 1998. Likewise Kenya,

which held joint exercises last year.



As the report acknowledges, U.S. officials say these training

programmes are a form of 'constructive engagement' intended to

encourage military reform in these countries.



Entitled 'Fighting Retreat: Military Political Power and Other

Barriers to Africa's Democratic Transition', the report is based

on three years of study and extensive travel within Africa.



Researchers met with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and

others in a bid, first of all, to find out what democracy means to

the citizens of African countries. They emerged with an ''NGO

consensus (which) holds that elections, even if regular, free, and

fair, are not enough, and that focusing on elections as the

primary measure of democracy obscures the need for dramatic

reforms in other areas.''



The groups pinned their greatest hopes on ''the principle of

consensus or, in French, 'concertation','' DFD says. It defines

this as ''a dialogue in which common ground is sought even though

one party clearly could outvote the other'', adding that it ''may

be the best way to protect minority concerns'' and defuse many of

the sectarian conflicts usually described as ethnic conflict in

foreign dispatches.



Using this ''NGO consensus'' as its lens, DFD studied 53

African countries. It describes six of these as ''consolidated

democracies''. These countries - Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde,

Mauritius, Namibia, and South Africa - are deemed to have free and

fair multi-party elections, respect for human rights, a

''credible'' judicial system, and a tradition of civilian control

of the armed forces.



Another 17 countries are ''transitional states'' where ''the

government generally reflects the will of the people as expressed

in free and fair elections,'' despite lingering press

restrictions, abuse of power by the ruling party, and lack of

military accountability. These countries include Angola, Senegal,

and Zambia.



Some 26 percent of Africa's 700 million people live in

consolidated democracies and transitional states, the report says.

''U.S. policy-makers and foreign aid programmes can take credit

for assisting with the electoral process in a number of these

difficult transitions by linking U.S. relations to the fairness of

the elections and by providing technical help,'' it concedes.



Nevertheless, it partly blames U.S. policy for the continued

existence of 26 authoritarian regimes, including Morocco, Nigeria,

and Sierra Leone. Some of these countries have multi-party

systems, ''but citizens are effectively denied the ability to

change their government by peaceful means'' because of political

intimidation by ruling parties and the military.



Four African countries are ''dissolving nation-states,'' whose

central governments have been rendered ''irrelevant'' by ''anarchy

or a civil war'', the report adds. These are Burundi, Liberia,

Somalia, and Congo, formerly Zaire. (END/IPS/AA/97)





Origin: Washington/U.S.-AFRICA/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 18:19:57 PDT

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Bassss,



Relax my friend!!! I didn't know that it is a rule to introduce oneself

upon joining the forum...I did not receive any membership rules/codes of

conduct etc.



I did receive a message from Mr. Camara to introduce myself, but I just

forgot to do so. Take care!!!!!



Jainaba Ousmane Diallo.



>From

>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id DAA07128; Tue, 5 Aug 1997 03:41:52 -0700

>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu

[140.142.33.5])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id DAA44228 for <

03:41:45 -0700

>Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])

> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with

SMTP

> id DAA23299 for <

03:41:40 -0700

>Received: from dibl.qatar.net.qa by qatar.net.qa

(SMI-8.6/Qatar-Internet-Sendmail It's now Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:37:22

-0300)

> id NAA18181; Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:37:22 -0300

>Received: by dibl.qatar.net.qa with Microsoft Mail

> id <

+-300

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:43:03 +-300

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO

>MIME-Version: 1.0

>Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="----

=_NextPart_000_01BCA1A5.82FC9B80"

>X-To: "'

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>Yes,I am also very interested to know that.That is why it is a rule

that =

>every new commer should introduce herself.So,please,kindly introduce =

>yourself !

>

>And thanks very much for your cooperation in advance.

>

> Regards Bassss!





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 22:32:45 -0400 (EDT)

From: Abdourahman Touray <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: LA-LA-LA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

Grotnes, I can relate to your frustration about the seemingly

misfocused Gambian attention span. In my opinion, a politics of

victimism (blame the West, slavery, etc) has robbed Gambian discourse of

most substance. Coupled with this fact is the element of fear. Even

as the regime of Yaya Jammeh continues to rob the nation of its freedom

and money, the intellectual elite remains blinded with anti-American

hysteria and fear of Jammeh's thuggish NIA.

But I think this is changing slowly. Younger Gambians in

general tend to be less captivated with fear and bankrupt socialism. You

should also know that there are actually private initiatives in the

pipeline to improve the technology in the country. One day, we will indeed

have networked PCs in at least some Gambian high schools.

On the issue of technology, I think it is sad that the Internet

initiative is being led by bureaucrats and not by technorats and private

individuals. The Gambian government and the UN have very few successes

between them and should just provide the money and stay out.

-Abdou.







>From my knowledge of bureaucrats,



The political

culture is schooled in outdated socialistic priniciples and steeped



On Tue, 5 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:



> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

> (

>

>

> I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am

> wondering why a question about a word

> (meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned

> answers while

> straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will

> decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested

> questions(exept a toubab or two)?!

>

> Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deep

> down

> that whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!

>

> Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgeble

> Gambians abroad start what we

> are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to

> Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important

> pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributing

> it to the different schools?!

> Why not just do something, like we did?

> How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you

> say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like

> shouting in deep space!

>

> About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a

> customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).

> Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars

> to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?

> Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these

> services in this country?

>

> I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my chance

> to state that if there was any time to get Gambia

> going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!

>

> So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?

>

> Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some

> hours at the best!).

> If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time ago.

> In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.

>

> How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and

> introducing some good ideas and standards.

> I know the private sector would be happy about it!

> Even more important would be to start changing the political

> environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa

> Musa is talking about...

>

> And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the good

> work DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU should

> be down here doing some good work?!?

>

> Yours truly,

> For The Gambia

> Torstein Grotnes

> Commit enterprises Ltd.

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 22:37:13 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: LA-LA-LA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Tue, 5 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:



> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

> (

>

>

> I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am

> wondering why a question about a word

> (meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned

> answers while

> straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will

> decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested

> questions(exept a toubab or two)?!



Mr Grotness, being busy with exams etc, I haven't been able to

read maybe about two of Pa Musa Jallows messages because they are long,

but deserve careful reading cause of the truth they contain etc.

from what I have read, he mostly tells us what is happening and gives

suggestions of what can be done to correct things at home. I for one have

nothing to say cause I'm ignorant when it comes to matters like

decentralisation of governments, privatising companies etc. Hence I

cannot make any worth while contributions to such a discussion. My major

and interests are different and focuses on diferent aspects of the countries

problems like health issues, education etc. people's majors,interests and

knowledge on different subject matter on this net are diverse, hence some

people respond only when certain subject matters are raised. On the

aspects of how Pa

Musa is/was treated by his ***** director, what else can be said about

such a

common practise??? apart from "you're sooo right about that!! I remember

when my cousin was working for ....and his boss also......"??? Now, if there

was something we could do

for him from this side of the world then we would give it our best shot.

I was wondering what YOU wanted to here about this situation. do you want

us to also tell him about our experiences of discrimination in our own

country esp during the tourist season when one cannot go to swim in hotel

pools etc or do you want suggestions on how this type of behaviour can be

terminated???



> How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you

> say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like

> shouting in deep space!



Apart from forming an education group which we're trying to get

on the way, do you have any suggestions about how our voices can be heard

down there from here. How can we get the President, the Education

minister etc to listen to us and actually have a discussion with us. This

way, we can tell him/her what our ideas are and hear why what we have to

say can or cannot be implemented. hence we can go from there. What do you

suggest??



> Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars

> to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?

> Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these

> services in this country?

>so how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?



I don't think that you should expect everyone to try and help the

country the way you have. Some people feel that they are better off

helping the country from abroad because they cannot go back to the type

of life style The Gambia offers or because they cannot function under the

present working conditions. OR, some just don't care about their country

and will go where ever they can obtain as much material goods as they can

without having to share it with the "extended family" , "friends",

"distant relations" etc. Others like Pa Musa are at home and struggling

to change the system. What can I say to Pa Musa except that I'm very

proud of him???

Others have gone home and tried to share their knowledge without success.

And the rest, very few it would seem, are on their way. And whether they

will succeed or not remains to be seen.

I guess another thing is that you had accomplished something from broad

before you gave it all up for The Gambia. Maybe there are people who wish

to accomplish the same thing before packing up and heading for home finally.

I really would like to know what your answers or suggestions are and

your honesty is apreciated. I also hope you're not offended by anything

I've said. And as I finish this message I'm going back to read the one

message from Pa Musa I haven't fully read. Actually, I won't be suprised

if you get a mouth full from others on this list. your message was

provocating but I'ld like to say thank you for waking us up.

Ancha.

Sorry for the long message everyone.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 23:29:18 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: The Gambia-L shadow list <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Mon, 4 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:



> This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

> (

>

> businesses..there are no authentic Gambian companies over 20 years

> old..they are old bankrupt or defunct..the only ones remaining are Lebanese

> or Indian..(this is telling cos if one looks deeply into the matter..you

> discoover that on average..the Lebanese and Indians are

> poorer-educated..but they have developed a superior network and it seems

> we..the Africans work better against each other than with or for each

>other...another topic)



hello Pa Musa, I've read your messages and from what litle

I understand of it, it makes perfect sense and I have nothing to add to it.

BUT what would interest me is what your opinion is on the matter of how

much more our people seem to respect and or support foreigners rather

than our own. Like you mentioned above, why do you think we still have

have the tendency to work against each each other rather than with each

other. I mean, even in the slavery days, we helped the white man

take our people away. This image of working against each other just

doesn't fit with the "our house" image does it??. It seems we like to

help each other only to an extent.

Maybe it has something to do with the mentality of: help someone

less fortunate than you But do NOT help that person until they are

better than you ie we're afraid of appearing less knowledgeable or powerful

than what people around us think, in this case, your director.

Do you think this type of attitude will change once people from a

different generation take over??

Another thing I wanted to know was; how many people feel like you

do at work about your director. And even if many feel the same way you

do, how many of them are wiling to stand up for their beliefs???

Not many I would think. Another question is, why are we so afraid to

stand up for our beliefs esp against an authority figure?? It's very rare

to see this at home. do people know that if we stand together and refuse

to budge there is a higher probability that things might change AND even

if they don't, change takes time hence it might not happen during one's

life time???. Anyway, I have to take off now but hope to hear your answers.

By the way, welcome.

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 02:20:52 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Summer Jam

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-08-04 11:37:13 EDT, you wrote:



<< What is the fundraising for??

hg >>



Sorry for the late reply.I've not logged on since my previous posting on this

subject. The Gambian Support Group is an organization of about 60 people and

almost all live in the Washington Metropolitan Area.About 5 yrs. ago, The

Gambian community in the Takoma Park and Silver Spring area lost a friend and

room mate, Momodou Sabally.Sabally as he was commonly called, was a student

at UDC.Friends faced the arduous task of sending the body back home.Since his

untimely death, we've been pondering on the need for an association that

could help in emergencies. Needless to say, numerous attempts were made in

the wake of his death to organize ourselves to no avail.February last year, a

group of Gambians met and agreed to associate with the expressed

determination of helping each other in time of need. This includes, but not

limited to the following :- Death, Wedding ceremony, Naming ceremony, Legal

related problems... One of our long term objectives is to provide assistance

to students in The Gambia.The Gambian Support Group offers equal opportunity

for all irrespective of race, gender, religion, ethnic background, political

affiliation or sexual orientation.Since its formation, we've been paying our

monthly dues of $10.00.We realized that we could improve our bottom line by

sponsoring fund raising activities.We had our first fund raising bash on

Christmas Eve last year and it was a great success.Currently, we're selling

Gambian Support Group T' Shirts for $10.00 and also attending to the

necessary details for the upcoming bash.With some money in the bank, INSHALAH

in an emergency, we may be in a better position to defray some expenses or

provide some form of assistance.I hope I've answered your question.I just got

in from work and a bit tired.You may write again if you need more info.

Musa.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 06 Aug 1997 00:19:44 PDT

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: LA-LA-LA

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Torstein,



What have you been smoking???? I just got home and feeling very tired,

hence the short reply.



My response is intersperced in yours below......



>This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

> (

>

>

>I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am

>wondering why a question about a word

>(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned

>answers while

>straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that

will

>decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or

uninterested

>questions(exept a toubab or two)?!



I agree !! Who cares what it means or its origin...the person who made

the request must be suprised about the fuzz.



>About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a

>customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).

>Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice

houses/cars

>to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?

>Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these

>services in this country?



You probably do. It is your prerogative to sell your "nice" bla bla bla

to setup your company...nobody forced you, my friend!!!!!





>I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my

chance

>to state that if there was any time to get Gambia

>going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start

NOW!

>

>So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?

>

>Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some

>hours at the best!).



It is good that the power is out, you definitely need some sleep. Go

rest my friend. "And keep up the good work down there"



Jainaba.







>

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 09:24:48 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd): UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Calls for Penalties Against Co

Message-ID: <19970806082727.AAB29122@LOCALNAME>



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 29-Jul-97 ***



Title: UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Calls for Penalties Against Corruption



UNITED NATIONS, Jul 29 (IPS) - Arguing that corruption is a

hindrance to economic growth, the U.N. Development Programme

(UNDP) wants international organisations to cut off assistance to

projects tainted by bribery and other corrupt practices.



Aid agencies ''need to be sceptical of supporting projects that

make it easy for public officials to hide private gains,'' says a new

UNDP report on 'Corruption and Good Governance' released here Tuesday.



''If they cannot, projects should not be approved or should be

cancelled if they have already begun,'' says the 138-page study,

which acknowledges similar concerns among Western donors.



In remarks reminiscent of statements by other senior aid

officials, UNDP Administrator James Gustave Speth said that

corruption is usually endemic at all levels of societies and

represents a cancer afflicting their prospects for successful

development. UNDP intends to support both direct and indirect

assaults on corrupt practices, he added.



Speth said indirect approaches include public information

reform and the building of fair, open, competitive systems to

allow companies to compete for contracts to provide goods and

services under development projects. UNDP also seeks stronger

management of external resources and the strengthening of 'civil

society' - meaning non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and

citizens' groups - as a watchdog against corruption.



Direct action would include strengthening laws against

corruption and appointing anti-corruption ombudsmen, he added.



''The international community, particularly the private sector,

also has a responsibility to ensure high standards of

accountability and transparency in its dealings with countries,''

Speth added.



The UNDP study coincides with a three-day conference on good

governance which opened here Monday. The meeting has attracted

more than a 1,000 participants, including mayors,

parliamentarians, judges, community leaders, and NGO

representatives.



On Monday, Speth announced a 36-million-dollar pilot project to

promote good governance in developing countries - including

efforts to curb bribery and corruption.



UNDP's new study sets out to demonstrate why a reduction in

corruption will improve the prospects for sustainable human

development. It reviews the economic roots of corrupt incentives,

assesses the impact of systemic corruption on efforts to promote

economic growth and reduce poverty, and makes specific suggestions to

individual countries and the international community.



The agency admits there are a number of international efforts

under way to discourage corruption in business deals but adds:

''These are worthy, but they cannot succeed unless they are

complemented by concentrated efforts within individual

countries.''



In January, the 185-member General Assembly adopted a

resolution requesting Secretary-General Kofi Annan to assist

member states in designing strategies to prevent and control

corruption.



Last November, the U.N.'s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)

approved a declaration urging member states to criminalise all

acts of bribery in international transactions and deny tax

deductibility for bribes - a common practice in some Western

nations.



In April last year, the 26-member Organisation for Economic

Cooperation and Development (OECD), under intense U.S. pressure,

decided that it should outlaw bribery in international business

dealings.



The Paris-based OECD committed its membership of mainly

industrial, wealthy nations to rewriting tax rules that have long

encouraged the bribing of foreign officials by treating those bribes

as legitimate business expenses eligible for special tax treatment.

The new rules, when enacted, would make such payoffs ineligible for

tax deductions.



''This is a sea change, a very important step in breaking the

international chain of corruption,'' David Aaron, U.S.

representative to the OECD, said at the time. ''It takes

governments out of the business of subsidising corruption by

giving tax breaks for bribery.''



The United States is perhaps the only major Western nation that

bars companies from paying bribes to foreign officials, analysts

say. Bribery has been declared a crime under the U.S. Foreign

Corrupt Practices Act of 1977.



The U.S. move to delegitimise bribery is being interpreted as

an attempt to remove the ''unfair'' advantage most Western nations

have had over the United States on international business deals.



U.S. officials have argued that, betweeen April 1994 and May

1995, there were some 100 cases in which foreign bribes undercut

U.S. firms' ability to win contracts - a loss of business valued

at around 45 million dollars.



Shabbir Cheema, director of UNDP's Management Development and

Governance Division, said the question of corruption was a highly

complex one and that no one expects it to be completely eliminated

from any society. Indeed, he added, the opportunities for corruption

often increase as societies go through rapid economic transformations.



Last year the Berlin-based Transpanency International

identified Nigeria, Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh and China as five of

the world's most corrupt nations. At the same time, it identified New

Zealand, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Canada as the five least corrupt

nations.



The growing international campaign to do away with corruption

has had a mixed reaction in developing countries. Many governments and

businesses have welcomed these efforts but others have asked when the

donors will turn their gaze inwards.



Of particular concern to many is the practice of tied aid,

which forces recipient countries to buy goods and services from

donors in exchange for development financing. By some estimates,

such contracts cost developing countries 10-30 percent more than

if they had been allowed to shop around.



U.N. agencies and the World Bank pride themselves on

competitive bidding rules meant to ensure the biggest bang for

their development dollars but these institutions have also come

under fire for operating special funds tied to specific donor

countries. (END/IPS/td/aa/97)



Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 13:43:43 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Belated Introduction.......

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA26E.C6D54860"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA26E.C6D54860

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



You are most WELCOME!



Regards Basss!



----------

From: Jainaba Diallo[SMTP:

Sent: 06 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 1:28

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Belated Introduction.......



Fellow Gambia-Lers,



Sorry for the belated intro., my name is Jainaba Diallo. I am originally =



senegalese, but recently immigrated to Canada. I am a chemical Engineer=20

by profession (did my B.Sc and M.Sc at U. of Sydney, Australia), I'll=20

start an MBA program this fall at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby,=20

Canada.



I did visit the Gambia on several occasions, the most recent being Dec.=20

1995.



Thanks for having me on the List.



Best wishes,

Jainaba.







______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at

------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 15:29:33 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Development of subsaharan AfricaMessage-ID: < 199708051334.PAA14152@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Mr. Nordam,I only hope that you meant 50% of pupils in Danish schools continue toUniversity or some form of higher institution of learning; and not to HIGHSCHOOL as you wrote?Regards,Momodou Sidibeh----------> Från: Asbjørn Nordam < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa> Datum: den 4 augusti 1997 11:58> Pa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.> Now we come close to what I´m asking for. Let me first say that most of> it only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit to> your country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:> -education> - agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export> - infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,> sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for every> compound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)> - primary health care etc...> And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believe> and trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).> Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annual> salary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.> When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinking> exactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is needed> in the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your are> not appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look up> to", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and your> jobs.> Let´s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or> 4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,> there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambian> engineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.> And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educated> into medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.> The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it´s only a question on> WILL and PLANNING.> That was my comment.> Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant ?> Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?> And for the information. It´s only 50 years since all danish children> got the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years ago,> they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed in> the farming. It was in the eaarly ´60´s we got enough public schools.> It´s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", has> got our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the country> could also get the chance of getting better education, and it´s only> within the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year continued> to highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.> In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same time> most of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,> burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highest> migration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated to> USA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeans> managed to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you maybe> don´t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa south> of Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never has> understand each others as one people - "europeans". It´s the opposite> that characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,> which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The> "blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I have> just heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection and> promises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened out> again, the authourities who should protect them has just offered busses,> so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansning> continues. That´s also Europe). Asbjørn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 17:32:36 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 01BCA1C5.E0C88C40@ddcx.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C5.E0D02D60"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C5.E0D02D60Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Ghanim!It is true that many African Languages have borrowed a lot of Islamic =and Commercial words from the Arabic Language as a direct result of the =the one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia,but I cannot agree =with Gassama that LALA in the Mandinka Language has its origin in =Arabic.Because whereas LA in Arabic means NO, in the Mandinka Language, =that same sound does not have the same meaning.Regards Basss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 16:48To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???This is to confirm what Gassama said.LAH - in Arabic means NO .There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa, =20Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.Habib Diab GhanimPs I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of ==20it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =Ohio.I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks ==20to the Gambia-L.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kassama@hotmail.com Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>-------------------------------------------------------------------------=- =20--Hellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 17:43:18 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 01BCA1C7.125BC820@ddcx.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C7.12636940"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C7.12636940Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. Ghanim!It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have =borrowed Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a =direct result of one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I =cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka =language that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that =works before I can be convinced.Keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 16:48To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???This is to confirm what Gassama said.LAH - in Arabic means NO .There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa, =20Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.Habib Diab GhanimPs I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of ==20it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =Ohio.I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks ==20to the Gambia-L.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kassama@hotmail.com Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>-------------------------------------------------------------------------=- =20--Hellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 11:53:50 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < QQdbhn05849.199708051558@relay7.UU.NET Basss,I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and Isaid.It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claimthat the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between theblack Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent toTimbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library establishedin the African continent for science and religion ) to learn aboutscience and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . Wehave a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors inour area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 11:00 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Mr. Ghanim!It is evidently true that very many black African Languages haveborrowedCommercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct resultofone thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but Icannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinkalanguagethat means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works beforecan be convinced.Keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 16:48To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???This is to confirm what Gassama said.LAH - in Arabic means NO .There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.Habib Diab GhanimPs I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part ofit was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanksto the Gambia-L.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kassama@hotmail.com Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Hellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 16:13:52 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2Message-ID: < B0000002969@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Asbjorn & People,To your question about the "strange" rules & regulations..the answeryes..strange and archaic and colonial..when I objected to a decisionaffecting me operationally and my productivity..I was told that I COULD NOTQUESTION AN ORDER or INSTRUCTION FROM THE DIRECTOR..you see there is noquestion of rudeness but the fact that THE DIRECTORS have never been askedto CLARIFY or JUSTIFY an ACTION is enough..my suspension letter reads..fromthe Director General..'..for refusing to obey an instruction from your head of departmentrequiring my personal intervention..this kind of behavior will not betolerated..you are hereby suspended for a period of four days without paywith immediate effect..'when I was asked by the DG why I refused to obey the instruction Isubmitted that I believed it was UNFAIR and WRONG and I wanted to put myOBJECTION on the record..this was what was interpreted asINSURBORDINATION..now if the DIRECTOR has never been challenged..naturallyhis reaction will be typical as in my case..la difference..is I willcontinue to challenge the STATUS QUO and I am not the ONLY one..in fact Iam serving my suspension but I intend to petition the BOARD and challengeit..I will also have to read the Service Rules I believe a DISCIPLINARYCOMMITTEE should have been called but I am still NEW to the SYSTEM..If you read back on my writing, i maintained we are still paying a pricefor the STRAITJACKET COLONIAL EDUCATION..in modern societies..nobody isall-powerful and there is due process..and until the old SYSTEM ischallenged and DEFEATED..there can be no developmentI also recall another similar case when again one senior officer challengeda similar decision..he was called in and advised to apologise..and told inno uncertain terms that "the Director could DOOM him"..exact words..andthis has always been the case..the director could write any comments inyour Personal File..the basis for your promotion and upgrading..thedirector may also mis-represent your performance.or deny you the RESOURCESthat you need to WORK...so if you want to prosper in the SYSTEM..you haveto suck up to the BIG BOSS..it is SICKENING and DISGUSTING but it is theREALITY..it is a small wonder like you said that most of us direly neededexperts leave our own countries againmy best friend went back to the U.S.A after seating at an EMPTY DESK for 18months..his conclusion..IT WAS NOT WORTH IT..the frustration and the FUSSover $250 per month as an ELECTRONIC ENGINEER..the little or no worthwhilePRIVATE SECTOR JOBS leave us few ALTERNATIVESp.s. serving my suspension has given me quite some free time..besides ineeded a break so let us say that I am not sorry..thanks for your commentsbut I like being honest..the only way forward is an HONEST APPRAISALbye for nowpeacepmj------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 20:31:33 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 01BCA1DF.AAB07040@diim.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1DF.AAB99800"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1DF.AAB99800Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Ghanim!Yes, You are right in alluding to the fact that the mixing of blood =between the arabs and black Africans has been going on from the time =immemorial,but, again, for the records,the legend you refered to cannot =be correct, because Islam reached Black Africa during the eight =century,and the Fullas had existed even before Abraham(the father of =Ishmael,the ancestor of the Arabs) had migrated to Egypt.Some of the =Pharoahs of ancient Egypt had the totemic names of the present day =Fullas eg. Kah,Bah and zet (Sey).So,since history does not take place retroactively,such legends are =nothing more than what they are: LEGENDS!Keep up the good work down there.Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 19:53To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???Basss,I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and I =said.It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim =that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the =black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to =20Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established ==20in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about =20science and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . We ==20have a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors in ==20our area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 11:00 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>-------------------------------------------------------------------------=- =20--Mr. Ghanim!It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have =20borrowedCommercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct result ==20ofone thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but Icannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka =20languagethat means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works =before =20can be convinced.Keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 16:48To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???This is to confirm what Gassama said.LAH - in Arabic means NO .There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.Habib Diab GhanimPs I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of ==20=20it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =Ohio.I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks ==20=20to the Gambia-L.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kassama@hotmail.com Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>-------------------------------------------------------------------------=- =20=20--Hellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 14:42:04 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < QQdbhz13572.199708051846@relay7.UU.NET I am sure it goes back all the way to our Patriarch Ibrahim(Abraham) andcertainly ADAMA and AWAH from whom we all were created.Maybe the Legend probably means the present day Tauregs or our localMauritanians in the sub region. I am glad you have added to my knowledgeabout some of the Phaoric names that relate to the Bahs, Jallows and Seys..Obviously Africa was inhabited before the European countries proven bythe existence of the Pyramids of Egypt.Keep the exchange alive.Best regardsHabib-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 1:57 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Mr.Ghanim!Yes, You are right in alluding to the fact that the mixing of bloodbetweenthe arabs and black Africans has been going on from the timeimmemorial,but,again, for the records,the legend you refered to cannotbe correct, because Islam reached Black Africa during the eightcentury,andthe Fullas had existed even before Abraham(the father of Ishmael,theancestorof the Arabs) had migrated to Egypt.Some of thePharoahs of ancient Egypt had the totemic names of the present day Fullaseg.Kah,Bah and zet (Sey).So,since history does not take place retroactively,such legends arenothingmore than what they are: LEGENDS!Keep up the good work down there.Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 19:53To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???Basss,I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and Isaid.It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claimthat the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between theblack Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent toTimbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library establishedin the African continent for science and religion ) to learn aboutscience and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . Wehave a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors inour area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 11:00 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Mr. Ghanim!It is evidently true that very many black African Languages haveborrowedCommercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct resultofone thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but Icannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinkalanguagethat means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works beforecan be convinced.Keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 16:48To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???This is to confirm what Gassama said.LAH - in Arabic means NO .There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.Habib Diab GhanimPs I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part ofit was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanksto the Gambia-L.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kassama@hotmail.com Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Hellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 21:47:33 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2Message-ID: < 01BCA1E9.31A54D60@diim.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1E9.31AE7520"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1E9.31AE7520Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Jallow!=09I salute your courage and attitude.Change will come of course =eventually because history cannot be stopped,but it will neither be =quick nor harmless,and some will have to pay the price necessary for it =to come about.All we in the diaspora can do at this point in time is to =give you people on the ground back home our unshakeable moral =support.And thak you very much for telling us so much about the =realities of the Gambia in so short a time.And keep up the good work down there!Regards Basssss!=20----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 18:13To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Asbjorn & People,To your question about the "strange" rules & regulations..the answeryes..strange and archaic and colonial..when I objected to a decisionaffecting me operationally and my productivity..I was told that I COULD =NOTQUESTION AN ORDER or INSTRUCTION FROM THE DIRECTOR..you see there is noquestion of rudeness but the fact that THE DIRECTORS have never been =askedto CLARIFY or JUSTIFY an ACTION is enough..my suspension letter =reads..fromthe Director General..'..for refusing to obey an instruction from your head of departmentrequiring my personal intervention..this kind of behavior will not betolerated..you are hereby suspended for a period of four days without =paywith immediate effect..' =20when I was asked by the DG why I refused to obey the instruction Isubmitted that I believed it was UNFAIR and WRONG and I wanted to put myOBJECTION on the record..this was what was interpreted asINSURBORDINATION..now if the DIRECTOR has never been =challenged..naturallyhis reaction will be typical as in my case..la difference..is I willcontinue to challenge the STATUS QUO and I am not the ONLY one..in fact =am serving my suspension but I intend to petition the BOARD and =------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 16:47:20 -0400From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 199708052047.QAA01130@jackal.spelman.edu Greetings:I have been away for a while and glad to be back in the fold. While I amdigesting the various discourses currently on the table, let me quicklytouch on what Habib stated in passing:>Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claimthat the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between theblack Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent toTimbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library establishedin the African continent for science and religion ) to learn aboutscience and teach the Islamic religion. gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 199708052049.QAA01132@jackal.spelman.edu I see Bassss has already pointed this out.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 17:06:07 -0400From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 199708052106.RAA01136@jackal.spelman.edu Another historical notation:Habib wrote:>I am sure it goes back all the way to our Patriarch Ibrahim(Abraham)First, during the time of Ibrahim, all 72 pyramids in Egypt had already beenconstructed, spanning several millenia. So the Fulas have been around longbefore this Hebrew.> certainly ADAMA and AWAH from whom we all were created.This is a religious belief and as such would be futile to debate on. Since itis faith that dictates the logic here.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 19:31:53 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < B0000002983@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I amwondering why a question about a word(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concernedanswers whilestraight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that willdecide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterestedquestions(exept a toubab or two)?!Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deepdownthat whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgebleGambians abroad start what weare doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure toGambians in The Gambia, or any other importantpioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributingit to the different schools?!Why not just do something, like we did?How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what yousay should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's likeshouting in deep space!About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with acustomerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/carsto finance a small company in The Gambia?!?Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing theseservices in this country?I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my chanceto state that if there was any time to get Gambiagoing up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for somehours at the best!).If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time ago.In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down andintroducing some good ideas and standards.I know the private sector would be happy about it!Even more important would be to start changing the politicalenvironment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants PaMusa is talking about...And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the goodwork DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU shouldbe down here doing some good work?!?Yours truly,For The GambiaTorstein GrotnesCommit enterprises Ltd.------------------------------Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 18:17:43 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageMessage-ID: < 33E7A687.B847367D@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMalanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> Latir,> I should commend you for your efforts to clarify a few issues> Andrea raised. However, there remain a number of things> that are to me confusing and difficult to understand.> It is a good an idea perhaps a necessity to form an umbrella> organization to oversee the different activities Gambia-L members> might want to do. However, the committee that took this task upon> itself made some serious oversights.GambiaNet is in any way an umbrella organisation formed "to oversee thedifferent activities Gambia-L members might want to do." The only task"the committee" took upon itself was to put a gambian based newspaper onthe internet.> First, I would want to know whether the Gambia-l membership had> been informed of the need to form a non-profit organization> inorder to get the Observer online? Has the new organization> replaced Gambia-L? If so has the entire list membership gained> automatic membership to GambiNet Inc?The two original committees, the technical and steering committees, werestarted privately by a few Gambia-L members who wanted to work on thisproject. They made continued appeals to the entire list for thoseinterested in working on the project to join the committees, a policythat has never ceased and resulted in other members joining in theirefforts.The committees later formed themselves into one team and once the teamdecided to transform itself into a non profit organisation the list wasin fact informed.This organisation has not and will not replace Gambia-L. Gambia-L is amailing list and GambiaNet will be a web based organisation. Thisbeing the case, the entire list will not gain automatic membership toGambiaNet.> You mentioned adopting the Bylaws to register the organization,> How can the committe draft and adopt the bylaws for GambiaNet> Inc to register and no word mentioned to the entire Gambia-L membership?As the incorporators of GambiaNet, the members of the committee or theteam were the only ones who could have adopted the bylaws. Again, a nonprofit organisation was formed to prevent a prohibative tax liability.In order to pay for the service, membership fees will have to be drawnrather than actual subscription fees that are taxable and, once again,prohibitive. As a result, we can only accept members once we areabsolutely sertain we can and will provide the service. This willhappen when a contract is agreed on by the Observer Company.In the drafting stages, it would have been impractical to ask for theentire list's opinion for each decision as the response rate has beenhistorically low and sluggish. What we should have done was to performa better job in keeping the list abreast on our actions. We haveapologized for this in the past and we apologize here again.> You mentioned that "Because the contract with the Observer> Company is not complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can> say most of the revenue from the membership fees collected will> go towards paying the Observer Company for the Online> service....." Why can't the entire Gambia-L see what deal we are> going into with the Observer?We do not know "what deal we are going into with the Observer."Earlier this year, as stated on the list, some members of Gambia-L werein Banjul and talked to The Observer about the feasibility of providingsuch a service. It seems as though there was a general agreement thatonce the costs of developing, maintaining and administering such aservice was subtracted from the total revenue received, the difference,or most of it depending on the number of actual subscribers, would go toThe Observer Company.Since we will be operating as a non profit organisation, legally thiswill have to be structured differently but since the contract andnegotiations that go with it are still incomplete, we are not sure atthis point how different this will be.> What do you mean when you say " We agreed and amended our draft> bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that any> activity in this area will be run entirely by the already> established Gambia-L Education Commiittee"?It was suggested from someone, after we drafted the first version of theBylaws, that at some point in the future we may be able to help/workwith the education committee. Bearing this in mind we decided to amendthe draft bylaws so that education related activities would also be apart of what we do.When I said "... we would like to make it clear that any activity inthis area will be run entirely by the already established Gambia-LEducation Committee", I referring to the fact that we decided that whilewe "will do everything to help facilitate its activities but only withthe consent of the Committee".Simply put, since we are an internet based non profit organisation, wewould limit ourselves on education matters to only where we can offerservices that comes with the advantage our position offers the EducationCommittee.> Finally you mentioned that "..Bassirou Doudou Drammeh, has been> liasing with Malanding Jaiteh of the Education Committee to> determine plans of action." Can Bassirou informed the membership> whatever he and Malanding had liased on the matter.This was completely a mistake on my part. I'm told it should have read:"Bass... has been asked to liaise with.."This mistake is indicative of some of the problems our team of twelvehas experienced working solely on email correspondence as the means ofcommunication. While I believe it has worked extraordinarily well giventhat fact that we have accomplished some small feats, we are prone tomiscommunication from time.This next example may also help you understand this point further.Sometime weeks ago, it was decided that the initial Bylaws we haddrafted through a rather laborious consensus building process would bepublished to the list so that Gambia-L members would have a first handidea about what we were doing and where we were going.I actually thought this was done. As I began responding to yourquestions, I realized this was not the case and sifting through the overfour hundred and seventy messages of correspondence the team hasgenerated since April this year I was able to find out why.At the time we decided to make the Bylaws public, if you will, we werealso amending them for another time. While some of us assumed theamendments were done, others assumed differently and as time went onthey were never sent. An honest oversight.> These are some of the many questions that may help me clarify> things before I can make any comments.We would love to hear both your and anyone's comments on this matter butbefore doing we would like you to consider the following:(1) At one time we were over 256 members on Gambia-L and less than 70showed their interest in the project so it was absolutely impossible tohave decisions taken on the Gambia-L level.(2) From the inception (when Francis asked for volunteers), we havegiven people a chance to join the Committee for this very reason andthis policy has of inclusion has never changed.(3) In the drafting and decision making stages, one that continues tothis day, it is and it would have been impractical to ask for the list'sopinion on each decision as the response rate has been historically lowand sluggish on this project.(4) If people do not like any aspect of what we have done, they can andare urged to easily undo it by voting so in the future. This can bedone once the organisation begins in earnest and those interested becomemembers of Gambia-L.Again, please feel free to ask whatever questions you have related toour activities and we would also appreciate receiving any comments youmay have.I apologize for such a long message but we feel that since this is animportant issue, important questions have been asked and concernsshared, time must be taken to carefully explain ourselves so that all iswell understood.Thank you.Latir Gheran Downes-ThomasPublic Relations RepresentativeGambiaNet------------------------------Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 18:23:28 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageMessage-ID: < 33E7A7E0.817F7848@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitOn a personal note, speaking now only for myself, a list member and notfor the GambiaNet Board of Directors, I would like to add the following:I believe whatever misconceptions or misunderstanding that may betaking place here can be attributed to simple miscommunication.The team comprises of 12 individuals. One of them I met about sixmonth's ago here in New York, another I just met last month on a trip toAtlanta and one other I have known for some time but haven't seen norspoken to him in some four years. As for the other eight, I have noidea what they even look like.Given all this, the chances that we could get this far working togetherby typing messages to one another is quite astonishing. Yes, there willbe some miscommunication but all things considered we have stillmanaged to assemble all sorts of information together, raise funds,spend time sifting and responding to over 500 messages and makinginternational calls among other things. All this for what? An assuredseat on a Board of Directors of a fledging non profit organisation? Iwould kindly give that up any day to keep this initiative going andwhile I am not speaking on behalf of my colleagues on this project I amquite sure many of them feel the same way.This may seem a bit presumptuous but I'm sure I'm not too far off themark when I say that I believe their are those on list who seem tobelieve that we have somehow single-handedly taken over or have designson taking over the entire list and all its activities. This is far frombeing the case. All we have done is work to provide gambians andfriends of The Gambia a service with no personal gain to ourselves.I have tried on several occasions to work on similar projects both hereand at home and the between the clash of egos and the agony ofdisappointment, they always seem to fail. Let's not allow the same tohappen here.PeaceLatir Gheran------------------------------Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 15:28:30 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Belated Introduction.......Message-ID: < 199708052228.PAA08118@f38.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainFellow Gambia-Lers,Sorry for the belated intro., my name is Jainaba Diallo. I am originallysenegalese, but recently immigrated to Canada. I am a chemical Engineerby profession (did my B.Sc and M.Sc at U. of Sydney, Australia), I'llstart an MBA program this fall at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby,Canada.I did visit the Gambia on several occasions, the most recent being Dec.1995.Thanks for having me on the List.Best wishes,Jainaba.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 00:53:12 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageMessage-ID: <19970805235548.AAA29168@LOCALNAME>On 5 Aug 97 at 18:17, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:> (4) If people do not like any aspect of what we> have done, they can and are urged to easily undo it by voting so in> the future. This can be done once the organisation begins in> earnest and those interested become members of Gambia-L.correction:The above should be read as GambiaNet and not Gambia-L.Momodou CamaraSecretaryGambiaNet Inc.*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: 05 Aug 1997 22:43:44 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: FOOD-FINANCE: New Investments Needed to Fight 'Hidden Hunger'Message-ID: < 3865378782.330310879@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 30-Jul-97 ***Title: FOOD-FINANCE: New Investments Needed to Fight 'HiddenHunger'/EMBARGOED/ATT EDS: The following item is EMBARGOED and may not be printedor otherwise reproduced before 2200GMT Thursday, July 31/WASHINGTON, Jul 31 (IPS) - Arguing that children and mothers indeveloping countries are dying for want of a teaspoonful of keynutrients, scientists, donors, and corporations are urging newinvestment to end 'hidden hunger'.Micronutrient malnutrition - mainly the lack of sufficientiodine, iron, and vitamin A - is the world's most prevalentnutritional deficiency, according to a report released Thursday bythe Ottawa-based Micronutrient Initiative. It is called 'hiddenhunger' because people have no innate appetite or hunger for theseessential vitamins and minerals.More than one billion people suffer from mild deficiencies ofthe nutrients, which can result in anaemia, night blindness and,in severe cases, death, the report says. Minute amounts of thesesubstances - often, less than a teaspoon over the course of alifetime - would be sufficient to solve these problems.The consortium believes it has the key to eliminating hiddenhunger: food fortification, in which these and other nutrients -including zinc, folic acid, and vitamins B and D - are added tofood during processing. The technology has been around for most ofthis century, they say - what's needed now is an infusion ofpolitical support and financial investment.Indeed, although the report, 'Food Fortification to EndMicronutrient Malnutrition: State of the Art', describes thescience and technology involved, it is largely an appeal forincreased private investment and regulatory changes in developingcountries to ''prime the pump'' for investors. These includereducing tariffs on imported micronutrients and value-added tax(VAT) on processed food products.''As the food industry becomes increasingly global, investmentcapital and modern technology are available in virtually everynation,'' it states. ''As urban populations explode and ruralagriculture looks increasingly to cash crops, the market forcommercial processed foods expands. These changes in businessenvironment as well as dietary habits and consumption patternspresent an opportunity to deliver essential micronutrients throughfortifying food products.''To help the process - and investors - along, governments shouldenact ''national legislation mandating fortification of a staplefood consumed by the general population,'' the report adds.This may look like a clever bid at expansion by themicronutrient industry and the agencies whose stock in tradeincludes promoting that industry's products. The report and aconference of the same name scheduled for Montreal, CanadaSaturday are being sponsored by F. Hoffman-LaRoche, Ltd., aleading micronutrient supplier; non-governmental organisationsincluding Helen Keller International; and the U.S. Agency forInternational Development's (USAID) Opportunities forMicronutrient Interventions.Nevertheless, ''if the international community can succeed inits long-term goal of bringing the needed nutrients to thedeveloping world, at a cost of well under one dollar per recipientper year, the benefits would be immense,'' says M.G. VenkateshMannar, executive director of the Micronutrient Initiative.The organisation describes itself as an 'internationalsecretariat' supported by the Canadian International DevelopmentAgency, the International Development Research Center of Canada,the U.N. Development Programme, U.N. Children's Fund, USAID, andthe World Bank.The pay-off for developing countries could include preventingup to four out of every ten childhood deaths and reducing maternalmortality by as much as one-third, according to the report.There might also be an economic pay-off. Hidden hunger impairsintelligence and depletes energy and is among the leading causesof mental retardation and childhood blindness, the report notes.Preventing these problems should yield an increase in peoples'brain power and productivity and ultimately result in an upswingin gross domestic product (GDP) of as much as five percent.To derive these benefits, however, countries, companies, andaid agencies will have to correct a sometimes perverse market.''While vitamin A deficiency constitutes a true plague on thechildren of the developing world, 80 percent of our market forvitamin A is in animal and poultry feed,'' says Alberto Nilson ofF. Hoffman-LaRoche, Ltd.Iodizing salt, first undertaken in the 1920s, showed immediateand spectacular results in North America and Europe, the reportsays. Fortifying margarine with vitamin D is thought to haveeliminated rickets - a childhood bone disease - from Britain,Canada, and Northern Europe early in this century. Adding iron torefined flour is thought to have helped reduce iron deficiencyanaemia in Sweden and the United States.More recently, Venezuela has cut its anaemia problem by two-thirds in two years by putting iron in flour for bread and pasta,the report adds. The Philippines has had similar success inreducing vitamin A deficiency (VAD) by adding the nutrient to alow-priced brand of margarine that can be stored withoutrefrigeration. Guatemala halved the incidence of VAD among pre-schoolers by fortifying sugar.Despite such successes, many countries remain wary of addingmicronutrients to their staple diet, citing reasons of cost,custom, and concern over the 'adulteration' of foods, says USAID'sFrances Davidson.Nutrition advocates in developing countries have longacknowledged the benefits of fortification - of salt with iodine,for example, to combat goitre, a swelling of the thyroid gland inthe neck which afflicts some 650 million people. But many havealso voiced anger at the manufacturers and advertisers of morecommercial processed foods, who have drawn special attention tothe presence of micronutrients in their products in a bid toincrease market share.In so doing, experts have complained, these companies havecontributed to the displacement of local foodstuffs from dailymeals. As a consequence, many small-scale producers of nutritioustraditional foodstuffs have been run out of business - a setbackfor the local economy, culture, and diet. (END/IPS/AA/97)Origin: Washington/FOOD-FINANCE/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: 05 Aug 1997 22:41:35 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: U.S.-AFRICA: Getting Democracy WronMessage-ID: < 1989603229.330310593@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 29-Jul-97 ***Title: U.S.-AFRICA: Getting Democracy Wrong/EMBARGOED/ATT EDS: The following item is EMBARGOED and may not beprinted or otherwise reproduced before 0001 GMT Wednesday, July30/WASHINGTON, Jul 30 (IPS) - The U.S. government's campaign topromote democracy in African countries lacks vision and is beingundermined by its military ties with repressive regimes, says areport released here today.Costing 100 million dollars a year, Washington's pro-democracyeffort focuses too narrowly on multiparty elections and turns ablind eye to programmes controlled by the Pentagon and the CentralIntelligence Agency (CIA), according to the report, issued byDemilitarisation for Democracy (DFD), a Washington-based researchand advocacy group.''Our government's myopic pursuit of elections is not onlyineffective, but at times even counter-productive to thedevelopment of a strong civil society,'' says Caleb Rossiter, thegroup's director.''Add to that a Pentagon and CIA clearly out of touch with thereality that arming and training repressive armed forces simplycreates stronger repressive armed forces, and you have a pictureof the most powerful democracy on earth being more of an obstaclethan a help to those struggling for freedom and accountability inAfrica,'' Rossiter adds.DFD is pushing its report as a challenge to the administrationof President Bill Clinton, which in recent months has promoted apackage of aid and trade measures it says amounts to a new U.S.policy toward Africa.The group urges the administration to cease U.S. weaponssupplies and military training for repressive regimes, and toprohibit the CIA from using bribery and other ''corrupting methodsto gather intelligence.'' It supports calls for a system of U.N.special envoys to hold ''regional confidence-building and force-reduction'' talks.In the economic sphere, the study recommends that U.S. economicaid - both direct and through multilateral agencies such as theWorld Bank - be released on condition that African nations opentheir military budgets to civilian auditors. It urges a more evendistribution of the benefits of economic growth and an increase inAfrican countries' voting power at the Bank, the InternationalMonetary Fund (IMF), and the United Nations.The document highlights ''the high level of military politicaland economic power'' as a major obstacle to democracy in Africa.Yet, ''despite the terrible results of the 1980s, when the fivelargest recipients of U.S. weapons in sub-Saharan Africa (Angola,Liberia, Somalia, Sudan, and then-Zaire) descended into anarchy,U.S. policy still seems locked in (the) Cold War''.Seventy-one percent of the 3,408 African military personneltrained under the U.S. International Military Education andTraining programme (IMET) in 1991-1995 were from repressiveregimes, the group says.The number of African countries conducting joint combatexercises with U.S. forces has risen, from 20 in 1995 to aproposed 33 in 1998, DFD adds. Among nations it considersauthoritarian, Djibouti and Egypt took part in 1995 and 1996 andare slated to do so again this year and in 1998. Likewise Kenya,which held joint exercises last year.As the report acknowledges, U.S. officials say these trainingprogrammes are a form of 'constructive engagement' intended toencourage military reform in these countries.Entitled 'Fighting Retreat: Military Political Power and OtherBarriers to Africa's Democratic Transition', the report is basedon three years of study and extensive travel within Africa.Researchers met with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) andothers in a bid, first of all, to find out what democracy means tothe citizens of African countries. They emerged with an ''NGOconsensus (which) holds that elections, even if regular, free, andfair, are not enough, and that focusing on elections as theprimary measure of democracy obscures the need for dramaticreforms in other areas.''The groups pinned their greatest hopes on ''the principle ofconsensus or, in French, 'concertation','' DFD says. It definesthis as ''a dialogue in which common ground is sought even thoughone party clearly could outvote the other'', adding that it ''maybe the best way to protect minority concerns'' and defuse many ofthe sectarian conflicts usually described as ethnic conflict inforeign dispatches.Using this ''NGO consensus'' as its lens, DFD studied 53African countries. It describes six of these as ''consolidateddemocracies''. These countries - Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde,Mauritius, Namibia, and South Africa - are deemed to have free andfair multi-party elections, respect for human rights, a''credible'' judicial system, and a tradition of civilian controlof the armed forces.Another 17 countries are ''transitional states'' where ''thegovernment generally reflects the will of the people as expressedin free and fair elections,'' despite lingering pressrestrictions, abuse of power by the ruling party, and lack ofmilitary accountability. These countries include Angola, Senegal,and Zambia.Some 26 percent of Africa's 700 million people live inconsolidated democracies and transitional states, the report says.''U.S. policy-makers and foreign aid programmes can take creditfor assisting with the electoral process in a number of thesedifficult transitions by linking U.S. relations to the fairness ofthe elections and by providing technical help,'' it concedes.Nevertheless, it partly blames U.S. policy for the continuedexistence of 26 authoritarian regimes, including Morocco, Nigeria,and Sierra Leone. Some of these countries have multi-partysystems, ''but citizens are effectively denied the ability tochange their government by peaceful means'' because of politicalintimidation by ruling parties and the military.Four African countries are ''dissolving nation-states,'' whosecentral governments have been rendered ''irrelevant'' by ''anarchyor a civil war'', the report adds. These are Burundi, Liberia,Somalia, and Congo, formerly Zaire. (END/IPS/AA/97)Origin: Washington/U.S.-AFRICA/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 18:19:57 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLOMessage-ID: < 19970806011957.10579.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainBassss,Relax my friend!!! I didn't know that it is a rule to introduce oneselfupon joining the forum...I did not receive any membership rules/codes ofconduct etc.I did receive a message from Mr. Camara to introduce myself, but I justforgot to do so. Take care!!!!!Jainaba Ousmane Diallo.>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Tue Aug 5 03:45:53 1997>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id DAA07128; Tue, 5 Aug 1997 03:41:52 -0700>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu[140.142.33.5])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id DAA44228 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Tue, 5 Aug 199703:41:45 -0700>Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) withSMTP> id DAA23299 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 5 Aug 199703:41:40 -0700>Received: from dibl.qatar.net.qa by qatar.net.qa(SMI-8.6/Qatar-Internet-Sendmail It's now Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:37:22-0300)> id NAA18181; Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:37:22 -0300>Received: by dibl.qatar.net.qa with Microsoft Mail> id < 01BCA1A5.82F373C0@dibl.qatar.net.qa >; Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:43:09+-300>Message-Id: < 01BCA1A5.82F373C0@dibl.qatar.net.qa >Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:43:03 +-300>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO>MIME-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="----=_NextPart_000_01BCA1A5.82FC9B80">X-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>Yes,I am also very interested to know that.That is why it is a rulethat =>every new commer should introduce herself.So,please,kindly introduce =>yourself !>And thanks very much for your cooperation in advance.> Regards Bassss!______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 22:32:45 -0400 (EDT)From: Abdourahman Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.96.970805221130.18909B-100000@rum.cs.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,Grotnes, I can relate to your frustration about the seeminglymisfocused Gambian attention span. In my opinion, a politics ofvictimism (blame the West, slavery, etc) has robbed Gambian discourse ofmost substance. Coupled with this fact is the element of fear. Evenas the regime of Yaya Jammeh continues to rob the nation of its freedomand money, the intellectual elite remains blinded with anti-Americanhysteria and fear of Jammeh's thuggish NIA.But I think this is changing slowly. Younger Gambians ingeneral tend to be less captivated with fear and bankrupt socialism. Youshould also know that there are actually private initiatives in thepipeline to improve the technology in the country. One day, we will indeedhave networked PCs in at least some Gambian high schools.On the issue of technology, I think it is sad that the Internetinitiative is being led by bureaucrats and not by technorats and privateindividuals. The Gambian government and the UN have very few successesbetween them and should just provide the money and stay out.-Abdou.>From my knowledge of bureaucrats,The politicalculture is schooled in outdated socialistic priniciples and steepedOn Tue, 5 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm > I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am> wondering why a question about a word> (meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned> answers while> straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will> decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested> questions(exept a toubab or two)?!> Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deep> down> that whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!> Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgeble> Gambians abroad start what we> are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to> Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important> pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributing> it to the different schools?!> Why not just do something, like we did?> How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you> say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like> shouting in deep space!> About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a> customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).> Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars> to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?> Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these> services in this country?> I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my chance> to state that if there was any time to get Gambia> going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!> So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?> Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some> hours at the best!).> If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time ago.> In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.> How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and> introducing some good ideas and standards.> I know the private sector would be happy about it!> Even more important would be to start changing the political> environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa> Musa is talking about...> And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the good> work DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU should> be down here doing some good work?!?> Yours truly,> For The Gambia> Torstein Grotnes> Commit enterprises Ltd.------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 22:37:13 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9708052125.A9678-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Tue, 5 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm > I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am> wondering why a question about a word> (meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned> answers while> straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will> decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested> questions(exept a toubab or two)?!Mr Grotness, being busy with exams etc, I haven't been able toread maybe about two of Pa Musa Jallows messages because they are long,but deserve careful reading cause of the truth they contain etc.from what I have read, he mostly tells us what is happening and givessuggestions of what can be done to correct things at home. I for one havenothing to say cause I'm ignorant when it comes to matters likedecentralisation of governments, privatising companies etc. Hence Icannot make any worth while contributions to such a discussion. My majorand interests are different and focuses on diferent aspects of the countriesproblems like health issues, education etc. people's majors,interests andknowledge on different subject matter on this net are diverse, hence somepeople respond only when certain subject matters are raised. On theaspects of how PaMusa is/was treated by his ***** director, what else can be said aboutsuch acommon practise??? apart from "you're sooo right about that!! I rememberwhen my cousin was working for ....and his boss also......"??? Now, if therewas something we could dofor him from this side of the world then we would give it our best shot.I was wondering what YOU wanted to here about this situation. do you wantus to also tell him about our experiences of discrimination in our owncountry esp during the tourist season when one cannot go to swim in hotelpools etc or do you want suggestions on how this type of behaviour can beterminated???> How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you> say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like> shouting in deep space!Apart from forming an education group which we're trying to geton the way, do you have any suggestions about how our voices can be hearddown there from here. How can we get the President, the Educationminister etc to listen to us and actually have a discussion with us. Thisway, we can tell him/her what our ideas are and hear why what we have tosay can or cannot be implemented. hence we can go from there. What do yousuggest??> Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars> to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?> Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these> services in this country?>so how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?I don't think that you should expect everyone to try and help thecountry the way you have. Some people feel that they are better offhelping the country from abroad because they cannot go back to the typeof life style The Gambia offers or because they cannot function under thepresent working conditions. OR, some just don't care about their countryand will go where ever they can obtain as much material goods as they canwithout having to share it with the "extended family" , "friends","distant relations" etc. Others like Pa Musa are at home and strugglingto change the system. What can I say to Pa Musa except that I'm veryproud of him???Others have gone home and tried to share their knowledge without success.And the rest, very few it would seem, are on their way. And whether theywill succeed or not remains to be seen.I guess another thing is that you had accomplished something from broadbefore you gave it all up for The Gambia. Maybe there are people who wishto accomplish the same thing before packing up and heading for home finally.I really would like to know what your answers or suggestions are andyour honesty is apreciated. I also hope you're not offended by anythingI've said. And as I finish this message I'm going back to read the onemessage from Pa Musa I haven't fully read. Actually, I won't be suprisedif you get a mouth full from others on this list. your message wasprovocating but I'ld like to say thank you for waking us up.Ancha.Sorry for the long message everyone.------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 23:29:18 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: The Gambia-L shadow list < gambia-l@commit.gm Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9708052240.A9678-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Mon, 4 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:> This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm > ( pmj@commit.gm > businesses..there are no authentic Gambian companies over 20 years> old..they are old bankrupt or defunct..the only ones remaining are Lebanese> or Indian..(this is telling cos if one looks deeply into the matter..you> discoover that on average..the Lebanese and Indians are> poorer-educated..but they have developed a superior network and it seems> we..the Africans work better against each other than with or for each>other...another topic)hello Pa Musa, I've read your messages and from what litleI understand of it, it makes perfect sense and I have nothing to add to it.BUT what would interest me is what your opinion is on the matter of howmuch more our people seem to respect and or support foreigners ratherthan our own. Like you mentioned above, why do you think we still havehave the tendency to work against each each other rather than with eachother. I mean, even in the slavery days, we helped the white mantake our people away. This image of working against each other justdoesn't fit with the "our house" image does it??. It seems we like tohelp each other only to an extent.Maybe it has something to do with the mentality of: help someoneless fortunate than you But do NOT help that person until they arebetter than you ie we're afraid of appearing less knowledgeable or powerfulthan what people around us think, in this case, your director.Do you think this type of attitude will change once people from adifferent generation take over??Another thing I wanted to know was; how many people feel like youdo at work about your director. And even if many feel the same way youdo, how many of them are wiling to stand up for their beliefs???Not many I would think. Another question is, why are we so afraid tostand up for our beliefs esp against an authority figure?? It's very rareto see this at home. do people know that if we stand together and refuseto budge there is a higher probability that things might change AND evenif they don't, change takes time hence it might not happen during one'slife time???. Anyway, I have to take off now but hope to hear your answers.By the way, welcome.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 02:20:52 -0400 (EDT)From: MJawara@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Summer JamMessage-ID: < 970806022051_604744379@emout05.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-08-04 11:37:13 EDT, you wrote:<< What is the fundraising for??hg >>Sorry for the late reply.I've not logged on since my previous posting on thissubject. The Gambian Support Group is an organization of about 60 people andalmost all live in the Washington Metropolitan Area.About 5 yrs. ago, TheGambian community in the Takoma Park and Silver Spring area lost a friend androom mate, Momodou Sabally.Sabally as he was commonly called, was a studentat UDC.Friends faced the arduous task of sending the body back home.Since hisuntimely death, we've been pondering on the need for an association thatcould help in emergencies. Needless to say, numerous attempts were made inthe wake of his death to organize ourselves to no avail.February last year, agroup of Gambians met and agreed to associate with the expresseddetermination of helping each other in time of need. This includes, but notlimited to the following :- Death, Wedding ceremony, Naming ceremony, Legalrelated problems... One of our long term objectives is to provide assistanceto students in The Gambia.The Gambian Support Group offers equal opportunityfor all irrespective of race, gender, religion, ethnic background, politicalaffiliation or sexual orientation.Since its formation, we've been paying ourmonthly dues of $10.00.We realized that we could improve our bottom line bysponsoring fund raising activities.We had our first fund raising bash onChristmas Eve last year and it was a great success.Currently, we're sellingGambian Support Group T' Shirts for $10.00 and also attending to thenecessary details for the upcoming bash.With some money in the bank, INSHALAHin an emergency, we may be in a better position to defray some expenses orprovide some form of assistance.I hope I've answered your question.I just gotin from work and a bit tired.You may write again if you need more info.Musa.------------------------------Date: Wed, 06 Aug 1997 00:19:44 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@commit.gm, Subject: Re: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < 199708060719.AAA24230@f44.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainTorstein,What have you been smoking???? I just got home and feeling very tired,hence the short reply.My response is intersperced in yours below......>This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm >I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am>wondering why a question about a word>(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned>answers while>straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics thatwill>decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence oruninterested>questions(exept a toubab or two)?!I agree !! Who cares what it means or its origin...the person who madethe request must be suprised about the fuzz.>About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a>customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).>Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nicehouses/cars>to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?>Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these>services in this country?You probably do. It is your prerogative to sell your "nice" bla bla blato setup your company...nobody forced you, my friend!!!!!>I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take mychance>to state that if there was any time to get Gambia>going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should startNOW!>So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?>Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some>hours at the best!).It is good that the power is out, you definitely need some sleep. Gorest my friend. "And keep up the good work down there"Jainaba.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 09:24:48 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd): UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Calls for Penalties Against CoMessage-ID: <19970806082727.AAB29122@LOCALNAME>Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 29-Jul-97 ***Title: UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Calls for Penalties Against CorruptionUNITED NATIONS, Jul 29 (IPS) - Arguing that corruption is ahindrance to economic growth, the U.N. Development Programme(UNDP) wants international organisations to cut off assistance toprojects tainted by bribery and other corrupt practices.Aid agencies ''need to be sceptical of supporting projects thatmake it easy for public officials to hide private gains,'' says a newUNDP report on 'Corruption and Good Governance' released here Tuesday.''If they cannot, projects should not be approved or should becancelled if they have already begun,'' says the 138-page study,which acknowledges similar concerns among Western donors.In remarks reminiscent of statements by other senior aidofficials, UNDP Administrator James Gustave Speth said thatcorruption is usually endemic at all levels of societies andrepresents a cancer afflicting their prospects for successfuldevelopment. UNDP intends to support both direct and indirectassaults on corrupt practices, he added.Speth said indirect approaches include public informationreform and the building of fair, open, competitive systems toallow companies to compete for contracts to provide goods andservices under development projects. UNDP also seeks strongermanagement of external resources and the strengthening of 'civilsociety' - meaning non-governmental organisations (NGOs) andcitizens' groups - as a watchdog against corruption.Direct action would include strengthening laws againstcorruption and appointing anti-corruption ombudsmen, he added.''The international community, particularly the private sector,also has a responsibility to ensure high standards ofaccountability and transparency in its dealings with countries,''Speth added.The UNDP study coincides with a three-day conference on goodgovernance which opened here Monday. The meeting has attractedmore than a 1,000 participants, including mayors,parliamentarians, judges, community leaders, and NGOrepresentatives.On Monday, Speth announced a 36-million-dollar pilot project topromote good governance in developing countries - includingefforts to curb bribery and corruption.UNDP's new study sets out to demonstrate why a reduction incorruption will improve the prospects for sustainable humandevelopment. It reviews the economic roots of corrupt incentives,assesses the impact of systemic corruption on efforts to promoteeconomic growth and reduce poverty, and makes specific suggestions toindividual countries and the international community.The agency admits there are a number of international effortsunder way to discourage corruption in business deals but adds:''These are worthy, but they cannot succeed unless they arecomplemented by concentrated efforts within individualcountries.''In January, the 185-member General Assembly adopted aresolution requesting Secretary-General Kofi Annan to assistmember states in designing strategies to prevent and controlcorruption.Last November, the U.N.'s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)approved a declaration urging member states to criminalise allacts of bribery in international transactions and deny taxdeductibility for bribes - a common practice in some Westernnations.In April last year, the 26-member Organisation for EconomicCooperation and Development (OECD), under intense U.S. pressure,decided that it should outlaw bribery in international businessdealings.The Paris-based OECD committed its membership of mainlyindustrial, wealthy nations to rewriting tax rules that have longencouraged the bribing of foreign officials by treating those bribesas legitimate business expenses eligible for special tax treatment.The new rules, when enacted, would make such payoffs ineligible fortax deductions.''This is a sea change, a very important step in breaking theinternational chain of corruption,'' David Aaron, U.S.representative to the OECD, said at the time. ''It takesgovernments out of the business of subsidising corruption bygiving tax breaks for bribery.''The United States is perhaps the only major Western nation thatbars companies from paying bribes to foreign officials, analystssay. Bribery has been declared a crime under the U.S. ForeignCorrupt Practices Act of 1977.The U.S. move to delegitimise bribery is being interpreted asan attempt to remove the ''unfair'' advantage most Western nationshave had over the United States on international business deals.U.S. officials have argued that, betweeen April 1994 and May1995, there were some 100 cases in which foreign bribes undercutU.S. firms' ability to win contracts - a loss of business valuedat around 45 million dollars.Shabbir Cheema, director of UNDP's Management Development andGovernance Division, said the question of corruption was a highlycomplex one and that no one expects it to be completely eliminatedfrom any society. Indeed, he added, the opportunities for corruptionoften increase as societies go through rapid economic transformations.Last year the Berlin-based Transpanency Internationalidentified Nigeria, Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh and China as five ofthe world's most corrupt nations. At the same time, it identified NewZealand, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Canada as the five least corruptnations.The growing international campaign to do away with corruptionhas had a mixed reaction in developing countries. Many governments andbusinesses have welcomed these efforts but others have asked when thedonors will turn their gaze inwards.Of particular concern to many is the practice of tied aid,which forces recipient countries to buy goods and services fromdonors in exchange for development financing. By some estimates,such contracts cost developing countries 10-30 percent more thanif they had been allowed to shop around.U.N. agencies and the World Bank pride themselves oncompetitive bidding rules meant to ensure the biggest bang fortheir development dollars but these institutions have also comeunder fire for operating special funds tied to specific donorcountries. (END/IPS/td/aa/97)Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 13:43:43 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Belated Introduction.......Message-ID: < 01BCA26E.C6D54860@dicp.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA26E.C6D54860"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA26E.C6D54860Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableYou are most WELCOME!Regards Basss!----------From: Jainaba Diallo[SMTP: jai_diallo@hotmail.com Sent: 06 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 1:28To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Belated Introduction.......Fellow Gambia-Lers,Sorry for the belated intro., my name is Jainaba Diallo. I am originally =senegalese, but recently immigrated to Canada. I am a chemical Engineer=20by profession (did my B.Sc and M.Sc at U. of Sydney, Australia), I'll=20start an MBA program this fall at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby,=20Canada.I did visit the Gambia on several occasions, the most recent being Dec.=201995.Thanks for having me on the List.Best wishes,Jainaba.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.58 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |