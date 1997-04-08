|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10358 Posts
|
|
Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 13:51:37
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 80
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Fwd: Return of Qualified African Nationals
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
2) RE: Return of Qualified African Nationals
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
3) RE: Development of subsaharan Africa
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
4) FWD:Taylor Pledges Reconciliation As His Priority
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
5) FWD:Restoration Of Peace In Liberia An African Success
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
6) LALA???
by EStew68064@aol.com
7) SV: A Gambian National Language
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
8) RE: Test: don't look!
by "A.Dibba" <adibba@online.no>
9) Internet awareness seminar
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
10) Re: Development of subsaharan Africa (3)
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
11) Re: Development of subsaharan Africa
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
12) RE: LALA???
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
13) Re: Development of subsaharan Africa
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
14) RE: Internet awareness seminar
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
15) Re: GambiaNet Advisory Board
by "N.JARJU" <CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk>
16) Our man in Ministry of education.
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
17) Re: GambiaNet Advisory Board
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
18) RE: Summer Jam
by hghanim@nusacc.org
19) Fwd: Nigerian Music Superstar Dies at 58 (fwd)
by "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
20) GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
21) [Fwd: GambiaNet Progress Report- 26/6/97]
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
22) GambiaNet Bylaws
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
23) New members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
24) For PAMAMBOUNA BOJANG
by Momodou Musa Janneh <mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu>
25) RE: LALA???
by EStew68064@aol.com
26) Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
27) Re: Develop. of subsaharan Africa :rejoinders
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
28) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
29) Re: LALA???
by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
30) Re: LALA???
by "Omar Gassama" <kassama@hotmail.com>
31) ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
32) Re: developm. of subsaharan africa
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
33) RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
34) Language, culture, nation-building etc-a reminder
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
35) RE: LALA???
by hghanim@nusacc.org
36) SV: Development of subsaharan Africa
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
37) RE: LALA???
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
38) RE: LALA???
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
39) RE: LALA???
by hghanim@nusacc.org
40) Re: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
41) RE: LALA???
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
42) RE: LALA???
by hghanim@nusacc.org
43) RE: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
44) RE: LALA???
by gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)
45) RE: LALA???
by gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)
46) RE: LALA???
by gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)
47) LA-LA-LA
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
48) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
49) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
50) Belated Introduction.......
by "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
51) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
52) Fwd: FOOD-FINANCE: New Investments Needed to Fight 'Hidden Hunger'
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
53) Fwd: U.S.-AFRICA: Getting Democracy Wron
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
54) RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO
by "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
55) Re: LA-LA-LA
by Abdourahman Touray <abdou@cs.columbia.edu>
56) Re: LA-LA-LA
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
57) Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
58) Re: Summer Jam
by MJawara@aol.com
59) Re: LA-LA-LA
by "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
60) (Fwd): UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Calls for Penalties Against Co
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
61) RE: Belated Introduction.......
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
62) RE: LA-LA-LA
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
63) RE: LA-LA-LA
by Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
64) RE: LALA???
by hghanim@nusacc.org
65) RE: LALA???
by hghanim@nusacc.org
66)
by abdoub@math.uio.no
67) Re: No Subject
by Salifuj@aol.com
68) Re: LA-LA-LA
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
69) Re: No Subject
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
70) RE: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
71) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
72) Re: No Subject
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
73) Fwd: AFRICA: Ruling Party/Opposition Gap Devides Women Too
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
74) Re: LA-LA-LA
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
75) Re: LA-LA-LA
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
76) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Nigeria Tops Global Li
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
77) SV: LA-LA-LA
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
78) Re: A Gambian National Language
by Susan Renee Hayes <srhayes@indiana.edu>
79) Re: No Subject
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
80) Re: No Subject
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
81) Re: LA-LA-LA
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
82) Re: SV: LA-LA-LA
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
83) Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message
by Abdourahman Touray <abdou@cs.columbia.edu>
84) Re: Gambians NOT going back home
by Salifuj@aol.com
85) RE: Gambians NOT going back home
by Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
86) Re: A Gambian National Language
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
87) Re: Gambians NOT going back home
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
88) Re: A Gambian National Language
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
89) Re: Gambians NOT going back home
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
90) Re: A Gambian National Language
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
91) Re: No Subject
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
92) Re: PMJALLOW:DEV. OF SUBSAHARAN AFRICA
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
93) RE: Gambians NOT going back home
by Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
94) Re: A Gambian National Language
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
95) Encourage Young Gambian Businesses
by Isatou Secka <isatou@Glue.umd.edu>
96) unity for the good of Gambia
by hghanim@nusacc.org
97) RE: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses
by hghanim@nusacc.org
98) Re: People are People
by David Gilden <dgilden@tiac.net>
99) RE: People are People
by hghanim@nusacc.org
100) Fwd: "Merceneries eye Sierra Leone"
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
101) RE: People are People
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
102) RE: People are People
by hghanim@nusacc.org
103) RE: People are People
by hghanim@nusacc.org
104) New and Curious
by "LAURA T RADER" <LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
105) Re: Gambians NOT going back home
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
106) RE: New and Curious
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
107) Re: A Gambian National Language
by O BALDEH <O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk>
108) Folks! Folks!
by Momodou Musa Janneh <mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu>
109) Re: Gambians not going back!
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
110) Re: New and Curious
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
111) House for rent needed
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
112) New Member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
113) Gambia travel site (fwd)
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
114) Re: Gambians not going back!
by Salifuj@aol.com
115) RE: LA-LA PART 2
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
116) RE: LA-LA PART 3
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
117) Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
118) SV: SV: LA-LA-LA
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
119) SV: LA-LA PART 3
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
120) RE: Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
121) SV: New and Curious
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
122) RE: Folks! Folks!
by hghanim@nusacc.org
123) FW: Sauerkraut
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
124) RE: People are People
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
125) Re: People are People
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
126) Debating Skills Le?
by "LAURA T RADER" <LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
127) Re: Debating Skills Le?
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
128) LA LA LA LA LA
by EStew68064@aol.com
129) RE: Debating Skills Le?
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
130) RE: New and Curious
by "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
131) RE: People are People
by "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
132) Re: People are People
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
133) RE: New and Curious
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
134) Re: Sauerkraut
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
135) RE: People are People
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
136) RE: New and Curious
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
137) Re: unity for the good of Gambia
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
138) Re: LA-LA-LA
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
139) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
140) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses
by ASJanneh@aol.com
141) RE: People are People
by hghanim@nusacc.org
142) RE: People are People
by hghanim@nusacc.org
143) Re: LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
144) RE: unity for the good of Gambia
by hghanim@nusacc.org
145) RE: Debating Skills Le?
by hghanim@nusacc.org
146) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
147) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
148) Re: GambiaNet Bylaws
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
149) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses
by Salifuj@aol.com
150) Re: Gambia travel site (fwd)
by Salifuj@aol.com
151) Re: A Gambian National Language
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
152) FW: story for the day
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
153) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
154) RE: People are People
by "LAURA T RADER" <LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
155) RE: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
156) Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
157) RE: People are People
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
158) Re: LA LA LA LA LA
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
159) RE: People are People
by hghanim@nusacc.org
160) introduction
by "m.gassama" <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
161) RE: LA LA LA LA LA
by hghanim@nusacc.org
162) RE: introduction
by hghanim@nusacc.org
163) Re: introduction
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
164) My thoughts on different mails
by conteh@usa.net
165) RE: introduction
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
166) RE: People are People
by "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
167) Re: My thoughts on different mails
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
168) Re: introduction
by Momodou Musa Janneh <mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu>
169) GambiaNet Advisory Board
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
170) Re: GambiaNet Advisory Board
by Momodou Musa Janneh <mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu>
171) Re: People are People
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
172) Re: Torstien
by SANG1220@aol.com
173) The Gambia
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
174) RE: People are People
by EStew68064@aol.com
175) Monetary/Economic Matters
by ASJanneh@aol.com
176) Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)
by Francis Njie <c3p0@xsite.net>
177) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)
by Francis Njie <c3p0@xsite.net>
178) Re: Internet awareness seminar (Bandwidth Increases)
by Francis Njie <c3p0@xsite.net>
179) Re: The Gambia
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
180) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)
by EStew68064@aol.com
181) SV: New and Curious
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
182) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
183) Fwd: FINANCE-DEVELOPMEN: IMF Ties 'Good Governance' Conditions To Its Loans
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
184) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
185) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
186) Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 07:31:39 -0400 (EDT)
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Return of Qualified African Nationals
Message-ID: <970803073139_343707843@emout16.mail.aol.com>
Information from IOM in washington.
Peace
Tombong Saidy
---------------------
Forwarded message:
From: FLEMING@washington.iom.ch (FLEMING James)
To: TSaidy1050@aol.com (Saidy, Tombong)
Date: 97-07-26 05:04:27 EDT
********************************************************
RETURN OF QUALIFIED AFRICAN NATIONALS PROGRAM
> Job placement in Africa
> Financial assistance for returning job holders
> Support for self-employment projects
********************************************************
INTRODUCTION
In an effort to address the effects of the Brain Drain, the
International Organization for Migration (IOM) is implementing a program
to facilitate the return of highly qualified African professionals.
PROGRAM SUMMARY
African countries participating in Phase III of the Return of Qualified
African Nationals Program are: Angola, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Ghana,
Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Mozambique, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
Nationals of these countries interested in job placement who hold a
Ph.D., or a Masters degree with two years of working experience, are
invited to apply. Africans holding a Bachelors degree, with extensive
work experience, will also be considered.
In some cases, IOM may consider applications of professionals who have
identified their own employment positions in Africa. Further, IOM may
evaluate candidates who are interested in self-employment projects.
IOM is able to assist a number of returnees from non-participant
nations, especially, but not limited to, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire,
Eritrea, Guinea, Malawi, Mali, Namibia, Senegal, Tanzania, and Tchad.
These applicants must have an employment position secured in their
country of return before their case may be evaluated.
APPLICATION PROCESS
Applications are submitted to the IOM office in Washington for review.
Approved dossiers are forwarded to regional offices in Africa via IOM
Headquarters in Geneva. The offices in Africa contact prospective
employers and submit dossiers of candidates for appropriate job
vacancies. Candidates may be placed with employers in the Public,
Private, or International sectors, depending on the human resources
requirements for each country. Once a job is secured IOM may provide
return and reintegration assistance.
FINANCIAL SUPPORT
Determined on a case-by-case basis, financial benefits for successfully
matched candidates may include:
> Airline tickets for the candidate and his or her dependents.
> Partial assistance toward the shipment of personal effects.
> A grant toward the purchase of professional equipment.
> Reintegration and reinstallation support to help defray initial
housing and living expenses.
BACKGROUND
The Program for the Reintegration of Qualified African Nationals began
in 1983 as a pilot project with a grant from the European Union
(formerly the EEC) and the United States. This development project was
designed to help reverse the effects of the brain drain on Africa. This
was accomplished by assisting African nations return and employ their
educated and experienced foreign-based nationals. Each returnee was
able to contribute to the development of his or her country through the
transfer of their knowledge, skills and experience. Between 1983 and
1987, 535 African Nationals were assisted by IOM in their return to the
African work force. Due to the overwhelming success of the pilot
project, the European Union approved Phase II of the program under the
Lome III Convention. Interested African ACP countries were invited to
participate. Under the project extension, 765 qualified professionals
and their families returned to Africa. Once again, as a result of the
program's success, the European Union considered and approved a third
phase of the Program under the Lome IV convention. Begun in February,
1995 Phase III of the program is designed to help 999 Africans families
return home.
********************************************************
For more information or an application, contact the IOM office in
Washington:
IOM
1750 K Street NW, Suite 1110
Washington, DC 20006
USA
E-mail: fleming@washington.iom.ch
Please note: IOM Washington is responsible for applications from
African Nationals who reside in Canada, the Caribbean, and the USA.
Inquiries from other locations will be referred to the appropriate IOM
office.
********************************************************
DATA ON IOM
IOM is an independent, non-political organization of 59 Member
Governments and 48 Observer States worldwide. For more than 40 years,
it has planned and operated specialized technical programs to assist in
refugee resettlement and migration for development. Over 8 million
people have received migration assistance under the auspices of IOM and
more than 20,000 people have received reintegration support under the
various "Return of Talent" programs to Africa, Latin America, the
Caribbean, and Southeast Asia.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 17:44:37 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Return of Qualified African Nationals
Message-ID: <01BCA034.F14B03A0@ddcc.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA034.F14B03A0"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA034.F14B03A0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Tombong!
As always,thanks for the resourcefulness!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com[SMTP:TSaidy1050@aol.com]
Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 10:31
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Fwd: Return of Qualified African Nationals
=20
Information from IOM in washington.
Peace
Tombong Saidy
---------------------
Forwarded message:
From: FLEMING@washington.iom.ch (FLEMING James)
To: TSaidy1050@aol.com (Saidy, Tombong)
Date: 97-07-26 05:04:27 EDT
********************************************************
RETURN OF QUALIFIED AFRICAN NATIONALS PROGRAM
> Job placement in Africa
> Financial assistance for returning job holders
> Support for self-employment projects
********************************************************
INTRODUCTION
In an effort to address the effects of the Brain Drain, the
International Organization for Migration (IOM) is implementing a program
to facilitate the return of highly qualified African professionals.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 18:30:22 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Development of subsaharan Africa
Message-ID: <01BCA03B.50DCE620@ddcc.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA03B.50E48740"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA03B.50E48740
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr.Jallow!
It was really refreshing reading your analysis of the developmental =
maladies of Gambia, esp. the very interesting real examples you have =
given and what you think should be done about them.
I have some observations to make,but since you apparently have not yet =
finished,my observations will have to wait.But,in the meantime time, can =
you tell us a little about the problems facing the Agricultural Sector, =
because I can't figure out why Africans can't still produce their own =
foods even though the ecomomies of very many of them are based on =
Agriculture.
Regards Bassss! =20
----------
From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:gambia-l@commit.gm]
Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 5:02
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa
This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
(pmj@commit.gm)
How To develop from here (after a generation of independence) ?
People & Bass in particular
Bye for now and all comments invited.. the thrust of my argument is we
still pay the price of the colonial education of the 1950s..there are
universities in UK specializing in giving third worlders and Africans in
particular Masters degrees in 2 years flat..then of course go home.
Peace
pmj
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:52:30 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: FWD:Taylor Pledges Reconciliation As His Priority
Message-ID: <19970803195425.AAB9256@LOCALNAME>
Taylor Pledges Reconciliation As His Priority
August 3, 1997
Paul Ejime, PANA Correspondent
MONROVIA (PANA) - Liberia's new president, Charles Taylor, has pledged
to make national reconciliation his priority in the post-war
administration of his country.
In our quest to heal the pains of the republic, national
reconciliation remainds the key, Taylor, a former warlord, said after
his inauguration Saturday.
He won the presidential elections overwhelmingly, July 19
To this end, Taylor declared the month of August the period for
national reconciliation and healing.
Reach out and speak to someone even if that person does not want to
speak to you, he said. Apologize to someone eve if you believe that
that person deserves no apology.
In an apparent reference to the fact that he started the 1989
rebellion that triggered the seven-year civil war, Taylor said
Liberians should walk away from any argument about who started the war
and why.
He said: Let us abandon the constant references to our tribal and
ethnic origins in furtherance of the speech of propensity for hate.
That comment came during his inaugural speech, a ceremony lasting one
hour at Monrovia's Centennial Pavilion packed with thousands of
leaders and eight West African leaders.
Taylor told his compatriots they should never ever permit themselves
to be divided by anyone. The war killed at least 150,000 of the
country's estimated 2.5 million people and send hundreds of thousands
more other West African countries as refugees.
Promising to uplift and protect the human rights ad welfare of
Liberians, especially some 60,000 former fighters, Taylor called on
all Liberians abroad to return home and join us in the Herculean task
of reconstructing our beloved country.
He said: We are committed to the welfare and equal opportunity for all
ex-combatants of the civil conflict whether you are health,
traumatised, disabled otherwise disarmed and demobilised.
He promised to be a president to all Liberians and not a factional
leader. He said the principle of reciprocity, self-determination and
non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries would
guide the foreign policy of his administration.
In addition, he pledged to respect the relevant charters of the United
Nations, the Organisation of African Unity, the Economic Community of
West African States (Ecowas) and other international bodies to which
Liberia is signatory.
He urged greater African unity ad subregional integration. Liberia, he
said, would resume its place among the nations of Africa.
Speaking of a new breed of African leaders, Taylor said while Africa
shall entertain the views ad wisdom of other nations Africa shall not
be expected, as in the past, to be commanded by others.
He said Africa should cease to be a consumer continent to be dictated
to or remain a market place where arms for human destruction are sold.
Taylor expressed gratitude to the international community, especially
Ecowas, which has had a peace monitoring force in Liberia to help end
the civil war. He singled out Nigerian leader Sani Abacha for special
mention, saying his personal involvement facilitated the return of
peace to Liberia.
Copyright + 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All
Rights Reserved.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:52:31 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: FWD:Restoration Of Peace In Liberia An African Success
Message-ID: <19970803195425.AAA9256@LOCALNAME>
Restoration Of Peace In Liberia An African Success
August 3, 1997
Paul Ejime, PANA Correspondent
MONROVIA (PANA) - The Ecowas Chairman ad Nigerian head of state, Gen.
Sani Abacha, says the restoration of peace in war-torn Liberia is a
demonstration that Africa can solve its won problems.
It shows that Africans can take their destiny in their own hands and
that regional peace keeping can work and indeed works, he said.
He was speaking Saturday at the inauguration of Charles Taylor as
president of post-war Liberia.
Commending the Economic Community of West African States' (Ecowas)
initiative in Liberia, Abacha said it was the first proven success of
chapter eight of the United Nations charter.
He said the entire world was now focused on Africa's oldest republic,
The rebirth of a great nation as Taylor took the oath of office.
Noting the skepticism that greeted the 1990 deployment of Ecomog, the
community's Peace Monitoring Force, to Liberia, Abacha acknowledged
that peace had been difficult to attain. It involved the sacrifice of
blood, sweat and vast resources, he said.
He added that Liberia had paid too great a price for this war, which
was altogether avoidable.
Describing Taylor's inauguration as epic-making and the culmination of
the collective efforts of the subregion, Abacha said the former
warlord was the man whom destiny has chose to lead Liberia into the
next century.
As Nigeria and Ecowas stood by Liberia during crisis, Abacha said the
same way they would support the country in time of peace.
Copyright + 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All
Rights Reserved.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:00:54 -0400 (EDT)
From: EStew68064@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: LALA???
Message-ID: <970803200053_884598773@emout18.mail.aol.com>
SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA WORD
"LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?
BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 17:18:57 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: A Gambian National Language
Message-ID: <199708040056.CAA23910@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hello Mr. Baldeh,
I have had a lousy week-end, so please bear with me if you find my question
irresponsible. I have been away from my desk for nearly a week and I' ve
just managed to go through your long answers to Momodou Camara.
My point of departure is that ANYTHING that promotes a Gambian identity is
welcome! Linguists like yourself would certainly have a lot to do whenever
the inhabitants of that geographic entity called Gambia should choose to
invent a hybridised tongue from some of the languages spoken there. But I
have a question and a few comments:
1. I failed to congratulate Bass on that wonderful job he did on a very
brief synopsis about the Origins of Tribali...I do not think Bass intended
it as a course, as you seemed to think. However, I would like to ask why
you think anyone giving a view of some aspect of linguistic history MUST
mention Noam Chomsky.
Frankly, I for one care little , at this material time, about whether
languages are a gift from God or some other deity that should wish us
appreciate it as THE VERB, OR SOURCE OF LIFE(?). Material conditions in
the world have RESULTED TO THE DEATH OF SOME LANGUAGES AND THE BIRTH OF
OTHERS - AND it is of little consequence (TO ME) if that is always a matter
of divine intervention or not. And such material conditions, do, to some
extent, exist in the Gambia! [ That many Gambians speak a Wollof poisoned
with English words is for instance, a fact of this world, explicable with
or without the help of both the Holy Quran and the Holy Bible].
You say that Momodou should answer the imaginary Dane not like a European
since he is not one himself - my understanding of your implication being
that he should answer like an African/Gambia. But, in the same vein, you
mentioned that you do not want to be party to those kind of Gambian-type
discussions(?)!! Well what sort of debates do you want to participate in?
French or Danish ones?? Clear thinking is necessary here, don't you think?
No offence meant.
Best Regards,
Modou Sidibeh.
> Från: O BALDEH <O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk>
> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Ämne: Re: A Gambian National Language
> Datum: den 31 juli 1997 19:27
>
> Njie,
> I would like give you more of what you need consequently. However, I am
> not among those who advocate for selecting one national langyage among
> the languages for the country. please note that. I am saying it is
> possible to create a langaugae out of these languages but I am not
> proposing one language in the place of others. I will not do that. Thats
> schizo....
> No hard feelings, just make records clear.
> si jaamanobi.
> Omar Baldeh
>
> On Thu, 31 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:
>
> > Momodou's question whether Gambian linquists can create a
new
> > language from the existing ones which could become our
national
> > language in 20-30 years' time, is not difficult to answer.
The
> > answer is YES, they can. But such an important national issue
> > cannot be left to linguists alone. I am not sure whether a
> > mixture of the most simple words will be enough, but I get
> > your point the new language being inclusive of all the other
> > languages.
> >
> > How language originated is still in dispute, with some
> > maintaining that it is a gift from God, while others say it
> > was invented by human beings. The Greeks believed that an
> > ancient 'legislator' gave the true names to all things. I am
> > not sure from Momodou's question, the domains in which the new
> > language is to be used, but I would imagine that it would
of
> > higher status than the other languages. In which case, it
> > would be used in domains such as Family, Technical,
Administration,
> > Education and Rural life.
> >
> > Language and cultural transmission are to some two sides of
> > the same coin. Suffice to say that the new language should
> > be accepted by society at large 'as suitable for its assigned
> > role and of such functional importance as to be worth the
> > effort of acquiring...it has an important bearing on
> > motivation.'
> >
> > One of the problems with a national language in Africa,
> > like in Kenya, is that employers rarely include Kiswahili in
> > their list of qualifications for jobs. There may also be the
> > case that certain wealthy people would prefer to send their
> > kids abroad for education.
> >
> > Out of 53 African states, only about nine have a common
> > national language. So it is a rather tricky subject. And in
> > some countries that now have a national language,there are hist.reasons
for
> > it. Kiswahili, for example, was, to put it crudely, the
mother
> > tongue of only about ten percent of the population. But it
> > has now acquired an almost neutral status, not least because
> > of the massive support given to its development by the
Germans
> > and the willingness of the people to accept it. Momodou did
> > not specifically ask this question, but I just wanted to put
the
> > national language issue in some context. Other members(Susan,
> > Bass, Omar and Jainaba) have voiced their support for the
> > selection of one of our national languages as THE national
> > language, and I will have something to say about this by the
> > middle of next week.
> >
> > I would however like to comment, if I may, about certain
> > issues already raised by Omar. I agree with him that in the
> > world, bilingualism is the norm, and monolingualism the
> > exception. However, if a monolingual is someone who speaks
only
> > one language, there are many to be found in Britain, for
> > example. This is probably because many of them do not see
the
> > need to learn another language, and they are many a time
> > embarrassed by this. I may not get Omar's proper meaning of
> > monolingualism. In which case, I am sorry. All the Africans
> > that I know are at least bilingual, but our
> > bilingualism/multilingualism is hardly recognised. For many, this
> > means being able to speak only certain selected languages.
> >
> > Also, Omar appears to be saying that our indigenous
> > languages are important to us, and at the same arguing that
> > language is culture-neutral. Can he throw more light on this?
> > I just want to ask two questions that sociolinguists sometimes
ask.
> > 1)Does learning another language entail learning another
culture?
> > 2)Does our own language DETERMINE our perception of the world?
> > In trying to answer these questions, take into account, where
> > the LEARNER travels and where the LANGUAGE travels.
> >
> > I agree with Omar that there is no evidence that one
> > language is more ' primitive' than another. Suffice to say that
> > all languages have grammar, phonology, syntax and lexicon. I
> > wll elaborate next week, if there is any need for it, on
the
> > position of the 'univeralists' and the 'relativists' regarding
> > the Principle of Linguistic Equality.
> >
> > If anyone wants to raise certain issues with me on this
> > subject, publicly or privately, it would be much appreciated.
I
> > wish everyone a super weekend.
> >
> > Momodou
> >
> > PS I am sorry if I have caused distress to certain people
> > regarding the length of the mail. That is why I raised the
> > possibility of a private discussion.
> >
> >
> >
> >
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 09:01:13 +0200
From: "A.Dibba" <adibba@online.no>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Test: don't look!
Message-ID: <01BCA0B4.F6606080@NTWK4_0_96-31>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0B4.F6636DC0"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0B4.F6636DC0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
-----Original Message-----
From: Moe S. Jallow [SMTP:mjallow@sct.edu]
Sent: Saturday, August 02, 1997 6:46 PM
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Test: don't look!
Just testing.
-Moe
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 02:25:03 -0000
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "GAMBIA-L" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Internet awareness seminar
Message-ID: <B0000002868@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
This is forwarded from "Mr.Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
NATIONAL NEWS
FOROYAA WEEKLY NEWSPAPER 31JULY-7AUGUST, 1997
-------------------------------------------
GAMTEL ORGANIZED A ONE DAY INTERNET SENSITIZATION SEMINAR
As part of the celebration to mark Internet week, the Gambia Telecommunications Company Ltd. GAMTEL in collaboration with the UNDP,
Banjul, organized a one day Internet Awareness Seminar at the Kairaba Beach Hotel On Monday, 28 July, 1997 to which the general
public was invited.
In his opening speech to the seminar, the Secretary of State for Works, Communication and Information, Mr. Ebrima Ceesay
underscored the importance of the Internet to the development of The Gambia.
He described the Internet as a tool for development which can bring awareness to the public by providing various forms of
information.
The secretary of State went on to assure the private sector that government does not intend to monopolize the Internet. He
indicated that they would limit themselves to the provisions of services.
In addressing the gathering , the acting UNDP resident Representative, Mr. Yakou Mensah underscored the need to develop an African
Information society that will enhance policy formulation.
Mr. Mensah elaborated on the multifaceted project of the UNDP to The Gambia.
He then went on to describe the introduction of Internet services as one of the most important innovations of the century.
He then outlined the objectives of the Internet project.
The managing Director of GAMTEL recalled that it was barely three months ago that the secretary of State for Works, Communication
and Information led a 5 person delegation to Abuja, Nigeria.
He indicated that the project will allow Internet users to share experience, and expose participants to services through the
Internet.
Other speakers included Dr. Akwule, President of Africa Communications (AFCOM), Richard Kirby of the UNDP Africa Regional Bureau,
and Ms. Molwane, who are part of the UNDP team, Mr. Sankung Sawo and M. Lamin Jagne, both of GAMTEL and Mr. Muhammed Jah of the
Quantum Associates who represented the private sector.
Sources indicate that the project is a three year project jointly sponsored by the UNDP and The Gambia Government to a tune of
$600,000 and $500,000 respectively.
The project is meant to create a national gateway for The Gambia and is based on the principles of capacity building, partnership
and sustainability.
The project will be managed by GAMTEL and The Gambia Government.
The closing remarks were delivered by the Permanent Secretary, State Department of Works, Communications and Information.
Also present at the seminar were Secretaries of State for Finance and Economic Affairs, Trade, Industry and Employment and Foreign
Affairs.
At the end of the deliberations, participants had the opportunity to raise many questions and concerns.
--------------------------------------------
These news are extracted from the latest edition of Foroyaa weekly newspaper.
Spelling errors are all mine.
COMMENT:
The one day seminar was promising in terms of upgrading the existing digital lines to The Gambia.
As I understood it by the information we received from the seminar, with the help of UNDP and in collaboration
with GAMTEL, The Gambia will get a initial 128 Kbit Gateway line to a Internet backbone by the end of the year.
Later in the three year project, even higher bandwidth would be available.
For the initial limited Internet market in The Gambia, a 128Kbit line will be sufficient to deliver good speed browsing, newsgroup
and ftp services.
Promising was also the wording from the Secretary of State for Works, Communication and Information, Mr. Ebrima Ceesay,
and GAMTEL, that the private sector would play an important part in providing the services to the customers.
One obstacle I am concerned about though in the development of a "Internet community" in The Gambia is the lack of "Nerds".
You might laugh but the point here is that these groups of boys and girls using big parts of their teen-years playing around with
computers ten/fifteen years ago in Europe,US,UK, today is the backbone of resource people developing and creating the Internet.
One simple example is the largest software company Microsoft, with true to the bone "Nerd" Bill Gates.
I believe the enabling of such groups would go a long way to let The Gambia be somebody in the "Global village".
Regards,
Torstein Grotnes
Manager & Secretary
Commit Enterprises Ltd.
Address: 6 M-section, Fajara, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WA
Tel: +220 392667 Fax: +220 375890 E-mail: tgr@commit.gm
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 23:48:04 +0100
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa (3)
Message-ID: <B0000002866@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
(pmj@commit.gm)
Mr. Lamin & People
I apologise for the brief nature of some of my points, by liberalization
and opening access I mean just that..the Rulers/Civil Servants are looked
upon with distrust and sometimes with dismay here especially in the rural
/country areas..we go there on TREK in our fancy and air-conditioned 4 WD
vehicles, sleep in air-conditioned Govt. Quarters or Guest Houses just like
the Colonial masters and deliver opinions and judgements..a case in point
is the Soil & Water management unit of the agriculture department..for
donkey years, these Agric officers did liming demonstrations on all types
of soil
based on a 1977 excercise learnt fom USAID Technical Assistants..these
officers were not aware of any other tests for different soils, insisted on
the same, practically forced the farmers to cultivate saline swamps and of
course yield is NOTHING..the farmers after years of DICTAT know better that
REFUSE but SNEER about the TOUBAB KARANGLAS..(white or Western Educated
types)..all attempts by newly graduated Agricultural
Scientists..Gambians..were met with the comments of ýou have no
experience..we have done this for 20 years..one famous remark..then made
about The Gambia's now Secretary of State for Agriculture..a Rice
Scientist..was that all he did was test and experiment..and that
AGRICULTURE was an ART..now as MINISTER, he is still inhibited by the same
old guard...
so our generation of newly trained graduates have to face this disdain
and distrust our people have ...and rightly so from unflexible govt.
policies that have often failed..the main reason is still the employment of
underqualified personnel in all these technical fields..fitters called
Mechanics..Mechanics called Engineers..Agronomists who have no clue what
Agronomy is..
what I also mean by the 2 year Masters without Thesis degree especially for
Africans is that certain so- called Universities have been profiting from
the sale of this to Africans..so called Experience is factored in and in
two
years..Presto..you receive a Masters..they get their money..our fake
graduates receive a document to continue the masquerade..this is even
sometimes 1 year..tailor made for us..
To continue with Where to from here?
One will wonder why our impact.our generation which I maintain is competent
to carry on OUR SURGE TO THE FUTURE..has still not been able to carry this
out ..I argue that a REFORM of the system is required and is
ineveitable..the old classical system will not work..and the REVOLUTION is
underway...
I lauded GAMTEL as the first shot in the REVOLUTION but today after having
expanded countrywide utilizing FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK..way ahead of many
westen countries..GAMTEL has about 25,000 subscribers and a backlog of
about 21,000 who cannot get service..NEW LINES now cost D800.00 ($80)
exorbitant by any standards especially The Gambia. The inherent cost of
phone service is now practically anti-consumer..and Level of Service is
dropping..if GAMTEL lacks the capital for Maintenance and much less
DEVELOPMENT and having set up the BASIC INFRASTRUCTURE..bring in
investors..give a minimum rate for use of existing INFRASTRUCTURE and then
let us build on this..that should be the NEXT STEP..let GAMTEL regulate and
monitor and also provide basic services..if the new services can be
cheaper..all the better if not and they cost more but have more features or
better services..let the CONSUMERS choose..THIS IS THE TYPE OF
LIBERALIZATION I MEAN..OUR OBJECTIVE SHOULD BE TO AVAIL OUR PEOPLE WITH THE
SERVICES & GOODS
It should be the same with POWER & UTILITY..I studied in TALLAHASSEE,
FLORIDA..(STATE CAPITAL) POP 150,000..the city has its own utility company,
I am positive that small Gambian or Foreign or Joint ventures can
accelerate ELECTRIFICATION in the GAMBIA if legally allowed and UHC adopts
a cooperative posture..i.e use of poles and even cables at cost...this
service may be more expensive than the NATIONAL but may be better or more
reliable..again the CHOICE should be there..I know of a collection of
individuals in Yundum Village who currrently operate a 640kva generator set
and could supply up to 100 compounds..but are currently seeking permission
to offer this service in a place where the residents are willing and
prepared to bear the costs..permission is still pending as the MONOPOLY of
GUC-UHC is intact.
I maintain that GOVT. should try to provide basic services EDUCATION,
HEALTHCARE, WATER & ELECTRICITY, AIRPORTS, ROADS, SEAPORTS
etc but PRIVATE CAPITAL should be encouraged ...
NOW why is this simple way not prevailing despite Africa's great movement
away from CENTRALIZATION..the reasons are obvious..
GOVERNMENT is still CENTRAL..the DIVISIONS are still governed by
COMMISSIONERS appointed by the HEAD OF STATE or through the GOVERNMENT not
elected..they still hold EXECUTIVE & JUDICIAL POWERS..pretty much as the
COLONIAL RULER..
Our Planners are the same from the early independence era..the great
believers in CENTRALIZATION because of the early rejection of COLONIALIST
CAPITALISM and the POWERS inherent with CENTRALIZATION..so LIBERALIZATION
is still half hearted and half-implemented..i will cap on personal
experiences
on my next issue and I still invite comments..so long
peace
pmj
----------
> From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa
> Date: Sunday, August 03, 1997 6:56 AM
>
> Mr. PMJallow,
>
> Thanks for your comments on some very important issues. however, I am
> very much interested in the last part of your this last article that
> touches on the liberalisation of the utilities and telecommunications
> sectors in the Gambia. I guess you will elaborate on these.
>
> You also talked about the award of two-year master degrees to Africans
> by British institutions . What do you mean by this? It seems I am
> a little confused.
>
> Lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 11:58:11 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010C0@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Pa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.
Now we come close to what I=B4m asking for. Let me first say that most =
of
it only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit =
to
your country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:=20
-education
- agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export
- infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,
sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for every
compound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)
- primary health care etc...
And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believe
and trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).
Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annual
salary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.
When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinking
exactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is =
needed
in the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your =
are
not appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look up
to", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and your
jobs.
Let=B4s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or
4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,
there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambian
engineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.
And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educated
into medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.=20
The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it=B4s only a question on
WILL and PLANNING.
That was my comment.
Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant =
?
Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?
And for the information. It=B4s only 50 years since all danish children
got the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years =
ago,
they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed in
the farming. It was in the eaarly =B460=B4s we got enough public =
schools.
It=B4s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", =
has
got our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the country
could also get the chance of getting better education, and it=B4s only
within the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year =
continued
to highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.
In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same =
time
most of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,
burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highest
migration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated to
USA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeans
managed to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you =
maybe
don=B4t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa =
south
of Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never has
understand each others as one people - "europeans". It=B4s the opposite
that characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,
which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The
"blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I have
just heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection and
promises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened out
again, the authourities who should protect them has just offered =
busses,
so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansning
continues. That=B4s also Europe). Asbj=F8rn Nordam
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 13:45:13 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: LALA???
Message-ID: <01BCA0DC.A525D2E0@ddaj.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0DC.A52D7400"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0DC.A52D7400
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
You could say: "nbeng lala" meaning I want to lie down Or you could say: =
"kaa lala" meaning to arrange a number of things piece by piece beside =
each other.
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: EStew68064@aol.com[SMTP:EStew68064@aol.com]
Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 23:00
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: LALA???
SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA =
WORD
"LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?
BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 20:18:10 +0900 (JST)
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa
Message-ID: <199708041112.UAA09561@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
Sorry for this bla..bla..bla as some may prefer to see it! Anyway, i
think Absjorn has a point when he asked PMJ about the emphasis on
'WHITE consultant'. Of course countries like Gambia do get a let of
white consultants, but we do get some black and some not-so-white ones
too. Nonetheless, the picture remains the same. Consultants from
outside tend to get more money and perks than those from within. An
enigma that seems natural in most places! The bottom line here is that
the world has changed and so must we. We must begin to reward merit
based on experience, training, and of course track record!
Mr. PM Jallow, thanks again for a good piece. I am just wondering how
the privatisation of the telecommunications sector in the gambia is
going to work. Imagine that the current demand for telephone lines is
a mere 45,000 (installed plus backlogs)! How profitable will it be for
private entrepreneurs to enter this market, let alone stay in it. What
drives the utilities industry most is market size. The world over,
at least in finance, it is established that utility firms have constant
revenue and low profitability margin. They survive because cost is
spread over the huge customer base. I therefore fail to see how
competitive a liberalised telecommunications/utilities sector can be in
The Gambia--unless of course we are talking about a borderless ECOWAS
with its huge market potential! In any case, the corporate governance
system in parastatals is in dire need of a revamp. How to make these
CEOs and their management more responsible to the Gambian people is the
question--the selection of board of directors and top management,
executive compensation systems, means of consumer representation in the
absence of shareholders are all areas that require consideration. That
way telephone rates may go down, Gamtel's backlog of orders may shrink
and result in more revenue for the 'giant', electricity supply could be
less erratic and available to many.
In sum, I think a closer look at the existing corporate structure in
these important parastatals will yield better results than another
wave of privatisation and liberalisation. Just a thought.
Lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 14:20:31 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Internet awareness seminar
Message-ID: <01BCA0E1.952A62C0@ddaj.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0E1.952A62C0"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0E1.952A62C0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
One obstacle I am concerned about though in the development of a =
"Internet community" in The Gambia is the lack of "Nerds".
You might laugh but the point here is that these groups of boys and =
girls using big parts of their teen-years playing around with
computers ten/fifteen years ago in Europe,US,UK, today is the backbone =
of resource people developing and creating the Internet.
One simple example is the largest software company Microsoft, with true =
to the bone "Nerd" Bill Gates.
I believe the enabling of such groups would go a long way to let The =
Gambia be somebody in the "Global village".
Regards,
Torstein Grotnes
Manager & Secretary
Commit Enterprises Ltd.
Address: 6 M-section, Fajara, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WA
Tel: +220 392667 Fax: +220 375890 E-mail: tgr@commit.gm
Mr.Grotnes!
The point you raised in your last paragraph is crucial indeed,if =
Gambia is to make any headway in the informaion age.So,thanks for the =
good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:gambia-l@commit.gm]
Sent: 04 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 5:25
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Internet awareness seminar
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 11:28:31 0000
From: "N.JARJU" <CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GambiaNet Advisory Board
Message-ID: <43D6461D81@CCUGRAD2.SWAN.AC.UK>
ATTENTION Latir Downes- Thomas.
In response to your request I wish to attest my willingness to serve
on the board if so I am deemed qualified.
I am an Education Economist; and have taught for many years in
Gambia's primary and secondary schools. As of 1994, I have been
designated to the role of Education Planner / Economist. Currently, I
am completing a degree in M. Sc. ( Econs. ) Development Policy and
Planning, at the Centre Of Development Studies, University of Wales
Swansea.
A couple of weeks ago, I was in Cardiff and read some information on The Gambia
that is out-dated and miss informing. As a result, if we Gambians
can have of the opportunity to supply correct and current information to
the world, why won't we do so. Therefore I am willing to supply the
Net with information on education and related matters as much as
possible.
The only problem remains that, I shall be going back to the Gambia
soon and although we have computers in the Division, we do not have
the e-mail package. Once that is sorted out, and when I shall be at
home working purely on professional matters ( outside rigourous
"Academic Slavery" requiring meeting dead-lines,) I hope to be able to
render a service as may be required of me.
My apology to the Net for not being able to introduce myself since then.
As of end of September '97, I can be contacted on this address: PLANNING
DIVISION, Ministry of Education, Bedford Place Building, Banjul.
Thanx for the good work. Keep it up.
NYAKS.
................................................................................
Date: Fri, 01 Aug 1997 02:03:43 -0400
Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: GambiaNet Advisory Board
X-To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Dear List Members,
The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seeking
candidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity of
Advisory Board Members.
Under our draft Bylaws, the definition and duties of the Advisory Board
are as follows:
SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD
(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist of
members of the Organization appointed by the Board.
(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examine
issues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses of
actions available to the Board.
If you are selected by the Board of Directors to be an Advisory Board
member you will be an invaluable member of the organisation. From time
to time issues may arise or questions may be asked and help from
professionals or those with a working knowledge of the issue at hand
will be greatly needed.
At this time, the Board of Directors is seeking to appoint those members
of the list who have legal backgrounds to join the Advisory Board for a
term of one year. Since the Board of Directors has the ultimate
responsibility for the GambiaNet Organisation, initially, we wish to
seek comment from "legal minds" on our draft Bylaws before formally
adopting them and on an impending business contract.
The Bylaws state clearly that the members of the Advisory Board must
come from the Membership of GambiaNet so the Board of Directors will
grant Advisory Board members full membership to GambiaNet and membership
fees will be waived.
If you are someone with a legal background or studying law, and have the
intention of joining GambiaNet, we ask that you kindly consider helping
us by joining this Board and playing a vital role in this new exciting
cyberspace venture! This initial request is for three members and the
duties as stated in the Bylaws are purely advisory. Any help sought by
the Board of Directors will be divided among the members so that any
work with the Organisation will add just a minimal workload to your
schedules.
If you are interested, please send a request to my email address:
latir@earthlink.net
Please include a brief account of your professional background that also
includes the number of years in the mentioned profession(s), and your
current country of residence.
GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,
apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,
Illinois, USA. It was founded by a group of Gambians from the Internet
based "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" who
initially came together to provide a means of putting a Gambian based
newspaper on the Internet for the Gambian Internet community.
That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition as
part of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.
As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:
"...operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes within the meaning
of section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code to
promote through its members the social, cultural, informational and
educational interests of the Gambia throughout the world. It shall:
1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and
literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and
other media.
2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political
developments in The Gambia.
3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on
matters related to The Gambia.
4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African
cultural heritage.
5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian
diaspora.
6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board
of Directors.
7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render
support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political
group or party in The Gambia and abroad."
Thank you for your kind cooperation.
Sincerely,
Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas
latir@earthlink.net
Public Relations Representative
GambiaNet
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 13:56:58 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: LA-LA-LA
Message-ID: <01BCA270.9E220DC0@dicp.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA270.9E220DC0"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA270.9E220DC0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Well,I can't tell you, Mr.Grotnes how absolutely right you are;Gambia =
indeed,cannot go anywhere without us.But without going into unnecessary =
details,I want to inform you that I am very seriously thinking about =
coming back.
And again,what else should I say except:Keep up the good work down =
there!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:gambia-l@commit.gm]
Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 22:31
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: LA-LA-LA
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am
wondering why a question about a word=20
(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned
answers while
straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that =
will
decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or =
uninterested
questions(exept a toubab or two)?!
Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deep
down
that whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!
Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet =
knowledgeble
Gambians abroad start what we
are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to
Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important=20
pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and =
distributing
it to the different schools?!
Why not just do something, like we did?
How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what =
you
say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's =
like
shouting in deep space!
About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a
customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).
Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice =
houses/cars
to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?
Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these
services in this country?
I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my =
chance
to state that if there was any time to get Gambia
going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!
So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?
Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some
hours at the best!).
If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time =
ago.
In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.
How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and
introducing some good ideas and standards.
I know the private sector would be happy about it!
Even more important would be to start changing the political
environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa
Musa is talking about...
And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the =
good
work DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU should
be down here doing some good work?!?
Yours truly,
For The Gambia
Torstein Grotnes
Commit enterprises Ltd.
|
Momodou
Denmark
10358 Posts
|
|
Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 13:54:43
|
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 13:45:37 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Our man in Ministry of education.
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010C2@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr. N. Jarju,
Thanks for the information. I see no problem only possibilities. You
will be "our man in the Bulls Eye". Be sure that I will knock on your
door, when I come to visit The Gambia in october/november. I am sure
that you will do a fine work on planning the nearest future of
education. Congratulation on the future job. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
Therefore I am willing to supply the Net with information on education
and related matters as much as possible.
The only problem remains that, I shall be going back to the Gambia=20
soon and although we have computers in the Division, we do not have=20
the e-mail package. Once that is sorted out, and when I shall be at=20
home working purely on professional matters ( outside rigourous=20
"Academic Slavery" requiring meeting dead-lines,) I hope to be able to=20
render a service as may be required of me.
My apology to the Net for not being able to introduce myself since
then.
As of end of September '97, I can be contacted on this address:
PLANNING=20
DIVISION, Ministry of Education, Bedford Place Building, Banjul. =20
Thanx for the good work. Keep it up.
NYAKS.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 13:48:23 +0200
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GambiaNet Advisory Board
Message-ID: <33E5C187.14DA@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello List-members,
I must have missed some information: who is the board of directors?
GambiaNet seems to cover widespread activities, going far beyond
bringing the Observer online as initially planned. Would somebody
therefore please inform me and others, what functions GambiaNet is going
to have, how the NGO relates to intends to co-operate with the "rest" of
the list and who the directors are?
Thank you,
Andrea
>
> Dear List Members,
>
> The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seeking
> candidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity of
> Advisory Board Members.
> snip
> GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,
> apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,
> Illinois, USA.
snip
> That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition as
> part of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.
>
> As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:
snip
> 1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and
> literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and
> other media.
> 5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian
> diaspora.
> 6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board
> of Directors.
> Thank you for your kind cooperation.
>
> Sincerely,
>
> Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 10:54:23 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: MJawara@aol.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Summer Jam
Message-ID: <QQdbdu27124.199708041530@relay7.UU.NET>
What is the fundraising for??
hg
-----Original Message-----
From: MJawara@aol.com
Sent: Saturday, August 02, 1997 5:15 PM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Summer Jam
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
---------------------
Forwarded message:
Subj: Summer Jam
Date: 97-08-02 17:18:57 EDT
From: MJawara
To: gambia-1@u.washington.edu
The Gambian Support Group cordially invites you to a fundraising party on
saturday August 30 ( Labor Day Weekend ) at the Marriott Hotel (
Washington
Ballroom ) in Gaithersburg, Maryland.Complimentary drinks and hors
d'oeuvres
will be provided in the Executive Lounge.
Music will be provided by DJ SHAKI & RHYTHM KING PRODUCTION.
$10.00 (COVER CHARGE )
Proper Attire Required.
D'ont miss an evening of great entertaiment and ambiance.
DIRECTIONS : Take I - 495 West to 270 North.Take Exit 9B at Sam Eig
Highway
West.Then turn left onto Fields Road, and left again onto Rio Blvd.;
which
becomes Washington Blvd.Pass the Rio Entertaiment complex and turn left
into
the Hotel entrance.
**************************************
National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N.W.
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D.C. 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 11:05:06 PDT
From: "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Nigerian Music Superstar Dies at 58 (fwd)
Message-ID: <199708041805.LAA24611@f43.hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
>> August 3, 1997
>>
>> Nigerian Music Superstar Dies at 58
>> --------------------------------------------------
>>
>> Filed at 3:08 p.m. EDT
>>
>> By The Associated Press
>>
>> LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) -- Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, a pop
>> superstar who fused rock with African rhythms into
>> a blend known as ``Afrobeat'' and was a persistent
>> critic of Nigeria's military regime, has died of
>> AIDS, his family said Sunday. He was 58.
>>
>> The flamboyant singer's death Saturday was
>> announced by his brother, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, in
>> a statement broadcast on national television. No
>> cause of death was given at the time. Throngs of
>> stunned, tearful fans gathered outside Fela's
>> nightclub, the Shrine, after hearing the news.
>>
>> Ransome-Kuti, a doctor and former health minister,
>> joined other family members at a news conference
>> Sunday and confirmed that Fela had died of heart
>> failure caused by AIDS. That immediately raised
>> questions about whether any of Fela's 27 wives had
>> contracted the disease.
>>
>> Fela, known across the continent by his first
>> name, was one of the dominant superstars of
>> African music in the 1970s and 1980s and had
>> recorded more than 50 albums.
>>
>> He also became famous for his songs criticizing
>> the military junta of Gen. Sani Abacha, as well as
>> earlier military regimes in Nigeria, West Africa's
>> most populous nation.
>>
>> ``Fela was a great legend who used his music
>> tirelessly to bring about social justice,'' said
>> Rasheed Gbadamosi, a prominent businessman and
>> writer.
>>
>> Fela, a saxophone player, was born in 1938 in
>> Abeokuta, about 50 miles north of the capital,
>> Lagos. He started out as a jazz musician but
>> shifted toward pop and reggae while studying at
>> Trinity College of Music in Oxford, England, from
>> 1959 to 1962.
>>
>> He also spent time in Ghana and the United States,
>> where he developed a strong interest in politics
>> and civil rights. Returning to Nigeria for good in
>> 1973, he swiftly became a big star. His top albums
>> included ``Zombie,'' ``Army Arrangement'' and
>> ``Vagabond in Power.''
>>
>> ``For us, he was a monument, a reference point,''
>> prize-winning singer Lokua Kanza of Congo told The
>> Associated Press in Paris. ``To hear him was like
>> a blast of fresh air, a shock.''
>>
>> He became enmeshed in a long-running confrontation
>> with military authorities because of his urging
>> that young Nigerians become more politically
>> active. Troops burned down Fela's house in 1977.
>>
>> In 1979, Fela and his entourage of wives and
>> girlfriends went to the ruling junta's
>> headquarters and placed the coffin of his recently
>> deceased mother on the steps. Fela said he wanted
>> to demonstrate that the power of the state was
>> impotent compared to the power of the human
>> spirit.
>>
>> Fela was convicted of illegally exporting foreign
>> currency in 1984 and was sentenced to 10 years in
>> prison. A year later, the military government of
>> Gen. Muhammed Buhari was overthrown by Gen.
>> Ibrahim Babangida, who freed Fela.
>>
>> In March 1996, Fela's home was attacked by gunmen.
>> His most recent arrest came April 9. He and about
>> 100 others -- including several of his wives --
>> were detained for marijuana use by police drug
>> agents who raided his nightclub north of Lagos.
>>
>> Fela's fans had known for weeks that he was ill,
>> but few details about his condition were made
>> public before his death.
>>
>> Ransome-Kuti, who once worked as deputy
>> director-general of the World Health Organization,
>> used Sunday's news conference to accuse the
>> Nigerian government of failing to implement
>> effective AIDS programs. He said AIDS cases at
>> Lagos University Hospital had risen from less than
>> 10 annually to more than 300 since 1992.
>>
>> Another brother of Fela's -- Beko Ransome-Kuti --
>> is an outspoken political dissident who was
>> sentenced to 15 years in prison last year for
>> alleged participation in a coup plot.
>>
>> Home | Sections | Contents | Search | Forums | Help
>>
>> Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 15:14:29 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message
Message-ID: <33E62A15.54715248@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Andrea and fellow List members,
Thank you for your message. Before directly answering your questions I
would first like to refer you to a message sent by Numukunda Darboe on
behalf of the Observer Online Team (formally the Technical and Steering
committees) on Thursday 26 June, 1997 to the Gambia-L mailing list.
While I will re-send that message shortly, the following is an excerpt
that I believe relates to the questions asked:
"In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service,
a non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been
formed. The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet.
Therefore, having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's
services to its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary
of www.xsite.net, we have adopted a domain for it. The domain name will
be www.gambianet.org. For legal and tax reasons, only membership fee
for GambiaNet will be charged, and only the members will access the
observer online and other important stuff. As I stated earlier, the
membership fee will be $20.00. For those of you who have pledged to pay
$10.00, you may send that as donation and ask for a fee waiver. The
committee will decide on whether the waiver should be granted or not."
As you are probably aware, last year Gambia-L list members decided to
form two committees, a technical and steering, to try and get the
project dubbed "Observer Online" off the ground. Anyone on the list
with an interest in joining those committees, which were subsequently
referred to as the "Observer Online Team", was free to do so. They were
headed by Francis Njie and N'Deye Marie Njie. I was, for example, asked
to join to help put together the questionnaire that helped gauge list
member's overall response to the project and I have stayed on since.
In order to get the organisation registered, bylaws and articles of
incorporation had to be drawn up and at least three directors had to be
named by law. To facilitate all this we decided to convert the team,
the incorporators of GambiaNet Inc., into the Board of Directors so that
officers could be officially appointed and the Bylaws adopted for
registration. As stated in the draft Bylaws (which I will send
shortly), after the first year the Board shall be elected on an annual
basis by the organisation's members. The Board of Directors (present
name) or the Executive Board (future name) comprises the founders of
GambiaNet, the former Observer Online Team. Spread across the USA,
Denmark and Qatar, they are: Momodou Camara (Secretary), Soffie Ceesay,
Numukunda Darboe (Asst. Sec.), Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, Latir
Downes-Thomas, Ndey Kumba Drammeh (Treasurer), Momodou Jagana (Asst.
Treas.), Tony Loum, Francis Njie (Chairman), N'deye Marie Njie (Vice
Chairman), Isatou Secka and Abdourahman Touray.
These were the initial steps that were necessary so that the
organisation could be a legal entity and so that we could formally begin
enlisting members. We are about to begin the process of enlisting
members but since the Observer Online will be our primary service and
the one that members will consider the primary reason for joining the
organisation, we will wait until the contract with the Observer is drawn
and agreed upon before requesting membership, fees and finally beginning
the service. This will be done as soon as the Observer Company has
sorted out their technical problems.
The initial funds to help set up the organisation were drawn from team
members. Because the contract with the Observer Company is not
complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can say that most of the
revenue from the membership fees collected will go towards paying the
Observer Company for the Observer Online service. The rest will go
towards the costs of running the GambiaNet site where the Observer
Online page will be located.
In forming the organistion we have tried to make the scope of our
potential activities as broad as possible allowing for other similar
endeavours in the future and for political and financial reasons, to
prevent the Organisation from being seen as solely a conduit of the
Daily Observer. The following is what the team has agreed on and is from
our Bylaws but is should be known that for the time being our primary
focus will be on establishing and running the Observer Online service
and working with the Education Committee.
1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and
literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and other
media.
2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political
developments in The Gambia.
3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on
matters related to The Gambia.
4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African
cultural heritage.
5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian
diaspora.
6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board
of Directors.
7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render
support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group or
party in The Gambia and abroad.
While the Observer Online service will only be accessible to our
members, the GambiaNet web site will be open to all with access to the
World Wide Web. It is our goal to make the GambiaNet web site the top
Gambian resource on the Internet and with this in mind, any other
activity that falls under the above (description of GambiaNet
activities) will be funded by donations, any revenue derived from
advertising, funding from project partners, and other sources. Any or
all those options will be used depending on the activity or project.
You asked us to explain "how the NGO relates to [and] intends to
co-operate with the "rest" of the list."
Some time ago, a poll was taken and about 100 of the 200+ Gambia-L
members indicated their willingness to subscribe to an Observer Online
Service. Since then others have expressed their interest. As has been
explained here, the only feasible way of providing this service was by
the steps we have taken that have lead to the forming of the GambiaNet
Organisation. Taking all this into consideration, it is our belief that
the Organistion was born from the Gambia-L list but once established
will remain a closely linked but separate entity.
Many members who expressed interest in and eventually formed an
education committee have asked that GambiaNet also be used for among
other purposes, co-ordination and fund raising. We agreed and amended
our draft bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that
any activities in this area will be run entirely by the already
established Gambia-L Education Committee. Many of us, GambiaNet Board
members, are on this Committee and will do everything to help facilitate
its activities but only with the consent of the Committee. One of us,
Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, has been liaising with Malanding Jaiteh of the
Education Committee to determine plans of action.
Bass and myself have recently been appointed Public Relations
Representatives and we will continue to inform Gambia-L of our progress,
activities and all other matters related to GambiaNet.
If you have any other questions please feel free to ask them.
Sincerely,
Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas
Public Relations Representative
GambiaNet
latir@earthlink.net
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 15:25:29 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: [Fwd: GambiaNet Progress Report- 26/6/97]
Message-ID: <33E62CA9.6260E239@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
The following was sent on June 26, 1997 and is being sent in reference
to GambiaNet's response to Andrea Klumpp's message dated August 4, 1997.
Thanks,
Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas
Public Relations Representative
GambiaNet
latir@earthlink.net
--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A
Content-Type: message/rfc822
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (root@lists3.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.3])
by holland.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id QAA23708;
Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:11:01 -0700 (PDT)
Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])
by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP
id QAA17163; Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:10:13 -0700
Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.142.13.230])
by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP
id QAA28830 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:09:39 -0700
Received: from sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu (sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu [130.74.1.71])
by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTP
id QAA01790 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:09:36 -0700
Received: from ndarboe by sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu via SMTP (950413.SGI.8.6.12/951211.SGI)
for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu> id SAA27557; Thu, 26 Jun 1997 18:09:35 -0500
Message-Id: <ndarboe.1217750881F@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
Date: Thu, 26 Jun 97 18:14:01 EDT
Reply-To: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: GambiaNet Progress Report
X-To: "The Gambia and Related Issues Mailng List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
X-Mailer: VersaTerm Link v1.1.1
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
We welcome our newest members to Gambia-L; the largest audience of
Gambians and friends of the Gambia abroad. We apologize for the tardiness
of this progress report which is long overdue. For those of you new members
who may not be aware that we are on the process of getting a Gambian
newspaper on the internet, I take this opportunity to inform you that a
committee, out of this list, has been formed to undertake this formidable task.
A while ago, a questionnaire which is readily available through the
committee has been sent to every member of the list to ensure better quality
service to all subscribers. From the results, we were able to confer that a
$20.00 would suffice the expenses necessary to carry out this task on
condition that we are able to maintain the over 100 potential members who
have pledged to subscribe. Although there are quite a number of people who
have pledged to pay more than this amount.
We have been hosting trial issues at http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/observer.
This site is one of the committee member's home page. The abrupt
discontinuation of trials is because the internet service provider of our
correspondent in the Gambia had problems, and therefore we were not able to
receive any news letters from the Observer. we will soon resume these trial
issues since the Observer has a new internet service provider. Under the
trials, we only provide the text with no images. We may continue with this
format, but in the future we intend to include some advertisements not
necessarily from the Observer's print version, but could be from other
parties that are interested in making advertisements through GambiaNet.
In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service, a
non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been formed.
The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet. Therefore,
having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's services to
its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary of www.xsite.net,
we have adopted a domain for it. The domain name will be www.gambianet.org.
For legal and tax reasons, only membership fee for GambiaNet will be
charged, and only the members will access the observer online and other
important stuff. As I stated earlier, the membership fee will be $20.00. For
those of you who have pledged to pay $10.00, you may send that as donation
and ask for a fee waiver. The committee will decide on whether the waiver
should be granted or not.
Some time ago, an announcement was made through the list concerning the
adoption of a logo for the organization. Different designs were invited from
list members, and the winner was going to have a free one year subscription.
Only one person submitted, and it was a very illustrious work. He became the
automatic winner. However, he decline the one year free membership, and
decided to pay. This person is one of our own committee members Mr. Momodou
Camara. The logo can be viewed at:
"http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara/logo.htm" This is just one example of how
dedicated these committee members are not to mention the various tasks
undertaken to obtain certain information including calling the Gambia out of
their own pockets. The committee members have already paid their
subscriptions in order to start things rolling. The bylaws of the
organization are on the process of being drafted and soon as they are ready,
they will be made available to the list.
GambiaNet site will both host contents from and be linked to other
organizations related to the Gambia. A search tool will be available for a
keyword search in GambiaNet. Under the GambiaNet, will be the Observer
online which will be accessible only by password. Once you login, you will
be able to do such things as sending letters to the editor, you can have
access to the archives (old issues), and even make a key word or date or
both searches on the archives. Ideas on improving the site are more than
welcome, and members of Gambia-L can put their organizations on condition
that there is an agreement with GambiaNet.
I urge all of those of you who have not pledged to become members to please
do so. Wouldn't it a pride to be one of the first to access to a native
paper online? To be current on issues about the Gambia is the only way to
helping us come up with solutions to our problems. This is the grassroots of
this list.
Numukunda
GambiaNet committee
--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A--
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 15:47:19 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: GambiaNet Bylaws
Message-ID: <33E631C7.E3B14776@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
The following is also being sent in reference to the message posted by
Andrea Klumpp on August 4, 1997. It is the latest version of the
GambiaNet, Inc. Bylaws and Articles of Incorporation.
Please note that we are about to have them amended once again but we are
posting them so that list members are better acquainted with the
organisation.
When we are in a position to request membership, we shall properly and
formally introduce GambiaNet and those who express an interest it
joining will either receive a copy of a Membership Agreement or will
have access to it at our web site when it is up and running.
Thank You,
Latir Downes-Thomas
Public Relations Representative
GambiaNet
latir@earthlink.net
********************************
BY-LAWS OF GAMBIANET, INCORPORATED
ARTICLE ONE
IDENTITY
SECTION (1) NAME: The name of this organization shall be GambiaNet,
Incorporated, and it shall be referred to in these By-laws as the
Organization.
SECTION (2) AFFILIATE: The Organization may be affiliated with any other
organization agreed upon by the Board of Directors.
ARTICLE TWO
OFFICE
SECTION (1) PRINCIPAL OFFICE: The Principal office and the place of
business of the organization shall be located in Chicago, Illinois, USA
or at such place designated by the Board of Directors.
ARTICLE THREE
PURPOSE
The organization shall operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes
within the meaning of section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal
Revenue Code to promote through its members the social, cultural,
informational and educational interests of the Gambia throughout the
world. It shall:
1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and
literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and other
media.
2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political
developments in The Gambia.
3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on
matters related to the Gambia
4. Promote matters related to the Gambia and Gambian or African
cultural heritage.
5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian
diaspora.
6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board
of Directors.
7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render
support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group or
party in The Gambia and abroad.
ARTICLE FOUR
FISCAL YEAR
The fiscal year of the organization shall begin on the first day of July
of each year and shall end on the last day of June of the following
year.
ARTICLE FIVE
MEMBERSHIP
SECTION (1) GENERAL MEMBERSHIP
Membership shall be open to any individual who expresses an interest in
The Gambia and the activities of the Organization as stated in the
Bylaws and shall be referred to in these By-laws as the General
Membership. Members of the Organization shall be allowed to enjoy all
the privileges of membership agreed upon by the Board of Directors.
SECTION (2) DIRECTORS
(A) DEFINED: There shall be a Board of Directors and it shall be
referred to in these By-laws as the Board. Its members shall consist of
at least three Directors.
(B) ELIGIBILITY: Any individual with an interest in the purpose and
activities of the organization and is willing and able to assist in
meeting the organization's objectives and the conduct of the
organization's activities shall be deemed eligible as a Director.
(C) ELECTION/ APPOINTMENT: After the first year of operation, Directors
shall be elected by members of the Organization on the recommendation
of the Board. Members shall vote by electronic mail or any other method
agreed upon by the Board.
(D) DUTIES: The Board shall be elected to act on behalf of the general
membership of the Organization on the administration of the Organization
and its activities, any activities stated in the articles of
Incorporation, and any activities agreed upon by the Board. All action
taken by the Board shall be deemed agreed upon by resolution passed by a
vote of simple majority unless otherwise specified in the Bylaws. The
Board shall appoint any member to act on its behalf. The Board shall
form any committee or sub-committee on behalf of the Organization.
(E) TERM OF OFFICE: Directors shall be elected and appointed for a term
of one year.
(F) REMOVAL OF A MEMBER: The dismissal of a member of the Board shall be
warranted if the member concerned engages in any repeated action deemed
by the Board to be detrimental to the Organization's interests. Any
member of the Board who engages in any action so deemed by the Board
shall be first warned and if the offending action is repeated, the Board
shall consider the possibility of additional warnings or dismissal.
SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD
(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist of
members of the Organization appointed by the Board.
(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examine
issues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses of
actions available to the Board.
SECTION (4) MEMBERSHIP DUES AND DONATION
(A) DEFINED: The General Membership shall be required to pay annual dues
agreed upon by the Board for various categories of membership defined by
the Board.
(B) DONATIONS: In addition to payment of annual dues, donations from
members as well as non members, will be welcomed.
ARTICLE SIX
MEETINGS
SECTION (1) ANNUAL MEETING: Annual meetings that include the Board and
the General Membership may take place at any time agreed upon by the
Board.
SECTION (2) OTHER MEETINGS: There shall be other regular, committee,
Board or special meetings as necessary in meeting the objectives of the
organization.
SECTION (3) PLACE AND MANNER OF METTINGS: All meetings shall be
conducted in a manner and place agreed upon by the Board.
SECTION (4) NOTICE: The Board shall issue written notices of annual or
special meetings stating the time, place and purpose of the said meeting
in a method agreed upon by the Board.
SECTION (5) ACTIONS BY UNANIMOUS WRITTEN CONSENT: Any action required or
permitted to be taken by the Board may be taken without a meeting, if
all members of the Board shall individually or collectively consent in
writing to such action(s) by a method agreed upon by the Board.
SECTION (6) PROXIES: Proxy voting shall be allowed for all votes by the
Board and the General Membership. The Board shall require reasonable
advance notice, in any manner agreed upon, of the proxy arrangement from
both the member concerned and his or her intended proxy.
ARTICLE SEVEN
ORGANIZATION ACTIONS
SECTION (1) LOANS: No loan shall be contracted on behalf of the
Organization and no evidence of indebtedness shall be issued in the
Organization's name unless authorized by a resolution of the Board.
SECTION (2) CHECKS, DRAFTS ETC. All checks, draft orders for payment of
money shall be signed by an officer or officers as authorized by a
resolution of the Board.
SECTION (3) INDEMNIFICATION. The Organization shall indemnify each of
its Officers or Agents against liabilities and claims arising out of the
reasonable and diligent performance of duties as Officers or Agents of
the Organization. The Individual shall have no right to indemnification,
compensation or reimbursement, however, in liabilities and claims to
which he or she has been adjudged liable to the Organization or any
third party because of willful misconduct, bad faith, gross negligence
or reckless disregard of the duties of his or her office or capacity as
a representative of the Organization.
ARTICLE EIGHT
PROHIBITED ACTIONS
SECTION (1) The Organization shall not possess or exercise any power or
authority either expressly or by interpretation, or by operation of law
that will prevent it, at any time, from qualifying as an Organization
as described in applicable laws of the United States Internal Revenue
Service, nor shall it engage in activities which shall cause the loss of
such qualifications.
SECTION (2) The Organization shall never be operated for the sole and
primary purpose of carrying out a trade or business for profit.
SECTION (3) At no time shall the Organization be engaged in activities
which are unlawful under the laws of the United States or The Gambia or
any other jurisdiction where its activities are carried out.
ARTICLE NINE
INUREMENT OF INCOME
SECTION (1) No part of the earnings of the Organization shall inure to
the benefits of, or distributed to, its Directors, Officers, Agents or
Members except that which the Organization shall be empowered to pay for
reasonable services rendered or reimbursement for personal expenses
incurred on behalf of the Organization.
ARTICLE TEN
AMENDMENTS OF BY-LAWS AND ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION
These By-Laws and Articles of Incorporation can be amended or repealed
and a new Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws may be adopted at any
meeting provided the proposed changes have been submitted to each Board
of Director with the notice of such meeting, and provided further the
right of the waiver of notice shall not apply. In order for amendments
or repeals to be adopted, two thirds (66.7%) of Board members
(Directors) must vote in the affirmative.
ARTICLE ELEVEN
DISSOLUTION
Upon termination or dissolution of the Organization, assets shall be
distributed to, after payments or provisions for payment, of all
liabilities of the Organization which were incurred in furtherance of
legitimate purpose of the Organization, a non-for-profit organization
organized for the purpose of education and development in Africa.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 00:04:14 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <19970804230611.AAA39620@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Lee Jallow has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l,
Mr.Jallow we look forward to your contributions.
Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 18:10:07 -0400 (EDT)
From: Momodou Musa Janneh <mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.Washington.edu
Subject: For PAMAMBOUNA BOJANG
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.94.970804175715.19634B-100000@utkux4.cas.utk.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I need the E-Mail address of PAMAMBOUNA BOJANG. If anyone have
it please reply me as soon as possible.I know he's hiding somewhere
in Kentucky with Badaaring.
What's up in the sky doc????
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 18:13:23 -0400 (EDT)
From: EStew68064@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: LALA???
Message-ID: <970804181117_-188123264@emout03.mail.aol.com>
In a message dated 8/4/97 3:47:07 AM, you wrote:
<<You could say: "nbeng lala" meaning I want to lie down Or you could say:
"kaa lala" meaning to arrange a number of things piece by piece beside each
other.
Regards Bassss!
Basss!
Barrakka ning Kaira
Liz Stewart Fatti
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 21:28:40 +0100
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4
Message-ID: <B0000002921@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
(pmj@commit.gm)
People,
First, I am eager for some comments and feedback..I want this discourse to
be interactive..some of my positions I think are very controversial and I
leave a lot of openings so please people..jump in..and let me defend my
flanks..there should not be any quarters in the BANTABA...
......it seems traditinally our socialism is derived from our societal
make-up..we tend to share..selfish-ism is frown upon and it is our
house..not my house..SUNU KERR not SUMA KERR and also it is I believe a
REACTION against CAPITALIST EXPLOITATION of Africa..the sale of HUMANS is
the ULTIMATE CAPITALISM
30 years after ..Africans are moving away from Scientific SOCIALISM in the
form of CENTRAL PLANNING..it has failed us and it has failed mostly
everywhere..but more succinctly..the ANTI-WEALTH posture of Scientific
Socialism.the idea that all WEALTH must be derived from the Exploitation of
Man by Man is very UN-AFRICAN.. We have I believe a SUPERIOR FORM of SOCIAL
WELFARISM..that acknowledges and rewards INDIVIDUALS that share WEALTH by
the EXTENDED FAMILY, by POLYGAMY and even the freedom of relation amongst
the SEXES..
here I am strictly confining my self to AUTHENTIC AFRICAN MORES..not
ISLAMIZED AFRICA nor CHRISTIANIZED AFRICA...the wealthier an AFRICAN was
the more wives he had..and by extension his responsibilty increases..taking
into account the families and relatives of the wives..long time neighbours
are family..distant kinsmen..people sharing the family name and the OPEN
DOOR..anyone is welcome at any time for MEALS, HELP etc..
This is what I called African Social Welfare..but it never tried to prevent
the CREATION of Wealth..Wealth is not GLORIFIED and WORSHIPPED as in the
West but NEITHER is scorned as in SCIENTIFIC SOCIALISM..
Currently most of our policies and ATTITUDE is ANTI-WEALTH.. I support a
progressive Income tax.the more you make the more you pay but not
exorbitant..in fact small people and businesses are the most affected..In
The Gambia for example to set a Limited Liability Company, there is a
PRE-TAX of about D5000 in addition to all licenses and fees..and depending
on how well of you look..the more you may pay..
The Gambia has probably one of the most LIBERAL economic set ups but the
ATTITUDE is still ANTI-WEALTH..it is still ADVERSARIAL..note also that the
CIVIL SERVANTS are still the SAME half- and/or MIS- EDUCATED ones mostly
from the COLONIAL ERA or even with a worse attitude are our SCIENTIFIC
SOCIALISTS..they forget that even the creation of 1 position or job for one
man or
woman that supports ONE FAMILY is enough to warrant thesupport of Govt.
supportive.
In comtemporal Africa we need to concentrate on the CREATION OF WEALTH..we
need 1% of 35000 tax-paying businesses than 35% of 100 tax-paying
businesses..there are no authentic Gambian companies over 20 years
old..they are old bankrupt or defunct..the only ones remaining are Lebanese
or Indian..(this is telling cos if one looks deeply into the matter..you
discoover that on average..the Lebanese and Indians are
poorer-educated..but they have developed a superior network and it seems
we..the Africans work better against each other than with or for each
other..another topic)
I will pause for breath and again folks ..please come in..
bye & peace
pmj
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 22:47:29 +0100
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Develop. of subsaharan Africa :rejoinders
Message-ID: <B0000002922@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
(pmj@commit.gm)
Absjorn & People,
my apologies for the emphasis on WHITE..unfortunately the fact that over
95% of consultants here tend to be WHITE EUROPEANS have resulted in my
oversight..but as you rightly commented..it still does not vary the
facts..a second point is that a cursory survey of all the ADB
...TA.vehicles..that is
African Development Bank..Technical Assistance or Assistant ( that is the
Red Number Plate of ADB contracted consultants..almost all were driven by
whites..it is almost like ADB..TA is for Whites only..these are strong
perceptions even if they are mis-construed)..another reason I guess and I
must admit for my STRONG FEELINGS is that today I RECEIVED A FOUR DAY
SUSPENSION WITHOUT PAY ( amounts to D300 on my D2400 Monthly salary as HEAD
OF CIVIL AERODROME ENGINEERING SECTION at the AIRPORT) for STANDING UP and
DEMANDING TO BE TREATED WITH THE SAME RESPECT THAT WAS ACCORDED MY FORMER
COUNTERPART (CONSULTANT) WHO LEFT 3 MONTHS AGO..This amounted to RUDENESS &
INSURBODINATION ..this is unfortunately THE EXISTING REALITY..I am
considering LEAVING again for the WEST..I am not sorry though because I
chose to STAND up..one DIRECTOR lamented that I was QUITE RIGHT but that is
the WAY things are..he had faced the SAME..Maybe I am dumb..but I think at
the very least..we should speak out..not just secure our places..I may
lose my job but IT IS OKAY..a little PRICE TO PAY
I however appreciate the fact that we (humankind) have come a long way and
where as in this discourse I am concentrating on SubSaharan Africa ..it is
pertinent to a lot of other places..the future as you rightly said is OURS
Mr Lamin,
I will also add you may think 45000 is not a lot but that is the existing
demand on backlog..open up and let the Market dictate..Gamtel opened up so
many possibilities including this discourse..I do not want our existing
lack of financial wherewithal to limit our possibilities..the problem with
our corporate structures I believe is the CIVIL SERVICE MENTALITY..whether
you work or not..produce or not..perform or not..you get paid.you get a
RAISE..there is no incentive to produce and innovate..NO BODY CARES..it is
a NAMELESS, FACELESS and CARELESS system..we all pay the price..everytime a
GAMTEL or UHC FAILS, the tab is picked up mostly by the poor farmers that
produce the BULK of our wealth..there was a funny fact..(which makes it
sad) that GUC blew I think 5 or 6 Generators in so many years..something to
that effect..including a case when one generator was sabotaged by
disgruntled workers..did anyone go to jail? was anyone punished? basically
nobody paid a price for this misdeed that cost this poor nation..everytime
an incompetent person is left on the job..these are dis-services to the
Nation..i) a more competent person was denied the job..ii) the nation loses
for a job not done well or as best as possible..maybe 1 or 2 or one family
was helped..a million pay the price..
a big problem is private sympathy..i feel sorry for him..i feel sorry for a
million..a short true story..2 years ago I was appointed as head of civil
engineering at the airport..my chief mason was atleast 68 years old and
could not even lay a straight wall..a fact..the guy has been there since
time immemorial..was a labourer appointed Chief Mason to give a bigger
salary..every year his contract is renewed and all the relevant persons
will put favourable comments..I came..the guy could not lay a stringht
wall..I demanded a second qualified mason for my works...I was told there
was no vacant position unless I replace this guy..now at the end of
contract..the position was advertised and I proposed to fill it with a
YOUNGER, MORE EDUCATED & COMPETETNT man..everyone called me to lobby for
this poor man..what would happen to his family..now there are 100s of
younger better trained masons waiting and ready to provide for their
families..and that salary is paid by the Gambians to SOMEONE to do the job
so that we make money or maintain a SERVICE in our NATIONAL INTEREST..I
refused of course and there is now a 30 year old man doing an excellent
job..you wonder why the SYSTEM is not working..I believe I KNOW a lot why
the SYSTEM IS NOT WORKING..of course what I did or was supposed to have
done was not POPULAR..PUBLIC OFFICE is not our private domain to help at
will I PERSONALLY feel SORRY but I am HERE to do a JOB not to run a CHARITY
I will stop here for now..
peace
pmj in a fighting mood..
ps..i doubt i can leave..i am here for the marathon..
----------
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa
Date: Monday, August 04, 1997 10:58 AM
Pa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.
Now we come close to what I´m asking for. Let me first say that most of
it only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit to
your country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:
-education
- agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export
- infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,
sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for every
compound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)
- primary health care etc...
And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believe
and trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).
Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annual
salary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.
When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinking
exactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is needed
in the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your are
not appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look up
to", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and your
jobs.
Let´s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or
4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,
there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambian
engineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.
And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educated
into medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.
The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it´s only a question on
WILL and PLANNING.
That was my comment.
Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant ?
Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?
And for the information. It´s only 50 years since all danish children
got the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years ago,
they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed in
the farming. It was in the eaarly ´60´s we got enough public schools.
It´s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", has
got our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the country
could also get the chance of getting better education, and it´s only
within the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year continued
to highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.
In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same time
most of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,
burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highest
migration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated to
USA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeans
managed to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you maybe
don´t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa south
of Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never has
understand each others as one people - "europeans". It´s the opposite
that characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,
which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The
"blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I have
just heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection and
promises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened out
again, the authourities who should protect them has just offered busses,
so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansning
continues. That´s also Europe). Asbjørn Nordam
----------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 19:49:25 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message
Message-ID: <199708042349.TAA28440@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
Latir you wrote:
>
> Andrea and fellow List members,
>
> Thank you for your message. Before directly answering your questions I
> would first like to refer you to a message sent by Numukunda Darboe on
> behalf of the Observer Online Team (formally the Technical and Steering
> committees) on Thursday 26 June, 1997 to the Gambia-L mailing list.
> While I will re-send that message shortly, the following is an excerpt
> that I believe relates to the questions asked:
>
> "In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service,
> a non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been
> formed. The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet.
> Therefore, having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's
> services to its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary
> of www.xsite.net, we have adopted a domain for it. The domain name will
> be www.gambianet.org. For legal and tax reasons, only membership fee
> for GambiaNet will be charged, and only the members will access the
> observer online and other important stuff. As I stated earlier, the
> membership fee will be $20.00. For those of you who have pledged to pay
> $10.00, you may send that as donation and ask for a fee waiver. The
> committee will decide on whether the waiver should be granted or not."
>
> As you are probably aware, last year Gambia-L list members decided to
> form two committees, a technical and steering, to try and get the
> project dubbed "Observer Online" off the ground. Anyone on the list
> with an interest in joining those committees, which were subsequently
> referred to as the "Observer Online Team", was free to do so. They were
> headed by Francis Njie and N'Deye Marie Njie. I was, for example, asked
> to join to help put together the questionnaire that helped gauge list
> member's overall response to the project and I have stayed on since.
>
> In order to get the organisation registered, bylaws and articles of
> incorporation had to be drawn up and at least three directors had to be
> named by law. To facilitate all this we decided to convert the team,
> the incorporators of GambiaNet Inc., into the Board of Directors so that
> officers could be officially appointed and the Bylaws adopted for
> registration. As stated in the draft Bylaws (which I will send
> shortly), after the first year the Board shall be elected on an annual
> basis by the organisation's members. The Board of Directors (present
> name) or the Executive Board (future name) comprises the founders of
> GambiaNet, the former Observer Online Team. Spread across the USA,
> Denmark and Qatar, they are: Momodou Camara (Secretary), Soffie Ceesay,
> Numukunda Darboe (Asst. Sec.), Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, Latir
> Downes-Thomas, Ndey Kumba Drammeh (Treasurer), Momodou Jagana (Asst.
> Treas.), Tony Loum, Francis Njie (Chairman), N'deye Marie Njie (Vice
> Chairman), Isatou Secka and Abdourahman Touray.
>
> These were the initial steps that were necessary so that the
> organisation could be a legal entity and so that we could formally begin
> enlisting members. We are about to begin the process of enlisting
> members but since the Observer Online will be our primary service and
> the one that members will consider the primary reason for joining the
> organisation, we will wait until the contract with the Observer is drawn
> and agreed upon before requesting membership, fees and finally beginning
> the service. This will be done as soon as the Observer Company has
> sorted out their technical problems.
>
> The initial funds to help set up the organisation were drawn from team
> members. Because the contract with the Observer Company is not
> complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can say that most of the
> revenue from the membership fees collected will go towards paying the
> Observer Company for the Observer Online service. The rest will go
> towards the costs of running the GambiaNet site where the Observer
> Online page will be located.
>
> In forming the organistion we have tried to make the scope of our
> potential activities as broad as possible allowing for other similar
> endeavours in the future and for political and financial reasons, to
> prevent the Organisation from being seen as solely a conduit of the
> Daily Observer. The following is what the team has agreed on and is from
> our Bylaws but is should be known that for the time being our primary
> focus will be on establishing and running the Observer Online service
> and working with the Education Committee.
>
> 1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and
> literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and other
> media.
> 2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political
> developments in The Gambia.
> 3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on
> matters related to The Gambia.
> 4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African
> cultural heritage.
> 5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian
> diaspora.
> 6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board
> of Directors.
> 7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render
> support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group or
> party in The Gambia and abroad.
>
> While the Observer Online service will only be accessible to our
> members, the GambiaNet web site will be open to all with access to the
> World Wide Web. It is our goal to make the GambiaNet web site the top
> Gambian resource on the Internet and with this in mind, any other
> activity that falls under the above (description of GambiaNet
> activities) will be funded by donations, any revenue derived from
> advertising, funding from project partners, and other sources. Any or
> all those options will be used depending on the activity or project.
>
> You asked us to explain "how the NGO relates to [and] intends to
> co-operate with the "rest" of the list."
>
> Some time ago, a poll was taken and about 100 of the 200+ Gambia-L
> members indicated their willingness to subscribe to an Observer Online
> Service. Since then others have expressed their interest. As has been
> explained here, the only feasible way of providing this service was by
> the steps we have taken that have lead to the forming of the GambiaNet
> Organisation. Taking all this into consideration, it is our belief that
> the Organistion was born from the Gambia-L list but once established
> will remain a closely linked but separate entity.
>
> Many members who expressed interest in and eventually formed an
> education committee have asked that GambiaNet also be used for among
> other purposes, co-ordination and fund raising. We agreed and amended
> our draft bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that
> any activities in this area will be run entirely by the already
> established Gambia-L Education Committee. Many of us, GambiaNet Board
> members, are on this Committee and will do everything to help facilitate
> its activities but only with the consent of the Committee. One of us,
> Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, has been liaising with Malanding Jaiteh of the
> Education Committee to determine plans of action.
>
> Bass and myself have recently been appointed Public Relations
> Representatives and we will continue to inform Gambia-L of our progress,
> activities and all other matters related to GambiaNet.
>
> If you have any other questions please feel free to ask them.
>
> Sincerely,
>
> Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas
> Public Relations Representative
> GambiaNet
> latir@earthlink.net
>
Latir,
I should commend you for your efforts to clarify a few issues
Andrea raised. However, there remain a number of things
that are to me confusing and difficult to understand.
It is a good an idea perhaps a necessity to form an umbrella
organization to oversee the different activities Gambia-L members
might want to do. However, the committee that took this task upon
itself made some serious oversights.
First, I would want to know whether the Gambia-l membership had
been informed of the need to form a non-profit organization
inorder to get the Observer online? Has the new organization
replaced Gambia-L? If so has the entire list membership gained
automatic membership to GambiNet Inc?
You mentioned adopting the Bylaws to register the organization,
How can the committe draft and adopt the bylaws for GambiaNet
Inc to register and no word mentioned to the entire Gambia-L membership?
You mentioned that "Because the contract with the Observer
Company is not complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can
say most of the revenue from the membership fees collected will
go towards paying the Observer Company for the Online
service....." Why can't the entire Gambia-L see what deal we are
going into with the Observer?
What do you mean when you say " We agreed and amended our draft
bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that any
activity in this area will be run entirely by the already
established Gambia-L Education Commiittee"?
Finally you mentioned that "..Bassirou Doudou Drammeh, has been
liasing with Malanding Jaiteh of the Education Committee to
determine plans of action." Can Bassirou informed the membership
whatever he and Malanding had liased on the matter.
These are some of the many questions that may help me clarify
things before I can make any comments.
Malanding Jaiteh
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: LALA???
Message-ID: <33E6A2CE.76A3@iglou.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
LIZ:
I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say
"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning
trust/believe me
"ABARAKA"
Pa-Mambuna.
EStew68064@aol.com wrote:
>
> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA WORD
> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?
>
> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:47:57 PDT
From: "Omar Gassama" <kassama@hotmail.com>
To: paomar@iglou.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: LALA???
Message-ID: <199708050647.XAA22126@f61.hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Hellow Fatty,
I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means
'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.
Was salaam
gassama
---Original Message Follows----
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: LALA???
LIZ:
I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say
"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning
trust/believe me
"ABARAKA"
Pa-Mambuna.
EStew68064@aol.com wrote:
>
> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA
WORD
> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?
>
> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 10:11:21 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO
Message-ID: <199708050817.KAA16284@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hello Jainaba Diallo,
A number of us out here are wondering if you are Jainaba who lives in
Märsta (Sweden) or not. Kindly feel very welcome to this Bantaaba, but
please appreciate that this enquiry is this open as you did not provide us
with an introduction of yourself. Besides, since you are using hotmail, it
is rather impossible to make the enquiry private.
Best regards,
Momodou Sidibeh.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 11:15:25 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: developm. of subsaharan africa
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010C6@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Pa Musa Jallow,=20
I like your style - it=B4s direct and harsh. But sometimes one has to =
be
so.=20
First tell me how is it possible that you have such a "strange" rules-
and regulation-system in the labour-market, which can cause you a
suspension for standing up and demanding.
It=B4s old-fashion leadership and I have never in modern time heard
anything like that. To be active into discussions, personel planning
interviews, ideas and opinion-making are qualifications we ask for in a
modern company or institution. It shows that you are interested,
entusiastic etc. Well we all have to be polite, but saying what we =
feel,
think and mean can only devellop our firm, institution, the climate
among us, bring us forward. Is this normal practice in The Gambia, who
can decide and give such punishments, and how is it regulated in the
working-conditions or contract signed ? What about unions ? I=B4m =
really
interested, because respect for one another and freedom to speech must
be fundamental in coorporation.
You wrote: I RECEIVED A FOUR DAY SUSPENSION WITHOUT PAY ( amounts to
D300 on my D2400 Monthly salary as HEAD OF CIVIL AERODROME ENGINEERING
SECTION at the AIRPORT) for STANDING UP and DEMANDING TO BE TREATED =
WITH
THE SAME RESPECT THAT WAS ACCORDED MY FORMER COUNTERPART (CONSULTANT)
WHO LEFT 3 MONTHS AGO
The next you wrote is very interesting: "We have I believe a SUPERIOR
FORM of SOCIAL WELFARISM..that acknowledges and rewards INDIVIDUALS =
that
share WEALTH by the EXTENDED FAMILY, by POLYGAMY and even the freedom =
of
relation amongst the SEXES.. here I am strictly confining my self to
AUTHENTIC AFRICAN MORES..not ISLAMIZED AFRICA nor CHRISTIANIZED
AFRICA...the wealthier an AFRICAN was the more wives he had..and by
extension his responsibilty increases..taking into account the families
and relatives of the wives..long time neighbours are family..distant
kinsmen..people sharing the family name and the OPEN DOOR..anyone is
welcome at any time for MEALS, HELP etc..
This is what I called African Social Welfare..but it never tried to
prevent
the CREATION of Wealth..Wealth is not GLORIFIED and WORSHIPPED as in =
the
West but NEITHER is scorned as in SCIENTIFIC SOCIALISM.."
I think that this "ideal" form of socialism is known in many societies.
On my tours I=B4ve seen it being practised. And that
collective-way-of-practising daily life in the villages/local societies
can form a base on which you can build decentralized decision-making =
and
action for bettering the conditions. I think that is why many NGO=B4s =
in
my part of the world feel that it is more benefical to help direct from
a group here to a group there. We still have that "social memory" and
keep it as a relic, and old dream, which we long for, but know it is =
not
possible/easy to form again. The socialism as it was practised with
centralisation has failed in Europe, but the idea of soocialism is =
still
active.=20
You gave me something to think about. It is a challenge to combine the
necessary need of a central planning state with the great entusiasm
among people who can practise the action-plans through local
decision-making, and actions, seing things happen through
decentralisation and based on the local "socialism".
I like you take a thinking and breathing-pause.
Regards from Asbj=F8rn Nordam
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:43:03 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO
Message-ID: <01BCA1A5.82F373C0@dibl.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1A5.82FC9B80"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1A5.82FC9B80
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Yes,I am also very interested to know that.That is why it is a rule that =
every new commer should introduce herself.So,please,kindly introduce =
yourself !
And thanks very much for your cooperation in advance.
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP:momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com]
Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 11:11
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO
Hello Jainaba Diallo,
A number of us out here are wondering if you are Jainaba who lives in
M=E4rsta (Sweden) or not. Kindly feel very welcome to this Bantaaba, but
please appreciate that this enquiry is this open as you did not provide =
us
with an introduction of yourself. Besides, since you are using hotmail, =
it
is rather impossible to make the enquiry private.
Best regards,
Momodou Sidibeh. =09
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:51:40 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Language, culture, nation-building etc-a reminder
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010CC@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
About lauguage, culture, nation building I will just remind you on the
fellowing two contributions been put on to our Gambia-L earlier, which
I had first seen today:
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 22-Jul-97 ***
Title: LITERATURE-AFRICA: Revolutionary Uses Ink for Bullets
By Gumisai Mutume
JOHANNESBURG, Jul 26 (IPS) - Soft-spoken and unassuming, Ngugi
wa
Thiong'o does not behave like the average superstar, but he is
regarded by the younger generation as one Africa's most
important
contemporary writers. .... etc .... etc.....
put on to Gambia-L from Momodou Camara 27. july, and
in Observer 20.june issue:
The Manding Congress 25 Years On
At its height in the 13th century, the Mali empire=20
covered the territory of half the countries of West=20
Africa, namely, The Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Sierra Leone,=20
Liberia, Guinea, Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau. This=20
sprawling empire was home to multitudes of peoples=20
including the Mande stock (Bambara, Malinke, Mende, etc),=20
who were the rulers and a host of other groups like the=20
Wollof, Serere, Fula who were subjects. These people=20
shared not only the common political history of belonging=20
to the Mali empire, but also had linguistic and other=20
cultural ties. .... etc....etc....
I=B4ll not be back until next monday. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 8:48:21 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: kassama@hotmail.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: LALA???
Message-ID: <QQdbhb22403.199708051252@relay7.UU.NET>
This is to confirm what Gassama said.
LAH - in Arabic means NO .
There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,
Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.
Habib Diab Ghanim
Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of
it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.
I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks
to the Gambia-L.
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: kassama@hotmail.com
Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: LALA???
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Hellow Fatty,
I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means
'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.
Was salaam
gassama
---Original Message Follows----
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: LALA???
LIZ:
I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say
"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning
trust/believe me
"ABARAKA"
Pa-Mambuna.
EStew68064@aol.com wrote:
>
> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA
WORD
> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?
>
> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
**************************************
National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N.W.
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D.C. 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
------------------------------
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10358 Posts
|
|
Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 13:58:42
|
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 15:29:33 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: Development of subsaharan Africa
Message-ID: <199708051334.PAA14152@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hello Mr. Nordam,
I only hope that you meant 50% of pupils in Danish schools continue to
University or some form of higher institution of learning; and not to HIGH
SCHOOL as you wrote?
Regards,
Momodou Sidibeh
----------
> Från: Asbjørn Nordam <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Ämne: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa
> Datum: den 4 augusti 1997 11:58
>
> Pa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.
> Now we come close to what I´m asking for. Let me first say that most of
> it only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit to
> your country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:
> -education
> - agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export
> - infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,
> sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for every
> compound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)
> - primary health care etc...
>
> And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believe
> and trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).
>
> Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annual
> salary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.
> When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinking
> exactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is needed
> in the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your are
> not appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look up
> to", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and your
> jobs.
> Let´s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or
> 4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,
> there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambian
> engineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.
> And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educated
> into medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.
> The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it´s only a question on
> WILL and PLANNING.
> That was my comment.
>
> Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant ?
> Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?
>
> And for the information. It´s only 50 years since all danish children
> got the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years ago,
> they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed in
> the farming. It was in the eaarly ´60´s we got enough public schools.
> It´s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", has
> got our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the country
> could also get the chance of getting better education, and it´s only
> within the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year continued
> to highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.
> In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same time
> most of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,
> burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highest
> migration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated to
> USA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeans
> managed to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you maybe
> don´t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa south
> of Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never has
> understand each others as one people - "europeans". It´s the opposite
> that characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,
> which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The
> "blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I have
> just heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection and
> promises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened out
> again, the authourities who should protect them has just offered busses,
> so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansning
> continues. That´s also Europe). Asbjørn Nordam
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 17:32:36 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: LALA???
Message-ID: <01BCA1C5.E0C88C40@ddcx.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C5.E0D02D60"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C5.E0D02D60
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr.Ghanim!
It is true that many African Languages have borrowed a lot of Islamic =
and Commercial words from the Arabic Language as a direct result of the =
the one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia,but I cannot agree =
with Gassama that LALA in the Mandinka Language has its origin in =
Arabic.Because whereas LA in Arabic means NO, in the Mandinka Language, =
that same sound does not have the same meaning.
Regards Basss!
----------
From: hghanim@nusacc.org[SMTP:hghanim@nusacc.org]
Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 16:48
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: RE: LALA???
This is to confirm what Gassama said.
LAH - in Arabic means NO .
There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa, =20
Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.
Habib Diab Ghanim
Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of =
=20
it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =
Ohio.
I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks =
=20
to the Gambia-L.
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: kassama@hotmail.com
Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: LALA???
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
=
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
- =20
--
Hellow Fatty,
I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means
'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.
Was salaam
gassama
---Original Message Follows----
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: LALA???
LIZ:
I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say
"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning
trust/believe me
"ABARAKA"
Pa-Mambuna.
EStew68064@aol.com wrote:
>
> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA
WORD
> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?
>
> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
**************************************
National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N.W.
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D.C. 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 17:43:18 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: LALA???
Message-ID: <01BCA1C7.125BC820@ddcx.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C7.12636940"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C7.12636940
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr. Ghanim!
It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have =
borrowed Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a =
direct result of one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I =
cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka =
language that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that =
works before I can be convinced.
Keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: hghanim@nusacc.org[SMTP:hghanim@nusacc.org]
Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 16:48
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: RE: LALA???
This is to confirm what Gassama said.
LAH - in Arabic means NO .
There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa, =20
Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.
Habib Diab Ghanim
Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of =
=20
it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =
Ohio.
I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks =
=20
to the Gambia-L.
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: kassama@hotmail.com
Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: LALA???
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
=
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
- =20
--
Hellow Fatty,
I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means
'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.
Was salaam
gassama
---Original Message Follows----
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: LALA???
LIZ:
I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say
"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning
trust/believe me
"ABARAKA"
Pa-Mambuna.
EStew68064@aol.com wrote:
>
> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA
WORD
> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?
>
> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
**************************************
National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N.W.
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D.C. 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 11:53:50 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: LALA???
Message-ID: <QQdbhn05849.199708051558@relay7.UU.NET>
Basss,
I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and I
said.
It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.
Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim
that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the
black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to
Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established
in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about
science and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . We
have a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors in
our area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa
Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 11:00 AM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: LALA???
<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Mr. Ghanim!
It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have
borrowed
Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct result
of
one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I
cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka
language
that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works before
I
can be convinced.
Keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: hghanim@nusacc.org[SMTP:hghanim@nusacc.org]
Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 16:48
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: RE: LALA???
This is to confirm what Gassama said.
LAH - in Arabic means NO .
There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,
Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.
Habib Diab Ghanim
Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of
it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.
I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks
to the Gambia-L.
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: kassama@hotmail.com
Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: LALA???
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Hellow Fatty,
I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means
'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.
Was salaam
gassama
---Original Message Follows----
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: LALA???
LIZ:
I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say
"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning
trust/believe me
"ABARAKA"
Pa-Mambuna.
EStew68064@aol.com wrote:
>
> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA
WORD
> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?
>
> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
**************************************
National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N.W.
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D.C. 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 16:13:52 +0100
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2
Message-ID: <B0000002969@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
(pmj@commit.gm)
Asbjorn & People,
To your question about the "strange" rules & regulations..the answer
yes..strange and archaic and colonial..when I objected to a decision
affecting me operationally and my productivity..I was told that I COULD NOT
QUESTION AN ORDER or INSTRUCTION FROM THE DIRECTOR..you see there is no
question of rudeness but the fact that THE DIRECTORS have never been asked
to CLARIFY or JUSTIFY an ACTION is enough..my suspension letter reads..from
the Director General..
'..for refusing to obey an instruction from your head of department
requiring my personal intervention..this kind of behavior will not be
tolerated..you are hereby suspended for a period of four days without pay
with immediate effect..'
when I was asked by the DG why I refused to obey the instruction I
submitted that I believed it was UNFAIR and WRONG and I wanted to put my
OBJECTION on the record..this was what was interpreted as
INSURBORDINATION..now if the DIRECTOR has never been challenged..naturally
his reaction will be typical as in my case..la difference..is I will
continue to challenge the STATUS QUO and I am not the ONLY one..in fact I
am serving my suspension but I intend to petition the BOARD and challenge
it..I will also have to read the Service Rules I believe a DISCIPLINARY
COMMITTEE should have been called but I am still NEW to the SYSTEM..
If you read back on my writing, i maintained we are still paying a price
for the STRAITJACKET COLONIAL EDUCATION..in modern societies..nobody is
all-powerful and there is due process..and until the old SYSTEM is
challenged and DEFEATED..there can be no development
I also recall another similar case when again one senior officer challenged
a similar decision..he was called in and advised to apologise..and told in
no uncertain terms that "the Director could DOOM him"..exact words..and
this has always been the case..the director could write any comments in
your Personal File..the basis for your promotion and upgrading..the
director may also mis-represent your performance.or deny you the RESOURCES
that you need to WORK...so if you want to prosper in the SYSTEM..you have
to suck up to the BIG BOSS..it is SICKENING and DISGUSTING but it is the
REALITY..it is a small wonder like you said that most of us direly needed
experts leave our own countries again
my best friend went back to the U.S.A after seating at an EMPTY DESK for 18
months..his conclusion..IT WAS NOT WORTH IT..the frustration and the FUSS
over $250 per month as an ELECTRONIC ENGINEER..the little or no worthwhile
PRIVATE SECTOR JOBS leave us few ALTERNATIVES
p.s. serving my suspension has given me quite some free time..besides i
needed a break so let us say that I am not sorry..thanks for your comments
but I like being honest..the only way forward is an HONEST APPRAISAL
bye for now
peace
pmj
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 20:31:33 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: LALA???
Message-ID: <01BCA1DF.AAB07040@diim.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1DF.AAB99800"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1DF.AAB99800
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr.Ghanim!
Yes, You are right in alluding to the fact that the mixing of blood =
between the arabs and black Africans has been going on from the time =
immemorial,but, again, for the records,the legend you refered to cannot =
be correct, because Islam reached Black Africa during the eight =
century,and the Fullas had existed even before Abraham(the father of =
Ishmael,the ancestor of the Arabs) had migrated to Egypt.Some of the =
Pharoahs of ancient Egypt had the totemic names of the present day =
Fullas eg. Kah,Bah and zet (Sey).
So,since history does not take place retroactively,such legends are =
nothing more than what they are: LEGENDS!
Keep up the good work down there.
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: hghanim@nusacc.org[SMTP:hghanim@nusacc.org]
Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 19:53
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: RE: LALA???
Basss,
I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and I =
said.
It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.
Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim =
that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the =
black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to =20
Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established =
=20
in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about =20
science and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . We =
=20
have a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors in =
=20
our area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa
Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 11:00 AM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: LALA???
<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
=
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
- =20
--
Mr. Ghanim!
It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have =20
borrowed
Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct result =
=20
of
one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I
cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka =20
language
that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works =
before =20
I
can be convinced.
Keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: hghanim@nusacc.org[SMTP:hghanim@nusacc.org]
Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 16:48
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: RE: LALA???
This is to confirm what Gassama said.
LAH - in Arabic means NO .
There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,
Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.
Habib Diab Ghanim
Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of =
=20
=20
it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =
Ohio.
I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks =
=20
=20
to the Gambia-L.
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: kassama@hotmail.com
Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: LALA???
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
=
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
- =20
=20
--
Hellow Fatty,
I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means
'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.
Was salaam
gassama
---Original Message Follows----
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: LALA???
LIZ:
I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say
"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning
trust/believe me
"ABARAKA"
Pa-Mambuna.
EStew68064@aol.com wrote:
>
> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA
WORD
> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?
>
> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
**************************************
National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N.W.
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D.C. 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 14:42:04 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: LALA???
Message-ID: <QQdbhz13572.199708051846@relay7.UU.NET>
I am sure it goes back all the way to our Patriarch Ibrahim(Abraham) and
certainly ADAMA and AWAH from whom we all were created.
Maybe the Legend probably means the present day Tauregs or our local
Mauritanians in the sub region. I am glad you have added to my knowledge
about some of the Phaoric names that relate to the Bahs, Jallows and Seys
..Obviously Africa was inhabited before the European countries proven by
the existence of the Pyramids of Egypt.
Keep the exchange alive.
Best regards
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa
Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 1:57 PM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: LALA???
<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Mr.Ghanim!
Yes, You are right in alluding to the fact that the mixing of blood
between
the arabs and black Africans has been going on from the time
immemorial,but,
again, for the records,the legend you refered to cannot
be correct, because Islam reached Black Africa during the eight
century,and
the Fullas had existed even before Abraham(the father of Ishmael,the
ancestor
of the Arabs) had migrated to Egypt.Some of the
Pharoahs of ancient Egypt had the totemic names of the present day Fullas
eg.
Kah,Bah and zet (Sey).
So,since history does not take place retroactively,such legends are
nothing
more than what they are: LEGENDS!
Keep up the good work down there.
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: hghanim@nusacc.org[SMTP:hghanim@nusacc.org]
Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 19:53
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: RE: LALA???
Basss,
I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and I
said.
It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.
Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim
that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the
black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to
Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established
in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about
science and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . We
have a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors in
our area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa
Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 11:00 AM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: LALA???
<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Mr. Ghanim!
It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have
borrowed
Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct result
of
one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I
cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka
language
that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works before
I
can be convinced.
Keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: hghanim@nusacc.org[SMTP:hghanim@nusacc.org]
Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 16:48
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: RE: LALA???
This is to confirm what Gassama said.
LAH - in Arabic means NO .
There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,
Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.
Habib Diab Ghanim
Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of
it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.
I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks
to the Gambia-L.
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: kassama@hotmail.com
Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: LALA???
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Hellow Fatty,
I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means
'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.
Was salaam
gassama
---Original Message Follows----
Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: LALA???
LIZ:
I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say
"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning
trust/believe me
"ABARAKA"
Pa-Mambuna.
EStew68064@aol.com wrote:
>
> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA
WORD
> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?
>
> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
**************************************
National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N.W.
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D.C. 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 21:47:33 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2
Message-ID: <01BCA1E9.31A54D60@diim.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1E9.31AE7520"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1E9.31AE7520
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr.Jallow!
=09
I salute your courage and attitude.Change will come of course =
eventually because history cannot be stopped,but it will neither be =
quick nor harmless,and some will have to pay the price necessary for it =
to come about.All we in the diaspora can do at this point in time is to =
give you people on the ground back home our unshakeable moral =
support.And thak you very much for telling us so much about the =
realities of the Gambia in so short a time.
And keep up the good work down there!
Regards Basssss!=20
----------
From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:gambia-l@commit.gm]
Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 18:13
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2
This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
(pmj@commit.gm)
Asbjorn & People,
To your question about the "strange" rules & regulations..the answer
yes..strange and archaic and colonial..when I objected to a decision
affecting me operationally and my productivity..I was told that I COULD =
NOT
QUESTION AN ORDER or INSTRUCTION FROM THE DIRECTOR..you see there is no
question of rudeness but the fact that THE DIRECTORS have never been =
asked
to CLARIFY or JUSTIFY an ACTION is enough..my suspension letter =
reads..from
the Director General..
'..for refusing to obey an instruction from your head of department
requiring my personal intervention..this kind of behavior will not be
tolerated..you are hereby suspended for a period of four days without =
pay
with immediate effect..' =20
when I was asked by the DG why I refused to obey the instruction I
submitted that I believed it was UNFAIR and WRONG and I wanted to put my
OBJECTION on the record..this was what was interpreted as
INSURBORDINATION..now if the DIRECTOR has never been =
challenged..naturally
his reaction will be typical as in my case..la difference..is I will
continue to challenge the STATUS QUO and I am not the ONLY one..in fact =
I
am serving my suspension but I intend to petition the BOARD and =
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 16:47:20 -0400
From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: LALA???
Message-ID: <199708052047.QAA01130@jackal.spelman.edu>
Greetings:
I have been away for a while and glad to be back in the fold. While I am
digesting the various discourses currently on the table, let me quickly
touch on what Habib stated in passing:
>Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim
that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the
black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to
Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established
in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about
science and teach the Islamic religion.<
While this may be a legend or a belief, it bears no scientific or historical
merit. The 'Ba's' and the 'Kah's" have been around long before there was
a Timbuktu, let alone some 40 Arab scholars.
In peace,
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 16:49:33 -0400
From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: LALA???
Message-ID: <199708052049.QAA01132@jackal.spelman.edu>
I see Bassss has already pointed this out.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 17:06:07 -0400
From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: LALA???
Message-ID: <199708052106.RAA01136@jackal.spelman.edu>
Another historical notation:
Habib wrote:
>I am sure it goes back all the way to our Patriarch Ibrahim(Abraham)
First, during the time of Ibrahim, all 72 pyramids in Egypt had already been
constructed, spanning several millenia. So the Fulas have been around long
before this Hebrew.
> certainly ADAMA and AWAH from whom we all were created.
This is a religious belief and as such would be futile to debate on. Since it
is faith that dictates the logic here.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 19:31:53 -0000
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: LA-LA-LA
Message-ID: <B0000002983@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am
wondering why a question about a word
(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned
answers while
straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will
decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested
questions(exept a toubab or two)?!
Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deep
down
that whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!
Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgeble
Gambians abroad start what we
are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to
Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important
pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributing
it to the different schools?!
Why not just do something, like we did?
How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you
say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like
shouting in deep space!
About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a
customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).
Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars
to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?
Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these
services in this country?
I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my chance
to state that if there was any time to get Gambia
going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!
So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?
Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some
hours at the best!).
If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time ago.
In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.
How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and
introducing some good ideas and standards.
I know the private sector would be happy about it!
Even more important would be to start changing the political
environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa
Musa is talking about...
And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the good
work DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU should
be down here doing some good work?!?
Yours truly,
For The Gambia
Torstein Grotnes
Commit enterprises Ltd.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 18:17:43 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message
Message-ID: <33E7A687.B847367D@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:
> Latir,
>
> I should commend you for your efforts to clarify a few issues
> Andrea raised. However, there remain a number of things
> that are to me confusing and difficult to understand.
>
> It is a good an idea perhaps a necessity to form an umbrella
> organization to oversee the different activities Gambia-L members
> might want to do. However, the committee that took this task upon
> itself made some serious oversights.
GambiaNet is in any way an umbrella organisation formed "to oversee the
different activities Gambia-L members might want to do." The only task
"the committee" took upon itself was to put a gambian based newspaper on
the internet.
> First, I would want to know whether the Gambia-l membership had
> been informed of the need to form a non-profit organization
> inorder to get the Observer online? Has the new organization
> replaced Gambia-L? If so has the entire list membership gained
> automatic membership to GambiNet Inc?
The two original committees, the technical and steering committees, were
started privately by a few Gambia-L members who wanted to work on this
project. They made continued appeals to the entire list for those
interested in working on the project to join the committees, a policy
that has never ceased and resulted in other members joining in their
efforts.
The committees later formed themselves into one team and once the team
decided to transform itself into a non profit organisation the list was
in fact informed.
This organisation has not and will not replace Gambia-L. Gambia-L is a
mailing list and GambiaNet will be a web based organisation. This
being the case, the entire list will not gain automatic membership to
GambiaNet.
> You mentioned adopting the Bylaws to register the organization,
> How can the committe draft and adopt the bylaws for GambiaNet
> Inc to register and no word mentioned to the entire Gambia-L membership?
As the incorporators of GambiaNet, the members of the committee or the
team were the only ones who could have adopted the bylaws. Again, a non
profit organisation was formed to prevent a prohibative tax liability.
In order to pay for the service, membership fees will have to be drawn
rather than actual subscription fees that are taxable and, once again,
prohibitive. As a result, we can only accept members once we are
absolutely sertain we can and will provide the service. This will
happen when a contract is agreed on by the Observer Company.
In the drafting stages, it would have been impractical to ask for the
entire list's opinion for each decision as the response rate has been
historically low and sluggish. What we should have done was to perform
a better job in keeping the list abreast on our actions. We have
apologized for this in the past and we apologize here again.
> You mentioned that "Because the contract with the Observer
> Company is not complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can
> say most of the revenue from the membership fees collected will
> go towards paying the Observer Company for the Online
> service....." Why can't the entire Gambia-L see what deal we are
> going into with the Observer?
We do not know "what deal we are going into with the Observer."
Earlier this year, as stated on the list, some members of Gambia-L were
in Banjul and talked to The Observer about the feasibility of providing
such a service. It seems as though there was a general agreement that
once the costs of developing, maintaining and administering such a
service was subtracted from the total revenue received, the difference,
or most of it depending on the number of actual subscribers, would go to
The Observer Company.
Since we will be operating as a non profit organisation, legally this
will have to be structured differently but since the contract and
negotiations that go with it are still incomplete, we are not sure at
this point how different this will be.
> What do you mean when you say " We agreed and amended our draft
> bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that any
> activity in this area will be run entirely by the already
> established Gambia-L Education Commiittee"?
It was suggested from someone, after we drafted the first version of the
Bylaws, that at some point in the future we may be able to help/work
with the education committee. Bearing this in mind we decided to amend
the draft bylaws so that education related activities would also be a
part of what we do.
When I said "... we would like to make it clear that any activity in
this area will be run entirely by the already established Gambia-L
Education Committee", I referring to the fact that we decided that while
we "will do everything to help facilitate its activities but only with
the consent of the Committee".
Simply put, since we are an internet based non profit organisation, we
would limit ourselves on education matters to only where we can offer
services that comes with the advantage our position offers the Education
Committee.
> Finally you mentioned that "..Bassirou Doudou Drammeh, has been
> liasing with Malanding Jaiteh of the Education Committee to
> determine plans of action." Can Bassirou informed the membership
> whatever he and Malanding had liased on the matter.
This was completely a mistake on my part. I'm told it should have read:
"Bass... has been asked to liaise with.."
This mistake is indicative of some of the problems our team of twelve
has experienced working solely on email correspondence as the means of
communication. While I believe it has worked extraordinarily well given
that fact that we have accomplished some small feats, we are prone to
miscommunication from time.
This next example may also help you understand this point further.
Sometime weeks ago, it was decided that the initial Bylaws we had
drafted through a rather laborious consensus building process would be
published to the list so that Gambia-L members would have a first hand
idea about what we were doing and where we were going.
I actually thought this was done. As I began responding to your
questions, I realized this was not the case and sifting through the over
four hundred and seventy messages of correspondence the team has
generated since April this year I was able to find out why.
At the time we decided to make the Bylaws public, if you will, we were
also amending them for another time. While some of us assumed the
amendments were done, others assumed differently and as time went on
they were never sent. An honest oversight.
> These are some of the many questions that may help me clarify
> things before I can make any comments.
We would love to hear both your and anyone's comments on this matter but
before doing we would like you to consider the following:
(1) At one time we were over 256 members on Gambia-L and less than 70
showed their interest in the project so it was absolutely impossible to
have decisions taken on the Gambia-L level.
(2) From the inception (when Francis asked for volunteers), we have
given people a chance to join the Committee for this very reason and
this policy has of inclusion has never changed.
(3) In the drafting and decision making stages, one that continues to
this day, it is and it would have been impractical to ask for the list's
opinion on each decision as the response rate has been historically low
and sluggish on this project.
(4) If people do not like any aspect of what we have done, they can and
are urged to easily undo it by voting so in the future. This can be
done once the organisation begins in earnest and those interested become
members of Gambia-L.
Again, please feel free to ask whatever questions you have related to
our activities and we would also appreciate receiving any comments you
may have.
I apologize for such a long message but we feel that since this is an
important issue, important questions have been asked and concerns
shared, time must be taken to carefully explain ourselves so that all is
well understood.
Thank you.
Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas
Public Relations Representative
GambiaNet
latir@earthlink.net
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 18:23:28 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message
Message-ID: <33E7A7E0.817F7848@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
On a personal note, speaking now only for myself, a list member and not
for the GambiaNet Board of Directors, I would like to add the following:
I believe whatever misconceptions or misunderstanding that may be
taking place here can be attributed to simple miscommunication.
The team comprises of 12 individuals. One of them I met about six
month's ago here in New York, another I just met last month on a trip to
Atlanta and one other I have known for some time but haven't seen nor
spoken to him in some four years. As for the other eight, I have no
idea what they even look like.
Given all this, the chances that we could get this far working together
by typing messages to one another is quite astonishing. Yes, there will
be some miscommunication but all things considered we have still
managed to assemble all sorts of information together, raise funds,
spend time sifting and responding to over 500 messages and making
international calls among other things. All this for what? An assured
seat on a Board of Directors of a fledging non profit organisation? I
would kindly give that up any day to keep this initiative going and
while I am not speaking on behalf of my colleagues on this project I am
quite sure many of them feel the same way.
This may seem a bit presumptuous but I'm sure I'm not too far off the
mark when I say that I believe their are those on list who seem to
believe that we have somehow single-handedly taken over or have designs
on taking over the entire list and all its activities. This is far from
being the case. All we have done is work to provide gambians and
friends of The Gambia a service with no personal gain to ourselves.
I have tried on several occasions to work on similar projects both here
and at home and the between the clash of egos and the agony of
disappointment, they always seem to fail. Let's not allow the same to
happen here.
Peace
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 15:28:30 PDT
From: "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Belated Introduction.......
Message-ID: <199708052228.PAA08118@f38.hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Fellow Gambia-Lers,
Sorry for the belated intro., my name is Jainaba Diallo. I am originally
senegalese, but recently immigrated to Canada. I am a chemical Engineer
by profession (did my B.Sc and M.Sc at U. of Sydney, Australia), I'll
start an MBA program this fall at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby,
Canada.
I did visit the Gambia on several occasions, the most recent being Dec.
1995.
Thanks for having me on the List.
Best wishes,
Jainaba.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 00:53:12 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's message
Message-ID: <19970805235548.AAA29168@LOCALNAME>
On 5 Aug 97 at 18:17, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:
> (4) If people do not like any aspect of what we
> have done, they can and are urged to easily undo it by voting so in
> the future. This can be done once the organisation begins in
> earnest and those interested become members of Gambia-L.
correction:
The above should be read as GambiaNet and not Gambia-L.
Momodou Camara
Secretary
GambiaNet Inc.
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: 05 Aug 1997 22:43:44 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: FOOD-FINANCE: New Investments Needed to Fight 'Hidden Hunger'
Message-ID: <3865378782.330310879@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 30-Jul-97 ***
Title: FOOD-FINANCE: New Investments Needed to Fight 'Hidden
Hunger'/EMBARGOED
/ATT EDS: The following item is EMBARGOED and may not be printed
or otherwise reproduced before 2200GMT Thursday, July 31/
WASHINGTON, Jul 31 (IPS) - Arguing that children and mothers in
developing countries are dying for want of a teaspoonful of key
nutrients, scientists, donors, and corporations are urging new
investment to end 'hidden hunger'.
Micronutrient malnutrition - mainly the lack of sufficient
iodine, iron, and vitamin A - is the world's most prevalent
nutritional deficiency, according to a report released Thursday by
the Ottawa-based Micronutrient Initiative. It is called 'hidden
hunger' because people have no innate appetite or hunger for these
essential vitamins and minerals.
More than one billion people suffer from mild deficiencies of
the nutrients, which can result in anaemia, night blindness and,
in severe cases, death, the report says. Minute amounts of these
substances - often, less than a teaspoon over the course of a
lifetime - would be sufficient to solve these problems.
The consortium believes it has the key to eliminating hidden
hunger: food fortification, in which these and other nutrients -
including zinc, folic acid, and vitamins B and D - are added to
food during processing. The technology has been around for most of
this century, they say - what's needed now is an infusion of
political support and financial investment.
Indeed, although the report, 'Food Fortification to End
Micronutrient Malnutrition: State of the Art', describes the
science and technology involved, it is largely an appeal for
increased private investment and regulatory changes in developing
countries to ''prime the pump'' for investors. These include
reducing tariffs on imported micronutrients and value-added tax
(VAT) on processed food products.
''As the food industry becomes increasingly global, investment
capital and modern technology are available in virtually every
nation,'' it states. ''As urban populations explode and rural
agriculture looks increasingly to cash crops, the market for
commercial processed foods expands. These changes in business
environment as well as dietary habits and consumption patterns
present an opportunity to deliver essential micronutrients through
fortifying food products.''
To help the process - and investors - along, governments should
enact ''national legislation mandating fortification of a staple
food consumed by the general population,'' the report adds.
This may look like a clever bid at expansion by the
micronutrient industry and the agencies whose stock in trade
includes promoting that industry's products. The report and a
conference of the same name scheduled for Montreal, Canada
Saturday are being sponsored by F. Hoffman-LaRoche, Ltd., a
leading micronutrient supplier; non-governmental organisations
including Helen Keller International; and the U.S. Agency for
International Development's (USAID) Opportunities for
Micronutrient Interventions.
Nevertheless, ''if the international community can succeed in
its long-term goal of bringing the needed nutrients to the
developing world, at a cost of well under one dollar per recipient
per year, the benefits would be immense,'' says M.G. Venkatesh
Mannar, executive director of the Micronutrient Initiative.
The organisation describes itself as an 'international
secretariat' supported by the Canadian International Development
Agency, the International Development Research Center of Canada,
the U.N. Development Programme, U.N. Children's Fund, USAID, and
the World Bank.
The pay-off for developing countries could include preventing
up to four out of every ten childhood deaths and reducing maternal
mortality by as much as one-third, according to the report.
There might also be an economic pay-off. Hidden hunger impairs
intelligence and depletes energy and is among the leading causes
of mental retardation and childhood blindness, the report notes.
Preventing these problems should yield an increase in peoples'
brain power and productivity and ultimately result in an upswing
in gross domestic product (GDP) of as much as five percent.
To derive these benefits, however, countries, companies, and
aid agencies will have to correct a sometimes perverse market.
''While vitamin A deficiency constitutes a true plague on the
children of the developing world, 80 percent of our market for
vitamin A is in animal and poultry feed,'' says Alberto Nilson of
F. Hoffman-LaRoche, Ltd.
Iodizing salt, first undertaken in the 1920s, showed immediate
and spectacular results in North America and Europe, the report
says. Fortifying margarine with vitamin D is thought to have
eliminated rickets - a childhood bone disease - from Britain,
Canada, and Northern Europe early in this century. Adding iron to
refined flour is thought to have helped reduce iron deficiency
anaemia in Sweden and the United States.
More recently, Venezuela has cut its anaemia problem by two-
thirds in two years by putting iron in flour for bread and pasta,
the report adds. The Philippines has had similar success in
reducing vitamin A deficiency (VAD) by adding the nutrient to a
low-priced brand of margarine that can be stored without
refrigeration. Guatemala halved the incidence of VAD among pre-
schoolers by fortifying sugar.
Despite such successes, many countries remain wary of adding
micronutrients to their staple diet, citing reasons of cost,
custom, and concern over the 'adulteration' of foods, says USAID's
Frances Davidson.
Nutrition advocates in developing countries have long
acknowledged the benefits of fortification - of salt with iodine,
for example, to combat goitre, a swelling of the thyroid gland in
the neck which afflicts some 650 million people. But many have
also voiced anger at the manufacturers and advertisers of more
commercial processed foods, who have drawn special attention to
the presence of micronutrients in their products in a bid to
increase market share.
In so doing, experts have complained, these companies have
contributed to the displacement of local foodstuffs from daily
meals. As a consequence, many small-scale producers of nutritious
traditional foodstuffs have been run out of business - a setback
for the local economy, culture, and diet. (END/IPS/AA/97)
Origin: Washington/FOOD-FINANCE/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
------------------------------
Date: 05 Aug 1997 22:41:35 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: U.S.-AFRICA: Getting Democracy Wron
Message-ID: <1989603229.330310593@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 29-Jul-97 ***
Title: U.S.-AFRICA: Getting Democracy Wrong/EMBARGOED
/ATT EDS: The following item is EMBARGOED and may not be
printed or otherwise reproduced before 0001 GMT Wednesday, July
30/
WASHINGTON, Jul 30 (IPS) - The U.S. government's campaign to
promote democracy in African countries lacks vision and is being
undermined by its military ties with repressive regimes, says a
report released here today.
Costing 100 million dollars a year, Washington's pro-democracy
effort focuses too narrowly on multiparty elections and turns a
blind eye to programmes controlled by the Pentagon and the Central
Intelligence Agency (CIA), according to the report, issued by
Demilitarisation for Democracy (DFD), a Washington-based research
and advocacy group.
''Our government's myopic pursuit of elections is not only
ineffective, but at times even counter-productive to the
development of a strong civil society,'' says Caleb Rossiter, the
group's director.
''Add to that a Pentagon and CIA clearly out of touch with the
reality that arming and training repressive armed forces simply
creates stronger repressive armed forces, and you have a picture
of the most powerful democracy on earth being more of an obstacle
than a help to those struggling for freedom and accountability in
Africa,'' Rossiter adds.
DFD is pushing its report as a challenge to the administration
of President Bill Clinton, which in recent months has promoted a
package of aid and trade measures it says amounts to a new U.S.
policy toward Africa.
The group urges the administration to cease U.S. weapons
supplies and military training for repressive regimes, and to
prohibit the CIA from using bribery and other ''corrupting methods
to gather intelligence.'' It supports calls for a system of U.N.
special envoys to hold ''regional confidence-building and force-
reduction'' talks.
In the economic sphere, the study recommends that U.S. economic
aid - both direct and through multilateral agencies such as the
World Bank - be released on condition that African nations open
their military budgets to civilian auditors. It urges a more even
distribution of the benefits of economic growth and an increase in
African countries' voting power at the Bank, the International
Monetary Fund (IMF), and the United Nations.
The document highlights ''the high level of military political
and economic power'' as a major obstacle to democracy in Africa.
Yet, ''despite the terrible results of the 1980s, when the five
largest recipients of U.S. weapons in sub-Saharan Africa (Angola,
Liberia, Somalia, Sudan, and then-Zaire) descended into anarchy,
U.S. policy still seems locked in (the) Cold War''.
Seventy-one percent of the 3,408 African military personnel
trained under the U.S. International Military Education and
Training programme (IMET) in 1991-1995 were from repressive
regimes, the group says.
The number of African countries conducting joint combat
exercises with U.S. forces has risen, from 20 in 1995 to a
proposed 33 in 1998, DFD adds. Among nations it considers
authoritarian, Djibouti and Egypt took part in 1995 and 1996 and
are slated to do so again this year and in 1998. Likewise Kenya,
which held joint exercises last year.
As the report acknowledges, U.S. officials say these training
programmes are a form of 'constructive engagement' intended to
encourage military reform in these countries.
Entitled 'Fighting Retreat: Military Political Power and Other
Barriers to Africa's Democratic Transition', the report is based
on three years of study and extensive travel within Africa.
Researchers met with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and
others in a bid, first of all, to find out what democracy means to
the citizens of African countries. They emerged with an ''NGO
consensus (which) holds that elections, even if regular, free, and
fair, are not enough, and that focusing on elections as the
primary measure of democracy obscures the need for dramatic
reforms in other areas.''
The groups pinned their greatest hopes on ''the principle of
consensus or, in French, 'concertation','' DFD says. It defines
this as ''a dialogue in which common ground is sought even though
one party clearly could outvote the other'', adding that it ''may
be the best way to protect minority concerns'' and defuse many of
the sectarian conflicts usually described as ethnic conflict in
foreign dispatches.
Using this ''NGO consensus'' as its lens, DFD studied 53
African countries. It describes six of these as ''consolidated
democracies''. These countries - Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde,
Mauritius, Namibia, and South Africa - are deemed to have free and
fair multi-party elections, respect for human rights, a
''credible'' judicial system, and a tradition of civilian control
of the armed forces.
Another 17 countries are ''transitional states'' where ''the
government generally reflects the will of the people as expressed
in free and fair elections,'' despite lingering press
restrictions, abuse of power by the ruling party, and lack of
military accountability. These countries include Angola, Senegal,
and Zambia.
Some 26 percent of Africa's 700 million people live in
consolidated democracies and transitional states, the report says.
''U.S. policy-makers and foreign aid programmes can take credit
for assisting with the electoral process in a number of these
difficult transitions by linking U.S. relations to the fairness of
the elections and by providing technical help,'' it concedes.
Nevertheless, it partly blames U.S. policy for the continued
existence of 26 authoritarian regimes, including Morocco, Nigeria,
and Sierra Leone. Some of these countries have multi-party
systems, ''but citizens are effectively denied the ability to
change their government by peaceful means'' because of political
intimidation by ruling parties and the military.
Four African countries are ''dissolving nation-states,'' whose
central governments have been rendered ''irrelevant'' by ''anarchy
or a civil war'', the report adds. These are Burundi, Liberia,
Somalia, and Congo, formerly Zaire. (END/IPS/AA/97)
Origin: Washington/U.S.-AFRICA/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 18:19:57 PDT
From: "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO
Message-ID: <19970806011957.10579.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Bassss,
Relax my friend!!! I didn't know that it is a rule to introduce oneself
upon joining the forum...I did not receive any membership rules/codes of
conduct etc.
I did receive a message from Mr. Camara to introduce myself, but I just
forgot to do so. Take care!!!!!
Jainaba Ousmane Diallo.
>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Tue Aug 5 03:45:53 1997
>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])
> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with
SMTP
> id DAA07128; Tue, 5 Aug 1997 03:41:52 -0700
>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu
[140.142.33.5])
> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with
ESMTP
> id DAA44228 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Tue, 5 Aug 1997
03:41:45 -0700
>Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])
> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with
SMTP
> id DAA23299 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Tue, 5 Aug 1997
03:41:40 -0700
>Received: from dibl.qatar.net.qa by qatar.net.qa
(SMI-8.6/Qatar-Internet-Sendmail It's now Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:37:22
-0300)
> id NAA18181; Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:37:22 -0300
>Received: by dibl.qatar.net.qa with Microsoft Mail
> id <01BCA1A5.82F373C0@dibl.qatar.net.qa>; Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:43:09
+-300
>Message-Id: <01BCA1A5.82F373C0@dibl.qatar.net.qa>
>Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:43:03 +-300
>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
>Precedence: bulk
>From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
>Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO
>MIME-Version: 1.0
>Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="----
=_NextPart_000_01BCA1A5.82FC9B80"
>X-To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
>Yes,I am also very interested to know that.That is why it is a rule
that =
>every new commer should introduce herself.So,please,kindly introduce =
>yourself !
>
>And thanks very much for your cooperation in advance.
>
> Regards Bassss!
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 22:32:45 -0400 (EDT)
From: Abdourahman Touray <abdou@cs.columbia.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: LA-LA-LA
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.96.970805221130.18909B-100000@rum.cs.columbia.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi folks,
Grotnes, I can relate to your frustration about the seemingly
misfocused Gambian attention span. In my opinion, a politics of
victimism (blame the West, slavery, etc) has robbed Gambian discourse of
most substance. Coupled with this fact is the element of fear. Even
as the regime of Yaya Jammeh continues to rob the nation of its freedom
and money, the intellectual elite remains blinded with anti-American
hysteria and fear of Jammeh's thuggish NIA.
But I think this is changing slowly. Younger Gambians in
general tend to be less captivated with fear and bankrupt socialism. You
should also know that there are actually private initiatives in the
pipeline to improve the technology in the country. One day, we will indeed
have networked PCs in at least some Gambian high schools.
On the issue of technology, I think it is sad that the Internet
initiative is being led by bureaucrats and not by technorats and private
individuals. The Gambian government and the UN have very few successes
between them and should just provide the money and stay out.
-Abdou.
>From my knowledge of bureaucrats,
The political
culture is schooled in outdated socialistic priniciples and steeped
On Tue, 5 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:
> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
> (tgr@commit.gm)
>
>
> I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am
> wondering why a question about a word
> (meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned
> answers while
> straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will
> decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested
> questions(exept a toubab or two)?!
>
> Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deep
> down
> that whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!
>
> Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgeble
> Gambians abroad start what we
> are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to
> Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important
> pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributing
> it to the different schools?!
> Why not just do something, like we did?
> How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you
> say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like
> shouting in deep space!
>
> About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a
> customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).
> Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars
> to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?
> Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these
> services in this country?
>
> I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my chance
> to state that if there was any time to get Gambia
> going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!
>
> So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?
>
> Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some
> hours at the best!).
> If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time ago.
> In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.
>
> How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and
> introducing some good ideas and standards.
> I know the private sector would be happy about it!
> Even more important would be to start changing the political
> environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa
> Musa is talking about...
>
> And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the good
> work DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU should
> be down here doing some good work?!?
>
> Yours truly,
> For The Gambia
> Torstein Grotnes
> Commit enterprises Ltd.
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 22:37:13 -0400 (EDT)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: LA-LA-LA
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9708052125.A9678-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Tue, 5 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:
> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
> (tgr@commit.gm)
>
>
> I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am
> wondering why a question about a word
> (meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned
> answers while
> straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will
> decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested
> questions(exept a toubab or two)?!
Mr Grotness, being busy with exams etc, I haven't been able to
read maybe about two of Pa Musa Jallows messages because they are long,
but deserve careful reading cause of the truth they contain etc.
from what I have read, he mostly tells us what is happening and gives
suggestions of what can be done to correct things at home. I for one have
nothing to say cause I'm ignorant when it comes to matters like
decentralisation of governments, privatising companies etc. Hence I
cannot make any worth while contributions to such a discussion. My major
and interests are different and focuses on diferent aspects of the countries
problems like health issues, education etc. people's majors,interests and
knowledge on different subject matter on this net are diverse, hence some
people respond only when certain subject matters are raised. On the
aspects of how Pa
Musa is/was treated by his ***** director, what else can be said about
such a
common practise??? apart from "you're sooo right about that!! I remember
when my cousin was working for ....and his boss also......"??? Now, if there
was something we could do
for him from this side of the world then we would give it our best shot.
I was wondering what YOU wanted to here about this situation. do you want
us to also tell him about our experiences of discrimination in our own
country esp during the tourist season when one cannot go to swim in hotel
pools etc or do you want suggestions on how this type of behaviour can be
terminated???
> How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you
> say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like
> shouting in deep space!
Apart from forming an education group which we're trying to get
on the way, do you have any suggestions about how our voices can be heard
down there from here. How can we get the President, the Education
minister etc to listen to us and actually have a discussion with us. This
way, we can tell him/her what our ideas are and hear why what we have to
say can or cannot be implemented. hence we can go from there. What do you
suggest??
> Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars
> to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?
> Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these
> services in this country?
>so how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?
I don't think that you should expect everyone to try and help the
country the way you have. Some people feel that they are better off
helping the country from abroad because they cannot go back to the type
of life style The Gambia offers or because they cannot function under the
present working conditions. OR, some just don't care about their country
and will go where ever they can obtain as much material goods as they can
without having to share it with the "extended family" , "friends",
"distant relations" etc. Others like Pa Musa are at home and struggling
to change the system. What can I say to Pa Musa except that I'm very
proud of him???
Others have gone home and tried to share their knowledge without success.
And the rest, very few it would seem, are on their way. And whether they
will succeed or not remains to be seen.
I guess another thing is that you had accomplished something from broad
before you gave it all up for The Gambia. Maybe there are people who wish
to accomplish the same thing before packing up and heading for home finally.
I really would like to know what your answers or suggestions are and
your honesty is apreciated. I also hope you're not offended by anything
I've said. And as I finish this message I'm going back to read the one
message from Pa Musa I haven't fully read. Actually, I won't be suprised
if you get a mouth full from others on this list. your message was
provocating but I'ld like to say thank you for waking us up.
Ancha.
Sorry for the long message everyone.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 23:29:18 -0400 (EDT)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: The Gambia-L shadow list <gambia-l@commit.gm>
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9708052240.A9678-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Mon, 4 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:
> This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
> (pmj@commit.gm)
>
> businesses..there are no authentic Gambian companies over 20 years
> old..they are old bankrupt or defunct..the only ones remaining are Lebanese
> or Indian..(this is telling cos if one looks deeply into the matter..you
> discoover that on average..the Lebanese and Indians are
> poorer-educated..but they have developed a superior network and it seems
> we..the Africans work better against each other than with or for each
>other...another topic)
hello Pa Musa, I've read your messages and from what litle
I understand of it, it makes perfect sense and I have nothing to add to it.
BUT what would interest me is what your opinion is on the matter of how
much more our people seem to respect and or support foreigners rather
than our own. Like you mentioned above, why do you think we still have
have the tendency to work against each each other rather than with each
other. I mean, even in the slavery days, we helped the white man
take our people away. This image of working against each other just
doesn't fit with the "our house" image does it??. It seems we like to
help each other only to an extent.
Maybe it has something to do with the mentality of: help someone
less fortunate than you But do NOT help that person until they are
better than you ie we're afraid of appearing less knowledgeable or powerful
than what people around us think, in this case, your director.
Do you think this type of attitude will change once people from a
different generation take over??
Another thing I wanted to know was; how many people feel like you
do at work about your director. And even if many feel the same way you
do, how many of them are wiling to stand up for their beliefs???
Not many I would think. Another question is, why are we so afraid to
stand up for our beliefs esp against an authority figure?? It's very rare
to see this at home. do people know that if we stand together and refuse
to budge there is a higher probability that things might change AND even
if they don't, change takes time hence it might not happen during one's
life time???. Anyway, I have to take off now but hope to hear your answers.
By the way, welcome.
Ancha.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 02:20:52 -0400 (EDT)
From: MJawara@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Summer Jam
Message-ID: <970806022051_604744379@emout05.mail.aol.com>
In a message dated 97-08-04 11:37:13 EDT, you wrote:
<< What is the fundraising for??
hg >>
Sorry for the late reply.I've not logged on since my previous posting on this
subject. The Gambian Support Group is an organization of about 60 people and
almost all live in the Washington Metropolitan Area.About 5 yrs. ago, The
Gambian community in the Takoma Park and Silver Spring area lost a friend and
room mate, Momodou Sabally.Sabally as he was commonly called, was a student
at UDC.Friends faced the arduous task of sending the body back home.Since his
untimely death, we've been pondering on the need for an association that
could help in emergencies. Needless to say, numerous attempts were made in
the wake of his death to organize ourselves to no avail.February last year, a
group of Gambians met and agreed to associate with the expressed
determination of helping each other in time of need. This includes, but not
limited to the following :- Death, Wedding ceremony, Naming ceremony, Legal
related problems... One of our long term objectives is to provide assistance
to students in The Gambia.The Gambian Support Group offers equal opportunity
for all irrespective of race, gender, religion, ethnic background, political
affiliation or sexual orientation.Since its formation, we've been paying our
monthly dues of $10.00.We realized that we could improve our bottom line by
sponsoring fund raising activities.We had our first fund raising bash on
Christmas Eve last year and it was a great success.Currently, we're selling
Gambian Support Group T' Shirts for $10.00 and also attending to the
necessary details for the upcoming bash.With some money in the bank, INSHALAH
in an emergency, we may be in a better position to defray some expenses or
provide some form of assistance.I hope I've answered your question.I just got
in from work and a bit tired.You may write again if you need more info.
Musa.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 06 Aug 1997 00:19:44 PDT
From: "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@commit.gm, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: LA-LA-LA
Message-ID: <199708060719.AAA24230@f44.hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Torstein,
What have you been smoking???? I just got home and feeling very tired,
hence the short reply.
My response is intersperced in yours below......
>This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
> (tgr@commit.gm)
>
>
>I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am
>wondering why a question about a word
>(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned
>answers while
>straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that
will
>decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or
uninterested
>questions(exept a toubab or two)?!
I agree !! Who cares what it means or its origin...the person who made
the request must be suprised about the fuzz.
>About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a
>customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).
>Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice
houses/cars
>to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?
>Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these
>services in this country?
You probably do. It is your prerogative to sell your "nice" bla bla bla
to setup your company...nobody forced you, my friend!!!!!
>I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my
chance
>to state that if there was any time to get Gambia
>going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start
NOW!
>
>So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?
>
>Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some
>hours at the best!).
It is good that the power is out, you definitely need some sleep. Go
rest my friend. "And keep up the good work down there"
Jainaba.
>
>
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 09:24:48 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: (Fwd): UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Calls for Penalties Against Co
Message-ID: <19970806082727.AAB29122@LOCALNAME>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 29-Jul-97 ***
Title: UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Calls for Penalties Against Corruption
UNITED NATIONS, Jul 29 (IPS) - Arguing that corruption is a
hindrance to economic growth, the U.N. Development Programme
(UNDP) wants international organisations to cut off assistance to
projects tainted by bribery and other corrupt practices.
Aid agencies ''need to be sceptical of supporting projects that
make it easy for public officials to hide private gains,'' says a new
UNDP report on 'Corruption and Good Governance' released here Tuesday.
''If they cannot, projects should not be approved or should be
cancelled if they have already begun,'' says the 138-page study,
which acknowledges similar concerns among Western donors.
In remarks reminiscent of statements by other senior aid
officials, UNDP Administrator James Gustave Speth said that
corruption is usually endemic at all levels of societies and
represents a cancer afflicting their prospects for successful
development. UNDP intends to support both direct and indirect
assaults on corrupt practices, he added.
Speth said indirect approaches include public information
reform and the building of fair, open, competitive systems to
allow companies to compete for contracts to provide goods and
services under development projects. UNDP also seeks stronger
management of external resources and the strengthening of 'civil
society' - meaning non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and
citizens' groups - as a watchdog against corruption.
Direct action would include strengthening laws against
corruption and appointing anti-corruption ombudsmen, he added.
''The international community, particularly the private sector,
also has a responsibility to ensure high standards of
accountability and transparency in its dealings with countries,''
Speth added.
The UNDP study coincides with a three-day conference on good
governance which opened here Monday. The meeting has attracted
more than a 1,000 participants, including mayors,
parliamentarians, judges, community leaders, and NGO
representatives.
On Monday, Speth announced a 36-million-dollar pilot project to
promote good governance in developing countries - including
efforts to curb bribery and corruption.
UNDP's new study sets out to demonstrate why a reduction in
corruption will improve the prospects for sustainable human
development. It reviews the economic roots of corrupt incentives,
assesses the impact of systemic corruption on efforts to promote
economic growth and reduce poverty, and makes specific suggestions to
individual countries and the international community.
The agency admits there are a number of international efforts
under way to discourage corruption in business deals but adds:
''These are worthy, but they cannot succeed unless they are
complemented by concentrated efforts within individual
countries.''
In January, the 185-member General Assembly adopted a
resolution requesting Secretary-General Kofi Annan to assist
member states in designing strategies to prevent and control
corruption.
Last November, the U.N.'s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)
approved a declaration urging member states to criminalise all
acts of bribery in international transactions and deny tax
deductibility for bribes - a common practice in some Western
nations.
In April last year, the 26-member Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD), under intense U.S. pressure,
decided that it should outlaw bribery in international business
dealings.
The Paris-based OECD committed its membership of mainly
industrial, wealthy nations to rewriting tax rules that have long
encouraged the bribing of foreign officials by treating those bribes
as legitimate business expenses eligible for special tax treatment.
The new rules, when enacted, would make such payoffs ineligible for
tax deductions.
''This is a sea change, a very important step in breaking the
international chain of corruption,'' David Aaron, U.S.
representative to the OECD, said at the time. ''It takes
governments out of the business of subsidising corruption by
giving tax breaks for bribery.''
The United States is perhaps the only major Western nation that
bars companies from paying bribes to foreign officials, analysts
say. Bribery has been declared a crime under the U.S. Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act of 1977.
The U.S. move to delegitimise bribery is being interpreted as
an attempt to remove the ''unfair'' advantage most Western nations
have had over the United States on international business deals.
U.S. officials have argued that, betweeen April 1994 and May
1995, there were some 100 cases in which foreign bribes undercut
U.S. firms' ability to win contracts - a loss of business valued
at around 45 million dollars.
Shabbir Cheema, director of UNDP's Management Development and
Governance Division, said the question of corruption was a highly
complex one and that no one expects it to be completely eliminated
from any society. Indeed, he added, the opportunities for corruption
often increase as societies go through rapid economic transformations.
Last year the Berlin-based Transpanency International
identified Nigeria, Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh and China as five of
the world's most corrupt nations. At the same time, it identified New
Zealand, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Canada as the five least corrupt
nations.
The growing international campaign to do away with corruption
has had a mixed reaction in developing countries. Many governments and
businesses have welcomed these efforts but others have asked when the
donors will turn their gaze inwards.
Of particular concern to many is the practice of tied aid,
which forces recipient countries to buy goods and services from
donors in exchange for development financing. By some estimates,
such contracts cost developing countries 10-30 percent more than
if they had been allowed to shop around.
U.N. agencies and the World Bank pride themselves on
competitive bidding rules meant to ensure the biggest bang for
their development dollars but these institutions have also come
under fire for operating special funds tied to specific donor
countries. (END/IPS/td/aa/97)
Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 13:43:43 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Belated Introduction.......
Message-ID: <01BCA26E.C6D54860@dicp.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA26E.C6D54860"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA26E.C6D54860
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
You are most WELCOME!
Regards Basss!
----------
From: Jainaba Diallo[SMTP:jai_diallo@hotmail.com]
Sent: 06 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 1:28
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Belated Introduction.......
Fellow Gambia-Lers,
Sorry for the belated intro., my name is Jainaba Diallo. I am originally =
senegalese, but recently immigrated to Canada. I am a chemical Engineer=20
by profession (did my B.Sc and M.Sc at U. of Sydney, Australia), I'll=20
start an MBA program this fall at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby,=20
Canada.
I did visit the Gambia on several occasions, the most recent being Dec.=20
1995.
Thanks for having me on the List.
Best wishes,
Jainaba.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
|
|
|
Topic
|
|
|Bantaba in Cyberspace
|© 2005-2021 Nijii
|