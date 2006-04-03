Author Topic toubab1020





A PROTEST NOTE FROM THE DISGRUNTLED STAFFERS OF GTSC!



The entire junior staff of GTSC is hereby giving warning to the management and its board members. We have been keeping patient and discipline for quite a long time, we have been hard working all along and sacrifices our lives just to make sure that the company progresses, grow, and we all enjoy the benefits, but that has never been the case as we speak. Junior staff are being marginalized with no reason, the company staff facility is catered only for management and few senior staff, some senior managers took vehicle loans for two times since the inception of the company in July 2013 and yet still there are others who did not get anything.



Token of 10,000.00 is allocated for junior staff, 700,000.00 for the GM and his deputy, 500,000.00 for managers, and 350,000.00 for officers. GM, DGM, and Managers are liable to pay only half of their loans repayment, however officers and juniors pay all. As at now, there is no loan facility for junior staff.



– Traffic Managers and Depot Supervisors, we are aware of your dubious act that you are doing towards the drivers. How can you be responsible of your offices and at the same time be responsible of drivers responsibilities as well. How can you be collecting luggages, parcels, and other small items from the passengers and charge them with your own discretion amount just to earn something from it without the present of the concern driver. You are pretending yourselves that you are protecting the company to earn from the luggages, while is totally contrary to your selfishness. You are warned to desist from it immediately or else you see yourselves in hot soup.



Chief engineer we are warning you as well, you think you own this company, nothing is working at your department, you can’t fix buses, but you can interfere in other department affairs. Sometimes you act as if you are the GM. You have traumatized your staff so much more that the staff are demotivated, and nothing is working for that matter. And you also levied unnecessary surcharges on drivers with no justification.



We are tired of hearing that it would be better, we don’t think so. You people are here just for yourselves and your families but not for the interest of the company and its staff.

Promotion and increment has been ignored for some months now without no tangible reason.



We are giving notice of one month to improve, no changes on the following conditions stated above, we would proceed and disrupt the entire operations in a peaceful manner, until demands are sorted out.



We thank you all.



