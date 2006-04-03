Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Turism & Travel Forum
 Tourism: General
 The Gambia Tourism Board: COVID-19 test centre		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10650 Posts
Posted - 24 Dec 2021 :  16:46:15  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
The Gambia Tourism Board is pleased to inform the general public that a Tourist COVID-19 testing centre is officially open at the Craft Market in Senegambia former GT Board office. This Testing Centre is meant for Tourists in the Gambia and in a bid to ease the burden Tourist go through to acquire a COVID-19 PCR Test. We are glad that all Tourists can now come to the Center, pay the testing fee and also have their sample collected all at the same site and not have to go to the bank to make their Payment. The Center will open daily, starting from 8 AM to 1 PM. The Gambia Tourism Board would like to thank all its partners for this important initiative, especially the Ministry of Health and EcoBank, for providing personnel to run the Centre.

Source: Covidgambia
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06