10650 Posts Posted - 24 Dec 2021 : 16:46:15 The Gambia Tourism Board is pleased to inform the general public that a Tourist COVID-19 testing centre is officially open at the Craft Market in Senegambia former GT Board office. This Testing Centre is meant for Tourists in the Gambia and in a bid to ease the burden Tourist go through to acquire a COVID-19 PCR Test. We are glad that all Tourists can now come to the Center, pay the testing fee and also have their sample collected all at the same site and not have to go to the bank to make their Payment. The Center will open daily, starting from 8 AM to 1 PM. The Gambia Tourism Board would like to thank all its partners for this important initiative, especially the Ministry of Health and EcoBank, for providing personnel to run the Centre.



