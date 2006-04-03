Author Topic Momodou





10632 Posts Posted - 12 Dec 2021 : 06:45:46 PRESS RELEASE: UPDATED TRAVEL ADVICE



Ministry of Health wishes to inform the general public that the entry requirements into The Gambia in respect to COVID-19 response are hereby updated with effect from 12th December, 2021. This is in line with the current status of the discovery of the new corona virus variant of concern, the Omicron, in some countries around the world. This virus is not yet identified in The Gambia.



The following categories exist:

Category I: Fully vaccinated Passengers:

Passengers who have been fully vaccinated do not need a PCR test to enter into the Gambia. Such travelers are advised on self-monitored isolation and avail themselves to the testing centers for RDT test should in case they notice any signs and symptoms of COVID-19 or could call 1025 for enquiry.



However, if such individuals have signs or symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, they will be required to undergo Rapid Diagnostic Test for COVID-19 at the airport.



Category II: Non Vaccinated or Partially Vaccinated individuals; All these individuals will need a negative PCR test report valid within 72hrs for entry into the country. Passengers from countries considered as hotspot for the Delta Variant will, in addition, undergo a Rapid Diagnostic Test at the Airport upon arrival. List of such countries will be periodically updated.



The list of Delta Variant hotspot countries based on our national guidelines are as follows:



LIST OF COUNTRIES



United Kingdom

Netherlands

USA

Italy

Denmark

Belgium

Germany

Japan

Turkey

Ireland

France

Australia

India

Mexico

Sweden

Portugal

Canada

South Africa

Switzerland

Finland

Spain

Slovenia



Category III: Passengers from countries considered as Hotspot for the Omicron variant will need a negative PCR test report and in addition undergo a PCR Test upon arrival at the airport. List of such countries will be periodically updated.



The list of Omicron variant Hotspot countries based on our national guidelines are as follows:



LIST OF COUNTRIES



South Africa

Botswana

eSwatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Zimbabwe

Angola

Zambia



The public is informed that all departing passengers will be required to adhere to COVID-19 testing requirement for the destination countries upon confirmation by the Port Health Officers or airline representatives as might be published.



The Ministry is therefore, soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the public in its efforts to contain COVID-19 in the country.



For more information, please call our toll-free line: 1025



Signed:

Mr. Modou Njai

Director of Health Promotion & Education

