Momodou



Denmark
10844 Posts
Posted - 01 May 2022 :  03:40:16
Gambia named 3rd best eco-friendly place to visit 2022
Apr 29, 2022, 11:14 AM

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/gambia-named-3rd-best-eco-friendly-place-to-visit-2022

The Gambia has been ranked 3rd best country for eco-friendly destination in the world.

Weve selected 50 destinations around the globe that are doing good for the planet. Each of these cities, regions or countries has committed to protecting natural resources, people or heritage. From renewable energy, ESG financing to community-led projects and initiatives, Big 7 Travel has announced in its latest ranking news release.

The Gambia is ranked behind Bhutan and Botswana in the 50 best countries.

The Gambia is the smallest country in Africa, best known for its scenic lagoons, golden beaches and year-round sunshine. For a few years, it became popular (and dependent) on the charter flight brigade seeking out warmer winter climes. But post-pandemic, the country has started developing alternatives to all-inclusive beach getaways. The Ninki Nanka Trail is an excellent example; the trail aims to draw visitors from the golden coast to discover rural communities along the River Gambia.

TOP 10 best eco-friendly places to visit in 2022:

Bhutan
Botswana
The Gambia
Southern Carpathians  Romania
Costa Rica
Slovenia
Azores Islands  Portugal
Scotland  United Kingdom
Uruguay
Estonia
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
