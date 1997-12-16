Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 13:52:25 +0300

From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

To: <

Subject: Re: The case of Babanding Fatty - Compensation after seven years

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr.Camara!

Thanks for the run down and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basss!



----------

> From: Camara, Momodou <



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 03:07:25 +0330

From: "malang maane" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Gambian education a draw back in the 21st century

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



First of all Baboucar did you real sit down to get to the nitty gritty of

the university thing you are talking about. I have been in Canada and I've

attended meetings about this program and you would be surprised or perhaps

happy to know what it entails.

Let me break it down to you... and perhaps you'll have a grasp of it. The

Nova Scotia Gambia Association is an association headed by Mr Borris

Devaney and it comprises mostly of Gambian students based in Nova

Scotia.The assocaition originally had students from St Marys University and

Other Nova Scotian unversities sent to the Gambia during the summer months

to do some volunteer teaching. It came up after sometime of this going on

that the Gambia could actually have a UEP (university extension program).

It was proposed to the Ministry of Education and to help the Gambia they

had professors from the various universities to go to the gambia to assist

in teaching various courses including history and Mathematics. In fact I

remember in one of our meetings in Halifax, a prof who teaches in Dalhousie

University mentioned that his students in the Gambia on average did a lot

better than their counterparts in Canada. I questioned the type of History

taught and I was told that it was just the kiind you'd find in any

university...I am not too sure about this.

In conclusion the UEP will eventually become a fully established university

and hopefully all associations of other universities will dorp even though

they will be kept in mind since they helped in the mission accomplishment.

Lang Jr.





----------

> From: Lamtoro <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: Gambian education a draw back in the 21st century

> Date: 14 December 1997 10:01

>

> I am very disappointed to hear that our University has a copy cat to a

> university in Canada. I have a big problem with that because this is the

first

> thing that leaves us were we are at this moment. I believe that the

gambian

> education system should be administered according to our

cultural,economical

> and social settings and standards.I am tired of reading a book and fully

> understand what it means and how to apply it to my daily ways.You guys

tell me

> ?Were you not tired of learning fabricated history lessons and mark &

> jean.spill it out for the better and independence we are craving for.

>

> Yours

> Baboucar Sallah

> Lamtoro@aol.com



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 20:14:57 +0300

From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Gambian education a draw back in the 21st century

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr.Maane,

Thanks for the clarification and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!





> In conclusion the UEP will eventually become a fully established

university

> and hopefully all associations of other universities will dorp even

though

> they will be kept in mind since they helped in the mission

accomplishment.

> Lang Jr.

>

>

> ----------

> > From: Lamtoro <

> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> > Subject: Re: Gambian education a draw back in the 21st century

> > Date: 14 December 1997 10:01

> >

> > I am very disappointed to hear that our University has a copy cat to a

> > university in Canada. I have a big problem with that because this is

the

> first

> > thing that leaves us were we are at this moment. I believe that the

> gambian

> > education system should be administered according to our

> cultural,economical

> > and social settings and standards.I am tired of reading a book and

fully

> > understand what it means and how to apply it to my daily ways.You guys

> tell me

> > ?Were you not tired of learning fabricated history lessons and mark &

> > jean.spill it out for the better and independence we are craving for.

> >

> > Yours

> > Baboucar Sallah

> >



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 14:42:23 EST

From: SANG1220 <

To:

Cc:

Subject: University Of The Gambia

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Just a reminder about how a university begins. Mr Sallah in your zeal about

gambia university, perhaps you need to take a historical perspective into the

establishment of universities in Africa. A few examples here and there, 1st,

Foray Bay College, regarded as the oldest university in africa, began as an

extension of Durham University in Scotland(Jabou help me out here), and I

believe a lot of africans got there education from there most especially

Gambians, 2nd Njala University also began as an extension of the University of

Chicago. What am trying to say is "Patience Dog Eat Fat Bone" In time Gambia

University will come to its own and the history you talked about will be

taught correctly or incorrectly it will be up to you the student to grow and

develop from there. Remember history is always told/taught with a bias.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 20:25:13 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Is It Our Nature? The Crab Ph.D Syndrome

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Mr. M.B. Krubally rightly wrote: "Democracy lets you vote bad government out

of office, and the bullet (military take over in most cases) just brings

humiliation and abuse of power."



These are two of the most dreadful problems that are currently affecting our

much loved country, The Gambia. I am ever so thankful to you for coming up

with these issues. I find the whole situation very devastating and the

government of the day must be held responsible for these problems. People

who do not live blameless lives should not find fault with others. I think

we all know as to which way the wing blows as far as these problems are

concern. We have to accept the fact that the abuse of people's rights is

still on the raise, and so too is tribalism. It is unfortunate and indeed

very disturbing to learned that these problems are on the raise. We have to

live and let live.



I am hoping that these problems would receive a modest and respectful

discussion in regardless to our political differences. I thank you once

again Mr. Krubally for your contribution.



Famara Giffa, Columbus, Ohio.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 21:17:45 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



My fellow Gambians,



Please allow me to express my sincere appreciation to the managers for

allowing me to take part in this forum. They're doing a splendid job and I

hope they all stay well and happy. There couldn't be a better and cost free

way of communicating to each other. I am so grateful of you folks please

keep it up.



This is a belate note of introduction and I apologise for the delay. I am

Famara Demba widely known as Giffa. I was born in Fanyungu (Gunjur), kombo

south district. I go to school here in Columbus, and my major is Eco-tourism.



I shall look forward to hearing from my friends and relatives across the world.

In the mean while, I wish each and every human being a peaceful and a very

happy season.



God bless!



Famara Demba, Ohio







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 16:12:38 EST

From: ADEMBA <

To:

Subject: Re: introduction

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hi Ten,

Your name seem familiar. I think you are my nephew who use to stay in

Seattle, the Katong rude boy. If that so, please you are welcome to the

Bantaba.

Seeeee Yoooooooo!

Alasana. (UNCLE).



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 16:38:56 EST

From: ADEMBA <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian education a draw back in the 21st century

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



It is very simple to figure this out. Althought, it is important to have our

own cultural setting of everything regarding to education, but as there is a

limited resource to established our own, why not accept the offered. Are you

presently going to school in a Gambian cultural setting?, I suppose it is

not. So what is the different.

Everything has it's advantages and disadvantages. Whatever it is, we have no

choice. I believe your are going throught some cultural differences, but you

can't help it. Anyway, I am out of time at the moment. Later.

Peace.

Alasana Demba.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 16:44:35 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



hello everyone,

i just wanted to add my few bututes to this topic. I agree that it is in

our nature to be disorganised. This is not to say that there're no

exceptions to the rule. I guess the main problem is that being

disorganised seems to be the rule rather than the exception. And it is

not just GAmbians, but black people as a whole, which I think is a pretty

bad flaw in our nature ( as Isaid earlier, there're exceptions to every

rule). Unfortunately, it has now become a stereotype, people do not

expect black events to start on time and be organised. i mean we, or

maybe I should say i, laugh about it yet it's nothing to laugh about

since it's a self defeating flaw. i think that the problem is that when

an event is being organised in a disorganised manner, and it turns out

better than expected ( ie, it was okay, not great), it becomes a

"remember when we had that organisation and it turned out good even

though it was all last minute??? see, we really don't need to

start doing things a lot earlier.............". Basically, we settle for

less instead of realising our full potential. That's all I had to say

about that topic.

Here's another topic I was thinking about and this is mainly for the

ladies on the list. Actually, it'ld be interesting to know what the guys

think too. I was just wondering if you resented being in

the kitchen cooking while the men gathered around in the living room

discussing whatever???? Or whether you liked / don't mind doing it.I

mean, I think it'ld be interesting to discuss the situation. And for the

guys, are there any out there that would not mind being in the kitchen

instead???

Or is the problem more about being teased by your buddied that you were in

the

kitchen instead of your wife type thing??? i once discussed the idea with

a friend and they couldn't fanthom a role switch once in a while.

Just wondering.

Ancha (just finished exams and can finally breath and talk!)



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 20:12:46 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Dual Citizenship

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi! Guys,

The old Gambian constitution did not allow dual citizenship. Can anyone

tell me if the new one allows it? Someone told me a few hours ago, that it

is now allowed for a Gambian to hold citizenship of another country withou

loosing his/her Gambian one. Thank you very much. Happy

holidays!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Paul Gibba.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 20:31:54 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian education a draw back in the 21st century

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Mr. Sallah,

Although the cultural setting with regard to the courses taught at the

university level is very important, what is equally important is the

contents of those courses and how they are taught. Not all history books

or professors for that matter, are like the past. At least I have that

little experience as a graduate student of African History at the

University of Toronto (Canada). Let us give the Gambia University a chance

and see what the future holds for it and for us all. Have a merry X-mas

and a happy new year in advance.

Paul Gibba (Toronto).









At 04:38 PM 12/14/97 EST, you wrote:

>It is very simple to figure this out. Althought, it is important to have our

>own cultural setting of everything regarding to education, but as there is a

>limited resource to established our own, why not accept the offered. Are

you

>presently going to school in a Gambian cultural setting?, I suppose it is

>not. So what is the different.

>Everything has it's advantages and disadvantages. Whatever it is, we have no

>choice. I believe your are going throught some cultural differences, but you

>can't help it. Anyway, I am out of time at the moment. Later.

>Peace.

>Alasana Demba.

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 21:35:35 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Anch you wrote:



> Here's another topic I was thinking about and this is mainly for the

> ladies on the list. Actually, it'ld be interesting to know what the guys

> think too. I was just wondering if you resented being in

> the kitchen cooking while the men gathered around in the living room

> discussing whatever???? Or whether you liked / don't mind doing it.I

> mean, I think it'ld be interesting to discuss the situation. And for the

> guys, are there any out there that would not mind being in the kitchen

> instead???

> Or is the problem more about being teased by your buddied that you were in

> the

> kitchen instead of your wife type thing??? i once discussed the idea with

> a friend and they couldn't fanthom a role switch once in a while.

> Just wondering.

> Ancha (just finished exams and can finally breath and talk!)

>

Believe me Ancha I find cooking really therapeutic especially after a long day

in the office. However, I would want to imagine how it would be like for a

young warrior (a Ked'do) after a long days battle. After all that might be

what made us so unkind to those who work in the kitchen.





Malanding jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 22:57:10 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Is it in our nature?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Ancha,

The issue of guys cooking is very interesting and I am glad that you

raised it. In fact, I have been an advocate for guys to do just that for

many years in both Canadian cities of Montreal and Toronto. What prompted

me to take that cause was the simple fact that many guys cooked for

themselves while they were single. In fact, many cooked for their Canadian

or West-Indian girlfriends but refused to do so for their Gambian wives as

soon as those women arrived in Canada. I am not arguing that it is wrong to

cook for one's girlfriend. However, if one's non-Gambian wife/girlfriend

is good enough to stay away from the kitchen, I bet the Gambian sister is

equally good enough for the same treatment. These guys don't know what

they are missing by exchanging the television remote control or the

computer keyboard for the apron for at least a few hours. As Mr. Jaiter

noted, cooking is therapeutic and I must add that it is fun.

As for me, I used to cook for myself when I was single and I still do even

though I am married to a loving wife. However, I must admit that it was

not easy convincing her that I could cook and that it was o.k. for me to

cook while she enjoys her favourite television shows. This did not sit

well among many Gambian Torontonians who saw me as adeviating from the

"TRADITION". Anyway, I enjoy doing it and I believe that it is the right

thing to do in this day and age.

Merry X-mas to you all.

Paul Gibba.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 00:00:26 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: Is It In Our Nature? The Crab or PHD Syndrome

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





MBK,

Point taken but I used that july '94 coup and the events (socially) that

occurred as I was and have been home all through, so I am in no way

supporting military coups or otherwise; but spoke of the realization across

the board of a need of change; I have just returned from a 48hr trip to

Senegal and in my opinion, the fact that the ruling elite or governing

class or nomenklatura (there) are mostly 60-70 yr olds or 50-60 yr olds

with the same mentality, lack of energy or what I call "the just happy to

be there"or "do nothins" is a big problem; and unless a form of civil

change occurs, some other form will occur, I tend to take a big picture

view of our evolution into modern statehood..and I will also add that

Change can be good or bad; but cahnge is ineveitable...but I appreciate

your comments

pmj



----------

> From: Mbk007 <

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 00:50:42 EST

From: Lamtoro <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian education a draw back in the 21st century

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hello Lang,



This is exactly what I had in mind when I posted my comments.No matter how

much someone is helping you never relinguish your workload to them. I am very

please to have them helping but plans should be carefully sorted by gambians

themselves.Its just like welfare in America unless you help a person help him

or her self you are just waisting their time.Unless we take the

responsibility ourselves things will never be the way it should be.why do you

think other nations are so patriotic? is not because they were helped by

others but because they had it set to their needs not what someone else think.

who knows your home more than you do,we must come together as one in this

issue for a better Gambia.Its our future and we should play with it let alone

someone else.We will take all the support we could get but we must take

responsibility not to repeat history again.our education failed us once lets

not let it happen again.



PS:Please post your insights and let know how you feel about this issue so we

can come up with ways to tackle it before its too late.



Thankyou



yours

Baboucar sallah

Lamtoro@aol.com



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 01:36:14 EST

From: Lamtoro <

To: Msonko@Hotmail.com

Subject: Re: University Of The Gambia

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



hello everyone,



I am just very concerned with what the future will hold for people that may

not grow from it.Like the rest of our school system,programs were hardly

revised nor where current material availed to us in those days . it always

comes to me when ever I sign up for a new class every semester.I just want to

see a better Gambia not a moulding one.You are right about those colleges but

it seems to me that the trend is still the same.I may not have the answers to

with but its always good let out what and how you feel about things especially

when it comes to your own country.I think that we can be a better country if

we can add our own with someone elses than just relying on one side.

talk to you guys soon



Baboucarr









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 13:44:46 +0000 (GMT)

From: "B.M.Jones" <

To: bantaba <

Subject: Unsubscribe

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



To List Managers,



Kindly delist me temporarily as I will be away for

christmas. May I take this opportunity to wish all

list members a happy christmas and a prosperous and

fruitful new year.



Cheers

basil



----------------------

B.M.Jones

B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 16:04:41 +0100 (MET)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: RE: SOCCER/FOOTBALL

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Uncle Tony,



Thanks for a brief and concise history about soccer between the Gambia and

Senegal. The last time the Gambia won over Senengal was in 1961. That time

my father an ex. football player was the Trainer/Manager. The team that won

over Senegal was consisting of players like Musa Jobarteh, Salifu Ndure,

George Gomez, Late deputy Commander of Police Saul Samba, the Taal brothers

Maam Bara and Amadou who was the goalkeeper and many more i Couldn=B4t

remember their names, my brother ex. goalkeeper Saho who is residing in

Sweden was around could have help me with more details but he is now

currently in the Gambia in relation to the ZONE II combined with holidays.





There were so many teams my father manged in the Gambia eg. like Gambia

United which was consiting of players like Dawda Corr, Ousman Njai "TARU"

goalkeeper photographer at Allen Street, Alieu Fall, Eliman or Cherno Bah of

the defunct Commercial Bank. From what i was told and written in the

Senegambia son by Pap saine in 1982 was that my father, Shyben A. Madi and

Pa Prom were the most enthiuast in promoting football in tghe Gambia. The

Gold cup which is Sahos cup is in the memory of my dad the late Alh. O.K.

Saho. Which the first winners were REal De Banjul.



Daddy Sang BTW Sheriff Sulayemane was a Guinean and not a Senegalese. He

was playing in the Guinean National team HAFIA along with stars like Maxime

Camara, Papa Cammara; Petit Sori and Soleir.





Uncle I am hereby wishing you and your family a a very merry and cheerful

X_mas and a prosperous happy new year





Yours Nephew=20



Omar S. Saho









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 12:47:49 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Babading Sissoho

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> Habib, you wrote:

>

> > Today while talking to a friend of mine in the Gambia,I was told that Mr

> > Sissoho ,the Malian-Gambian millionaire had a very large and warm

> > welcome in Banjul with jubilations everywhere. He promised to help The

> > Gambia a lot of money in the improvements of the Airport and related

> > projects. This is good news for the Gambian business community and

> > confidence building of the country. I hope he will keep his promise .

> > The more the investment money, the better for us.

> > He also gave the soccer teams of Gambia and Mali much needed financial

> > help.

> >

> > Habib Ghanim

>

> This Sissoho guy seems pretty amusing. I mean, not only is he a

> millionaire (in US dollars), he is also a humanist as shown by his actions

> (as in the Florida donation). I even remember reading articles about his

> influence on some US senators who were amazed as to how he amassed his

> fortune. Man, he must be rich if he can impress the US that much by

> throwing dollars around as if it were nobody's business. If he is a true

> businessman, I wonder if he tried to convince Bill Gates that business in

> Africa is not too bad :-))). But who really is this man, and what is his

> connection with the Gambia (or should I say President Jammeh?)? How did he

> become qualified to be a dual citizen of both Gambia and Mali? Better yet,

> how did he obtain diplomatic status for the representation of the Gambia?

>

> I would really like to read millionaire Sissoho's biographical information

> if it is obtainable. Certainly, any millionaire would have some

> information written about him or her. Does anyone have such information

> on Mr. Sossoho they wish to share?

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> =========================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> -------------------------------------------------------------------------

> PS

> Brother Habib, please update me on the "Let's do it" project.



Moe

There was a meeting this past saturday at Fatou Sayang's building on 16

th street. I will let her give us the details because I had to leave

early for a founder's dinner at the Muslim Community Center. Basically

discussions and dialogue has started and I think it WILL happen.

Habib

Ps regarding SISSOHO

I think your questions are valid and as Gambians we need to find out

who is this roaming Ambassador of ours.

we hear many rumors but no facts so maybe it is time to cast aside

doubts and work for the interest of the Gambia by getting some of his

money invested home in schools, communications and roads.

hdg

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 17:47:45 -0600

From: Tamsir Mbai <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia Educational Support Plan -final call for comments

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Mr Malanding Jaiteh and the rest of the Education committee,

Thanks a lot for your invaluable efforts towards drafting the first

protocol on Gambian education for Gambia-l. Your time and dedication is very

much appreciated. To that effect, i would like to make a few suggestions as

requested by the committee from all members of Gambia-l.

First, at the middle/high school level, i think we should require a

mandatory inclusion of Gambian history, Gambian geography, and

Civics/government into the school curriculum for any school that is to

receive assistance. I think the schools should be given a grace period of

one academic year to select the appropriate textbooks and find instructor(s)

for the above classes. If after that period any school fails to meet these

prerequisites, then we should make it clear that all assistance will be

terminated at that point. The reasons for my suggestion are obvious. As

discussed on this list a while back, these courses are not taught at the

high school level. Their inclusion would bring about:

1. a better awareness of Gambian history, 2. a generation of Gambian

geographers whose understanding of the Gambian topology can aid them in

improving agricultural productivity, and last but not least, 3. a

generation of Gambians whose mastery of their civil rights and whose

understanding of the mechanism of the operations of govt will improve the

overall political awareness of the Gambian youth.

Secondly, i do not believe that we can carry this project to

maturity without the involvement of the govt or some other establishment

resident in The Gambia. Even if this believe of mine is not true, then i

still think that we should raise the annual contributions of members as

follows:

Undergraduate Student ---- $20, Graduate Students ---- $30, and

Non-Students ---- $50. We have embarked on a very ambitious project, and

that can only be accompanied by our utmost generosity in order to fulfil our

commitments to this project. From some estimates that i have done, we can

create a few jobs in The Gambia alongside implementing our project. This is

how it would work. Instead of giving any computers to high schools, i think

we should rent an office in either of Serekunda or Banjul (places with a

reliable supply of electricity), install the computers originally intended

for the high schools at these offices, and then hire two or three people to

teach computer classes at these locations. The money thus generated can then

be redistributed to the chosen schools. This process will have the double

effect of creating employment (a few jobs) in The Gambia, as well as

satisfying the original needs of the recipient schools.

You may ask how do we pay for the office as well as the salaries of

these instructors. This is why i said earlier that we need govt involvement.

We can ask the education department, one of the NGOs, or any philanthropic

business to provide us with an office as well as the accompanying electric

bills. As for paying the instructors, i recommend a D500/month salary to

each part-time instructor working 3 hours a day for 6 days a week. That will

keep the office open for 9 hours a day. The total cost will be $150/month or

$1800/year for all 3 instructors combined (assuming $1 = D10 ). I personally

think that this is a feasible goal.

The key to my second suggestion is that we have to be conservative

in the first year of our operation. We need to just target the Gambia

college and the National library the first year. That way we can provide

everything that the Education Committee has projected for these two

institutions. From the fundraisers and the member contributions for the

second year of operation, we can open up the office and hire the instructors

that i talked about. By then our services to The Gambia college and the

National library would have caught national attention (either through radio

or TV advertisements) and that would improve our chances of convincing the

govt, the NGOs, or local businesses to donate the needed office/utilities

during our second year of operation.

( P.S. I think i can convince a few Gambians in the Dallas/Texas

area who may not even be members of Gambia-l to contribute to our cause. I

therefore challenge every member to discuss what we are trying to do with

other Gambians who may not be wired to the internet. If every member can

convince atleast one non-member to contribute an annual fee, imagine how

much more we can do the first year alone. )

Thanx all for your time. Peace!!!!!!



It's Tamsir.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 21:03:13 EST

From: BAKSAWA <

To:

Subject: Re: Is it in our nature?

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Mr. Gibba:



I was on the verge of adding my 2 cents to the topic at hand, when I stumbled

onto your posting..... You said it all for me!!.



And for those "brothers" who think you are deviating from the norm, tell them

they are insecure. The preacher and islamic scholar encourages men to honor

their wives (even though "TRADITION" reversed that role).



Guys like you and my brother (Malanding Jaiteh) will have relationships that

last simply because you cherish, honor, and respect your wonderful wives.



Thank you very much brothers, and I salute you for not letting those insecure

"brothers" intimidate you - keep it up!!!



Awa Sey







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 21:39:34 -0600

From: Tamsir Mbai <

To:

Subject: Re: Forwarded posting from Dr Sulayman Nyang

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Gambia-l,

By the time you finish reading through this article, you would have

been driven to one of two extreme poles. You either find yourself at the

pole where the inhabitants claim that this article is nothing more than a

publicity stunt from an ignorant author in an attempt to challenge the

authority of a well respected scholar, or you may find yourself at the other

pole whose inhabitants give the author the benefit of the doubt and each say

to him/herself that "i think the author has a point and maybe everyone

should just ponder his/her position a little bit more." Whatever pole you

are driven to does not bother me at all, but i would appreciate it if you

were driven to the latter pole.

I have fought very hard with my inner self not to respond to the

original article, but i lost the battle over the weekend when my conscience

convinced me that i should say how i feel about it. I start by saying that i

have heard a lot about Dr Sulayman Nyang, starting from when i was in The

Gambia six years ago. I must also add that of all the things i have heard

about the respected doctor, everything was positive, complimentary,

encouraging, and very uplifting. Consequently, i do not wish to undermine or

tarnish in any way that well-established reputation. However, i beg to

differ with one point of his analysis of the transatlantic Slave trade. I

would not have responded had that point been made on a subliminal level. In

my opinion, the fact that the point was cited in an equation that attempted

to equally ration the responsibility of the slave trade between Africans and

people of European descent shows that it bears utmost importance in the

doctor's analysis. If that is not the case, then at least that point is

still the most radical. Correct me if i am wrong, Dr Nyang.

When i first started college, i had an opportunity in 1993 to defend

this position that i am about to address, and i must say that my position

hasn't changed during that four year span. That is precisely the reason why

i was shocked when i read Dr Nyang's article in which he wrote:

"The kind of slavery American historians call "the peculiar

institution" in American history was unknown in pre-colonial Africa.

However, I should hasten to add that Africans became partners in the traffic

in human cargo soon after the concept of comodified slavery was introduced.

Without African players there could not have developed this massive

transplantation of millions from the continent to the Americas.This is why

American whites, Europeans and continental

Africans owe an apology to all blacks and persons of mixed parentage in

the Americas."

I am not a history student nor am i a historian, but my reading on

issues pertaining to Africa and the Western world has brought me to the sad

conclusion that when it comes to these issues, the African MUST view the

western opinion with some level of cynicism. (To the benevolent friends of

gambia-l who are of European descent, excuse my flagrant generalization. My

people and me have experienced a painful history, and i cannot but reminisce

on what could have been. I don't think you will agree, but i hope you

understand.)

Throughout history and in every war, the victor's point of view has

been the medium through which the accounts of the battles and the war are

narrated to the rest of the world. The losers are simply relegated as mere

observers and sometimes they are even made to have been guilty of causing

the war or of deserving the fate that befell them. The Atlantic slave trade

is NO EXCEPTION to this tacit international law. Here we have to note that

most accounts of the slave trade have been presented by mainly white

observers/historians from Europe or the Americas. Because of the horrendous

nature of crimes committed against Africans during and after the slave

trade, it should not be any surprise that these mainly white analysts are

now trying to shift the blame or responsibility from themselves to the

Africans. This is a typical case of "blame the victim for his ill-fate." (I

am not saying that Dr Nyang is white, but his position is mostly championed

by white observers/historians.) It is because of this ill-conceived strategy

by the perpetrators of the slave trade that i think it is very inappropriate

for any black person to champion their position. The situation is even made

worse and very DANGEROUS i add, when that banner is being waved by one of

our best minds in the person of Dr Nyang who commands a large following.

I do not dispute that African kings did sell some of their brothers

and sisters into slavery. Nor do i disagree that one must accept

responsibility for one's actions. My problem stems from the fact that Dr

Nyang is putting "American whites, Europeans and continental Africans" on

the same side of the equation, each bearing the same degree of

responsibility in terms of apologizing to "all blacks and persons of mixed

parentage in the Americas." That is not fair to black Africans. Why? Because

even though Africans sold other Africans, that aspect of the slave trade did

not start until very late into the transAtlantic slave trade. I hate the

very notion of SLAVE TRADE. It never started as a trade, rather, the

INVADERS sailed thousands of miles across the Atlantic, used their guns and

rifles to terrorize Africans, kidnapped, raped, and murdered our

foreparents, and in their attempt to justify their atrocities, they came up

with the term SLAVE TRADE to make it appear as if though Africans were equal

partners in this holocaust. Did not some Jews report other Jews in exchange

for sanctuary during Hitler's WW2? ABSOLUTELY!! Do you hear anybody ask them

to take responsibility on equal footing with their Nazi exterminators? Of

course not!! Why? The answer is obvious. They are Whites!! Gambia-l, do you

see where i'm headed with this argument? I'm sure you do, so be patient please.

Finally, the context of the Africans' involvement in SLAVERY (i

refuse to call it the SLAVE TRADE from now onwards) has to be addressed to

justify my position. With guns and rifles possessed by the invaders against

inferior tools of warfare possessed by the Africans, the option, or rather

the ULTIMATUM was very clear. African kings had to sell some of their people

and get something in return to help in the rebuilding process resulting from

lost manpower/labour. The devil's alternative was to fight and be killed or

captured and sent to slavery anyway. So we see that it was a prudent choice

for the African kings to choose the option they did. At the same time, we

have to mention that some did choose to fight, and they did so to the bitter

end. The fight continued deep into captivity in the western hemisphere as

evidenced by the mutiny on board the Spanish ship "La Amistad" in 1839,

which is currently a subject of great controversy here in America.

I conclude by saying that i hold no African responsible for slavery.

I contend that had the Europeans and Americans not gone to Africa, then

there would not have been any slavery to the magnitude that we experienced.

As self appointed Special Prosecutor for Africa, i herewith indict the

western perpetrators of slavery. On the other hand, as both Judge and Jury

of this Special Prosecution, i convict the west to eternal pillory and their

sentence must start with an apology to Africa for crimes committed during

and after slavery. About two months ago, the Catholic Church offered an

official apology to the Jews for not doing anything against Hitler's

holocaust. Why then can't they do the same thing about the holocaust

suffered by Africans? Again, the answer is obvious. I therefore charge the

religious denominations with incest and rape of African resources. I better

shut up 'cos i'm beginning to sound much like MUTABARUKA in "The People's

Court."

Dr Nyang, even though i am not qualified to make this assessment

regarding the rest of your analysis on slavery, i humbly beg to say thank

you very much for a thorough and very informative article. I must admit that

i have never thought about slavery in Africa in the context that you

espoused upon in dealing with the subject matter. Your elaborate views for

or against my position on who should bear responsibility will also be

greatly appreciated. Thanks again. Much respect!!!

It's been a pleasure Gambia-l. Thanx for your attention. Peace!!!!!



It's Tamsir.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 01:28:19 EST

From: Lamtoro <

To:

Subject: Re: Forwarded posting from Dr Sulayman Nyang

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hello Tamsir,



I say sorry to the non-Africans especially those affiliated with this forum

if they are offended with my opinion on this subject matter.

I totally agree with your comments on slavery and the African position in it.

I have always been opposed the theory that we had a direct play of that wicked

past,we have never been and we will never be that way.The best example of our

nature is being currently displayed in South Africa where we are forgiving

people who has done unforgetable things to us as well.The fact that our

forefathers were involved if they ever did was not a mere interest to

accumulate wealth or goods but as a strategy to save our race.Like you

said,they had no choice with guns and mottars against their heads.What they

knew about slaves and the white people had in mind were totally different.I

think that every Gambian knows that especially at the time of "TOBASKI" or

"KORITEH" OR IN our naming ceremonies.Its nothing different from those days.I

would like to summon all Africans and African Governments to call on the west

to to accept the their wrong doing and come up with and apology to all

Africans and the people of color with African heritage.I also demand that all

the artifacts and stolen resources be returned immediately.



Baboucar



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:21:59 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: SV: Babading Sissoho

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB37C@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, at the fantastic Yundum airport, while I was waiting for a

plane, I counted 9 big planes, all of them belonging to Mr. Sissoho. He

must be rich, because I was told that they were not frequently

operating. We know from the competition among the national

flight-compagnies in Europe, that it is costy every hour the plane is

parked. Rumours (which one should not spread) was saying, that Mr.

Sissoho didn=B4t pay, or have not payed for long time, for the

airport-service and parking of his planes in Yundum. So .... Asbj=F8rn

Nordam=20



> ----------

> Fra: Momodou Camara[SMTP:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 12. december 1997 08:46

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: Re: Babading Sissoho

>=20

>=20

> >

> >Today while talking to a friend of mine in the Gambia,I was told =

that

>=20

> Mr

> >Sissoho ,the Malian-Gambian millionaire had a very large and warm

> >welcome in Banjul with jubilations everywhere. He promised to help

> The

> >Gambia a lot of money in the improvements of the Airport and related

> >projects. This is good news for the Gambian business community and

> >confidence building of the country. I hope he will keep his promise =

..

> >The more the investment money, the better for us.

> >He also gave the soccer teams of Gambia and Mali much needed

> financial

> >help.=20

> >

> >Habib Ghanim

> >

>=20

> It is stated in one of the FOROYAA issues recently that Mr. Sissoho

> ows=20

> four million dalasis to the Gambia including the Civil Aviation.

>=20

> Momodou Camara

>=20

>=20

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 97 09:28:30 EST

From: Mamadi Corra <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Senegal

Message-ID: <



Hello People:

Does anyone know if Senegal has chiefs and how they are called in

the local language (wollof); My friend about to go to Senegal wants to know. H

e has been to Ghana and chief is one of the words he said he had to learn and

would like to know before he goes. I am not even show if senegal has any local

chiefs. I am meeting with my friend for lunch today in about three hours; wit

hin the next three hours if anyone has an answer for me you can please email

at:

Thanks!!!

Mamadi



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:38:14 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Is it in our nature?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



MUSINGS OF A SISTER LOOKING FOR ANSWERS



Thank you Ancha, Paul, and Awa. I agree with Awa's statement that you

could not have said it any better, Paul. My husband whips up a mean

supa-kanja or chewi-kong every now and again and I have to tell you that

I appreciate it and that it sets a precedent for our son who is

constantly asking to assist me while I am in the kitchen. To Paul, do

you find yourself using more of what it would take your wife to cook the

same meal - my husband tells me it tastes even better - I don't know.



This very subject of a husband cooking for his wife came up the other

day and Gambian women were more disturbed by it than the men and I was

not surprised. They were putting this sister down in the meanest of

ways because her husband cooks and she does not. Well, this sister was

pursuing a masters degree - she leaves the house to go to work early in

the morning, goes to school after work and gets home after nine in the

evening - the husband goes home from work - the husband has no problem

doing what needs to be done in his household, why do the rest of us have

a problem with it? For some reason, we the women help in proliferating

the suffering of our sisters, mothers and aunts - why?



In the cases of spousal abuse I heard of, some Gambian men and women

would not intervene when they see blatant spousal abuse because "I don't

want to be the cause of their divorce" one sister said. I guess they

don't want to be accused 'tass saye' - I ask - what about contributory

homicide? I don't think any one of us feels good or feels absolved of

guilt when our sisters are being maimed and killed in abusive

relationships when we could have done something. Brothers and sisters,

speak up, speak out, show support, give support - how many hens do we

usually keep in a coop at home - plenty and in the morning they all come

out ready to take on the day fluffing their feathers looking good - when

we open our homes to help, it is temporary but that time could be

invaluable to the person being helped.



Ya Soffie





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 10:02:48 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: Is It Our Nature? re: Democratic change

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





MBK and Famara,

Folks, I think we all agree here in principle about democracy..but what we

have is what I call "psuedo-democracy", if one looks at our story, our so

called democratisation started when the colonialist started packing their

bags, suddenly they received so enlightenment and pushed through this

tribe-based and reward-oriented democracy where govt. just promises and

gives and the people take and take...this is definitely not going to

develop a nation; Banjul has it..what about Serre Kunda or Brikama, Gunjur

has that why not Kartong..this is the type of democratic politics we haave;

Govt.-Party (I really can never tell the dividing line) promises if you

vote for me-us, you will get this and that, if you don't..???

so this form of psuedo-democracy is what we have and had, the RULING party

will never LOSE;

also in our so called democracies, the leader can do no wrong, is always

right, is divinely inspired et cetera for his supporters; and for his

opponents he/she can do no right etc;

--------------

I always contend that if the right thing does not happen, the wrong thing

will; this does not make the WRONG thing right; what we have to do is try

to ensure that the right thing happens;

I have to get back to work, it is the taxpayers' money if i tarry any

longer

bye

pmj





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 11:25:09 -0500 (EST)

From: Raye Sosseh <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Managers,

Please add Simeon Robinson to the list......

email:



Thanks



**************************************************************

* Raye Sosseh *

* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *

* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *

* email:

* *

* Quote *

* ----- *

* "Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what *

* keeps you going. *

* *

* Jim Ryun *

**************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:27:27 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Winston Abraham has been added to the list. We welcome him and are looking

forward to his introduction and contributions.



Thanks

Tony Loum





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 12:35:30 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Need info

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



When is the beginning of the lunar (and holy) month of Ramadhan?





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 12:53:52 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Need info

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.96.971216125238.3366A-100000@dracula>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



HI moe,

What's up? Anyway I believe that the ramadhan starts on Dec 31.

Well I guess I will talk to you sometime soon. Regards to Muhammed.



Anna





On Tue, 16 Dec 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:



> When is the beginning of the lunar (and holy) month of Ramadhan?

>

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>



---------

Anna Secka

secka@cse.bridgeport.edu



Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

-- Salvor Hardin





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 13:04:48 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Need info

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Anna, you wrote:



>

> HI moe,

> What's up? Anyway I believe that the ramadhan starts on Dec 31.

> Well I guess I will talk to you sometime soon. Regards to Muhammed.

>

> Anna Secka

> secka@cse.bridgeport.edu





Thank you very much sister Anna. Will talk to you soon.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 13:13:45 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: RE: Is it in our nature? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Ya Soffie wrote:



This very subject of a husband cooking for his wife came up the other

day and Gambian women were more disturbed by it than the men and I was

not surprised. They were putting this sister down in the meanest of

ways because her husband cooks and she does not. Well, this sister was

pursuing a masters degree - she leaves the house to go to work early in

the morning, goes to school after work and gets home after nine in the

evening - the husband goes home from work - the husband has no problem

doing what needs to be done in his household, why do the rest of us have

a problem with it? For some reason, we the women help in proliferating

the suffering of our sisters, mothers and aunts - why?



Ya Soffie, you are soooo right!! I think that one of the biggest problems

is that women put women down. I wonder why that is and I think that it's

the mental conditioning from way back that persists: A woman's place is

in the Kitchen and BEHIND (not beside) her husband. hence when one starts

to deviate from the norm, the men, but mostly the women, resent it. "She

should be at home cooking and taking care of her husband" they say. I

think some men resent it cause it means the women start to become

self-sufficient and not dependent on them, or they feel that their

teritory is being invaded. Women........, i think with women, the

situation is that some wish they could do something more than stay at

home. but because they're afraid of deviating from the norm or are not

willing to fight inorder to be independent, they force the thought out of

their mind and make independence an impossibility, a dream or wish that

can't be fulfilled. And therefore, they resent it when they see other

women doing it. I guess the feeling of resentment gets even worse when

they see husbands (the few that do) supporting their wives. Another

factor is that, I think some women are just so conditioned in thinking

that a woman's place is only in the home, that they cannot concieve the

idea of

being independent " they neglecting their duties as women", i believe is

the thought. Why?????

Paul, you are sooooo right, (I wish there were more like you around) I was

reading your piece and kept saying "you

are soooo right !!!" aloud with a few hand movements. I'm telling you,

people here must really think I'm mad sometimes!!! it's all good!!!

Anyway, why do people (men especially) think that is???? As Paul said,

cooking for your West Indian, white etc girlfriends but not the gambian

ones??? AND ohhhhh!!! here's another interesting situation that I've come

to observe: A couple gets married and are staying overseas somewhere. the

husband learns how to cook, helps take of the child etc. BUT, as soon as

they go back home, he all of a sudden doesn't remember how to cook, and

the child becomes "your child"!!!! it's like, "well, we're back and

don't expect me to do any of that sissy stuff I used to do" ( he has now

become a man!!!). Again my question is, why?????? I know a few married

women who don't want to go back home because they're afraid their

husbands will change.

in the case of spousal abuse, all I can say is that the men that

do hit their wives are insecure whims, since it seems they can only

feel powerful by beating a woman. And the women that refuse to

help......... i guess we need to educate them about the difference

between separating man and wife for the woman's safety and causing a

separation cause of things like rumors etc.

Ancha.









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 13:09:39 -0600 (CST)

From: Nyang Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: forwarded posting from Dr. Nyang

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



The capture, sale, and use of slaves on the African continent had a long

history. The ancient Egyptians enslaved people;p slavery was an important

form of labor in the Roman Empire and in the Muslim states. Africans from

south of the Sahara were exported to North Africa and to the Middle East

beginning with the arrival of Muslim traders in these regions. Thus, the

Europeans who came later continued a well-established tradition of selling

African as human cargo to plantations in the new world, but this does not

justify the existence of slavery. Personally, I believe that slavery

existed in part because it was tolerated by some of the rulers of that

time.

Tamsir I agree with you to an extent, but also we have to put aside our

emotions for a minute and rationalize that slavery would not have been

as sucessful as it was without the help of Africans. First of all most of

the slaves captured were from the interior of Africa, and most of the

Europeans could not survive in the heartland because they were susceptible

to diseases that the Africans were immune to. Therefore this created

middle men who profited from the capturing and transporting of

slaves to the coast. Also the Africans contributed in slavery because of

our naivety and feeling of complacency. We were always open to strangers

and if we had learned our lessons from the past such things as slavery

could have been avoided. Africa's greatest empires were destroyed and

faced out by outsiders. The Songhai empire was invaded by the Morrocans,

Ghana empire by the Almoravids, Egypt by the Hyksos and the Romans. We

have allowed history to repeat it self time and time again. I don't think

that we are equally responsible for slavery as the Europeans, but we

(Africans) should learn how to take responsibility for our actions.



Regardless which position is deemed appropriate the historical record

shows that the new world could not have developed without the wealth that

African slave labor produced for the various European nation states that

were involved in the "slave trade." Prior to the introduction of Africans

into the new world as slave labor the European colonial enterprises were

unprofitable.



Jere Jef:

Daddy Njie.



*************************************************

** Until the lions have their own historians, **

** the tale of the hunt **

** will always glorify the hunter. **

*************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 14:32:07 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Need info

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> When is the beginning of the lunar (and holy) month of Ramadhan?

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

Tuesday December 30 th 1997, Inshallah

and Eid el Fitr-Koriteh (end of Ramadan) will be celebrated here at the

Muslim Community center on the29 th of January. (according to the moon

sighting committee)

Habib Diab Ghanim

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 14:56:01 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Is it in our nature?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Ceesay Soffie wrote:

>

> MUSINGS OF A SISTER LOOKING FOR ANSWERS

>

> Thank you Ancha, Paul, and Awa. I agree with Awa's statement that you

> could not have said it any better, Paul. My husband whips up a mean

> supa-kanja or chewi-kong every now and again and I have to tell you that

> I appreciate it and that it sets a precedent for our son who is

> constantly asking to assist me while I am in the kitchen. To Paul, do

> you find yourself using more of what it would take your wife to cook the

> same meal - my husband tells me it tastes even better - I don't know.

>

> This very subject of a husband cooking for his wife came up the other

> day and Gambian women were more disturbed by it than the men and I was

> not surprised. They were putting this sister down in the meanest of

> ways because her husband cooks and she does not. Well, this sister was

> pursuing a masters degree - she leaves the house to go to work early in

> the morning, goes to school after work and gets home after nine in the

> evening - the husband goes home from work - the husband has no problem

> doing what needs to be done in his household, why do the rest of us have

> a problem with it? For some reason, we the women help in proliferating

> the suffering of our sisters, mothers and aunts - why?

>

> In the cases of spousal abuse I heard of, some Gambian men and women

> would not intervene when they see blatant spousal abuse because "I don't

> want to be the cause of their divorce" one sister said. I guess they

> don't want to be accused 'tass saye' - I ask - what about contributory

> homicide? I don't think any one of us feels good or feels absolved of

> guilt when our sisters are being maimed and killed in abusive

> relationships when we could have done something. Brothers and sisters,

> speak up, speak out, show support, give support - how many hens do we

> usually keep in a coop at home - plenty and in the morning they all come

> out ready to take on the day fluffing their feathers looking good - when

> we open our homes to help, it is temporary but that time could be

> invaluable to the person being helped.

>

> Ya Soffie

>

well said especially on the wife beating. It is wrong and unacceptable.

Habib

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 15:22:48 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Racial Discrimination (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Folks, this is a forwarded message from an African American friend of

mine. I would like you to help answer his question(s), if you please.



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



>

>

> Moe, I am very curious upon a manner. Last night I and a fellow white co

> worker was discussing racism. He hit me with a fact that I could not

> retort. "Africans do not care for African Americans because they are

> Americans..."

>

> I would have attempted to argue this case, but I have long felt before this

> argument that there was or is resentment of some sort from

> Africa towards ......for lack of a better word: "slave descendants".

>

> Could you elaborate on the impressions and feelings Africans (overall and

> in general) hold for African Americans??

>

> Please feel free to ask your friends on the Gambia chat group to comment.

>

> Bernard

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 16:05:31 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Racial Discrimination (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Brother Bernard -



The reverse could be said that African Americans do not care about

continental Africans because their ancestors' actions contributed to

your being here. But, the famous tactic, by the colonialists, of

pitting brother against brother is still en vogue today. By the by,

what is your friend's basis for the statement he made?



I once worked with a brother who wanted to go the Africa (I suggested he

go to Gambia or one of the countries for Africa is soo big) because he

wanted to know how it felt to go around bare-foot, living in a tree and

all sorts of other nonsense - I don't have to wonder where he got the

notion that people in Africa live in trees. That some Africans think

some African Americans could be better off than they are but don't want

to because they are lazy is not an original thought - I don't have to

wonder from where they got that notion.



Also, if brother Moe is your friend, how do you relate to each other; do

you sense that he does not care for and about you because you are

American? I don't think so. Yes, you have an answer for your co-worker

- give yourself time before responding. There is a bridge to be gapped

between continental and American Africans, no doubt. It will take each

of us on our individual dealings to be REAL and find out about each

other ONE-ON-ONE then the big picture will emerge.



Soffie





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 16:16:20 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Senegal

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Mamadi Corra wrote:

>

> Hello People:

> Does anyone know if Senegal has chiefs and how they are called in

> the local language (wollof); My friend about to go to Senegal wants to know. H

> e has been to Ghana and chief is one of the words he said he had to learn and

> would like to know before he goes. I am not even show if senegal has any local

> chiefs. I am meeting with my friend for lunch today in about three hours; wit

> hin the next three hours if anyone has an answer for me you can please email

> at:

> Thanks!!!

> Mamadi

I believe it is the same as in theGambia--SEYFOU--

Habib

--

MZ



------------------------------



Sister Soffie,



You're just incredible. There couldn't be a better answer to Bernard's on

purpose query. Black America must accept us as their brothers and sisters

just as their counterparts in the United Kingdom. If we were to overcome

the predicaments that lie ahead of us as a race, then we must robustly come

together as one in regardless to our country of origin or nationality. We

cannot and must not let such detestable concepts overshadow our dreams.



Famara Demba.





I totally appreciate your comments Sister Soffie. I think we must

remember that first any unfamiliar situation or person causes a wariness

in ourselves. Also our points of reference for any topic are usually

very different; not right or wrong (i.e., in America, it's the negative

news coverage). On another note, if a people clean other's houses and

plant and harvest another's crops, I would call that people industrious

not lazy, etc. Also individual's priorities differ (i.e., school,

family, money, etc.). I must go now but I appreciate all the comments I

have read. Happy Holidays full of justice, unity, peace and love.



Keretha



> Brother Bernard -

>

> The reverse could be said that African Americans do not care about

> continental Africans because their ancestors' actions contributed to

> your being here. But, the famous tactic, by the colonialists, of

> pitting brother against brother is still en vogue today. By the by,

> what is your friend's basis for the statement he made?

>

> I once worked with a brother who wanted to go the Africa (I suggested

> he

> go to Gambia or one of the countries for Africa is soo big) because he

> wanted to know how it felt to go around bare-foot, living in a tree

> and

> all sorts of other nonsense - I don't have to wonder where he got the

> notion that people in Africa live in trees. That some Africans think

> some African Americans could be better off than they are but don't

> want

> to because they are lazy is not an original thought - I don't have to

> wonder from where they got that notion.

>

> Also, if brother Moe is your friend, how do you relate to each other;

> do

> you sense that he does not care for and about you because you are

> American? I don't think so. Yes, you have an answer for your

> co-worker

> - give yourself time before responding. There is a bridge to be

> gapped

> between continental and American Africans, no doubt. It will take

> each

> of us on our individual dealings to be REAL and find out about each

> other ONE-ON-ONE then the big picture will emerge.

>

> Soffie

>



Hi Soffie!

I felt like as you picked the words out of my mouth concerning this

particular issue. Well done.

It was actually nice of Bernard to forward his wonders, questions, claims or

call it what ever you like to someone who comes from the continent that all

other races seems to see very inferior upon. To make it short i would love

to see the end of this issue especially when the whole picture emerges.



Ceesay Soffie wrote:



> Brother Bernard -

>

> The reverse could be said that African Americans do not care about

> continental Africans because their ancestors' actions contributed to

> your being here. But, the famous tactic, by the colonialists, of

> pitting brother against brother is still en vogue today. By the by,

> what is your friend's basis for the statement he made?

>

> I once worked with a brother who wanted to go the Africa (I suggested he

> go to Gambia or one of the countries for Africa is soo big) because he

> wanted to know how it felt to go around bare-foot, living in a tree and

> all sorts of other nonsense - I don't have to wonder where he got the

> notion that people in Africa live in trees. That some Africans think

> some African Americans could be better off than they are but don't want

> to because they are lazy is not an original thought - I don't have to

> wonder from where they got that notion.

>

> Also, if brother Moe is your friend, how do you relate to each other; do

> you sense that he does not care for and about you because you are

> American? I don't think so. Yes, you have an answer for your co-worker

> - give yourself time before responding. There is a bridge to be gapped

> between continental and American Africans, no doubt. It will take each

> of us on our individual dealings to be REAL and find out about each

> other ONE-ON-ONE then the big picture will emerge.

>

> Soffie







--

--
/Bala & Family







Hi TENN,



Your aunt Oumi (Taye) is sending you her greeetings.

She came here in August to join me ( her husband).

I am studying for Master of Engineering Management.

Are you intouch with Bagura? We wish you success in your studies.



Saikou and OumiI Njai

Flat K6, 14 Kirkwood Avenue

Riccarton Christchurch, New Zealand

Phone - 64 3 341 2243

Saikou B M Njai

Postgraduate Student Room E311

Department of Civil Engineering

University of Canterbury

P M B 4800

Christchurch,N Z



Ancha,



Thank a bunch for raising some very interesting questions. Here is what I

have to add to all that has already been said:



Perhaps, it is time that we start moving from a society where everything

is defined in terms of "rigid gender roles" to a "genderless" society, if

you will. As we all know, the individual is the building block of society.

Therefore, any change in societal attitudes would have to start with

within individual families. So you parents out there, please encourage

your children to pursue "human activities," feminine as well as masculine

ones. Children that grow up in a society where they are encouraged to

pursue activities that they enjoy will grow up to be adults that are very

open minded by societal roles.



Of course, there are certain things that women are better at and others

that men are better. However, we should strive for a society where

there is a lot of flexibility in terms of the qualities men and women can

and should possess, and the roles that they play. Thanks for reading,



Kumbis





>>> Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

>>>

Ya Soffie wrote:



This very subject of a husband cooking for his wife came up the other

day and Gambian women were more disturbed by it than the men and I

was

not surprised. They were putting this sister down in the meanest of

ways because her husband cooks and she does not. Well, this sister

was

pursuing a masters degree - she leaves the house to go to work early in

the morning, goes to school after work and gets home after nine in the

evening - the husband goes home from work - the husband has no

problem

doing what needs to be done in his household, why do the rest of us

have

a problem with it? For some reason, we the women help in proliferating

the suffering of our sisters, mothers and aunts - why?



Ya Soffie, you are soooo right!! I think that one of the biggest problems

is that women put women down. I wonder why that is and I think that it's

the mental conditioning from way back that persists: A woman's place is

in the Kitchen and BEHIND (not beside) her husband. hence when one

starts

to deviate from the norm, the men, but mostly the women, resent it. "She

should be at home cooking and taking care of her husband" they say. I

think some men resent it cause it means the women start to become

self-sufficient and not dependent on them, or they feel that their

teritory is being invaded. Women........, i think with women, the

situation is that some wish they could do something more than stay at

home. but because they're afraid of deviating from the norm or are not

willing to fight inorder to be independent, they force the thought out of

their mind and make independence an impossibility, a dream or wish that

can't be fulfilled. And therefore, they resent it when they see other

women doing it. I guess the feeling of resentment gets even worse

when

they see husbands (the few that do) supporting their wives. Another

factor is that, I think some women are just so conditioned in thinking

that a woman's place is only in the home, that they cannot concieve the

idea of

being independent " they neglecting their duties as women", i believe is

the thought. Why?????

Paul, you are sooooo right, (I wish there were more like you around) I

was

reading your piece and kept saying "you

are soooo right !!!" aloud with a few hand movements. I'm telling you,

people here must really think I'm mad sometimes!!! it's all good!!!

Anyway, why do people (men especially) think that is???? As Paul said,

cooking for your West Indian, white etc girlfriends but not the gambian

ones??? AND ohhhhh!!! here's another interesting situation that I've come

to observe: A couple gets married and are staying overseas

somewhere. the

husband learns how to cook, helps take of the child etc. BUT, as soon as



they go back home, he all of a sudden doesn't remember how to cook,

and

the child becomes "your child"!!!! it's like, "well, we're back and

don't expect me to do any of that sissy stuff I used to do" ( he has now

become a man!!!). Again my question is, why?????? I know a few

married

women who don't want to go back home because they're afraid their

husbands will change.

in the case of spousal abuse, all I can say is that the men that

do hit their wives are insecure whims, since it seems they can only

feel powerful by beating a woman. And the women that refuse to

help......... i guess we need to educate them about the difference

between separating man and wife for the woman's safety and causing a



separation cause of things like rumors etc.

Ancha.











Awa,

Thank you for the comment. What I posted was a fact and I hope all the

guys realize that we now live in the 1990's and gradually crawling into the

21st century. The woman is the other half. After all, the only difference

is that, she is the "MAN" with the "WOMB", which eventually made her the

"WOMAN", the word that is familiar to all of us. Peace!!!!!!!!!!!

Paul Gibba.



At 09:03 PM 12/15/97 EST, you wrote:

>Mr. Gibba:

>

>I was on the verge of adding my 2 cents to the topic at hand, when I stumbled

>onto your posting..... You said it all for me!!.

>

>And for those "brothers" who think you are deviating from the norm, tell them

>they are insecure. The preacher and islamic scholar encourages men to honor

>their wives (even though "TRADITION" reversed that role).

>

>Guys like you and my brother (Malanding Jaiteh) will have relationships that

>last simply because you cherish, honor, and respect your wonderful wives.

>

>Thank you very much brothers, and I salute you for not letting those insecure

>"brothers" intimidate you - keep it up!!!

>

>Awa Sey

>

>

>

>



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <
via Commit

via Commit





Moe,

To your African-American friend and his Euro-American friend, I want to say

that the qusetion is very general and at the same time narrow-minded (no

insults intended); it is like saying Gambians hate Senegalese..to which I

say..we do and we don't...w are the same but different people, why..because

of what I call CULTURIZATION..English and French; Common Law and Napoleonic

Code etc..

First in the 80s before Mandela was released I was a student in a

Historically black school..Florida A&M University, with a majority

African-American student and faculty body, the girls did not want to date

or talk to us because we were "jungle bunnies"..did we have cars and roads,

...where did I learn how to drive? The guys made fun of us etc..it was

mostly childish and ignorant..but mostly not from kids; it was untenable

but gradually AFRICA this and that became the In thing and everyone was

like MANDELA, SOUTH AFRICA, AFRICA ain't free; you are not from GAMBIA but

from AFRICA; Actually I really believe I became an AFRICAN (really) in

AMERICA;

to get back to the point, we are all one and the same AFRICAN peoples..but

have over the past 400 years had different CULTURIZATION; Jamaicans have a

more positie attitude towards us..AFRICans than say BAHAMIANS who wanted to

be more AMERICAN than otherwise; in varying degrees the consciousness and

willingness to be AFRICAN varied; with us AFRICANS, the NIGERIANS and

GAMBIANs were most comfortable with their AFRICANNESS than say the SIERRA

LEONEANS and esp. GHANAIANS..surprisingly (this is my experience);

some of the Africans felt the AFrican-Americans paid lip-service to the

Africa Thing but did not live what they preach, they behave AMERICAn and I

say of course..after 300-400 years CULTURIZATION why not..on the other

hand, the stereotypical white AMERICAN differs from a stereotypical

EUROPEAN, they have been more culturised in the melting pot;

Now having touched on the earlier lack of consciousness and awareness of

Africa and Africans by African-Americans, I must relate the other side, in

1986, as a Sixth Former at Gambia High School, some African-Americans at

the U S Embassy on Martin Luther King Day(now a Federal Holiday) came to

the school to show clips (movie) of the STRUGGLE against SEGREGATION and

the marches in SELMA, etc..and guess what, most of the Sixth Formers, then

Gambia's highest seat of Education, with its BEST and BRIGHTEST found the

police attacking the MARCHERS with water canons and batons and dogs

HILARIOUS..to such extent that the SHOW was ABORTED; I felt so sad for the

AFRICAN-AMERICANS who bore the BRUNT of the SHAME especially since some

WHITE AMERCAns (sorry but I am tiredof the POLITICAL-CORRECTNESS) came

along for MORAL SUPPORT...

my point is OUR peoples have been poorly EDUCATED and SENSITISED BUT OUR

STORY and STRUGGLE for HUMAN DIGNITY is the SAME and GOES for DOWNTRODDEN

PEOPLES...

It is CHANGING BUT whether we know it or not; OUR STORY is the SAME with

different sub-plots;

so Moe, tell your AFRICAN-AMERICAN friend that it is like the brother in

the GHETTO, whether you are well off or not; if you are a brother, your

troubles are the same; you have to care cos unless his lot improves, you

will be judged by his conduct

In answer to the question, YES THOSE AFRICANS And AFRICAN_AMERICANS WHO

KNOW BETTER DO CARE FOR EACH OTHER

and I say to BERNARD..ASK your white FRIEND..ENGLISH, IRISH, POLISH or

ITALIAN about how much the ENGLISH, IRISH, POLISH etc..CARE FOR HIM;

ps..sorry ladies I am using the bro thing to make my point in the context

I hope i have contributed meaningful to this discourse

pmj

----------

>





Soffie,

Your posting is well taken. Thank you very much. First of all, my wife is

now used to my cooking and she loves every bit of it. I can cook a variety

of sumptous Gambian dishes, including "supa-kanja". Bravo to your lovely

husband. Tell him to keep up the good work. I really commend him for

taking that bold action. It takes two to tango not only in tango dance but

also in a marriage. As for your dear young son, continue to teach him that

it is healthy and good to respect women and to participate in the so-called

"women's domestic roles". Gender-bias has no room in the modern world. Let

him learn that as lesson number one and not only him, but you and your

husband will reap the fruit of your labour.

What I want the brothers as well as the sisters to know is that, many

things that are now considered "TRADITIONAL" were never so. A lot of these

things were colonial inventions. Most of them were Victorian values which

were part of the colonial package. Unfortunately, as the former colonizers

threw away such archaic Victorian valies, the former colonized people held

firmly to them. Try telling our dear mothers back home about the

double-burden that they face everyday, and they will not hasitate to tell

you that all their domestic chores are "TRADITONAL". As men, our moms,

sisters, aunts, nieces, and yes, some wives, will not allow us to

participate fully in the execution of household work because it is

"TRADITIONAL" for women to shoulder that burden. What a shame and

exploitation. Let me ask all you a question. Who does most of the cooking

and dishwashing in hotels, restaurants and other eateries? Find out and

let me know. If your answer is men, as I am convinced that they are, why

then, are men not doing the same at home when the other person to be eating

the food is none order than the one who said, "YES I DO", at least in the

Western sense.

As for many of the sisters who internalized this "TRADITIONAL"

double-burden ideology, they should take a second look at things.

Questioning these things do not make you a "BAD" wife neither does it make

me and men like me "BAD" men, at least in the eyes of some "brothers".

Only a marriage that was not solid in the first place can be broken as a

result of one partner wanting the other to play a more responsible and

positive role in the marriage. I admit that patriarchy is deeply-rooted in

our society (Gambian) but we must change it.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Paul Gibba.

Paul Gibba.



At 09:38 AM 12/16/97 -0500, you wrote:

>MUSINGS OF A SISTER LOOKING FOR ANSWERS

>

>Thank you Ancha, Paul, and Awa. I agree with Awa's statement that you

>could not have said it any better, Paul. My husband whips up a mean

>supa-kanja or chewi-kong every now and again and I have to tell you that

>I appreciate it and that it sets a precedent for our son who is

>constantly asking to assist me while I am in the kitchen. To Paul, do

>you find yourself using more of what it would take your wife to cook the

>same meal - my husband tells me it tastes even better - I don't know.

>

>This very subject of a husband cooking for his wife came up the other

>day and Gambian women were more disturbed by it than the men and I was

>not surprised. They were putting this sister down in the meanest of

>ways because her husband cooks and she does not. Well, this sister was

>pursuing a masters degree - she leaves the house to go to work early in

>the morning, goes to school after work and gets home after nine in the

>evening - the husband goes home from work - the husband has no problem

>doing what needs to be done in his household, why do the rest of us have

>a problem with it? For some reason, we the women help in proliferating

>the suffering of our sisters, mothers and aunts - why?

>

>In the cases of spousal abuse I heard of, some Gambian men and women

>would not intervene when they see blatant spousal abuse because "I don't

>want to be the cause of their divorce" one sister said. I guess they

>don't want to be accused 'tass saye' - I ask - what about contributory

>homicide? I don't think any one of us feels good or feels absolved of

>guilt when our sisters are being maimed and killed in abusive

>relationships when we could have done something. Brothers and sisters,

>speak up, speak out, show support, give support - how many hens do we

>usually keep in a coop at home - plenty and in the morning they all come

>out ready to take on the day fluffing their feathers looking good - when

>we open our homes to help, it is temporary but that time could be

>invaluable to the person being helped.

>

> Ya Soffie

>

>

>



Ancha,

Those men who leave everything to the care of their wives when they return

to the Gambia should be ashamed of themselves. I guess they refuse to be

seen by the so-called "TRADITIONALISTS" as "weak men". Hey! there is

absolutely nothing macho about exploiting or even degrading a woman who is

your other half. In fact, some of these men who pretend to be outwardly

macho among their peers are the very ones who shamelessly carry their wives

on their backs in the privacy of their homes. So I warn "progressive

brothers" to be wary of such visible manifestation of machomanism.

Marriage is a sacred institution and it should be handled with great care.

Women are not only our wives, but they are also our mothers, sisters,

aunts, and sisters. In fact, it is noteworthy that a woman who is

maltreated somewhere may be your own mother, sister, aunt, or niece as well

as she may be mine.

Paul Gibba.



At 01:13 PM 12/16/97 -0500, you wrote:

>Ya Soffie wrote:

>

>This very subject of a husband cooking for his wife came up the other

>day and Gambian women were more disturbed by it than the men and I was

>not surprised. They were putting this sister down in the meanest of

>ways because her husband cooks and she does not. Well, this sister was

>pursuing a masters degree - she leaves the house to go to work early in

>the morning, goes to school after work and gets home after nine in the

>evening - the husband goes home from work - the husband has no problem

>doing what needs to be done in his household, why do the rest of us have

>a problem with it? For some reason, we the women help in proliferating

>the suffering of our sisters, mothers and aunts - why?

>

>Ya Soffie, you are soooo right!! I think that one of the biggest problems

>is that women put women down. I wonder why that is and I think that it's

>the mental conditioning from way back that persists: A woman's place is

>in the Kitchen and BEHIND (not beside) her husband. hence when one starts

>to deviate from the norm, the men, but mostly the women, resent it. "She

>should be at home cooking and taking care of her husband" they say. I

>think some men resent it cause it means the women start to become

>self-sufficient and not dependent on them, or they feel that their

>teritory is being invaded. Women........, i think with women, the

>situation is that some wish they could do something more than stay at

>home. but because they're afraid of deviating from the norm or are not

>willing to fight inorder to be independent, they force the thought out of

>their mind and make independence an impossibility, a dream or wish that

>can't be fulfilled. And therefore, they resent it when they see other

>women doing it. I guess the feeling of resentment gets even worse when

>they see husbands (the few that do) supporting their wives. Another

>factor is that, I think some women are just so conditioned in thinking

>that a woman's place is only in the home, that they cannot concieve the

>idea of

>being independent " they neglecting their duties as women", i believe is

>the thought. Why?????

>Paul, you are sooooo right, (I wish there were more like you around) I was

>reading your piece and kept saying "you

>are soooo right !!!" aloud with a few hand movements. I'm telling you,

>people here must really think I'm mad sometimes!!! it's all good!!!

>Anyway, why do people (men especially) think that is???? As Paul said,

>cooking for your West Indian, white etc girlfriends but not the gambian

>ones??? AND ohhhhh!!! here's another interesting situation that I've come

>to observe: A couple gets married and are staying overseas somewhere. the

>husband learns how to cook, helps take of the child etc. BUT, as soon as

>they go back home, he all of a sudden doesn't remember how to cook, and

>the child becomes "your child"!!!! it's like, "well, we're back and

>don't expect me to do any of that sissy stuff I used to do" ( he has now

>become a man!!!). Again my question is, why?????? I know a few married

>women who don't want to go back home because they're afraid their

>husbands will change.

> in the case of spousal abuse, all I can say is that the men that

>do hit their wives are insecure whims, since it seems they can only

>feel powerful by beating a woman. And the women that refuse to

>help......... i guess we need to educate them about the difference

>between separating man and wife for the woman's safety and causing a

>separation cause of things like rumors etc.

> Ancha.

>

>

>

>

>



Ancha,

I am glad that you raised the question of wife-beating. Of course, women

who fear the heavy hand of their husbands may be genuinely reluctant to

return to the Gambia under that circumstance. It is indeed, an abomination

and a shameful act to beat a woman. One cannot show his machismo by

engaging in such barbaric and irresponsible act. Some of the first things

that I told my wife the very first day she stepped her foot in our

appartment in Toronto, were that, she was and still is free to express

herself concerning our marriage and life-style. I also told her that I

WILL NEVER EVER INSULT OR BEAT HER UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. Nothing

justifies or warrants beating a grown-up person let alone a wife. It is

even unwise to beat a child much more one who you consider to be your

partner for life. After all, what do one gain from beating a partner. If

one wants to be that violent, it is better to seek service (military)

somewhere where such "skills" may be needed. (I don't know where).

Beating your wife is nothing less than a shameful sign of weakness and

barbarism. It is cowardice. To quote Okonkwo (Things Fall Apart- Achebe),

The days when "men were men and women were women" is over. It is now

belatedly time to realize that women have the same feelings like men. They

can feel both emotional and physical pain when inflicted on them. As a

man, how do you feel when the woman that you hurt or are hurting is the

very one whose face you look at everyday and night? How do you react or

even feel when the woman who is sobbing in the remote corner of your

livingroom or bedroom is the potential or actual mother of your lovely

daughter or son? What kind of a cycle of violence are you unwittingly or

flagrantly encouraging within your household? Have you ever thought what

your children, especially male ones, might do in terms of their

relationship with women when they grow up? Hey! you shameful dad, what a

bad role model you are. Let us put an end to violence against women and

children for that matter. We gain absolutely nothing by being violent

against the ones we claim to love.

Can you imagine a woman leaving all the love and confort of her parents

only to fall prey to a shameless and abusive husband? Ironically, this

unfortunate sister may have nobody else in the Americas or Europe and thus

look on to her abusive husband as her protector. What a serious mental

breakdown will this poor woman have? Guys, remember that abuse has many

ugly heads. You may think that you are not abusive because you are not

physically beating your wife. However, I must tell you that psychological

torture is one of the most serious forms of abuse. This may involve

insults, name-calling and be-littling of your wife in every aspect of her

life. These things can make your wife feel home-sick and may result in

depression, thus ruining her expectations of an enviable and everlasting

union.

Remember, I am not claiming to be a psychologist nor a pshychiatrist, but

what I am saying is important, at least to those who will take their

precious time to read and understand.

Till next time, I wish you all the best that you wish for yourselves.

Remember, hands-off from your wives who are the other unquestionable

halves of your beings. Give your wives the best presents (LOVE) in this

holiday period. THAT WOULD NOT MAKE YOU A SISSY BUT RATHER A GENUINE

MACHOMAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Paul Gibba.





I have been in Canada and I'veattended meetings about this program and you would be surprised or perhapshappy to know what it entails.Let me break it down to you... and perhaps you'll have a grasp of it. TheNova Scotia Gambia Association is an association headed by Mr BorrisDevaney and it comprises mostly of Gambian students based in NovaScotia.The assocaition originally had students from St Marys University andOther Nova Scotian unversities sent to the Gambia during the summer monthsto do some volunteer teaching. It came up after sometime of this going onthat the Gambia could actually have a UEP (university extension program).It was proposed to the Ministry of Education and to help the Gambia theyhad professors from the various universities to go to the gambia to assistin teaching various courses including history and Mathematics. In fact Iremember in one of our meetings in Halifax, a prof who teaches in DalhousieUniversity mentioned that his students in the Gambia on average did a lotbetter than their counterparts in Canada. I questioned the type of Historytaught and I was told that it was just the kiind you'd find in anyuniversity...I am not too sure about this.In conclusion the UEP will eventually become a fully established universityand hopefully all associations of other universities will dorp even thoughthey will be kept in mind since they helped in the mission accomplishment.Lang Jr.----------> From: Lamtoro < Lamtoro@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Gambian education a draw back in the 21st century> Date: 14 December 1997 10:01> I am very disappointed to hear that our University has a copy cat to a> university in Canada. I have a big problem with that because this is thefirst> thing that leaves us were we are at this moment. I believe that thegambian> education system should be administered according to ourcultural,economical> and social settings and standards.I am tired of reading a book and fully> understand what it means and how to apply it to my daily ways.You guystell me> ?Were you not tired of learning fabricated history lessons and mark &> jean.spill it out for the better and independence we are craving for.> Yours> Baboucar Sallah------------------------------Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 20:14:57 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian education a draw back in the 21st centuryMessage-ID: < 199712142308.UAA05823@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Maane,Thanks for the clarification and keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!> In conclusion the UEP will eventually become a fully establisheduniversity> and hopefully all associations of other universities will dorp eventhough> they will be kept in mind since they helped in the missionaccomplishment.> Lang Jr.> ----------> > From: Lamtoro < Lamtoro@aol.com > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: Re: Gambian education a draw back in the 21st century> > Date: 14 December 1997 10:01> >> > I am very disappointed to hear that our University has a copy cat to a> > university in Canada. I have a big problem with that because this isthe> first> > thing that leaves us were we are at this moment. I believe that the> gambian> > education system should be administered according to our> cultural,economical> > and social settings and standards.I am tired of reading a book andfully> > understand what it means and how to apply it to my daily ways.You guys> tell me> > ?Were you not tired of learning fabricated history lessons and mark &> > jean.spill it out for the better and independence we are craving for.> >> > Yours> > Baboucar Sallah> > Lamtoro@aol.com ------------------------------Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 14:42:23 ESTFrom: SANG1220 < SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: University Of The GambiaMessage-ID: < 28bead82.349436a1@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitJust a reminder about how a university begins. Mr Sallah in your zeal aboutgambia university, perhaps you need to take a historical perspective into theestablishment of universities in Africa. A few examples here and there, 1st,Foray Bay College, regarded as the oldest university in africa, began as anextension of Durham University in Scotland(Jabou help me out here), and Ibelieve a lot of africans got there education from there most especiallyGambians, 2nd Njala University also began as an extension of the University ofChicago. What am trying to say is "Patience Dog Eat Fat Bone" In time GambiaUniversity will come to its own and the history you talked about will betaught correctly or incorrectly it will be up to you the student to grow anddevelop from there. Remember history is always told/taught with a bias.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 20:25:13 +0000From: f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net (Famara_Demba)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is It Our Nature? The Crab Ph.D SyndromeMessage-ID: < 19971214202511.AAA24661@harrison.0.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Mr. M.B. Krubally rightly wrote: "Democracy lets you vote bad government outof office, and the bullet (military take over in most cases) just bringshumiliation and abuse of power."These are two of the most dreadful problems that are currently affecting ourmuch loved country, The Gambia. I am ever so thankful to you for coming upwith these issues. I find the whole situation very devastating and thegovernment of the day must be held responsible for these problems. Peoplewho do not live blameless lives should not find fault with others. I thinkwe all know as to which way the wing blows as far as these problems areconcern. We have to accept the fact that the abuse of people's rights isstill on the raise, and so too is tribalism. It is unfortunate and indeedvery disturbing to learned that these problems are on the raise. We have tolive and let live.I am hoping that these problems would receive a modest and respectfuldiscussion in regardless to our political differences. I thank you onceagain Mr. Krubally for your contribution.Famara Giffa, Columbus, Ohio.------------------------------Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 21:17:45 +0000From: f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net (Famara_Demba)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 19971214211743.AAA26174@harrison.0.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"My fellow Gambians,Please allow me to express my sincere appreciation to the managers forallowing me to take part in this forum. They're doing a splendid job and Ihope they all stay well and happy. There couldn't be a better and cost freeway of communicating to each other. I am so grateful of you folks pleasekeep it up.This is a belate note of introduction and I apologise for the delay. I amFamara Demba widely known as Giffa. I was born in Fanyungu (Gunjur), kombosouth district. I go to school here in Columbus, and my major is Eco-tourism.I shall look forward to hearing from my friends and relatives across the world.In the mean while, I wish each and every human being a peaceful and a veryhappy season.God bless!Famara Demba, Ohio------------------------------Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 16:12:38 ESTFrom: ADEMBA < ADEMBA@aol.com To: gambia-l@U.Washington.edu Subject: Re: introductionMessage-ID: < 4f02bb2a.34944bc9@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHi Ten,Your name seem familiar. I think you are my nephew who use to stay inSeattle, the Katong rude boy. If that so, please you are welcome to theBantaba.Seeeee Yoooooooo!Alasana. (UNCLE).------------------------------Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 16:38:56 ESTFrom: ADEMBA < ADEMBA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian education a draw back in the 21st centuryMessage-ID: < 6c3fbbb5.349451f7@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitIt is very simple to figure this out. Althought, it is important to have ourown cultural setting of everything regarding to education, but as there is alimited resource to established our own, why not accept the offered. Are youpresently going to school in a Gambian cultural setting?, I suppose it isnot. So what is the different.Everything has it's advantages and disadvantages. Whatever it is, we have nochoice. I believe your are going throught some cultural differences, but youcan't help it. Anyway, I am out of time at the moment. Later.Peace.Alasana Demba.------------------------------Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 16:44:35 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature? (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9712141501.A25218-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIhello everyone,i just wanted to add my few bututes to this topic. I agree that it is inour nature to be disorganised. This is not to say that there're noexceptions to the rule. I guess the main problem is that beingdisorganised seems to be the rule rather than the exception. And it isnot just GAmbians, but black people as a whole, which I think is a prettybad flaw in our nature ( as Isaid earlier, there're exceptions to everyrule). Unfortunately, it has now become a stereotype, people do notexpect black events to start on time and be organised. i mean we, ormaybe I should say i, laugh about it yet it's nothing to laugh aboutsince it's a self defeating flaw. i think that the problem is that whenan event is being organised in a disorganised manner, and it turns outbetter than expected ( ie, it was okay, not great), it becomes a"remember when we had that organisation and it turned out good eventhough it was all last minute??? see, we really don't need tostart doing things a lot earlier.............". Basically, we settle forless instead of realising our full potential. That's all I had to sayabout that topic.Here's another topic I was thinking about and this is mainly for theladies on the list. Actually, it'ld be interesting to know what the guysthink too. I was just wondering if you resented being inthe kitchen cooking while the men gathered around in the living roomdiscussing whatever???? Or whether you liked / don't mind doing it.Imean, I think it'ld be interesting to discuss the situation. And for theguys, are there any out there that would not mind being in the kitcheninstead???Or is the problem more about being teased by your buddied that you were inthekitchen instead of your wife type thing??? i once discussed the idea witha friend and they couldn't fanthom a role switch once in a while.Just wondering.Ancha (just finished exams and can finally breath and talk!)------------------------------Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 20:12:46 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Dual CitizenshipMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19971214201246.0068a508@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi! Guys,The old Gambian constitution did not allow dual citizenship. Can anyonetell me if the new one allows it? Someone told me a few hours ago, that itis now allowed for a Gambian to hold citizenship of another country withouloosing his/her Gambian one. Thank you very much. Happyholidays!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Paul Gibba.------------------------------Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 20:31:54 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian education a draw back in the 21st centuryMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19971214203154.0068b830@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Mr. Sallah,Although the cultural setting with regard to the courses taught at theuniversity level is very important, what is equally important is thecontents of those courses and how they are taught. Not all history booksor professors for that matter, are like the past. At least I have thatlittle experience as a graduate student of African History at theUniversity of Toronto (Canada). Let us give the Gambia University a chanceand see what the future holds for it and for us all. Have a merry X-masand a happy new year in advance.Paul Gibba (Toronto).At 04:38 PM 12/14/97 EST, you wrote:>It is very simple to figure this out. Althought, it is important to have our>own cultural setting of everything regarding to education, but as there is a>limited resource to established our own, why not accept the offered. Areyou>presently going to school in a Gambian cultural setting?, I suppose it is>not. So what is the different.>Everything has it's advantages and disadvantages. Whatever it is, we have no>choice. I believe your are going throught some cultural differences, but you>can't help it. Anyway, I am out of time at the moment. Later.>Peace.>Alasana Demba.------------------------------Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 21:35:35 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature? (fwd)Message-ID: < 199712150235.VAA09595@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textAnch you wrote:> Here's another topic I was thinking about and this is mainly for the> ladies on the list. Actually, it'ld be interesting to know what the guys> think too. I was just wondering if you resented being in> the kitchen cooking while the men gathered around in the living room> discussing whatever???? Or whether you liked / don't mind doing it.I> mean, I think it'ld be interesting to discuss the situation. And for the> guys, are there any out there that would not mind being in the kitchen> instead???> Or is the problem more about being teased by your buddied that you were in> the> kitchen instead of your wife type thing??? i once discussed the idea with> a friend and they couldn't fanthom a role switch once in a while.> Just wondering.> Ancha (just finished exams and can finally breath and talk!)Believe me Ancha I find cooking really therapeutic especially after a long dayin the office. However, I would want to imagine how it would be like for ayoung warrior (a Ked'do) after a long days battle. After all that might bewhat made us so unkind to those who work in the kitchen.Malanding jaiteh------------------------------Date: Sun, 14 Dec 1997 22:57:10 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.Washington.edu Subject: Is it in our nature?Message-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19971214225710.00689f70@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Ancha,The issue of guys cooking is very interesting and I am glad that youraised it. In fact, I have been an advocate for guys to do just that formany years in both Canadian cities of Montreal and Toronto. What promptedme to take that cause was the simple fact that many guys cooked forthemselves while they were single. In fact, many cooked for their Canadianor West-Indian girlfriends but refused to do so for their Gambian wives assoon as those women arrived in Canada. I am not arguing that it is wrong tocook for one's girlfriend. However, if one's non-Gambian wife/girlfriendis good enough to stay away from the kitchen, I bet the Gambian sister isequally good enough for the same treatment. These guys don't know whatthey are missing by exchanging the television remote control or thecomputer keyboard for the apron for at least a few hours. As Mr. Jaiternoted, cooking is therapeutic and I must add that it is fun.As for me, I used to cook for myself when I was single and I still do eventhough I am married to a loving wife. However, I must admit that it wasnot easy convincing her that I could cook and that it was o.k. for me tocook while she enjoys her favourite television shows. This did not sitwell among many Gambian Torontonians who saw me as adeviating from the"TRADITION". Anyway, I enjoy doing it and I believe that it is the rightthing to do in this day and age.Merry X-mas to you all.Paul Gibba.------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 00:00:26 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is It In Our Nature? The Crab or PHD SyndromeMessage-ID: < B0000024427@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitMBK,Point taken but I used that july '94 coup and the events (socially) thatoccurred as I was and have been home all through, so I am in no waysupporting military coups or otherwise; but spoke of the realization acrossthe board of a need of change; I have just returned from a 48hr trip toSenegal and in my opinion, the fact that the ruling elite or governingclass or nomenklatura (there) are mostly 60-70 yr olds or 50-60 yr oldswith the same mentality, lack of energy or what I call "the just happy tobe there"or "do nothins" is a big problem; and unless a form of civilchange occurs, some other form will occur, I tend to take a big pictureview of our evolution into modern statehood..and I will also add thatChange can be good or bad; but cahnge is ineveitable...but I appreciateyour commentspmj----------> From: Mbk007 < Mbk007@aol.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 00:50:42 ESTFrom: Lamtoro < Lamtoro@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian education a draw back in the 21st centuryMessage-ID: < 31cea73c.3494c535@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHello Lang,This is exactly what I had in mind when I posted my comments.No matter howmuch someone is helping you never relinguish your workload to them. I am veryplease to have them helping but plans should be carefully sorted by gambiansthemselves.Its just like welfare in America unless you help a person help himor her self you are just waisting their time.Unless we take theresponsibility ourselves things will never be the way it should be.why do youthink other nations are so patriotic? is not because they were helped byothers but because they had it set to their needs not what someone else think.who knows your home more than you do,we must come together as one in thisissue for a better Gambia.Its our future and we should play with it let alonesomeone else.We will take all the support we could get but we must takeresponsibility not to repeat history again.our education failed us once letsnot let it happen again.PS:Please post your insights and let know how you feel about this issue so wecan come up with ways to tackle it before its too late.ThankyouyoursBaboucar sallah------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 01:36:14 ESTFrom: Lamtoro < Lamtoro@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Re: University Of The GambiaMessage-ID: < e2124348.3494cfe0@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bithello everyone,I am just very concerned with what the future will hold for people that maynot grow from it.Like the rest of our school system,programs were hardlyrevised nor where current material availed to us in those days . it alwayscomes to me when ever I sign up for a new class every semester.I just want tosee a better Gambia not a moulding one.You are right about those colleges butit seems to me that the trend is still the same.I may not have the answers towith but its always good let out what and how you feel about things especiallywhen it comes to your own country.I think that we can be a better country ifwe can add our own with someone elses than just relying on one side.talk to you guys soonBaboucarr------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 13:44:46 +0000 (GMT)From: "B.M.Jones" < B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk To: bantaba < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UnsubscribeMessage-ID: < SIMEON.9712151346.A@p041.gri.hull.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIITo List Managers,Kindly delist me temporarily as I will be away forchristmas. May I take this opportunity to wish alllist members a happy christmas and a prosperous andfruitful new year.Cheersbasil----------------------B.M.Jones------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 16:04:41 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: SOCCER/FOOTBALLMessage-ID: < 199712151504.QAA13264@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Uncle Tony,Thanks for a brief and concise history about soccer between the Gambia andSenegal. The last time the Gambia won over Senengal was in 1961. That timemy father an ex. football player was the Trainer/Manager. The team that wonover Senegal was consisting of players like Musa Jobarteh, Salifu Ndure,George Gomez, Late deputy Commander of Police Saul Samba, the Taal brothersMaam Bara and Amadou who was the goalkeeper and many more i Couldn=B4tremember their names, my brother ex. goalkeeper Saho who is residing inSweden was around could have help me with more details but he is nowcurrently in the Gambia in relation to the ZONE II combined with holidays.There were so many teams my father manged in the Gambia eg. like GambiaUnited which was consiting of players like Dawda Corr, Ousman Njai "TARU"goalkeeper photographer at Allen Street, Alieu Fall, Eliman or Cherno Bah ofthe defunct Commercial Bank. From what i was told and written in theSenegambia son by Pap saine in 1982 was that my father, Shyben A. Madi andPa Prom were the most enthiuast in promoting football in tghe Gambia. TheGold cup which is Sahos cup is in the memory of my dad the late Alh. O.K.Saho. Which the first winners were REal De Banjul.Daddy Sang BTW Sheriff Sulayemane was a Guinean and not a Senegalese. Hewas playing in the Guinean National team HAFIA along with stars like MaximeCamara, Papa Cammara; Petit Sori and Soleir.Uncle I am hereby wishing you and your family a a very merry and cheerfulX_mas and a prosperous happy new yearYours Nephew=20Omar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 12:47:49 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Babading SissohoMessage-ID: < 34956D45.2BF3@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitModou Jallow wrote:> Habib, you wrote:> > Today while talking to a friend of mine in the Gambia,I was told that Mr> > Sissoho ,the Malian-Gambian millionaire had a very large and warm> > welcome in Banjul with jubilations everywhere. He promised to help The> > Gambia a lot of money in the improvements of the Airport and related> > projects. This is good news for the Gambian business community and> > confidence building of the country. I hope he will keep his promise .> > The more the investment money, the better for us.> > He also gave the soccer teams of Gambia and Mali much needed financial> > help.> >> > Habib Ghanim> This Sissoho guy seems pretty amusing. I mean, not only is he a> millionaire (in US dollars), he is also a humanist as shown by his actions> (as in the Florida donation). I even remember reading articles about his> influence on some US senators who were amazed as to how he amassed his> fortune. Man, he must be rich if he can impress the US that much by> throwing dollars around as if it were nobody's business. If he is a true> businessman, I wonder if he tried to convince Bill Gates that business in> Africa is not too bad :-))). But who really is this man, and what is his> connection with the Gambia (or should I say President Jammeh?)? How did he> become qualified to be a dual citizen of both Gambia and Mali? Better yet,> how did he obtain diplomatic status for the representation of the Gambia?> I would really like to read millionaire Sissoho's biographical information> if it is obtainable. Certainly, any millionaire would have some> information written about him or her. Does anyone have such information> on Mr. Sossoho they wish to share?> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> =========================================================================> -------------------------------------------------------------------------> PS> Brother Habib, please update me on the "Let's do it" project.MoeThere was a meeting this past saturday at Fatou Sayang's building on 16th street. I will let her give us the details because I had to leaveearly for a founder's dinner at the Muslim Community Center. Basicallydiscussions and dialogue has started and I think it WILL happen.HabibPs regarding SISSOHOI think your questions are valid and as Gambians we need to find outwho is this roaming Ambassador of ours.we hear many rumors but no facts so maybe it is time to cast asidedoubts and work for the interest of the Gambia by getting some of hismoney invested home in schools, communications and roads.hdgMZ------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 17:47:45 -0600From: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia Educational Support Plan -final call for commentsMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19971215172516.48e7b538@etbu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Mr Malanding Jaiteh and the rest of the Education committee,Thanks a lot for your invaluable efforts towards drafting the firstprotocol on Gambian education for Gambia-l. Your time and dedication is verymuch appreciated. To that effect, i would like to make a few suggestions asrequested by the committee from all members of Gambia-l.First, at the middle/high school level, i think we should require amandatory inclusion of Gambian history, Gambian geography, andCivics/government into the school curriculum for any school that is toreceive assistance. I think the schools should be given a grace period ofone academic year to select the appropriate textbooks and find instructor(s)for the above classes. If after that period any school fails to meet theseprerequisites, then we should make it clear that all assistance will beterminated at that point. The reasons for my suggestion are obvious. Asdiscussed on this list a while back, these courses are not taught at thehigh school level. Their inclusion would bring about:1. a better awareness of Gambian history, 2. a generation of Gambiangeographers whose understanding of the Gambian topology can aid them inimproving agricultural productivity, and last but not least, 3. ageneration of Gambians whose mastery of their civil rights and whoseunderstanding of the mechanism of the operations of govt will improve theoverall political awareness of the Gambian youth.Secondly, i do not believe that we can carry this project tomaturity without the involvement of the govt or some other establishmentresident in The Gambia. Even if this believe of mine is not true, then istill think that we should raise the annual contributions of members asfollows:Undergraduate Student ---- $20, Graduate Students ---- $30, andNon-Students ---- $50. We have embarked on a very ambitious project, andthat can only be accompanied by our utmost generosity in order to fulfil ourcommitments to this project. From some estimates that i have done, we cancreate a few jobs in The Gambia alongside implementing our project. This ishow it would work. Instead of giving any computers to high schools, i thinkwe should rent an office in either of Serekunda or Banjul (places with areliable supply of electricity), install the computers originally intendedfor the high schools at these offices, and then hire two or three people toteach computer classes at these locations. The money thus generated can thenbe redistributed to the chosen schools. This process will have the doubleeffect of creating employment (a few jobs) in The Gambia, as well assatisfying the original needs of the recipient schools.You may ask how do we pay for the office as well as the salaries ofthese instructors. This is why i said earlier that we need govt involvement.We can ask the education department, one of the NGOs, or any philanthropicbusiness to provide us with an office as well as the accompanying electricbills. As for paying the instructors, i recommend a D500/month salary toeach part-time instructor working 3 hours a day for 6 days a week. That willkeep the office open for 9 hours a day. The total cost will be $150/month or$1800/year for all 3 instructors combined (assuming $1 = D10 ). I personallythink that this is a feasible goal.The key to my second suggestion is that we have to be conservativein the first year of our operation. We need to just target the Gambiacollege and the National library the first year. That way we can provideeverything that the Education Committee has projected for these twoinstitutions. From the fundraisers and the member contributions for thesecond year of operation, we can open up the office and hire the instructorsthat i talked about. By then our services to The Gambia college and theNational library would have caught national attention (either through radioor TV advertisements) and that would improve our chances of convincing thegovt, the NGOs, or local businesses to donate the needed office/utilitiesduring our second year of operation.( P.S. I think i can convince a few Gambians in the Dallas/Texasarea who may not even be members of Gambia-l to contribute to our cause. Itherefore challenge every member to discuss what we are trying to do withother Gambians who may not be wired to the internet. If every member canconvince atleast one non-member to contribute an annual fee, imagine howmuch more we can do the first year alone. )Thanx all for your time. Peace!!!!!!It's Tamsir.------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 21:03:13 ESTFrom: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it in our nature?Message-ID: < c6356cc5.3495e163@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMr. Gibba:I was on the verge of adding my 2 cents to the topic at hand, when I stumbledonto your posting..... You said it all for me!!.And for those "brothers" who think you are deviating from the norm, tell themthey are insecure. The preacher and islamic scholar encourages men to honortheir wives (even though "TRADITION" reversed that role).Guys like you and my brother (Malanding Jaiteh) will have relationships thatlast simply because you cherish, honor, and respect your wonderful wives.Thank you very much brothers, and I salute you for not letting those insecure"brothers" intimidate you - keep it up!!!Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Dec 1997 21:39:34 -0600From: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Forwarded posting from Dr Sulayman NyangMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19971215211706.0faf7112@etbu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Gambia-l,By the time you finish reading through this article, you would havebeen driven to one of two extreme poles. You either find yourself at thepole where the inhabitants claim that this article is nothing more than apublicity stunt from an ignorant author in an attempt to challenge theauthority of a well respected scholar, or you may find yourself at the otherpole whose inhabitants give the author the benefit of the doubt and each sayto him/herself that "i think the author has a point and maybe everyoneshould just ponder his/her position a little bit more." Whatever pole youare driven to does not bother me at all, but i would appreciate it if youwere driven to the latter pole.I have fought very hard with my inner self not to respond to theoriginal article, but i lost the battle over the weekend when my conscienceconvinced me that i should say how i feel about it. I start by saying that ihave heard a lot about Dr Sulayman Nyang, starting from when i was in TheGambia six years ago. I must also add that of all the things i have heardabout the respected doctor, everything was positive, complimentary,encouraging, and very uplifting. Consequently, i do not wish to undermine ortarnish in any way that well-established reputation. However, i beg todiffer with one point of his analysis of the transatlantic Slave trade. Iwould not have responded had that point been made on a subliminal level. Inmy opinion, the fact that the point was cited in an equation that attemptedto equally ration the responsibility of the slave trade between Africans andpeople of European descent shows that it bears utmost importance in thedoctor's analysis. If that is not the case, then at least that point isstill the most radical. Correct me if i am wrong, Dr Nyang.When i first started college, i had an opportunity in 1993 to defendthis position that i am about to address, and i must say that my positionhasn't changed during that four year span. That is precisely the reason whyi was shocked when i read Dr Nyang's article in which he wrote:"The kind of slavery American historians call "the peculiarinstitution" in American history was unknown in pre-colonial Africa.However, I should hasten to add that Africans became partners in the trafficin human cargo soon after the concept of comodified slavery was introduced.Without African players there could not have developed this massivetransplantation of millions from the continent to the Americas.This is whyAmerican whites, Europeans and continentalAfricans owe an apology to all blacks and persons of mixed parentage inthe Americas."I am not a history student nor am i a historian, but my reading onissues pertaining to Africa and the Western world has brought me to the sadconclusion that when it comes to these issues, the African MUST view thewestern opinion with some level of cynicism. (To the benevolent friends ofgambia-l who are of European descent, excuse my flagrant generalization. Mypeople and me have experienced a painful history, and i cannot but reminisceon what could have been. I don't think you will agree, but i hope youunderstand.)Throughout history and in every war, the victor's point of view hasbeen the medium through which the accounts of the battles and the war arenarrated to the rest of the world. The losers are simply relegated as mereobservers and sometimes they are even made to have been guilty of causingthe war or of deserving the fate that befell them. The Atlantic slave tradeis NO EXCEPTION to this tacit international law. Here we have to note thatmost accounts of the slave trade have been presented by mainly whiteobservers/historians from Europe or the Americas. Because of the horrendousnature of crimes committed against Africans during and after the slavetrade, it should not be any surprise that these mainly white analysts arenow trying to shift the blame or responsibility from themselves to theAfricans. This is a typical case of "blame the victim for his ill-fate." (Iam not saying that Dr Nyang is white, but his position is mostly championedby white observers/historians.) It is because of this ill-conceived strategyby the perpetrators of the slave trade that i think it is very inappropriatefor any black person to champion their position. The situation is even madeworse and very DANGEROUS i add, when that banner is being waved by one ofour best minds in the person of Dr Nyang who commands a large following.I do not dispute that African kings did sell some of their brothersand sisters into slavery. Nor do i disagree that one must acceptresponsibility for one's actions. My problem stems from the fact that DrNyang is putting "American whites, Europeans and continental Africans" onthe same side of the equation, each bearing the same degree ofresponsibility in terms of apologizing to "all blacks and persons of mixedparentage in the Americas." That is not fair to black Africans. Why? Becauseeven though Africans sold other Africans, that aspect of the slave trade didnot start until very late into the transAtlantic slave trade. I hate thevery notion of SLAVE TRADE. It never started as a trade, rather, theINVADERS sailed thousands of miles across the Atlantic, used their guns andrifles to terrorize Africans, kidnapped, raped, and murdered ourforeparents, and in their attempt to justify their atrocities, they came upwith the term SLAVE TRADE to make it appear as if though Africans were equalpartners in this holocaust. Did not some Jews report other Jews in exchangefor sanctuary during Hitler's WW2? ABSOLUTELY!! Do you hear anybody ask themto take responsibility on equal footing with their Nazi exterminators? Ofcourse not!! Why? The answer is obvious. They are Whites!! Gambia-l, do yousee where i'm headed with this argument? I'm sure you do, so be patient please.Finally, the context of the Africans' involvement in SLAVERY (irefuse to call it the SLAVE TRADE from now onwards) has to be addressed tojustify my position. With guns and rifles possessed by the invaders againstinferior tools of warfare possessed by the Africans, the option, or ratherthe ULTIMATUM was very clear. African kings had to sell some of their peopleand get something in return to help in the rebuilding process resulting fromlost manpower/labour. The devil's alternative was to fight and be killed orcaptured and sent to slavery anyway. So we see that it was a prudent choicefor the African kings to choose the option they did. At the same time, wehave to mention that some did choose to fight, and they did so to the bitterend. The fight continued deep into captivity in the western hemisphere asevidenced by the mutiny on board the Spanish ship "La Amistad" in 1839,which is currently a subject of great controversy here in America.I conclude by saying that i hold no African responsible for slavery.I contend that had the Europeans and Americans not gone to Africa, thenthere would not have been any slavery to the magnitude that we experienced.As self appointed Special Prosecutor for Africa, i herewith indict thewestern perpetrators of slavery. On the other hand, as both Judge and Juryof this Special Prosecution, i convict the west to eternal pillory and theirsentence must start with an apology to Africa for crimes committed duringand after slavery. About two months ago, the Catholic Church offered anofficial apology to the Jews for not doing anything against Hitler'sholocaust. Why then can't they do the same thing about the holocaustsuffered by Africans? Again, the answer is obvious. I therefore charge thereligious denominations with incest and rape of African resources. I bettershut up 'cos i'm beginning to sound much like MUTABARUKA in "The People'sCourt."Dr Nyang, even though i am not qualified to make this assessmentregarding the rest of your analysis on slavery, i humbly beg to say thankyou very much for a thorough and very informative article. I must admit thati have never thought about slavery in Africa in the context that youespoused upon in dealing with the subject matter. Your elaborate views foror against my position on who should bear responsibility will also begreatly appreciated. Thanks again. Much respect!!!It's been a pleasure Gambia-l. Thanx for your attention. Peace!!!!!It's Tamsir.------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 01:28:19 ESTFrom: Lamtoro < Lamtoro@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Forwarded posting from Dr Sulayman NyangMessage-ID: < 3eab489.34961f85@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHello Tamsir,I say sorry to the non-Africans especially those affiliated with this forumif they are offended with my opinion on this subject matter.I totally agree with your comments on slavery and the African position in it.I have always been opposed the theory that we had a direct play of that wickedpast,we have never been and we will never be that way.The best example of ournature is being currently displayed in South Africa where we are forgivingpeople who has done unforgetable things to us as well.The fact that ourforefathers were involved if they ever did was not a mere interest toaccumulate wealth or goods but as a strategy to save our race.Like yousaid,they had no choice with guns and mottars against their heads.What theyknew about slaves and the white people had in mind were totally different.Ithink that every Gambian knows that especially at the time of "TOBASKI" or"KORITEH" OR IN our naming ceremonies.Its nothing different from those days.Iwould like to summon all Africans and African Governments to call on the westto to accept the their wrong doing and come up with and apology to allAfricans and the people of color with African heritage.I also demand that allthe artifacts and stolen resources be returned immediately.Baboucar------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:21:59 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Babading SissohoMessage-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB37C@DKDIFS02>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, at the fantastic Yundum airport, while I was waiting for aplane, I counted 9 big planes, all of them belonging to Mr. Sissoho. Hemust be rich, because I was told that they were not frequentlyoperating. We know from the competition among the nationalflight-compagnies in Europe, that it is costy every hour the plane isparked. Rumours (which one should not spread) was saying, that Mr.Sissoho didn=B4t pay, or have not payed for long time, for theairport-service and parking of his planes in Yundum. So .... Asbj=F8rnNordam=20> ----------> Fra: Momodou Camara[SMTP: nijii@hotmail.com > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sendt: 12. december 1997 08:46> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: Re: Babading Sissoho>=20>=20> >> >Today while talking to a friend of mine in the Gambia,I was told =that>=20> Mr> >Sissoho ,the Malian-Gambian millionaire had a very large and warm> >welcome in Banjul with jubilations everywhere. He promised to help> The> >Gambia a lot of money in the improvements of the Airport and related> >projects. This is good news for the Gambian business community and> >confidence building of the country. I hope he will keep his promise =..> >The more the investment money, the better for us.> >He also gave the soccer teams of Gambia and Mali much needed> financial> >help.=20> >> >Habib Ghanim> >>=20> It is stated in one of the FOROYAA issues recently that Mr. Sissoho> ows=20> four million dalasis to the Gambia including the Civil Aviation.>=20> Momodou Camara>=20>=20> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com >=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 97 09:28:30 ESTFrom: Mamadi Corra < MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU To: Gambia-L < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: SenegalMessage-ID: < 199712161440.GAA04372@mx2.u.washington.edu Hello People:Does anyone know if Senegal has chiefs and how they are called inthe local language (wollof); My friend about to go to Senegal wants to know. He has been to Ghana and chief is one of the words he said he had to learn andwould like to know before he goes. I am not even show if senegal has any localchiefs. I am meeting with my friend for lunch today in about three hours; within the next three hours if anyone has an answer for me you can please emailat: Mkcorra@vm.sc.edu Thanks!!!Mamadi------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:38:14 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Is it in our nature?Message-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD60@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainMUSINGS OF A SISTER LOOKING FOR ANSWERSThank you Ancha, Paul, and Awa. I agree with Awa's statement that youcould not have said it any better, Paul. My husband whips up a meansupa-kanja or chewi-kong every now and again and I have to tell you thatI appreciate it and that it sets a precedent for our son who isconstantly asking to assist me while I am in the kitchen. To Paul, doyou find yourself using more of what it would take your wife to cook thesame meal - my husband tells me it tastes even better - I don't know.This very subject of a husband cooking for his wife came up the otherday and Gambian women were more disturbed by it than the men and I wasnot surprised. They were putting this sister down in the meanest ofways because her husband cooks and she does not. Well, this sister waspursuing a masters degree - she leaves the house to go to work early inthe morning, goes to school after work and gets home after nine in theevening - the husband goes home from work - the husband has no problemdoing what needs to be done in his household, why do the rest of us havea problem with it? For some reason, we the women help in proliferatingthe suffering of our sisters, mothers and aunts - why?In the cases of spousal abuse I heard of, some Gambian men and womenwould not intervene when they see blatant spousal abuse because "I don'twant to be the cause of their divorce" one sister said. I guess theydon't want to be accused 'tass saye' - I ask - what about contributoryhomicide? I don't think any one of us feels good or feels absolved ofguilt when our sisters are being maimed and killed in abusiverelationships when we could have done something. Brothers and sisters,speak up, speak out, show support, give support - how many hens do weusually keep in a coop at home - plenty and in the morning they all comeout ready to take on the day fluffing their feathers looking good - whenwe open our homes to help, it is temporary but that time could beinvaluable to the person being helped.Ya Soffie------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 10:02:48 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is It Our Nature? re: Democratic changeMessage-ID: < B0000025103@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitMBK and Famara,Folks, I think we all agree here in principle about democracy..but what wehave is what I call "psuedo-democracy", if one looks at our story, our socalled democratisation started when the colonialist started packing theirbags, suddenly they received so enlightenment and pushed through thistribe-based and reward-oriented democracy where govt. just promises andgives and the people take and take...this is definitely not going todevelop a nation; Banjul has it..what about Serre Kunda or Brikama, Gunjurhas that why not Kartong..this is the type of democratic politics we haave;Govt.-Party (I really can never tell the dividing line) promises if youvote for me-us, you will get this and that, if you don't..???so this form of psuedo-democracy is what we have and had, the RULING partywill never LOSE;also in our so called democracies, the leader can do no wrong, is alwaysright, is divinely inspired et cetera for his supporters; and for hisopponents he/she can do no right etc;--------------I always contend that if the right thing does not happen, the wrong thingwill; this does not make the WRONG thing right; what we have to do is tryto ensure that the right thing happens;I have to get back to work, it is the taxpayers' money if i tarry anylongerbyepmj------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 11:25:09 -0500 (EST)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199712161625.LAA00099@acmey.gatech.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitManagers,Please add Simeon Robinson to the list......email: gt6726c@prism.gatech.edu Thanks*************************************************************** Raye Sosseh ** George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering ** Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 ** email: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu * ** Quote ** ----- ** "Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what ** keeps you going. ** ** Jim Ryun ***************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:27:27 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.971216092618.3131C-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIWinston Abraham has been added to the list. We welcome him and are lookingforward to his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony Loum------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 12:35:30 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Need infoMessage-ID: < 9712161735.AA42820@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitWhen is the beginning of the lunar (and holy) month of Ramadhan?Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 12:53:52 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Need infoMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHI moe,What's up? Anyway I believe that the ramadhan starts on Dec 31.Well I guess I will talk to you sometime soon. Regards to Muhammed.AnnaOn Tue, 16 Dec 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:> When is the beginning of the lunar (and holy) month of Ramadhan?> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow---------Anna SeckaViolence is the last refuge of the incompetent.-- Salvor Hardin------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 13:04:48 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Need infoMessage-ID: < 9712161804.AA45430@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAnna, you wrote:> HI moe,> What's up? Anyway I believe that the ramadhan starts on Dec 31.> Well I guess I will talk to you sometime soon. Regards to Muhammed.> Anna SeckaThank you very much sister Anna. Will talk to you soon.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 13:13:45 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Is it in our nature? (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9712161258.A29839-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIYa Soffie wrote:This very subject of a husband cooking for his wife came up the otherday and Gambian women were more disturbed by it than the men and I wasnot surprised. They were putting this sister down in the meanest ofways because her husband cooks and she does not. Well, this sister waspursuing a masters degree - she leaves the house to go to work early inthe morning, goes to school after work and gets home after nine in theevening - the husband goes home from work - the husband has no problemdoing what needs to be done in his household, why do the rest of us havea problem with it? For some reason, we the women help in proliferatingthe suffering of our sisters, mothers and aunts - why?Ya Soffie, you are soooo right!! I think that one of the biggest problemsis that women put women down. I wonder why that is and I think that it'sthe mental conditioning from way back that persists: A woman's place isin the Kitchen and BEHIND (not beside) her husband. hence when one startsto deviate from the norm, the men, but mostly the women, resent it. "Sheshould be at home cooking and taking care of her husband" they say. Ithink some men resent it cause it means the women start to becomeself-sufficient and not dependent on them, or they feel that theirteritory is being invaded. Women........, i think with women, thesituation is that some wish they could do something more than stay athome. but because they're afraid of deviating from the norm or are notwilling to fight inorder to be independent, they force the thought out oftheir mind and make independence an impossibility, a dream or wish thatcan't be fulfilled. And therefore, they resent it when they see otherwomen doing it. I guess the feeling of resentment gets even worse whenthey see husbands (the few that do) supporting their wives. Anotherfactor is that, I think some women are just so conditioned in thinkingthat a woman's place is only in the home, that they cannot concieve theidea ofbeing independent " they neglecting their duties as women", i believe isthe thought. Why?????Paul, you are sooooo right, (I wish there were more like you around) I wasreading your piece and kept saying "youare soooo right !!!" aloud with a few hand movements. I'm telling you,people here must really think I'm mad sometimes!!! it's all good!!!Anyway, why do people (men especially) think that is???? As Paul said,cooking for your West Indian, white etc girlfriends but not the gambianones??? AND ohhhhh!!! here's another interesting situation that I've cometo observe: A couple gets married and are staying overseas somewhere. thehusband learns how to cook, helps take of the child etc. BUT, as soon asthey go back home, he all of a sudden doesn't remember how to cook, andthe child becomes "your child"!!!! it's like, "well, we're back anddon't expect me to do any of that sissy stuff I used to do" ( he has nowbecome a man!!!). Again my question is, why?????? I know a few marriedwomen who don't want to go back home because they're afraid theirhusbands will change.in the case of spousal abuse, all I can say is that the men thatdo hit their wives are insecure whims, since it seems they can onlyfeel powerful by beating a woman. And the women that refuse tohelp......... i guess we need to educate them about the differencebetween separating man and wife for the woman's safety and causing aseparation cause of things like rumors etc.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 13:09:39 -0600 (CST)From: Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: forwarded posting from Dr. NyangMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.971216104517.32410A-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThe capture, sale, and use of slaves on the African continent had a longhistory. The ancient Egyptians enslaved people;p slavery was an importantform of labor in the Roman Empire and in the Muslim states. Africans fromsouth of the Sahara were exported to North Africa and to the Middle Eastbeginning with the arrival of Muslim traders in these regions. Thus, theEuropeans who came later continued a well-established tradition of sellingAfrican as human cargo to plantations in the new world, but this does notjustify the existence of slavery. Personally, I believe that slaveryexisted in part because it was tolerated by some of the rulers of thattime.Tamsir I agree with you to an extent, but also we have to put aside ouremotions for a minute and rationalize that slavery would not have beenas sucessful as it was without the help of Africans. First of all most ofthe slaves captured were from the interior of Africa, and most of theEuropeans could not survive in the heartland because they were susceptibleto diseases that the Africans were immune to. Therefore this createdmiddle men who profited from the capturing and transporting ofslaves to the coast. Also the Africans contributed in slavery because ofour naivety and feeling of complacency. We were always open to strangersand if we had learned our lessons from the past such things as slaverycould have been avoided. Africa's greatest empires were destroyed andfaced out by outsiders. The Songhai empire was invaded by the Morrocans,Ghana empire by the Almoravids, Egypt by the Hyksos and the Romans. Wehave allowed history to repeat it self time and time again. I don't thinkthat we are equally responsible for slavery as the Europeans, but we(Africans) should learn how to take responsibility for our actions.Regardless which position is deemed appropriate the historical recordshows that the new world could not have developed without the wealth thatAfrican slave labor produced for the various European nation states thatwere involved in the "slave trade." Prior to the introduction of Africansinto the new world as slave labor the European colonial enterprises wereunprofitable.Jere Jef:Daddy Njie.*************************************************** Until the lions have their own historians, **** the tale of the hunt **** will always glorify the hunter. ***************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 14:32:07 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Need infoMessage-ID: < 3496D737.589A@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitModou Jallow wrote:> When is the beginning of the lunar (and holy) month of Ramadhan?> Regards,> Moe S. JallowTuesday December 30 th 1997, Inshallahand Eid el Fitr-Koriteh (end of Ramadan) will be celebrated here at theMuslim Community center on the29 th of January. (according to the moonsighting committee)Habib Diab Ghanim--MZ------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 14:56:01 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it in our nature?Message-ID: < 3496DCD1.90C@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitCeesay Soffie wrote:> MUSINGS OF A SISTER LOOKING FOR ANSWERS> Thank you Ancha, Paul, and Awa. I agree with Awa's statement that you> could not have said it any better, Paul. My husband whips up a mean> supa-kanja or chewi-kong every now and again and I have to tell you that> I appreciate it and that it sets a precedent for our son who is> constantly asking to assist me while I am in the kitchen. To Paul, do> you find yourself using more of what it would take your wife to cook the> same meal - my husband tells me it tastes even better - I don't know.> This very subject of a husband cooking for his wife came up the other> day and Gambian women were more disturbed by it than the men and I was> not surprised. They were putting this sister down in the meanest of> ways because her husband cooks and she does not. Well, this sister was> pursuing a masters degree - she leaves the house to go to work early in> the morning, goes to school after work and gets home after nine in the> evening - the husband goes home from work - the husband has no problem> doing what needs to be done in his household, why do the rest of us have> a problem with it? For some reason, we the women help in proliferating> the suffering of our sisters, mothers and aunts - why?> In the cases of spousal abuse I heard of, some Gambian men and women> would not intervene when they see blatant spousal abuse because "I don't> want to be the cause of their divorce" one sister said. I guess they> don't want to be accused 'tass saye' - I ask - what about contributory> homicide? I don't think any one of us feels good or feels absolved of> guilt when our sisters are being maimed and killed in abusive> relationships when we could have done something. Brothers and sisters,> speak up, speak out, show support, give support - how many hens do we> usually keep in a coop at home - plenty and in the morning they all come> out ready to take on the day fluffing their feathers looking good - when> we open our homes to help, it is temporary but that time could be> invaluable to the person being helped.> Ya Soffiewell said especially on the wife beating. It is wrong and unacceptable.Habib--MZ------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 15:22:48 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Racial Discrimination (fwd)Message-ID: < 9712162022.AA46252@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitFolks, this is a forwarded message from an African American friend ofmine. I would like you to help answer his question(s), if you please.Thank you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow> Moe, I am very curious upon a manner. Last night I and a fellow white co> worker was discussing racism. He hit me with a fact that I could not> retort. "Africans do not care for African Americans because they are> Americans..."> I would have attempted to argue this case, but I have long felt before this> argument that there was or is resentment of some sort from> Africa towards ......for lack of a better word: "slave descendants".> Could you elaborate on the impressions and feelings Africans (overall and> in general) hold for African Americans??> Please feel free to ask your friends on the Gambia chat group to comment.> Bernard------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 16:05:31 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Racial Discrimination (fwd)Message-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD61@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainBrother Bernard -The reverse could be said that African Americans do not care aboutcontinental Africans because their ancestors' actions contributed toyour being here. But, the famous tactic, by the colonialists, ofpitting brother against brother is still en vogue today. By the by,what is your friend's basis for the statement he made?I once worked with a brother who wanted to go the Africa (I suggested hego to Gambia or one of the countries for Africa is soo big) because hewanted to know how it felt to go around bare-foot, living in a tree andall sorts of other nonsense - I don't have to wonder where he got thenotion that people in Africa live in trees. That some Africans thinksome African Americans could be better off than they are but don't wantto because they are lazy is not an original thought - I don't have towonder from where they got that notion.Also, if brother Moe is your friend, how do you relate to each other; doyou sense that he does not care for and about you because you areAmerican? I don't think so. Yes, you have an answer for your co-worker- give yourself time before responding. There is a bridge to be gappedbetween continental and American Africans, no doubt. It will take eachof us on our individual dealings to be REAL and find out about eachother ONE-ON-ONE then the big picture will emerge.Soffie------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 16:16:20 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SenegalMessage-ID: < 3496EFA4.56B7@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMamadi Corra wrote:> Hello People:> Does anyone know if Senegal has chiefs and how they are called in> the local language (wollof); My friend about to go to Senegal wants to know. H> e has been to Ghana and chief is one of the words he said he had to learn and> would like to know before he goes. I am not even show if senegal has any local> chiefs. I am meeting with my friend for lunch today in about three hours; wit> hin the next three hours if anyone has an answer for me you can please email> at: Mkcorra@vm.sc.edu > Thanks!!!> MamadiI believe it is the same as in theGambia--SEYFOU--Habib--MZ------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 23:03:42 +0000From: f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net (Famara_Demba)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re. Racial Discrimination (fwd)Message-ID: < 19971216230340.AAA15176@harrison.0.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Sister Soffie,You're just incredible. There couldn't be a better answer to Bernard's onpurpose query. Black America must accept us as their brothers and sistersjust as their counterparts in the United Kingdom. If we were to overcomethe predicaments that lie ahead of us as a race, then we must robustly cometogether as one in regardless to our country of origin or nationality. Wecannot and must not let such detestable concepts overshadow our dreams.Famara Demba.------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 17:18:40 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Racial Discrimination (fwd)Message-ID: < 81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836988E62@panthers.rbvdnr.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainI totally appreciate your comments Sister Soffie. I think we mustremember that first any unfamiliar situation or person causes a warinessin ourselves. Also our points of reference for any topic are usuallyvery different; not right or wrong (i.e., in America, it's the negativenews coverage). On another note, if a people clean other's houses andplant and harvest another's crops, I would call that people industriousnot lazy, etc. Also individual's priorities differ (i.e., school,family, money, etc.). I must go now but I appreciate all the comments Ihave read. Happy Holidays full of justice, unity, peace and love.Keretha> ----------> From: Ceesay Soffie[SMTP: Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com > Reply To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sent: Tuesday, December 16, 1997 3:05 PM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: RE: Racial Discrimination (fwd)> Brother Bernard -> The reverse could be said that African Americans do not care about> continental Africans because their ancestors' actions contributed to> your being here. But, the famous tactic, by the colonialists, of> pitting brother against brother is still en vogue today. By the by,> what is your friend's basis for the statement he made?> I once worked with a brother who wanted to go the Africa (I suggested> he> go to Gambia or one of the countries for Africa is soo big) because he> wanted to know how it felt to go around bare-foot, living in a tree> and> all sorts of other nonsense - I don't have to wonder where he got the> notion that people in Africa live in trees. That some Africans think> some African Americans could be better off than they are but don't> want> to because they are lazy is not an original thought - I don't have to> wonder from where they got that notion.> Also, if brother Moe is your friend, how do you relate to each other;> do> you sense that he does not care for and about you because you are> American? I don't think so. Yes, you have an answer for your> co-worker> - give yourself time before responding. There is a bridge to be> gapped> between continental and American Africans, no doubt. It will take> each> of us on our individual dealings to be REAL and find out about each> other ONE-ON-ONE then the big picture will emerge.> Soffie------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Dec 1997 00:50:39 +0100From: Bala S Jallow < bala@algonet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Racial Discrimination (fwd)Message-ID: < 349713CF.2CBA4DA0@algonet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Soffie!I felt like as you picked the words out of my mouth concerning thisparticular issue. Well done.It was actually nice of Bernard to forward his wonders, questions, claims orcall it what ever you like to someone who comes from the continent that allother races seems to see very inferior upon. To make it short i would loveto see the end of this issue especially when the whole picture emerges.Ceesay Soffie wrote:> Brother Bernard -> The reverse could be said that African Americans do not care about> continental Africans because their ancestors' actions contributed to> your being here. But, the famous tactic, by the colonialists, of> pitting brother against brother is still en vogue today. By the by,> what is your friend's basis for the statement he made?> I once worked with a brother who wanted to go the Africa (I suggested he> go to Gambia or one of the countries for Africa is soo big) because he> wanted to know how it felt to go around bare-foot, living in a tree and> all sorts of other nonsense - I don't have to wonder where he got the> notion that people in Africa live in trees. That some Africans think> some African Americans could be better off than they are but don't want> to because they are lazy is not an original thought - I don't have to> wonder from where they got that notion.> Also, if brother Moe is your friend, how do you relate to each other; do> you sense that he does not care for and about you because you are> American? I don't think so. Yes, you have an answer for your co-worker> - give yourself time before responding. There is a bridge to be gapped> between continental and American Africans, no doubt. It will take each> of us on our individual dealings to be REAL and find out about each> other ONE-ON-ONE then the big picture will emerge.> Soffie--/Bala & Family------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Dec 1997 13:20:42 +1200From: Saikou B M Njai < sbn13@cad.canterbury.ac.nz To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: introductionMessage-ID: < D5621715CE@cad.canterbury.ac.nz Hi TENN,Your aunt Oumi (Taye) is sending you her greeetings.She came here in August to join me ( her husband).I am studying for Master of Engineering Management.Are you intouch with Bagura? We wish you success in your studies.Saikou and OumiI NjaiFlat K6, 14 Kirkwood AvenueRiccarton Christchurch, New ZealandPhone - 64 3 341 2243Saikou B M NjaiPostgraduate Student Room E311Department of Civil EngineeringUniversity of CanterburyP M B 4800Christchurch,N Z------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 18:21:25 -0600From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca, Subject: RE: Is it in our nature? (fwd) -ReplyMessage-ID: < s496c7a3.090@wpo.it.luc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineAncha,Thank a bunch for raising some very interesting questions. Here is what Ihave to add to all that has already been said:Perhaps, it is time that we start moving from a society where everythingis defined in terms of "rigid gender roles" to a "genderless" society, ifyou will. As we all know, the individual is the building block of society.Therefore, any change in societal attitudes would have to start withwithin individual families. So you parents out there, please encourageyour children to pursue "human activities," feminine as well as masculineones. Children that grow up in a society where they are encouraged topursue activities that they enjoy will grow up to be adults that are veryopen minded by societal roles.Of course, there are certain things that women are better at and othersthat men are better. However, we should strive for a society wherethere is a lot of flexibility in terms of the qualities men and women canand should possess, and the roles that they play. Thanks for reading,Kumbis>>> Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca > 12/16/97 12:13pm>>>Ya Soffie wrote:This very subject of a husband cooking for his wife came up the otherday and Gambian women were more disturbed by it than the men and Iwasnot surprised. They were putting this sister down in the meanest ofways because her husband cooks and she does not. Well, this sisterwaspursuing a masters degree - she leaves the house to go to work early inthe morning, goes to school after work and gets home after nine in theevening - the husband goes home from work - the husband has noproblemdoing what needs to be done in his household, why do the rest of ushavea problem with it? For some reason, we the women help in proliferatingthe suffering of our sisters, mothers and aunts - why?Ya Soffie, you are soooo right!! I think that one of the biggest problemsis that women put women down. I wonder why that is and I think that it'sthe mental conditioning from way back that persists: A woman's place isin the Kitchen and BEHIND (not beside) her husband. hence when onestartsto deviate from the norm, the men, but mostly the women, resent it. "Sheshould be at home cooking and taking care of her husband" they say. Ithink some men resent it cause it means the women start to becomeself-sufficient and not dependent on them, or they feel that theirteritory is being invaded. Women........, i think with women, thesituation is that some wish they could do something more than stay athome. but because they're afraid of deviating from the norm or are notwilling to fight inorder to be independent, they force the thought out oftheir mind and make independence an impossibility, a dream or wish thatcan't be fulfilled. And therefore, they resent it when they see otherwomen doing it. I guess the feeling of resentment gets even worsewhenthey see husbands (the few that do) supporting their wives. Anotherfactor is that, I think some women are just so conditioned in thinkingthat a woman's place is only in the home, that they cannot concieve theidea ofbeing independent " they neglecting their duties as women", i believe isthe thought. Why?????Paul, you are sooooo right, (I wish there were more like you around) Iwasreading your piece and kept saying "youare soooo right !!!" aloud with a few hand movements. I'm telling you,people here must really think I'm mad sometimes!!! it's all good!!!Anyway, why do people (men especially) think that is???? As Paul said,cooking for your West Indian, white etc girlfriends but not the gambianones??? AND ohhhhh!!! here's another interesting situation that I've cometo observe: A couple gets married and are staying overseassomewhere. thehusband learns how to cook, helps take of the child etc. BUT, as soon asthey go back home, he all of a sudden doesn't remember how to cook,andthe child becomes "your child"!!!! it's like, "well, we're back anddon't expect me to do any of that sissy stuff I used to do" ( he has nowbecome a man!!!). Again my question is, why?????? I know a fewmarriedwomen who don't want to go back home because they're afraid theirhusbands will change.in the case of spousal abuse, all I can say is that the men thatdo hit their wives are insecure whims, since it seems they can onlyfeel powerful by beating a woman. And the women that refuse tohelp......... i guess we need to educate them about the differencebetween separating man and wife for the woman's safety and causing aseparation cause of things like rumors etc.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 20:50:54 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it in our nature?Message-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19971216205054.0068a760@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Awa,Thank you for the comment. What I posted was a fact and I hope all theguys realize that we now live in the 1990's and gradually crawling into the21st century. The woman is the other half. After all, the only differenceis that, she is the "MAN" with the "WOMB", which eventually made her the"WOMAN", the word that is familiar to all of us. Peace!!!!!!!!!!!Paul Gibba.At 09:03 PM 12/15/97 EST, you wrote:>Mr. Gibba:>I was on the verge of adding my 2 cents to the topic at hand, when I stumbled>onto your posting..... You said it all for me!!.>And for those "brothers" who think you are deviating from the norm, tell them>they are insecure. The preacher and islamic scholar encourages men to honor>their wives (even though "TRADITION" reversed that role).>Guys like you and my brother (Malanding Jaiteh) will have relationships that>last simply because you cherish, honor, and respect your wonderful wives.>Thank you very much brothers, and I salute you for not letting those insecure>"brothers" intimidate you - keep it up!!!>Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Dec 1997 00:55:52 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Racial Discrimination (fwd)Message-ID: < B0000025381@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitMoe,To your African-American friend and his Euro-American friend, I want to saythat the qusetion is very general and at the same time narrow-minded (noinsults intended); it is like saying Gambians hate Senegalese..to which Isay..we do and we don't...w are the same but different people, why..becauseof what I call CULTURIZATION..English and French; Common Law and NapoleonicCode etc..First in the 80s before Mandela was released I was a student in aHistorically black school..Florida A&M University, with a majorityAfrican-American student and faculty body, the girls did not want to dateor talk to us because we were "jungle bunnies"..did we have cars and roads,...where did I learn how to drive? The guys made fun of us etc..it wasmostly childish and ignorant..but mostly not from kids; it was untenablebut gradually AFRICA this and that became the In thing and everyone waslike MANDELA, SOUTH AFRICA, AFRICA ain't free; you are not from GAMBIA butfrom AFRICA; Actually I really believe I became an AFRICAN (really) inAMERICA;to get back to the point, we are all one and the same AFRICAN peoples..buthave over the past 400 years had different CULTURIZATION; Jamaicans have amore positie attitude towards us..AFRICans than say BAHAMIANS who wanted tobe more AMERICAN than otherwise; in varying degrees the consciousness andwillingness to be AFRICAN varied; with us AFRICANS, the NIGERIANS andGAMBIANs were most comfortable with their AFRICANNESS than say the SIERRALEONEANS and esp. GHANAIANS..surprisingly (this is my experience);some of the Africans felt the AFrican-Americans paid lip-service to theAfrica Thing but did not live what they preach, they behave AMERICAn and Isay of course..after 300-400 years CULTURIZATION why not..on the otherhand, the stereotypical white AMERICAN differs from a stereotypicalEUROPEAN, they have been more culturised in the melting pot;Now having touched on the earlier lack of consciousness and awareness ofAfrica and Africans by African-Americans, I must relate the other side, in1986, as a Sixth Former at Gambia High School, some African-Americans atthe U S Embassy on Martin Luther King Day(now a Federal Holiday) came tothe school to show clips (movie) of the STRUGGLE against SEGREGATION andthe marches in SELMA, etc..and guess what, most of the Sixth Formers, thenGambia's highest seat of Education, with its BEST and BRIGHTEST found thepolice attacking the MARCHERS with water canons and batons and dogsHILARIOUS..to such extent that the SHOW was ABORTED; I felt so sad for theAFRICAN-AMERICANS who bore the BRUNT of the SHAME especially since someWHITE AMERCAns (sorry but I am tiredof the POLITICAL-CORRECTNESS) camealong for MORAL SUPPORT...my point is OUR peoples have been poorly EDUCATED and SENSITISED BUT OURSTORY and STRUGGLE for HUMAN DIGNITY is the SAME and GOES for DOWNTRODDENPEOPLES...It is CHANGING BUT whether we know it or not; OUR STORY is the SAME withdifferent sub-plots;so Moe, tell your AFRICAN-AMERICAN friend that it is like the brother inthe GHETTO, whether you are well off or not; if you are a brother, yourtroubles are the same; you have to care cos unless his lot improves, youwill be judged by his conductIn answer to the question, YES THOSE AFRICANS And AFRICAN_AMERICANS WHOKNOW BETTER DO CARE FOR EACH OTHERand I say to BERNARD..ASK your white FRIEND..ENGLISH, IRISH, POLISH orITALIAN about how much the ENGLISH, IRISH, POLISH etc..CARE FOR HIM;ps..sorry ladies I am using the bro thing to make my point in the contextI hope i have contributed meaningful to this discoursepmj----------------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 21:41:39 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Is it in our nature?Message-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19971216214139.0068eea0@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Soffie,Your posting is well taken. Thank you very much. First of all, my wife isnow used to my cooking and she loves every bit of it. I can cook a varietyof sumptous Gambian dishes, including "supa-kanja". Bravo to your lovelyhusband. Tell him to keep up the good work. I really commend him fortaking that bold action. It takes two to tango not only in tango dance butalso in a marriage. As for your dear young son, continue to teach him thatit is healthy and good to respect women and to participate in the so-called"women's domestic roles". Gender-bias has no room in the modern world. Lethim learn that as lesson number one and not only him, but you and yourhusband will reap the fruit of your labour.What I want the brothers as well as the sisters to know is that, manythings that are now considered "TRADITIONAL" were never so. A lot of thesethings were colonial inventions. Most of them were Victorian values whichwere part of the colonial package. Unfortunately, as the former colonizersthrew away such archaic Victorian valies, the former colonized people heldfirmly to them. Try telling our dear mothers back home about thedouble-burden that they face everyday, and they will not hasitate to tellyou that all their domestic chores are "TRADITONAL". As men, our moms,sisters, aunts, nieces, and yes, some wives, will not allow us toparticipate fully in the execution of household work because it is"TRADITIONAL" for women to shoulder that burden. What a shame andexploitation. Let me ask all you a question. Who does most of the cookingand dishwashing in hotels, restaurants and other eateries? Find out andlet me know. If your answer is men, as I am convinced that they are, whythen, are men not doing the same at home when the other person to be eatingthe food is none order than the one who said, "YES I DO", at least in theWestern sense.As for many of the sisters who internalized this "TRADITIONAL"double-burden ideology, they should take a second look at things.Questioning these things do not make you a "BAD" wife neither does it makeme and men like me "BAD" men, at least in the eyes of some "brothers".Only a marriage that was not solid in the first place can be broken as aresult of one partner wanting the other to play a more responsible andpositive role in the marriage. I admit that patriarchy is deeply-rooted inour society (Gambian) but we must change it.HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Paul Gibba.At 09:38 AM 12/16/97 -0500, you wrote:>MUSINGS OF A SISTER LOOKING FOR ANSWERS>Thank you Ancha, Paul, and Awa. I agree with Awa's statement that you>could not have said it any better, Paul. My husband whips up a mean>supa-kanja or chewi-kong every now and again and I have to tell you that>I appreciate it and that it sets a precedent for our son who is>constantly asking to assist me while I am in the kitchen. To Paul, do>you find yourself using more of what it would take your wife to cook the>same meal - my husband tells me it tastes even better - I don't know.>This very subject of a husband cooking for his wife came up the other>day and Gambian women were more disturbed by it than the men and I was>not surprised. They were putting this sister down in the meanest of>ways because her husband cooks and she does not. Well, this sister was>pursuing a masters degree - she leaves the house to go to work early in>the morning, goes to school after work and gets home after nine in the>evening - the husband goes home from work - the husband has no problem>doing what needs to be done in his household, why do the rest of us have>a problem with it? For some reason, we the women help in proliferating>the suffering of our sisters, mothers and aunts - why?>In the cases of spousal abuse I heard of, some Gambian men and women>would not intervene when they see blatant spousal abuse because "I don't>want to be the cause of their divorce" one sister said. I guess they>don't want to be accused 'tass saye' - I ask - what about contributory>homicide? I don't think any one of us feels good or feels absolved of>guilt when our sisters are being maimed and killed in abusive>relationships when we could have done something. Brothers and sisters,>speak up, speak out, show support, give support - how many hens do we>usually keep in a coop at home - plenty and in the morning they all come>out ready to take on the day fluffing their feathers looking good - when>we open our homes to help, it is temporary but that time could be>invaluable to the person being helped.> Ya Soffie------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 22:06:38 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Is it in our nature? (fwd)Message-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19971216220638.00690b10@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Ancha,Those men who leave everything to the care of their wives when they returnto the Gambia should be ashamed of themselves. I guess they refuse to beseen by the so-called "TRADITIONALISTS" as "weak men". Hey! there isabsolutely nothing macho about exploiting or even degrading a woman who isyour other half. In fact, some of these men who pretend to be outwardlymacho among their peers are the very ones who shamelessly carry their wiveson their backs in the privacy of their homes. So I warn "progressivebrothers" to be wary of such visible manifestation of machomanism.Marriage is a sacred institution and it should be handled with great care.Women are not only our wives, but they are also our mothers, sisters,aunts, and sisters. In fact, it is noteworthy that a woman who ismaltreated somewhere may be your own mother, sister, aunt, or niece as wellas she may be mine.Paul Gibba.At 01:13 PM 12/16/97 -0500, you wrote:>Ya Soffie wrote:>This very subject of a husband cooking for his wife came up the other>day and Gambian women were more disturbed by it than the men and I was>not surprised. They were putting this sister down in the meanest of>ways because her husband cooks and she does not. Well, this sister was>pursuing a masters degree - she leaves the house to go to work early in>the morning, goes to school after work and gets home after nine in the>evening - the husband goes home from work - the husband has no problem>doing what needs to be done in his household, why do the rest of us have>a problem with it? For some reason, we the women help in proliferating>the suffering of our sisters, mothers and aunts - why?>Ya Soffie, you are soooo right!! I think that one of the biggest problems>is that women put women down. I wonder why that is and I think that it's>the mental conditioning from way back that persists: A woman's place is>in the Kitchen and BEHIND (not beside) her husband. hence when one starts>to deviate from the norm, the men, but mostly the women, resent it. "She>should be at home cooking and taking care of her husband" they say. I>think some men resent it cause it means the women start to become>self-sufficient and not dependent on them, or they feel that their>teritory is being invaded. Women........, i think with women, the>situation is that some wish they could do something more than stay at>home. but because they're afraid of deviating from the norm or are not>willing to fight inorder to be independent, they force the thought out of>their mind and make independence an impossibility, a dream or wish that>can't be fulfilled. And therefore, they resent it when they see other>women doing it. I guess the feeling of resentment gets even worse when>they see husbands (the few that do) supporting their wives. Another>factor is that, I think some women are just so conditioned in thinking>that a woman's place is only in the home, that they cannot concieve the>idea of>being independent " they neglecting their duties as women", i believe is>the thought. Why?????>Paul, you are sooooo right, (I wish there were more like you around) I was>reading your piece and kept saying "you>are soooo right !!!" aloud with a few hand movements. I'm telling you,>people here must really think I'm mad sometimes!!! it's all good!!!>Anyway, why do people (men especially) think that is???? As Paul said,>cooking for your West Indian, white etc girlfriends but not the gambian>ones??? AND ohhhhh!!! here's another interesting situation that I've come>to observe: A couple gets married and are staying overseas somewhere. the>husband learns how to cook, helps take of the child etc. BUT, as soon as>they go back home, he all of a sudden doesn't remember how to cook, and>the child becomes "your child"!!!! it's like, "well, we're back and>don't expect me to do any of that sissy stuff I used to do" ( he has now>become a man!!!). Again my question is, why?????? I know a few married>women who don't want to go back home because they're afraid their>husbands will change.> in the case of spousal abuse, all I can say is that the men that>do hit their wives are insecure whims, since it seems they can only>feel powerful by beating a woman. And the women that refuse to>help......... i guess we need to educate them about the difference>between separating man and wife for the woman's safety and causing a>separation cause of things like rumors etc.> Ancha.------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 23:34:19 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Wife BeatingMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19971216233419.00689304@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Ancha,I am glad that you raised the question of wife-beating. Of course, womenwho fear the heavy hand of their husbands may be genuinely reluctant toreturn to the Gambia under that circumstance. It is indeed, an abominationand a shameful act to beat a woman. One cannot show his machismo byengaging in such barbaric and irresponsible act. Some of the first thingsthat I told my wife the very first day she stepped her foot in ourappartment in Toronto, were that, she was and still is free to expressherself concerning our marriage and life-style. I also told her that IWILL NEVER EVER INSULT OR BEAT HER UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. Nothingjustifies or warrants beating a grown-up person let alone a wife. It iseven unwise to beat a child much more one who you consider to be yourpartner for life. After all, what do one gain from beating a partner. Ifone wants to be that violent, it is better to seek service (military)somewhere where such "skills" may be needed. (I don't know where).Beating your wife is nothing less than a shameful sign of weakness andbarbarism. It is cowardice. To quote Okonkwo (Things Fall Apart- Achebe),The days when "men were men and women were women" is over. It is nowbelatedly time to realize that women have the same feelings like men. Theycan feel both emotional and physical pain when inflicted on them. As aman, how do you feel when the woman that you hurt or are hurting is thevery one whose face you look at everyday and night? How do you react oreven feel when the woman who is sobbing in the remote corner of yourlivingroom or bedroom is the potential or actual mother of your lovelydaughter or son? What kind of a cycle of violence are you unwittingly orflagrantly encouraging within your household? Have you ever thought whatyour children, especially male ones, might do in terms of theirrelationship with women when they grow up? Hey! you shameful dad, what abad role model you are. Let us put an end to violence against women andchildren for that matter. We gain absolutely nothing by being violentagainst the ones we claim to love.Can you imagine a woman leaving all the love and confort of her parentsonly to fall prey to a shameless and abusive husband? Ironically, thisunfortunate sister may have nobody else in the Americas or Europe and thuslook on to her abusive husband as her protector. What a serious mentalbreakdown will this poor woman have? Guys, remember that abuse has manyugly heads. You may think that you are not abusive because you are notphysically beating your wife. However, I must tell you that psychologicaltorture is one of the most serious forms of abuse. This may involveinsults, name-calling and be-littling of your wife in every aspect of herlife. Paul Gibba.





Hello Bernard,



I can tell you that a lot of Africans don't really feel that way and they are

not really worried about racial differences.African Americans lookdown upon

Africans thinking that they are better off.Africans relate more to the west

Indies brothers and europeans than you guys.They respect their heritage and

they see us as partners than rivals which the Americans see us as.well I have

to go now but I will address more of it later



Baboucar

Baboucar



Sent by "Janko Fofana" <
via Commit

via Commit





This is to introduce myself as a new member to the Gambia-L service. I am a

staff of the department of agriculture in the Gambia and perhaps some of

you on the list will remember me. I was a student in the United States

between 1994 to 1996 studying for my Master's degree at Western Illinois

University.



As a matter of fact, I was in the list during my student days and indeed

enjoyed the Gambia-L. Now that I am in the Gambia, I hope to again

contribute to the list and give you some updates on Gambia's development

efforts especially in the field of agriculture.



My colleagues at the office here; Mr. Sana Jabang and Ramatoulie Sanyang

are sending their best regards to you. They will love to hear from

colleagues like Saihou Njai and wife in New Zealand.



So until I start the ball rolling by sending in my first contribution, I

believe I want to stop here.



Thanks



Janko S.B. Fofana

Agric. Input Office. Gambia.





Sent by "Janko Fofana" <
via Commit

via Commit









----------

> From: Saikou B M Njai <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: introduction

> Date: Wednesday, December 17, 1997 1:20 AM

>

> Hi TENN,

>

> Your aunt Oumi (Taye) is sending you her greeetings.

> She came here in August to join me ( her husband).

> I am studying for Master of Engineering Management.

> Are you intouch with Bagura? We wish you success in your studies.

>

> Saikou and OumiI Njai

> Flat K6, 14 Kirkwood Avenue

> Riccarton Christchurch, New Zealand

> Phone - 64 3 341 2243

> Saikou B M Njai

> Postgraduate Student Room E311

> Department of Civil Engineering

> University of Canterbury

> P M B 4800

> Christchurch,N Z

>





Ceesay Soffie, you are maybe right. But how come that I as a white,

western representative often feel that I have more in common to a black

african, than a white european neighbour ? How come that I can feel

more solidarity with an indian-american, than a white-american, who in

your term is my "brother or sister", because they are white descendants

of some danes who went to US, or descendants of some poor people who

immigrated from Ireland, or from european criminals exported to US. If

I should use the term used by some of you, they are my brothers and

sisters. But even so I do not feel more sympathy with them. Is this =

also

a result of tactics ? I just ask, I have no answers.

Why do some of you think that there is a "conspiracy" among me and my

friends, towards blacks or africans, the same moment you see our skin,

come to know our names and where we live ? Why do you expect more

solidarity among blacks all over the world ("we have to stay together

and not pitty one another because we are black skinned and then

brothers and sisters") for the reason that such a solidarity should

exist among the whites ? (that is what you say indirectly, that we,

because we are white, stay together against other "colors") If I was

born in Kerewan, The Gambia, by white parents, named Asbj=F8rn Modou =

Lamin

Nordam, and later presented me to the Gambia list as Modou Lamin from

Kerewan. How would you judge my contributions to the list ? From the

words and opinions I put there, or from my name and birthplace ? So

please all of you, even we can find a lot of wrong doing amongst all of

us, be careful to judge all of us just because of skin and =

living-place.

I have met black skinned people I should never socialize with, like I

met some white ones. We can never get rid of the attitudes we are =

taught

or braught up with in our family, society. We can try to learn and be

less prejudice. And the "history" of our ancestors can not be =

neglected.

I have to live with the knowledge of the danish =

"slave-trade"-adventure,

the christian church merrits(?) all over, the european colonialisation

in the world, the economical new-colonialism of EU, the racist politics

in Denmark to close our frontiers from pour "strangers". I made a note

about it in my local newspaper in november, when I returned from =

Gambia,

and one dane has allready called my telephone-answer and told me that

I=B4m a "******-lower" and not a "pure white " dane. Maybe it=B4s one =

of my

neighbours, because they are the ones who can see that I sometimes have

"black" friends visiting. So who is who, and who should stay together =

in

the future. Should we form our solidarity-groups based on color, on

countries, or .... ?

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



> ----------

> Fra: Ceesay Soffie[SMTP:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 16. december 1997 22:05

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: RE: Racial Discrimination (fwd)

>=20

> Brother Bernard -=20

>=20

> But, the famous tactic, by the colonialists, of

> pitting brother against brother is still en vogue today.=20

>=20



I will be leaving the country for the next 4 months and I would appreciate it if

you could remove me from your news group



Respectfully,



Ron Matheson





We welcome you Janko.



Malanding



>

> Sent by "Janko Fofana" <

> via Commit

>

>

> This is to introduce myself as a new member to the Gambia-L service. I am a

> staff of the department of agriculture in the Gambia and perhaps some of

> you on the list will remember me. I was a student in the United States

> between 1994 to 1996 studying for my Master's degree at Western Illinois

> University.

>

> As a matter of fact, I was in the list during my student days and indeed

> enjoyed the Gambia-L. Now that I am in the Gambia, I hope to again

> contribute to the list and give you some updates on Gambia's development

> efforts especially in the field of agriculture.

>

> My colleagues at the office here; Mr. Sana Jabang and Ramatoulie Sanyang

> are sending their best regards to you. They will love to hear from

> colleagues like Saihou Njai and wife in New Zealand.

>

> So until I start the ball rolling by sending in my first contribution, I

> believe I want to stop here.

>

> Thanks

>

> Janko S.B. Fofana

> Agric. Input Office. Gambia.

>





Brother Asbjorn -=20



The statement I made which lends itself to the "divide, conquer, then

rule" policy exercised by colonialists, imperialists or any other 'list

there is, is something that people of colour have experienced =

throughout

most of their history after contact with white people. This is

experiential history, not mine not yours. That it is still going on in

some pockets of the world is no mystery. =20



Now, when I say white people, I am not talking about Asbjorn the person

who feels he has more in common with the people he has contact and

dealings with than those he does not - but the LAS CACAS'S (I know I

don't have the spelling of his name right but he was a person of the

church who was telling slave owners to go to Africa and get Africans =

and

leave the Indians alone) of the world.

> But how come that I as a white, western representative often feel =

that

> I have more in common to a black african, than a white european

> neighbour ? How come that I can feel more solidarity with an

> indian-american, than a white-american,

You will have to answer this question, Asbjorn. I will bet that your

having something in common with them has nothing to do with their =

colour

but because of the persons they are and the way you feel has nothing to

do with your being white but the person you are.



> Why do some of you think that there is a "conspiracy" among me and =

my

> friends, towards blacks or africans, the same moment you see our =

skin,

> come to know our names and where we live ?

Where did you get this idea that from? Do you think that their is a

conspiracy amongst people of colour to get back at the white people

because of what they have suffered at their hands? The majority of

people are not paranoid but there is a need to deal with the realities

of our history but what we do with what we know happened is up to us.



> Why do you expect more

> solidarity among blacks all over the world ("we have to stay together

> and not pitty one another because we are black skinned and then

> brothers and sisters") for the reason that such a solidarity should

> exist among the whites ? (that is what you say indirectly, that we,

> because we are white, stay together against other "colors")=20

>=20

This is not what I or any one on this list says. Your sentiment above

may have nothing to do with I wrote and I may be wrong for

interpretation is key.

> If I was

> born in Kerewan, The Gambia, by white parents, named Asbj=F8rn Modou

> Lamin

> Nordam, and later presented me to the Gambia list as Modou Lamin from

> Kerewan. How would you judge my contributions to the list ? From the

> words and opinions I put there, or from my name and birthplace ? =20

>=20

How would you judge Fatou Ceesays contributions from Belgium or Sarjo

Jallow from Germany had they had the same to say as I did on this

subject? Would you assume they were not German/Belgian because of =

their

names? =20



> So

> please all of you, even we can find a lot of wrong doing amongst all

> of

> us, be careful to judge all of us just because of skin and

> living-place.

> I have met black skinned people I should never socialize with, like I

> met some white ones. We can never get rid of the attitudes we are

> taught

> or braught up with in our family, society. We can try to learn and be

> less prejudice. And the "history" of our ancestors can not be

> neglected.

>=20

>=20

I agree with you - but to infer from what I wrote that I or any one =

else

is propagating blacks banding together because of their colour is wrong

and serves no positive purpose.

> Should we form our solidarity-groups based on color, on

> countries, or .... ?

>=20

No! What do you say?

> =20

ps: I could not do much justice to what you wrote because of time

limitations but learning continues -=20



Soffie Ceesay





Keretha



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <
via Commit

via Commit





Well said, Asbjorn.

Color should soon go out of fashion, and stay out.



Torstein

The Gambia



----------

From: "

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: SV: Racial Discrimination (fwd)

Date: 17. desember 1997 12:20



Ceesay Soffie, you are maybe right. But how come that I as a white,

western representative often feel that I have more in common to a black

african, than a white european neighbour ?.....





Ya Soffie, here is Bernard's response to your message. BTW, that was a

wonderful response you gave.



Thanks.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

-----------------------------



MOE'



COULD YOU SEND THIS TO SOFFIE FOR ME?



THANKS, MORE LATER



BERNARD

----------------------------

> Brother Bernard -

>

> The reverse could be said that African Americans do not care about

> continental Africans because their ancestors' actions contributed to

> your being here. But, the famous tactic, by the colonialists, of

> pitting brother against brother is still en vogue today. By the by,

> what is your friend's basis for the statement he made?



WE DIALOG IN THAT MANNER ALL OF THE TIME. WE ARE BOTH

33 YEARS OLD, AND WE ARE SO DIFFERENT THAT WE FIND OURSELVES

CURIOUS OF EACH OTHER. I AM DEMOCRAT, HE IS REPUBLICAN,

I AM MUSLIM, HE IS AN ATHEIST, ETC.

WE USE SUCH DIALOG TO LEARN MORE

ABOUT THE OTHER PERSON AND THE OTHER PERSON'S

CULTURE, HISTORY,ECT. ALSO, I AM MUSLIM. I SUSPECTS

HE IS CURIOUS AS TO ISLAM FOR ALL HE KNOWS OF ISLAM

IS WHAT THE MEDIA TELLS HIM OF THE HONORABLE LOUIS

FARRAKAHN AND THE NATION OF ISLAM.



> I once worked with a brother who wanted to go the Africa (I suggested he

> go to Gambia or one of the countries for Africa is soo big) because he

> wanted to know how it felt to go around bare-foot, living in a tree and

> all sorts of other nonsense - I don't have to wonder where he got the

> notion that people in Africa live in trees.



I AGREE SISTER, I SUSPECT HE LIKELY GREW UP IN A TREE.

HE COULD TRAVEL TO MY HOME IN GREEN COUNTY ALABAMA

IF HE WANTS TO KNOW WHAT IT IS LIKE TO RUN AROUND BAREFOOT.

AS A CHILD, I COULD NOT WAIT UNTIL SUMMER SO THAT I COULD

GO BAREFOOT. I ENJOYED IT, AND I WOULD NOT CHANGE IT FOR THE

WORLD. I HOPE MY CHILDREN ARE AFFORDED THE OPPORTUNITY.



> That some Africans think

> some African Americans could be better off than they are but don't want

> to because they are lazy is not an original thought - I don't have to

> wonder from where they got that notion.



MMM??? INTERESTING, I KNEW THAT WHITE AMERICANS

HELD THESE NOTIONS, YET IT IS NEW TO ME THAT AFRICANS

WOULD HARBOR SUCH VIEWS ALSO. NOW, I SUSPECT FAR

MORE CONTINENTAL AFRICANS KNOW THE OPPOSITE THAN

SHARE THE FORMER.....YET, LET ME ADD THAT THERE IS

SOME TRUTH TO THE FORMER. I KNOW "LAZY" AFRICAN AMERICANS

AND I KNOW LAZY AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILIES. THEY ARE A VERY

VERY VERY SMALL MINORITY. YET, THEY EXIST. LIKELY THEY HAVE

COUNTERPARTS IN OTHER RACES, AND OTHER COUNTRIES THAT

PARALLEL THEIR TRIFLING EXISTENCE. YET ALSO, NOT TO

MAKE AN EXCUSE, YET IT IS POSSIBLE THAT SLAVERY OR

THE AFTER EFFECTS OF SLAVERY DID DEFLATE A PERSON

SENSE OF SELF WORTH THEREBY CONTRIBUTING TO THAT

TRIFLENESS. ALSO, THE AMERICAN "WELFARE" STATE RE-

ENFORCES THAT LACK OF MOTIVATION. "WHY WORK IF

THE STATE IS GOING TO GIVE YOU A CHECK?"



> Also, if brother Moe is your friend, how do you relate to each other; do

> you sense that he does not care for and about you because you are

> American? I don't think so.



YOU ARE CORRECT. YET UNDERSTAND, MOE IS ONLY ONE PERSON

HE CAN NOT SPEAK FOR AFRICA. MORE WHAT I AM ASKING

AND REFERRING TO IS "WHY HAVE THE DESCENDANTS OF THE

KIDNAPPED AFRICANS NOT BEEN WELCOMED BACK TO AFRICA

FOR TOURISM OR FOR PERMANENT RESIDENCE?'



IF YOU WERE TO ASK AN AFRICAN AMERICAN WHICH CITY WOULD

HE LIKE TO VISIT ABROAD, 97 PERCENT WOULD SITE A CITY NOT

LOCATED IN AFRICA. IN SHORT, AFRICAN AMERICAN DO NOT

CARE TO VISIT AFRICA. I BELIEVE THE REASON FOR SUCH

IGNORANCE IS DUE TO WE, IN ALL OF OUR IGNORANCE ARE

AFRAID TO VISIT AFRICA. YET, IF NELSON MANDELA, OR

CHARLES TAYLOR, OR SOME OTHER PERSON THAT HAS THE

POWER TO SAY "THIS IS YOUR HOME" AND WE APOLOGIZE TO

YOUR FOREFATHERS FOR THE BETRAYAL THAT LED TO

YOUR EXISTENCE IN NORTH AMERICA.......WE APOLOGIZE FOR

NOT KILLING THOSE AFRICANS THAT PARTICIPATED IN THE

SLAVE TRADE. WE APOLOGIZE FOR NOT CHOOSING TO FIGHT AND

DIE WITH DIGNITY TO DEFEND OUR BROTHERS AND MOTHERS

AND SISTERS....



WHY HAS AFRICA NOT REACHED ITS HAND TO US???



> Yes, you have an answer for your co-worker

> - give yourself time before responding. There is a bridge to be gapped

> between continental and American Africans, no doubt. It will take each

> of us on our individual dealings to be REAL and find out about each

> other ONE-ON-ONE then the big picture will emerge.



I AM WITH YOU SISTER. I JUST GET FRUSTRATED. IT HAS BEEN

400 YEARS AND WE ARE NO CLOSER TO COMING TOGETHER

THAT WE WERE 100 AGO....IT SOMETIME DEPRESSES ME.



Bernard













Ceesay Soffie wrote:

>

> Brother Asbjorn -

>

> The statement I made which lends itself to the "divide, conquer, then

> rule" policy exercised by colonialists, imperialists or any other 'list

> there is, is something that people of colour have experienced throughout

> most of their history after contact with white people. This is

> experiential history, not mine not yours. That it is still going on in

> some pockets of the world is no mystery.

>

> Now, when I say white people, I am not talking about Asbjorn the person

> who feels he has more in common with the people he has contact and

> dealings with than those he does not - but the LAS CACAS'S (I know I

> don't have the spelling of his name right but he was a person of the

> church who was telling slave owners to go to Africa and get Africans and

> leave the Indians alone) of the world.

> > But how come that I as a white, western representative often feel that

> > I have more in common to a black african, than a white european

> > neighbour ? How come that I can feel more solidarity with an

> > indian-american, than a white-american,

> You will have to answer this question, Asbjorn. I will bet that your

> having something in common with them has nothing to do with their colour

> but because of the persons they are and the way you feel has nothing to

> do with your being white but the person you are.

>

> > Why do some of you think that there is a "conspiracy" among me and my

> > friends, towards blacks or africans, the same moment you see our skin,

> > come to know our names and where we live ?

> Where did you get this idea that from? Do you think that their is a

> conspiracy amongst people of colour to get back at the white people

> because of what they have suffered at their hands? The majority of

> people are not paranoid but there is a need to deal with the realities

> of our history but what we do with what we know happened is up to us.

>

> > Why do you expect more

> > solidarity among blacks all over the world ("we have to stay together

> > and not pitty one another because we are black skinned and then

> > brothers and sisters") for the reason that such a solidarity should

> > exist among the whites ? (that is what you say indirectly, that we,

> > because we are white, stay together against other "colors")

> >

> This is not what I or any one on this list says. Your sentiment above

> may have nothing to do with I wrote and I may be wrong for

> interpretation is key.

> > If I was

> > born in Kerewan, The Gambia, by white parents, named Asbjørn Modou

> > Lamin

> > Nordam, and later presented me to the Gambia list as Modou Lamin from

> > Kerewan. How would you judge my contributions to the list ? From the

> > words and opinions I put there, or from my name and birthplace ?

> >

> How would you judge Fatou Ceesays contributions from Belgium or Sarjo

> Jallow from Germany had they had the same to say as I did on this

> subject? Would you assume they were not German/Belgian because of their

> names?

>

> > So

> > please all of you, even we can find a lot of wrong doing amongst all

> > of

> > us, be careful to judge all of us just because of skin and

> > living-place.

> > I have met black skinned people I should never socialize with, like I

> > met some white ones. We can never get rid of the attitudes we are

> > taught

> > or braught up with in our family, society. We can try to learn and be

> > less prejudice. And the "history" of our ancestors can not be

> > neglected.

> >

> >

> I agree with you - but to infer from what I wrote that I or any one else

> is propagating blacks banding together because of their colour is wrong

> and serves no positive purpose.

> > Should we form our solidarity-groups based on color, on

> > countries, or .... ?

> >

> No! What do you say?

> >

> ps: I could not do much justice to what you wrote because of time

> limitations but learning continues -

>

> Soffie Ceesay



Ya Soffie I say NO also to the last question based on religiuos grounds.

I am a muslim first , then my nationality , then my colour or creed.

The only difference or seperation in my opinion is in the mind.

Imagine us all being blind and communicate by talking only. how can you

tell someone's color if you are not told but you can tell someone's

belief/or religion and that's the point I am trying to make.

Keep up the clear and plain level discussions on, Soffie

Habib

--

MZ



Mr. Fofana:



In your introduction, you mentioned a gentleman by the name of Sana Jabang.

Is it the same person who worked in the Agricultural Unit at ActionAid The

Gambia? If so, please extend my greetings to him - he was my office mate.



Peace!



Awa Sey



Gambia-L'ers,



I would like to thank sister Soffie Ceesay, for the extremely well thought out

response to the question of discrimination which was originally aired by

Bernard, through Moe Jallow. Sister Soffie has done an exceptional job in a

few well chosen paragraphs. You are to commended for your precision.

However, following some of the later comments, I would like to revisit the

topic.



One of the reasons which I believe this topic causes so much confusion, has

actually been touched upon by various people on the list, in a number of

ways. The point to be made is that no people, whether European,

Euro-American, African, African-American, or whom have you, are monolithic.

(This is a point which Mr. Torstein has pushed beyond the limit in another

context.) That is to say, that there is a divergence of perspectives and

views within each national, cultural, religious, racial, or political group.



Thus, there are those African-Americans and Africans of the continent who have

recognized the historic, cultural, social, and political connections between

us, and extend open arms to embrace one another as kin separated by great

distance in space and time. The middle passage, was a period in history which

forcibly separated families and caused a social, intellectual, and political

schism in African society, which has had a tremendous impact upon all sides of

the Atlantic which last until this very day. This is why there are a number

of us who feel this bond, more strongly than between other people.



However, there are those African Americans who, even in the late 1990's, have

no identification with, nor love for Africans of the continent. Mr. Pa Musa

Jallow's unfortunate experiences at Florida A&M, during the 1980s testifies to

this uninformed view point. Likewise, there are those Africans of the

continent who have neither love for nor identify with African-Americans. I

have experiences similar to PMJ's during my almost four years in Nigeria,

largely at one of the major University's there, where administrators asked me

who I was, why was I there, and that I should get out, and go back to where I

came from as they threw my documents in my face. (Not an easy pill to

swallow, but a position based in ignorance and arrogance, which only gave me

the strength to persevere) This is to say, that it is true, that there are

some family members who do not feel the bond of kinship with as much fervor

and who would do what they could for others outside of the kinship, while

neglecting family members. Mr. Pa Musa Jallow's unfortunate experiences

clearly attests to this condition, as do my own experiences in a Nigerian

University during the same time period. This also speaks to the issue raised

some time ago by Mr. Jallow, when he wrote about the "Crabs in the Barrel

Syndrome" which unfortunately characterizes some groups of people within our

community (although certainly not all, as the somber tone of the Mr. Jallow's

article might suggest.) There is diversity within the family. This is one of

the legacies of slavery and colonialism, which subsequently has been

perpetuated by the very people who do not profit from it!



However, to say that the seeds for this distrust between, the extended family

members have not been sown by those Europeans of ill will would be

inaccurate. It happens up to the present time and happens between the various

branches of our family tree. So for instance, the mistrust is fostered

between the Caribbean and the African-American communities; between the

African and the African-American communities; and the Caribbean and African

communities; as negative stereotypes are projected about the supposed

"other". Whether fortunately or unfortunately, I have encountered this on

numerous occasions in my life time, when (what I, up-to then, considered to

be), well meaning and friendly White folks - European-Americans cautioned me

to be careful about associating (at differing times) with either the

African-American community, the Caribbean community, or the African community,

"because they are not like you and your people." Now, the interesting part of

this is that I was born in the U.S., with a heritage which survived slavery in

the rice and sugar plantation states, as well as having a heritage from the

Caribbean, which similarly survived slavery in the sugar plantation provinces

there! So, that the people whom others would steer me clear of, were

ultimately a people from whom I directly trace my roots!



Additionally, in 1974 my our family hosted Temu, a Chagga from Tanzania

studying accounting in U.K., who visited the States for the first time. In

one of our conversations, he made it clear that he was told, by one of the

sponsors (who was White) of the group of Tanzanians two things. First, that

they should not associate with the "Negroes in America" as they are a

dangerous group of people. Second, those who were going to New York City,

should under no circumstances travel to Harlem, as this was the center of the

Negro killing grounds. To make a long story a little shorter, our brother

Temu by name, stayed with us, (violating his first caution). After arriving

in New York City, the first thing he wanted to do was to go to Harlem, where

he was extremely elated to see large groups of Black people, many of whom had

faces that he was familiar with, interacting and carrying on daily business

with no overtly ill effects. (This violated his second caution.) The

cautions which had been issued, apparently were false. This posed a number of

questions which needed to be addressed. Who among the Tanzanians accepted the

cautions about "Negroes in America" at face value and walked away from their

experiences irreversibly tainted with negative images of African Americans,

and were later in positions to influence others about their "experiences" and

the realities of life in the United States? What else was conveyed that was

also false? What was the purpose of this false information? And last, who

benefitted from this type of disinformation?



In response to Mr. Habib, I would say there is no need to artificially

contrive a situation where we were blind. This forum affords us the same type

of situation which you are suggesting might serve as a point. However, issues

of gender, religion, ethnicity, nationality, and color all appear again and

again suggesting their relative importance to people on the list. I would

suggest that one's genetic legacy is indelible. One is born with some degree

of melanin. Religion is something one grows into, and is taught. Individuals

may change that if they see a different spiritual light. Similarly, although

one is born within a specific country, and is automatically assigned some

nationality; this can also be changed if one so desires. However, color and

genetics cannot be changed so radically, unless, of course, one's name is

Michael Jackson. (Sorry, for that one, I couldn't resist it.) All of these

issues become evident in conversation, however the color issue is the only

one, which is immediately apparent the very instant we meet. This we can

react to, if we are predisposed to do so.



Finally, back to the original topic. To answer Bernard, all of these examples

were meant to illustrate, that there are a variety of different views held by

Africans concerning African Americans, just as there are a variety of

different views held by African Americans concerning continental Africans.

However, much of the views need to be thoroughly explored, for they are

sometimes based in a contrived myth, which superficially serves to keep kith

and kin separated, as I believe is strongly implied by Sister Soffie Ceesay's

initial response. In this light, one great value of Gambia-L becomes

evident. The discussion group can serve as a valuable vehicle to have

constructive discussion and dialogue, which has the potential to tear down the

walls that artificially separate us, forestalling our political, economic, and

social growth. As such, one of the expressions of the sixties is appropriate

here. "Each one, teach one" for those who know are obligated to teach those

who do not!



Thank you and may you all have a good day.





Ten Boy,



Welcome to the electronic Bantanba....I hope all is going good with you and

your family!!!



Looking forward to your contributions.



Pa-Abdou



Dear Gambia-L readers,



I would like to thank those who organised this forum for us to exchange

views on our country. I would also like to thank those who put together

the draft Gambia Educational Support Plan. I have the following comments:



(1) As many of us are aware, the illiteracy rate in The Gambia is one of

the highest in the world and is even worse in rural areas; therefore,

support to primary education or even non-formal education could reach a

large number of Gambians at less cost. There is evidence in the education

literature that returns to every dollar spent on primary education is

higher than investing in higher levels of education. Thus I am in favour of

supporting a much higher number of primary school students and non-formal

education if possible.



(2) Nonetheless, I am also in support of investing in high schools and

Gambia College in particular. However, I was a bit worried about the

proposed mode of assisting Gambia College through member contribution of

books. Although this is a noble idea, it may not be the most efficient.

Why? Well the books donated may not be those needed by the students and

faculty and given the very limited resources available perhaps a book fund

could be more optimal. Members could contribute money to this fund and the

fund managers could then discuss with Gambia College to purchase the most

relevant books for the college.



(3) Third, just reading the messages on Gambia-1, I realised we have a

very diverse pool of talented Gambians all over the world and perhaps we

should explore a medium for such folks to go back to The Gambia for a

limited period to contribute their expertise. For example, Dr Nyang has

amassed a lot of knowlege on African (and Gambian ofcourse) history and how

about organising a three-month Visiting Scholar Programme at Gambia College

or other appropriate institutions for him to organise seminars/lectures for

students and Gambian practitoners as well. Should Gambian history be

re-written by such such scholars along the lines of the seminal work of

Chiekh Anta Diop or Basil Davidson?



(4) How about a good photocopier for the Gambia College Library? I

remember as an undergraduate student at UC- Berkeley our lecturers used

to prepare a reader with articles photocopied from various sources which we

purchased at low cost.



Thanks and regards,



Housainou Taal

Programme coordinator,

UN World Food Programme,

Rome, ITALY









Date: Thu, 18 Dec 97 03:09:29 PST

From: "RASTAFARI IS HIS NAME...JAH..GIVE THANKS & PRAISES"

To:

Subject: Unsubscribe

Message-ID: <



List Managers,



I would appreciate it if you could temporary remove me from the mailing list...

I will be on vacation and will not have access to my mail for the next two

weeks...and I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone on the list

happy holidays.



Thanks for all your efforts.



Later,



Pa-Abdou Barrow



Date: Thu, 18 Dec 1997 13:27:17 +0100

From: Fatou Khan

To:

Subject: Re:christmas Holidays

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



HEY,

WILL YOU PLEASE UNSUBSCRIBE ME FORM THE 19TH OF DEC TO THE 5TH OF JAN. I

AM GOING ON VACATION.

THANK YOU.

FATOU KHAN



Date: Thu, 18 Dec 1997 09:50:33 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Racial Discriminatiion (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hi folks,



Thank you to all those who responded to the subject 'Re: Racial

Discrimination'. You provided some very interesting and eye-opening

arguments and opinions. I hope we call learn from this.



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



===================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Dec 1997 09:59:22 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: The Intellectual Prostitutes (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hi folks,



Does anyone know the author George Ayittey? I came accross this

interesting article today, entitled 'The Intellectual Prostitutes'. It is

a column that was published by New African (October, 1996; p.35). I also

heard that Mr. Ayittey authored a very interesting and provocative book

entitled " Africa Betrayed" published in 1992 by St. Martin's Press,

NewYork.



In his article below, you might contradict or disagree with Mr. Ayittey's

analogies but you might also see what angle he was looking from. It's a

rather long article but I hope you will enjoy reading through.



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

_______________________



> : Title: The Intellectual Prostitutes

> : Author: George B.N. Ayittey

> :

> : When Captain Yahya Jammeh overthrew the democratically-elected

> : government of Sir Dawda Jawara on July 24, 1994, the only minister from

> : the Jawara administration enticed to serve the military regime was the

> : finance minister, Bakary Darbo, a very well respected economist -- even

> : in international circles. He was instrumental in getting the World Bank

> : to resume some aid to The Gambia. On Oct 10, 1994, he was fired by the

> : military junta: He was no longer useful to them. Then on Nov 15, Capt.

> : Jammeh accused him of complicity in the Nov. 11 abortive coup attempt.

> : He fled to neighboring Senegal with his family.

> :

> : Next to assume the finance ministry portofolio was Ousman Koro Ceesay.

> : When he too became no longer useful to the military junta, "they smashed

> : his head with a baseball bat," said Capt. Ebou Jallow, the No.2 man in

> : the ruling council who defected to the U.S. on Oct 15, 1995. They then

> : riddled his body with bullets, dragged him into his official car, drove

> : it to the outskirts of the city and set it ablaze.

> :

> : So many of Africa's intellectuals -- some with Ph.D.s and who ought to

> : have known better -- sold out their conscience, integrity and principles

> : to serve the dictates of military despots with half their intelligence.

> : The allure of a Mercedes Benz, a diplomatic posting, a ministerial post

> : and a government mansion often proved too irresistible. So hordes of

> : highly "educated" African intellectuals sold themselves off into

> : voluntary bondage and accorded heinous military regimes the legitimacy

> : and respectability they craved. Even Idi Amin always found intellectual

> : prostitutes to bed with. Then after being raped and defiled, they were

> : discarded.

> :

> : Another was Abass Bundu of Sierra Leone -- the former secretary-general

> : of ECOWAS. When the 29-year old illiterate Capt. Valentine Strasser

> : appointed him foreign minister through a radio announcement, he left in

> : a cloud of dust. Chickens flew out of his way, nursing mothers grabbed

> : their babies or risk being run over. In August 1995, he was tossed into

> : a garbage bin in a radio announcement.

> :

> : We just discovered that he's an opportunist and one cannot trust such

> : people. So we kicked him out," said spokeman of the Strasser's National

> : Provisional Ruling Council. "When we appointed Abass Bundu through a

> : radio announcement, he didn't complain but when we fired him though

> : another radio announcement, he wants to make noise," he added (The

> : African Observer, Aug 8-21, 1995; p.5).

> :

> : A more recent case was that of Sierra Leone's fearless human rights

> : lawyer, Sulaiman Banja Tejan-Sie. He was a vociferous critic of the

> : ruling NPRC over human rights abuses and was reported to have a personal

> : dislike for the military. He was hailed on student campuses as a young

> : radical barrister and was invited to student conventions, giving

> : lectures on human rights and negative consequences of military rule. On

> : several occasions, he called for a national conference to prepare the

> : way for civilian rule. Then suddenly in April 1995, he joined Sierra

> : Leone's military-led government as Secretary of State in the Department

> : of

> : Youth, Sport and Social Mobilization. His detractors never forgave him.

> :

> : There is Paul Kamara -- a fearless crusader of human rights and ardent

> : advocate of democracy. He published and edited the widely-respected

> : paper, For Di People, whose circulation exceeded 30,000 copies a week.

> : In Jan 1996, he joined the government of Brig-Gen Maada Bio -- a

> : decision which by his own admission "disappointed many people." On

> : election night (Feb 26), five men dressed in military fatigues with guns

> : waited for him at his newspaper offices, in midnight-green Mercedes

> : Benz. When he left his office and got into his official four-wheel drive

> : car, the soldiers chased him and opened fire. "We've got the bastard at

> : last," one of them said. But he escaped death and is now recuperating in

> : London.

> :

> : In Nigeria, there is Baba Gana Kingibe, a career diplomat who was the

> : vice-presidential candidate of Moshood K.O. Abiola. He accepted the post

> : of foreign minister from the same military regime which annulled the

> : elections that he and Abiola won. He did not raise a whiff of protest or

> : resign when his running mate, Abiola, was thrown into jail. Neither did

> : Chief Tony Anenih, the chairman of the defunct Social Democratic Party,

> : on whose ticket Chief M.K.O. Abiola contested the June 12 election. In

> : fact, Chief Anenih was part of a five-man delegation, sent by Gen.

> : Abacha to the U.S. in Oct, 1995, to "educate and seek the support of

> : Nigerians about the transition program." At an Oct 22, 1995 forum

> : organized by the Schiller Institute in Washington, "Chief Anenih and

> : Col. (rtd) Emeka O. Ojukwu, took turns ripping apart the reputation of

> : Abiola . . . Anenih took pains to discredit Chief Abiola, whom he said

> : was being presented by

> : the western media as the victimized President-elect . . . Some of the

> : Nigerians in the audience denounced the delegation as `paid stooges' of

> : Abacha" (African News Weekly, Nov 3, 1995; p.3).

> :

> : More pathetic was the case of Mr. Alex Ibru, the publisher of The

> : Guardian, who became the Internal Affairs minister. Then on Aug 14,

> : 1994, his own newspaper was raided and shut down by the same military

> : government under which he was serving. He did not protest or resign.

> : After six months as interior minister, he too was tossed aside. In

> : October 1995, his newspapers, shut down by the military government for

> : more than a year, were allowed to reopen after Ibru apologized to the

> : authorities for any offensive reports they may have carried. Then on Feb

> : 2, 1996, unidentified gunmen in a deep blue Peugeot 504 trailed him and

> : sprayed his car with machine-gun fire. The editor-in-chief, Femi Kusa,

> : said that the car was bullet-ridden and Ibru was injured in many parts

> : of the body. He was also flown to Britain for treatment.

> :

> : Remember Ernest Shonekan, whose 89-day interim government was overthrown

> : by Gen. Abacha? Well, on Sept 19, 1995, he accompanied Nigeria's Foreign

> : Minister, Tom Ikimi, to deliver a "confidential message" to British

> : Prime Minister John Major in London. Nigeria's military junta told

> : Westminster that it will pardon the 40 convicted coup plotters if

> : British would help with the rescheduling Nigeria's $35 billion debt,

> : support its transition program to democractic rule, its bid for a

> : permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council, and U.S. recognition of its

> : effort to fight drug trafficking.

> :

> : First of all, how in hell could Ernest Shonekan act as an emissary for

> : the same barbarous military regime that overthrew him? How, how, how?

> : Second, who thought that 35 years after "independence" from British

> : colonial rule, Nigeria's government would be holding its own citizens as

> : hostages, demanding ransom from the former colonial power? Of course,

> : none of the "educated" emissaries recognized that their mission sank

> : the concept of "independence from colonial rule" to new depths of

> : depravity.

> :

> : In a letter to The Ghanaian Stateman (June 28 - July 11, 1994), Kwaku

> : Obeng wrote:

> : """Some of the intellectuals of the NDC are unprincipled

> : opportunists who have betrayed scholarship. For example, how can a

> : personality like Harry Sawyerr (minister of education in

> : military-turned

> : civilian Rawlings regime) tell the whole world that nobody can stop

> : them from celebrating the day he was violently and unconstitutionally

> : removed from office? Again, how can one understand an intellectual

> : like Totobi Quakyi, who was at the forefront of students' struggle

> : against the late Acheampong's (military) dictatorship only to turn

> : round to resolutely defend a similar system?""""" (p.4).

> :

> : Says Ismail Rashid, a Sierra Leonian exile in Canada:

> :

> : """"We should not forget the opportunism, cowardice and unprincipled

> : role of a section of the so-called intelligentsia in leading us into

> : our present quandary. Lawyers, doctors, professors and a whole

> : host of

> : other "educated" people willingly participated in the general

> : repression and corruption that was characteristic of APC (All

> : People's

> : Congress) rule . . . In 1980 and 1985, this elite remained muted and

> : in some cases condemned the widespread protests against the APC

> : dictatorship and the deteriorating economy by workers and students. In

> : fact, it endorsed the punitive measures taken against these

> : protestors. A classic representative of this class is the present Vice

> : President, Dr. Abdullai Conteh (remember this name), who came to power

> : on the crest of student protest in 1977, and who criticized President

> : Momoh's succession to power as the work of an insidious "cabal

> : which

> : will only destroy the nation." Needless to say, Dr. Conteh ended in

> : that same cabal as a leading actor.

> : Finally, the nation cannot forget the opportunism and cowardice

> : of the SLPP (Sierra Leone People's Party). After the death of so many

> : people in the 1977 elections to ensure that the SLPP had a voice

> : in parliament, its leading members, including its present chairman

> : Salia Jusu-Sheriff, crossed over to the APC. For over 13 years, they

> : also partook in the rape of the country"""(New African, May 1992,

> : p.10).

> :

> : Vile opportunism, unflappable sycophancy and trenchant collaboration

> : allowed tyranny to become entrenched in Africa. Doe, Mengistu, Mobutu,

> : and other military dictators legitimized and perpetuated their rule by

> : buying off and co-opting Africa's academics for a pittance. Says Ebow

> : Annobil in The Ghanaian Voice (June 14-18, 1995):

> :

> : """"Lawyers who ought to know better are foolishly aiding, abetting

> : and supporting the crimes of Rawlings. Intellectuals who should be

> : teaching Rawlings have become STUDENTS to him. Chiefs who are far older

> : to Rawlings have been kneeling before Rawlings in the Castle for

> : favours and "Holland Schnapps." Pastors of some Pentecostal Churches

> : have become informants, servants and liars to Rawlings"""" (p.6).

> :

> : When they fall out of favor, they are beaten up, tossed aside or worse.

> : About 200 former ministers of Comrade Haile Mariam Mengistu's government

> : are crammed in Ethiopian jails. "Over 80 percent of Rwanda's 700 judges

> : and magistrates, many of them guilty themselves of the genocide, died or

> : fled in the 1994 fighting" (The Economist, March 23, 1996; p.37). And

> : not all those who flee have an easy time in exile.

> :

> : "Former Vice President in the deposed Momoh regime, Dr. Abudulai Conteh

> : has been deported from Britain, following a failed attempt by his

> : lawyers to convince the UK authorities that Conteh was a genuine refugee

> : . . . The British High Court Judge, Mr. Simon Brown agreed with the Home

> : Office that Conteh should bear some responsibility for the corruption of

> : the Momoh government which played a major role in bankrupting Sierra

> : Leone" (West Africa, Aug 31 - Sept 6, 1992; p. 1496).

> :

> : Cameroon refused political asylum to four Rwandan Hutu officials accused

> : of having played a significant role in the genocide there in 1994. One

> : of them was Ferdinand Nahimana, former director of the state information

> : office and a founder of Radio Mille Collines, the Kigali radio station

> : who inflammatory broadcasts egged on Hutu soldiers and ethnic militia to

> : kill Tutsis. The others are Justin Mugenzi, president of the Liberal

> : Party and former trade and industry ministry, Joseph Nzirorera, former

> : interim president of the National Assembly and head of late president

> : Juvenal Habyarimana's National Republican Movement for Democracy and

> : Development (MRND) party, and Pasteur Musabe, former director of

> : Rwanda's National Bank. And what happened to all those intellectuals who

> : scrambled to take up ministerial positions in Samuel Doe's regime? Do

> : Africa's intellectuals learn? Never! Why the obsession with government

> : posts?

> :

> : Because in Africa, government is the vehicle we use, not to serve but to

> : fleece the people. Ever noticed that the richest men in Africa are often

> : heads of state and ministers? So every "educated" nut-head wants to be

> : president or minister -- not because he wants to serve the people but to

> : enrich himself.

> :

> : The ever-consuming desire of the "educated" African is to secure that

> : top government post. Once attained, he would then use that office to

> : amass a personal fortune by embezzling public funds, taking bribes and

> : commissions on government contracts. Political power in Africa is the

> : passport to great personal fortune. It guarantees access to fabulous

> : wealth. Now you understand the phrase: "Seek ye first the political

> : kingdom . . . " When he seizes the presidency, not even a bulldozer can

> : pry him off. And when he plunders the state too, the stupid ***** salts

> : it away overseas to develop other peoples' countries! "According to one

> : United Nations estimate, $200 billion or 90 percent of the Sub-Saharan

> : part of the continent's gross domestic product (much of it illicitly

> : earned), was shipped to foreign banks in 1991 alone (The New York

> : Times, Feb 4, 1996; p.4). That flight of capital could have wiped out

> : more than half of Africa's $390 billion foreign debt!

> :

> : The day African elites use their brains and the skills they acquired

> : through "education" and military training to seek their wealth in the

> : private sector, by actually producing something, even charcoal, Mother

> : Africa will write a better report card and become a continent of

> : producers, instead of consumers importing everything. But that's not

> : likely anytime soon. The jostling for the presidency and ministerial

> : appointments as well as the use of the gun for plunder will continue,

> : degenerating into senseless civil war, wanton destruction and savage

> : carnage.

> :

> : But if the military doesn't get them, the people will. Angry Africans

> : have vowed to punish the traitors, sycophants, leeches and intellectual

> : collaborators. In Nigeria, Zaire and several African countries, their

> : houses and cars were burned down. In Senegal, after President Diouf's

> : ruling Socialist Party "won" a huge majority in parliamentary elections

> : in Feb 1993, violence broke out amid charges of vote rigging and Babacar

> : Seye, the vice-president of Senegal's Constitutional Council, was

> : killed.

> :

> : According to African News Weekly (June 4, 1993):

> :

> : """Seye was found dead in his car, apparently the victim of an

> : ambush,

> : investigators said. According to the independent, Sud Quotidien, a

> : group calling itself the "People's Army" claimed responsibility for

> : Seye's murder, the first political assassination in Senegal's

> : history.

> : Sud Quotidien said an anynomous caller telephoned the paper to

> : say the People's Army carried out the attack. "This is a warning

> : for the

> : other judges in the Constitutional Council, so they really respect the

> : people's will," it quoted the caller as saying." [Seye's killer

> : was never found.]

> :

> : In Ghana, Kwabena Kofi of Tema has warned omniously:

> :

> : """I would like to remind Messrs. E.T. Mensah, Prof. Awoonor, Obed

> : Asamoah, Harry Sawyerr and others, that if the unexpected happens as

> : a result of their sycophancy, they and their families would be the

> : first to bear the anger of Ghanaians"""" (Free Press, April

> : 10-16, 1996; p.2).

> :

> : Whatever happens to them, shed no tears for Africa's intellectual

> : prostitutes.





Date: Thu, 18 Dec 1997 10:25:17 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: Poem: The Cold Within

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



'T is the season for giving and I found this poem again and thought we

could share it again. Christmas is here and Ramadhan is right around

the corner and in the spirit of these two, let's light up the fires

within





> THE COLD WITHIN

>

> Six humans trapped by circumstances, in bleak and bitter cold.

> Each one possessed a stick of wood, or so the story told.

> Their dying fire in need of logs, the first man held his back,

> for, of the faces around the fire, he noticed one man black.

> The next man looking across the way, saw one not of his church,

> and couldn't bring himself to give the fire his stick of birch.

> The third one sat in tattered clothes he gave his coat a hitch.

> Why should his log be put to use, to warm the idle rich?

> The rich man just sat back and thought of the wealth he had in store,

> and how to keep what he had earned from the lazy, shiftless poor.

> The black man's face bespoke revenge as the fire passed from his

> sight,

> for all he saw in his stick of wood, was a chance to spite the white.

> The last man of this forlorn group did naught except for gain, giving

> only to those who gave, was how he played the game.

> Their logs held tight in death's still hand, was proof of human sin.

> They didn't die from the cold without, they died from the cold within.

>

>

> _____________________________

> kahil@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA

>

>

>

Happy holidays to one and all - Soffie



Date: Thu, 18 Dec 1997 12:01:33 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: FW: story for the day

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



> The Cookie Snatcher

>

>

> -----------------------------------------------------------------

>

> While waiting at the airport terminal for her plane to begin

> boarding, a woman sat reading a newspaper. Earlier, she had

> purchased a package of cookies in the airport snack shop to

> eat

> after she got on the plane. Out of the corner of her eye, she

> noticed that the man sitting next to her was eating a cookie.

> She

> looked down and noticed that her package of cookies had been

> opened and the man was eating them. The woman couldn't believe

> that the man would have such nerve as to eat her cookies. So

> that

> she wouldn't lose all of her cookies to the man, she slowly

> reached over, took a cookie, and ate one herself. To her

> amazement, the man continued to eat more cookies. Getting more

> and more irritated, the woman removed all but one cookie from

> the

> package and ate them.

>

> At that point, the man reached down and took the last cookie.

> Before eating it, though, he broke it in half and left half of

> the cookie for the woman. This made the woman so angry, she

> grabbed the empty package with the half cookie and crammed it

> in

> her purse. Then, to her shock, she noticed that there in her

> purse was her unopened package of cookies.

>

> Sometimes when we judge or condemn others, we end up judging

> or

> condemning ourselves. Have you ever been too quick to pass

> judgement on another? When we do that, we put ourselves in a

> precarious and often embarrassing position. Check out all the

> facts, ask questions, listen carefully, and give people the

> benefit of the doubt. There is One Who loves mercy more than

> Judgement. Fortunately for us all, we can know Him.

>

>

>



Date: Thu, 18 Dec 1997 13:38:19 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia Educational Support Plan-final call for comments

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



>

>

>

>

>

> Dear Gambia-L readers,

>

> I would like to thank those who organised this forum for us to exchange

> views on our country. I would also like to thank those who put together

> the draft Gambia Educational Support Plan. I have the following comments:

>

> (1) As many of us are aware, the illiteracy rate in The Gambia is one of

> the highest in the world and is even worse in rural areas; therefore,

> support to primary education or even non-formal education could reach a

> large number of Gambians at less cost. There is evidence in the education

> literature that returns to every dollar spent on primary education is

> higher than investing in higher levels of education. Thus I am in favour of

> supporting a much higher number of primary school students and non-formal

> education if possible.

>

> (2) Nonetheless, I am also in support of investing in high schools and

> Gambia College in particular. However, I was a bit worried about the

> proposed mode of assisting Gambia College through member contribution of

> books. Although this is a noble idea, it may not be the most efficient.

> Why? Well the books donated may not be those needed by the students and

> faculty and given the very limited resources available perhaps a book fund

> could be more optimal. Members could contribute money to this fund and the

> fund managers could then discuss with Gambia College to purchase the most

> relevant books for the college.

>

> (3) Third, just reading the messages on Gambia-1, I realised we have a

> very diverse pool of talented Gambians all over the world and perhaps we

> should explore a medium for such folks to go back to The Gambia for a

> limited period to contribute their expertise. For example, Dr Nyang has

> amassed a lot of knowlege on African (and Gambian ofcourse) history and how

> about organising a three-month Visiting Scholar Programme at Gambia College

> or other appropriate institutions for him to organise seminars/lectures for

> students and Gambian practitoners as well. Should Gambian history be

> re-written by such such scholars along the lines of the seminal work of

> Chiekh Anta Diop or Basil Davidson?

>

> (4) How about a good photocopier for the Gambia College Library? I

> remember as an undergraduate student at UC- Berkeley our lecturers used

> to prepare a reader with articles photocopied from various sources which we

> purchased at low cost.

>

> Thanks and regards,

>

> Housainou Taal

> Programme coordinator,

> UN World Food Programme,

> Rome, ITALY

>

>

>

Housainou and Tamsir,

Thank you for your time. The Draft committee have your comments and

will do everything to include them in the document. The goal at the moment

is to present a fairly broad document now. Once structures are in place

details could be easily added.



Malanding jaiteh









Date: Thu, 18 Dec 1997 13:38:30 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Wow moe.... (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Wow Moe'



This person (Mr. Payne) was deep. It is obvious that he is informed, well

traveled and placed thought and labor into his response.



Moe, I somewhat feel small for posing the question, yet I am constantly

reinforcing myself by telling myself, "well, it was the truth, it was how

you (I) felt".



Moe, do you think I was narrow minded in the second response I sent to

soffie?



Bernard



PS. Moe, I thought about it, I guess I feel as though Africa owes some

form of apology. Rather I feel that Africa is "obligated" to reach out to

build a bridge to us. Not doing so is like blaming the rape victim. It is

ludicrous to perceive African Americans are the violators. Can you fathom

the thought of the amount of Respect (fear included) the world would

bestow upon those of African decent if we undeniably came together?? I

feel as though Africa is preventing that from happening due to ignorance

and as I stated earlier prejudice.



Peace be upon you brother,



Date: Thu, 18 Dec 1997 14:41:00 -0500

From: Bennie Robinson <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re:christmas Holidays

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



Pease unsubscribe me from December 18, 1997 until January 31, 1998. Thank you.

>>> Fatou Khan <

HEY,

WILL YOU PLEASE UNSUBSCRIBE ME FORM THE 19TH OF DEC TO THE 5TH OF JAN. I

AM GOING ON VACATION.

THANK YOU.

FATOU KHAN





Date: Thu, 18 Dec 1997 07:28:45 +0330

From: "malang maane" <

To: <

Subject: Tribute to Kekoto Maane

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello guys,

I was told that there was a tribute for my dad, Mr Kekoto Maane on this

list and I never got to see it. I would really appreciate if someone can

forward it to me. I am not sure how feasible this will be bcos it might

have already been deleted. Anyway i am wishing myself good luck.

Thanks to all of ya'll.

Lang Jr.





----------

> From: Modou Jallow <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: Racial Discriminatiion (fwd)

> Date: 18 December 1997 06:20

>

> Hi folks,

>

> Thank you to all those who responded to the subject 'Re: Racial

> Discrimination'. You provided some very interesting and eye-opening

> arguments and opinions. I hope we call learn from this.

>

> Thank you.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> ===================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> -------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Dec 1997 21:31:18 -0500
From: M W Payne

From: M W Payne <

To:

Subject: Re: Wow moe.... (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



> Bernard

>

> PS. Moe, I thought about it, I guess I feel as though Africa owes some

> form of apology. Rather I feel that Africa is "obligated" to reach out to

> build a bridge to us. Not doing so is like blaming the rape victim. It is

> ludicrous to perceive African Americans are the violators. Can you fathom

> the thought of the amount of Respect (fear included) the world would

> bestow upon those of African decent if we undeniably came together?? I

> feel as though Africa is preventing that from happening due to ignorance

> and as I stated earlier prejudice.

>

> Peace be upon you brother,



Mr. Bernard and Gambia-L'ers:



The blueprints for the bridge which I think we agree needs to be built, must

be drafted and constructed by those social engineers and construction workers

from all corners of Africa and the diaspora. The obligation is on all of us,

as brother Pa Musa Jallow has already demonstrated that the familial ignorance

and insensitivity is owned by many of us on all sides of the Atlantic. As one

Anansi story asserts, (yes, I know this is a culturally inappropriate

reference, but I don't know of any equivalent "Sango ning Suluwo" story) that

neither wisdom [nor ignorance] is monopolized by any one people. We are all

in the same boat, having been placed there by the same historic forces. Thus,

for any of us to get out of this rickety, leaking boat, we must forge a

cooperation, which will utilize the best of our talents.



With the wide base of information which we have access to here in the States,

it is criminal for us to be ill-informed about most subjects, and particularly

about Africa. I believe that in terms of written documentary sources on

Africa, there is more here in the U.S. than in all of the countries in Africa

combined. Under such conditions, it should not be anyone's duty but our own,

to seek that information. Africa on the other hand, still has a wealth of

oral lore which can be of aid in understanding our divergent and common

heritage; and that is a bit of the information which we must tap. And by the

way, Ghana's Head of State, Jerry Rawlings has openly welcomed all diasporic

Africans to come, lend our skills and talents to help develop Ghana, as there

is land waiting for us, if we are willing to back up our statements. The

spirit of this invitation is nothing new, as Ghana opened its arms to receive

a frustrated W.E.B. DuBois in 1958. How many of us, have taken up that offer?

South Africa under Mandela has made a broader, but similar offer as well. The

problem with the South African offer though, is that the way in which it was

positioned, would lead to many of us going there to make money by exploiting

the already exploited population of Black South Africans. Lack of access to

that type of information, and a lack of a concerted willingness to extend

ourselves to access that information, rank among the chief reasons for the

lack of knowledge of such things.



However, the intent of my original response was that all people of good will,

should come together to recall and recast our common links and renew the bonds

of kinship, which were lost during the period of the Middle Passage. More

concretely Gambia-L, among other things, could very well serve as the anvil

upon which those links are forged.



Brother Bernard, it cannot be up to continental Africans alone to build these

bridges, but rather it is the obligation of diasporic Africans as well.

Apologies are unnecessary, because all of us (in this discussion) historically

played some part in the tragedy called the Middle Passage and chattel slavery

(obviously, some people played a much larger role than others, but the onus of

that is neither on continental Africans, nor on diasporic Africans. I am not

sure whether or not you are feeding off Dr. Nyang's eloquent overview of

slavery, but I have a reaction to that overview, which further explores

(through anecdote) both the reality of the slave trade as it existed in

Africa, and slavery as it existed in the Americas. As such I decline to lay

blame on continental Africans for this "peculiar institution." However, the

reaction is a bit long and probably unnecessary at this point.) Whatever the

case, Europe and Euro-America benefitted economically and technologically from

this period, and still reaps those benefits as part of its legacy, so we

should not engage in pointing fingers at one another as this does not serve

any useful purpose. However, I believe that this dialogue, is a step in a

more positive direction. Hopefully, the dialogue will continue, we then learn

from it and move forward as a result



Let's collaborate and build bridges.





Date: Thu, 18 Dec 1997 22:22:36 EST
From: BobbySil

From: BobbySil <

To:

Subject: Re: Racial Discrimination (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



MOE,



CAN YOU ASK BERNARD TO BECOME A MEMBER OF THE LIST INSTEAD OF HAVING TO

FORWARD MAILS TO YOU. THIS WILL ENHANCE THE DIALOGUE...DONT YOU AGREE!!!



MERRY XMAS!

Baboucarr Sillah



Date: Thu, 18 Dec 1997 23:55:46 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: The Nigeria I hate (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



I think this might interest some of you. If not, please...pardon me.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





> Category: Editorial

> Date of Article: 12/16/97

> Topic: The Nigeria I Hate

> Author: Harry Garuba

> Full Text of Article:

>

> YEARS ago, as a young research fellow at the University of Texas, I would

> run into young men and women wearing "Texas Longhorns" T-shirts and face

> caps and briefly wonder why this animal was so dear to Texans. And then I

> began to see people wearing T-shirts inscribed with the words "I love

> Texas" or "I love Dallas" and other such varieties that spoke of city love

> and country love. Since then, I have seen boys and girls in the streets of

> Lagos wearing "I love America" or "I love New York" on the clothes. I have

> nothing against these T-shirts and I even admire the handy mix of culture

> and commercialism which they represent. America is, of course, the world

> headquarters of pop culture and commerce and since the country dominates

> the world in these areas who can deny them the right to imperialise the

> rest of us who are not so gifted? When these things become worrisome is

> when I sense, beneath the veneer of commercialism, the stirrings of a

> vulgar nationalism which casts anyone who does not love America in this way

> as either a fool or a demon. How can you not love God's own country, the

> land of freedom and opportunity, the melting pot, the El Dorado of the

> world? Now, that is when it gets dangerous.

>

> The syrupy sentiments of nationalism get murky when they demonise others

> and turn myth and symbolism into sacred sites of worship where groups

> identity is sacrelised and exclusivist rituals are performed. This is why

> decent people throughout history have always been wary of nationalism. The

> English writer, Samuel Johnson, once said that "patriotism is the last

> refuge of the scoundrel". Our own Chinua Achebe in a reaction to a former

> head of state's assertion that Nigeria is a great country countered that

> Nigeria is one of the dirtiest and lousiest places in the world. And a

> former president of West Germany was once asked if he loved his country and

> he swiftly replied: "hell no ! I love my wife." That president - I forgot

> his name - must have had memories of nazism in his mind when he gave that

> reply.

>

> Loving your country, whether right or wrong, has led to some of the worst

> atrocities in history and has shielded individuals from the moral

> responsibility of asserting their humanity in the face of evil. The Serbs

> and the Muslims in Bosnia, the Hutus and the Tutsis in Rwanda and Burundi,

> in the genocidal rage, were helped along the way by this love for one's

> people which licences you to do anything to others in the name of promoting

> your people's interest.

>

> I am glad to say that I am not a nationalist nor patriot of that hue. I do

> not love Nigeria. I do not wave flags or posters nor do I wear badges

> emblazoned with any leader's image. I do not match to patriotic songs nor

> goose step in company with those who believe in such effusions of

> nationalism. And why should I love a land which has turned all the values I

> cherish upside down, has stiffled the spirit of innovation and creativity

> which make a people progress, and had enthroned unquestioning deference to

> authority and enshrined subservience and sycophancy as national values.

> That is not a country I can love, so this piece is about the Nigeria I

> hate.

>

> The Nigeria I hate is the country which has encouraged its intellectuals to

> migrate to other lands by crippling the economy and fostering tyranny and

> dictatorship. A nation's greatest asset is its intellectual capital and

> Nigeria once had great empires that treasured and nurtured this asset. I

> remember in particular the Benin Kingdom run by a certain Ogun Ewuare, a

> military genius with imperial ambitions and a militaristic instinct if ever

> there was one. But this same warrior was the man who created quarters in

> his capital city for the best in all the professions so that they could

> continue the work of invention and creativity. He brought the best iron

> smiths from all over the empire and resettled them in the Igun area of

> Benin. He brought the best medicine men and herbalists, the artisans and

> craftsmen and all the bests everywhere to reinforce the creative and

> innovate base of his kingdom. He redesigned the capital city in a manner

> that paid tribute to excellence and the lineages with which this excellence

> was connected.

>

> Everywhere in the country there were empires of this nature which despite

> their militarism conceded spaces to the creative and inquiring mind. Now,

> several centuries later, their example has been turned on its head. The

> urge to explore, the spirit of innovation and adventure, the discoveries

> has been killed. The caliphate, built on the intellectual thoughts of Dan

> Fodio, has been turned into vast area of illiteracy and pompous ceremony, a

> place from which the very idea of thinking is banned and anti-intellectual

> posturing has replaced the idea of building libraries and laboratories. The

> people of the Book have become the ones who hate books and ideas, who

> scupper the inventiveness, find all iconoclasts suspect and pander to the

> politics of power and patronage.

>

> And when you look eastwards to the land of debate and republicanism, what

> do you find replacing the ethos of hardwork and achievement? A venal

> materialism that brooks no opposition and harbours no moral scrupples in

> the bid for unearned wealth and the glory of flaunting it. The creativity

> of the Awka black smiths has been buried under the mercantilist spirit of

> the importers of "containers", the drug barons and the 419ers. So bad have

> things become that most boys have abandoned schooling and apprenticed

> themselves to the vulgar hordes who will stop at nothing, including ritual

> murder, to get along. It will be a sorry day when those who cannot find

> their way and show others the way buy all the pathfinders in the world.

>

> And turning west on this demented compass, you are disgusted by the love

> for obscene ceremony, of burial ceremonies that never seem to end, endless

> rituals emptied of content for which people amass unimaginable debts and

> raid bank vaults. A consmetic culture of clothes and trinkets which will

> make the most blue blooded medieval aristocrat wince confronts you with

> epic vulgarity. The poetic rhetoric of tonal language designed for

> imaginative expression and creativity has been turned inside out and

> destroyed in the race to devise new epithets to praise the rich and corrupt

> who now rule the land.

>

> Pray, where in this arid desert can I find things to love? And here we are

> only looking at cultures not institutions and infrastructure. If we turn

> our eyes to these, we will simply give way to despair. So we had better not

> mention the political parties, the public utilities, the hospitals, schools

> and roads nor the judiciary or the police and other agencies. What is there

> to love in these things? Look around you and tell me what you love about

> this country the way it is today?

>

> Originality, the urge to think and experiment, the ability to debate and

> allow for a plurality of opinions and voices, these are all dead in the

> country I know. The people in the process are also dying. To stop this land

> from dying we need an intellectual renaissance which can only happen when

> we once again allow creativity and dissent. If there is a Nigeria of that

> dream tomorrow and I am around to see it, I may then decide to make good

> business out of selling "I love Nigeria" T-shirts.

>





Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 00:32:28 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Racial Discrimination (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Baboucarr Sillah, you wrote:

>

> MOE,

>

> CAN YOU ASK BERNARD TO BECOME A MEMBER OF THE LIST INSTEAD OF HAVING TO

> FORWARD MAILS TO YOU. THIS WILL ENHANCE THE DIALOGUE...DONT YOU AGREE!!!

>

> MERRY XMAS!

> Baboucarr Sillah



I agree and thank you for the suggestion. However, he does not have

reliable e-mail access at this time. He has two accounts: one that only

sends and another that only receives. Additionally, he seemed to think

that Gambia-L was ONLY for the discussion of Gambian issues but I think

his most recent question may have jolted that notion, and will probably

inspire him to consider joining the group.



Peace and happy holidays!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

=========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 01:25:01 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: humor: Ever been a waiter or waited on?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



A customer was continually bothering the waiter in a

restaurant; first, he'd asked that the air conditioning be turned

up because he was too hot, then he asked it be turned down

cause he was too cold, and so on for about half an hour.



Surprisingly, the waiter was very patient, he walked back and

forth and never once got angry. So finally, a second customer

asked him why he didn't throw out the pest.



"Oh I don't care." said the waiter with a smile. "We don't even

have an air conditioner."



Happy Holidays!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 01:42:58 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Question...

Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 02:02:44 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Help needed!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Gambia-Lers,



I will appreciate it very much if you can help provide me with information

on research and publications on the history of post-independent Gambia. I

am particularly interested in the history between the years of 1900 to

1965.



I had hoped that some Gambia-Lers, who might have some information and

particular interest in the subject, might also have some information about

accessing such data. After searching furiously on the webb for several

days, I have not found anything constructive to the extent of my

satisfaction.



If you have any information you would like to share, please send me a

private e-mail with details.



Thank you and happy holidays!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 08:20:34 +0000

From: Abdou O Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Tribute to Kekoto Maane

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi Lang!



I sent this tribute to your dad on the 5th. of November. Here it is once

again as you requested it:



I Wrote:



Hi G-lers!



Here is something a brother, Baaba Silla, gave me the permission to share

with list members. I really like the name spelling part, so I will give it a

try myself:-



Abdu Ujimaay Jibba.



BTW, Try it yourself, it may be fun or even adoptive.

-----------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------



FWD: WEEP NOT FOR KEEKOTOO BUN ABDU SALAAM MAANE. By Baaba Silla, Norway.



Like all deaths the people that you leave behind are left with a mix of

emotions ranging from sadness to a profound sense of grief and loss. The

demise of Kotoo-Kee was yet another episode in life's unending dramas. Who

was this shy unassuming character?



A man of few words, a boy of the old school, who harboured a keen sense of

right and wrong, a devout muslim, a product of Armitage and a family-centred

man.



It is difficult to judge a person for what he has done, though like most

African intellectuals it will suffice to say that he was caught-up with life

and had difficulty breaking out to the spriral of sorting out the extended

family needs. Consequently the immediate demands of living override the

demands of the pen.



During my long standing association with him spanning over thirty

years(first as his pupil and then as his colleague at Armitage and Crab

Island respectively), I have never doubted his creative abilities, sharpness

of wit and intellectual powess. Regrettably, Kotoo Kee has not left much by

way of literary work to enable critics and supporters to assess his world

outlook and more especially, his impact on the Gambian body politic.



I have had the good fortune to witness two major interventions that Kee made

in the past two decades and these are:-



a) Kumba Banjul/Samba Banjul play:

Here, his voice as an author was unequivocal in joining Samba's society in

their denunciation of his violation of tradition and for not living up to

the expectations of his society.



Samba had to make amends to his people by, renouncing all the values and

trappings of the elite that he had newly acquired. Kee did not hesitate

therefore to reward the young hero,a deserving bride, Kumba, following his

acquiescence.



Kee could be understood only if we situate our mind-set against the backdrop

of the pre-independence and the immediate aftermath of the African countries

gaining constitutional status. The African intelligentsia was trying to

rediscover themselves. The main intellectual impulse derived from Casley

Hayford, Edward Francis Small, Seghore, Ceasaire and Fanon to name but a

few. Though his other influences are legion, the dominant and most

fashionable philosophy of the day was negritude.



Despite their potency of these ideas, at the time and the probability that

they may have impinged on his subconscious, we must hand it on to Kee for

his strong sense of his own individual.



While conceding that Kee had an innate tendency towards reveering good

old-fashion values of thrift religious spirituality,respect and a meticulous

sense for detail, I hasten to add that Kee had no difficulty reconciling

this potpourri of ideas, beliefs and practices.



The Play therefore offers an innocuous critique of the life of the emerging

petty-bourgeoisie in post colonial Africa. Kee was a man of his times.



b) Following on from the trail blazed by Rev. J. C. Faye and Master Silla(h)

in developing a national autography for gambian languages, Kee insisted upon

spelling our names as we say and hear them. This is of course in direct

contravention to the ways that approximated to anglo-saxon auditory

perceptions of African phonology. Nonetheless, we have ourselves imbibed

these ways and I dear say some of us resent any changes to the old order.



Try these:

- Why do we spell LOWE with the redundant (WE)?

- BAKAW with A U instead of A W.

- YAYA JAMME(H) instead of YAYAA JAMME.

- ALHAGY NJIE BIRI instead of ALAAJI NJAAY BIIRI?

- DALASI does not have a plural in Mandika. Why do we keep adding (S) to

indicate that it is in plural form? Is it not enough to say 2 dalasi?

Think about your own names and see if you will come up with something new.



For all its worth Keekotoo et. al. have created a paradigm shift. You may

applaud him or condemn him but the fact remains that he has left us with

some food thought. Is this yet another fading voice to be washed away by the

tide? I sincerely hope not.



In my humble estimation, Kee has contributed immensely to education in The

Gambia. And credit must be given where it is due. The lessons we learn from

his death is pointedly, our own mortality and the fragility of life. Weep

not for Kee, the challenge is to build on his experience and vision. His

legacy lives on.



Jaraama Kee.



----------------------------E---N---D-----------------------------------------



THANKS FOR READING THROUGH!



Abdu Ujimaay Jibba ( :-) )







At 07:28 18/12/97 +0330, you wrote:

>Hello guys,

>I was told that there was a tribute for my dad, Mr Kekoto Maane on this

>list and I never got to see it. I would really appreciate if someone can

>forward it to me. I am not sure how feasible this will be bcos it might

>have already been deleted. Anyway i am wishing myself good luck.

>Thanks to all of ya'll.

>Lang Jr.

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 02:20:26 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Help needed!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> Hello Gambia-Lers,

>

> I will appreciate it very much if you can help provide me with information

> on research and publications on the history of post-independent Gambia. I

> am particularly interested in the history between the years of 1900 to

> 1965.



Did I say post-independent? I really meant pre-independent (before

independence). Boy, I must be really sleepy. Please, do not blame me. It's

2:30 in the morning here in Georgia :-)))))).



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 09:20:22 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: SV: Racial Discrimination (fwd)

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB386@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



I was not aware that Mr. Payne was not a member of the list, and I have

just returned the fellowing message to him. Hope he sees it. Asbj=F8rn





"Mr. Payne, thank you, yes let=B4s build bridges and enlighten our

brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers and children all over the

world. That is one of the things I come to learn from my first meeting

with africa, africans, gambians some 20 years back. We have so much to

give one another, and by mutual help we can maybe also get our

politicians and some ignorants to understand what is all about. Merry

Christmas from Asbj=F8rn Nordam"



> ----------

> Fra: M W Payne[SMTP:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 19. december 1997 03:31

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: Re: Wow moe.... (fwd)

>=20

> > Bernard

> Whatever the

> case, Europe and Euro-America benefitted economically and

> technologically from

> this period, and still reaps those benefits as part of its legacy, so

> we

> should not engage in pointing fingers at one another as this does =

not

> serve

> any useful purpose. However, I believe that this dialogue, is a step

> in a

> more positive direction. Hopefully, the dialogue will continue, we

> then learn

> from it and move forward as a result

>=20

> Let's collaborate and build bridges.

>=20

>=20

>=20

> ----------

> Fra:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 19. december 1997 06:32

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: Re: Racial Discrimination (fwd)

>=20

> Baboucarr Sillah, you wrote:

> >=20

> > MOE,

> >=20

> > CAN YOU ASK BERNARD TO BECOME A MEMBER OF THE LIST INSTEAD OF =

HAVING

> TO

> > FORWARD MAILS TO YOU. THIS WILL ENHANCE THE DIALOGUE...DONT YOU

> AGREE!!!

> >=20

> > MERRY XMAS!

> > Baboucarr Sillah

>=20

> I agree and thank you for the suggestion. However, he does not have

> reliable e-mail access at this time. He has two accounts: one that

> only

> sends and another that only receives. Additionally, he seemed to =

think

> that Gambia-L was ONLY for the discussion of Gambian issues but I

> think

> his most recent question may have jolted that notion, and will

> probably

> inspire him to consider joining the group.=20

>=20

> Peace and happy holidays!

>=20

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> =



> =3D=3D=3D

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> =

----------------------------------------------------------------------

> ---

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 09:28:19 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: SV: Help needed!

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB387@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hello Moe, and that get me to think of the Gambia National Museum, and

other institutions like that. Maybe it=B4s luxury for Gambians to find

funds, support or money from the States budget, when people need food.

But one day like you, most of the gambians want to know more detailed

about the history, and like one of you said the other day, the

school-books need history chapters. To form our national identity, the

history must be told and reconstructed. How is the Gambia National

Museum supported ? Asbj=F8rn Nordam

> ----------

> Fra:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 19. december 1997 08:20

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: Re: Help needed!

>=20

> > Hello Gambia-Lers,

> >=20

> > I will appreciate it very much if you can help provide me with

> information

> > on research and publications on the history of post-independent

> Gambia. I

> > am particularly interested in the history between the years of 1900

> to

> > 1965.=20

>=20

> Did I say post-independent? I really meant pre-independent (before

> independence). Boy, I must be really sleepy. Please, do not blame me.

> It's

> 2:30 in the morning here in Georgia :-)))))).=20

>=20

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 11:36:52 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Help needed!

Message-ID: <19971219103714.AAA56570@momodou>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Tomaa,

I just bought three books during my last trip to Gambia.



1. Leaders of the Senegambia Region: Reactions to the European

Infiltration by Mrs. Patience Sonko-Godwin.

The book covers an area of The Gambia National History Syllabus, GCE

"O" level, WAEC and that of Social and Environmental Studies for

Middle Schools in the Gambia.



2. Social and political Structures in The Precolonial periods (Ethnic

Groups of The Senegambia Region) by Mrs. Patience Sonko-Godwin.

The book deals specifically with the social and political structures

of the major ethnic groups.



3.Stories of Senegambia by Dr. florence Mahoney. The book is written

for all teachers engaged in educating "our children in Junior

Secondary Schools, and for all student-teachers".



All three books are printed in Gambia.



Momodou Camara



On 19 Dec 97 at 2:20, Modou Jallow wrote:



> > Hello Gambia-Lers,

> >

> > I will appreciate it very much if you can help provide me with information

> > on research and publications on the history of post-independent Gambia. I

> > am particularly interested in the history between the years of 1900 to

> > 1965.

>

> Did I say post-independent? I really meant pre-independent (before

> independence). Boy, I must be really sleepy. Please, do not blame

> me. It's 2:30 in the morning here in Georgia :-)))))).

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 10:40:28 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Request

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Dear Managers,



Since I am on the verge of going away, I would like you to suspend my

membership until further notice. I thank you very much for your usual

cooperation.



Remember folks, drink and drive is deadly and only a dim wit would do that.

Lets be careful and keep hopes alive.



Peace on earth!

Famara Demba





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 05:44:42 -0500

From: M W Payne <

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Racial Discrimination (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Thank you for your thoughts, but M W Payne is a member of Gambia-:L. Mr.

Baboucarr Sillah expressed the idea that Bernard become a member of

Gambia-L.



M W Payne



Asbjørn Nordam wrote:



> I was not aware that Mr. Payne was not a member of the list, and I have

> just returned the fellowing message to him. Hope he sees it. Asbjørn

>

> "Mr. Payne, thank you, yes let´s build bridges and enlighten our

> brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers and children all over the

> world. That is one of the things I come to learn from my first meeting

> with africa, africans, gambians some 20 years back. We have so much to

> give one another, and by mutual help we can maybe also get our

> politicians and some ignorants to understand what is all about. Merry

> Christmas from Asbjørn Nordam"

>

> > ----------

> > Fra: M W Payne[SMTP:

> > Svar til:

> > Sendt: 19. december 1997 03:31

> > Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > Emne: Re: Wow moe.... (fwd)

> >

> > > Bernard

> > Whatever the

> > case, Europe and Euro-America benefitted economically and

> > technologically from

> > this period, and still reaps those benefits as part of its legacy, so

> > we

> > should not engage in pointing fingers at one another as this does not

> > serve

> > any useful purpose. However, I believe that this dialogue, is a step

> > in a

> > more positive direction. Hopefully, the dialogue will continue, we

> > then learn

> > from it and move forward as a result

> >

> > Let's collaborate and build bridges.

> >

> >

> >

> > ----------

> > Fra:

> > Svar til:

> > Sendt: 19. december 1997 06:32

> > Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > Emne: Re: Racial Discrimination (fwd)

> >

> > Baboucarr Sillah, you wrote:

> > >

> > > MOE,

> > >

> > > CAN YOU ASK BERNARD TO BECOME A MEMBER OF THE LIST INSTEAD OF HAVING

> > TO

> > > FORWARD MAILS TO YOU. THIS WILL ENHANCE THE DIALOGUE...DONT YOU

> > AGREE!!!

> > >

> > > MERRY XMAS!

> > > Baboucarr Sillah

> >

> > I agree and thank you for the suggestion. However, he does not have

> > reliable e-mail access at this time. He has two accounts: one that

> > only

> > sends and another that only receives. Additionally, he seemed to think

> > that Gambia-L was ONLY for the discussion of Gambian issues but I

> > think

> > his most recent question may have jolted that notion, and will

> > probably

> > inspire him to consider joining the group.

> >

> > Peace and happy holidays!

> >

> > Regards,

> > Moe S. Jallow

> > ======================================================================

> > ===

> > mjallow@hayes.com

> > ----------------------------------------------------------------------

> > ---

> >









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 13:01:36 +0300

From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

To: <

Subject: Re: The Nigeria I hate (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr.Jallow!

That was a great artitcle you forwarded.Thanks and keep up the good work

down there!



Regards Bassss!



----------

.. To stop this land

> > from dying we need an intellectual renaissance which can only happen

when

> > we once again allow creativity and dissent. If there is a Nigeria of

that

> > dream tomorrow and I am around to see it, I may then decide to make

good

> > business out of selling "I love Nigeria" T-shirts.

> >

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 07:24:27 -0500

From: M W Payne <

To:

Subject: Re: Help needed!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr. Jallow,



The following is a brief bibliography of some books on The Gambia. However, I

believe that at least one of the list members has direct access to Dr. Gamble,

who has done an extensive amount of research on The Gambia. If he can be

contacted directly, perhaps he could share some of his information with the

list.



Additionally, this could also be an interesting topic for the list. That is

to say, a discussion of Gambian history (in manageable stages) could provide

the fuel for much discussion. At any rate, here is the brief list:







Archer, Francis Bisset.

1967. The Gambia colony and protectorate: an official handbook. [1868].

London: Cass.



Bakarr, S. A.

1980 The Gambia yesterday, 1447-1979 : (an ideal compilation-every use).

Banjul, Gambia : Published for the Gambia Press Union.



Baldeh, Mary Umah.

1981 Gambian Fula stories. San Francisco : D.P. Gamble,



Berry, W. T. C. (William Thomas Charles)

1984 Before the wind of change. Suffolk, England : Halesworth Press.



Challis, Stephen H.

1980 A history of local government in Kombo North District, Western

Division, the Gambia, 1889-1944. Banjul, Gambia : Oral History and

Antiquities Division, Vice President's Office, Old National Library.



Darbo, Seni.

1976 A griot's self-portrait : the origins and role of the griot in

Mandinka society as seen from stories told by Gambian griots. Banjul : Gambia

Cultural Archives.



Daun, Holger.

1974 Change, conflict potential and politics : two Gambian case-studies.

Meddelande - Statsvetenskapliga institutionen: Lunds universitet



Gailey, Harry A.

1975 Historical dictionary of the Gambia. Metuchen, N.J. : Scarecrow

Press,



Gailey, Harry A.

1965 A history of the Gambia. New York : Praeger.



Gamble, David P.

1967 Bibliography of the Gambia. Bathurst, Gambia: Govt. printer.



Gamble, David P.

1979 A general bibliography of the Gambia (up to 31 December 1977).

Boston: G. K. Hall.



Gamble, David P.

1982 Gambia government serial publications of the colonial period : a

provisional list. San Francisco : D.P. Gamble.



Gamble, David P.

1983 From the Gambian rebellion to the Senegambian confederation : a

provisional bibliography. San Francisco: D.P. Gamble.



Gamble, David P.

1988 The Gambia. Santa Barbara, Calif.: Clio Press.



Gamble, David P.

1996 The south bank of the Gambia : places, people, and population.

Brisbane, Calif.:



Gray, John Milner, Sir.

1966 A history of the Gambia. New York: Barnes & Noble



Hughes, Arnold.

1991 The Gambia : studies in society and politics. Birmingham, England:

Centre of West African Studies, University of Birmingham.



Nyang, Sulayman S. (Sulayman Shieh)

1975 The historical development of political parties in the Gambia.

Washington, D.C.: Howard University.



Quinn, Charlotte A.

1972 Mandingo kingdoms of the Senegambia : traditionalism, Islam, and

European expansion. London : Longman.



Reeve, Henry Fenwick.

1969 The Gambia : its history, ancient, mediaeval, and modern, together

with its geographical, geological, and ethnographical conditions, and a

description of the birds, beasts, and fishes found therein. New York : Negro

Universities Press,.



Sagnia, B. K.

1991 Historical development of the Gambian legislature. Lawrenceville, Va.

: Brunswick.



Sidibe, B. K.

1976 Kaabu and Fuladu: historical narratives of the Gambian Mandinka.

London: University of London School of Oriental and African Studies.



Sidibe, B. K.

1975 Senegambian traditional families; Women in traditional Senegambian

society, past, present, and future. Banjul: Gambia Cultural Archives.



Sidibeh, Binta Jammeh.

1980 A study on the traditional roles of men and women in a Gambian

society, and how they affect the society-economic status of women. Banjul,

Gambia: Gambia National Women's Council & Bureau.



Southorn, Bella Sidney (Woolf), Lady.

1952 The Gambia : the story of the Groundnut Colony. London : Allen &

Unwin.



Sowa, Mary Beth.

1995 The Gambia. Washington, D.C.: American Association of Collegiate

Registrars and Admissions Officers.



Regards,



M W Payne



Modou Jallow wrote:



> Hello Gambia-Lers,

>

> I will appreciate it very much if you can help provide me with information

> on research and publications on the history of post-independent Gambia. I

> am particularly interested in the history between the years of 1900 to

> 1965.

>

> I had hoped that some Gambia-Lers, who might have some information and

> particular interest in the subject, might also have some information about

> accessing such data. After searching furiously on the webb for several

> days, I have not found anything constructive to the extent of my

> satisfaction.

>

> If you have any information you would like to share, please send me a

> private e-mail with details.

>

> Thank you and happy holidays!

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> ========================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 13:28:23 GMT0BST

From: "L.A.E. WRIGHT" <

To:

Subject: unlist

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



KINDLY UNLIST ME TILL THE 31 JANUARY 1998. WILL BE AWAY FOR THE

HOLIDAYS AND WILL BE BUSY WITH EXAMS ON MY RETURN. WILL SURE MISS ALL

THE NEWS.



MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL OUT THERE.



AINA WRIGHT



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 13:53:50 GMT

From: CAMARA BAKEBBA <

To:

Subject: Re: NINETEEN STUDENTS FROM BANJUL ACADEMY STILL DON'T HAVE THEIR

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Dear Bantaba Members,

I would like the list members to

know that nineteen Arts students from Banjul Academy, a new High

school under the influence of Mr. I.M.L Drammeh (Principal) were

denied having their O'level results. However, according to one of the

students', Lamin S. Fadera; who has been following his result from

the school has been told by the principal that West African

Examination Council (WAEC) had reasonable doubt on whether the

students have done Arts & Craft practical work on their own. The

principal then asked Lamin to go home and wait until they have final

statement from the examination council.



Ten days later, Lamin returned to the school to see what was going

on, this time the principal told him the Examination council has

finally cancelled all their results and their decision is final.

Lamin could not believe this action because neither the school nor

the Examination council has done no investigation to see whether the

students were guilty of this wrong doing. After all these stories, I

decided to telephone my father in the Gambia, for him to see the

principal about this issue. Again my father came out with the same

stories. There I decided yet again to phone the Examination council

in Banjul but this time i was not allowed to speak to the director

concerned. The receptionist could not answer my questions but still

refused to direct me to the right person, and the only answer she

told me was that they don't deal with parents.



I wonder what these students would feel after two years hard-working

and every thing end up to be zero. How on Earth! would you justify

this action? can any one tell me whether there is any way that we can

help these students to have their results. If not why don't they

allowed them to do that particular work again before terminating all

the results. What of the other subjects they did in the examination

day? should every thing have be terminated because of one practical

work being subjected to unapproval by the examination board? Please,

members I need your opinions to this problem and any one who can help

in any form will be thank for the effort.



I will also welcome those who are in the Gambia to try and do their

best for these vonurable students. I hope justice be done every man,

whether you are rich or poor. Your comments are highly wel-come.



B.Camara.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 10:44:13 -0500

From: Bennie Robinson <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: unlist

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



Please unlist me until January 31, 1998. I will be on leave until then. Thank you.



>>> "L.A.E. WRIGHT" <

KINDLY UNLIST ME TILL THE 31 JANUARY 1998. WILL BE AWAY FOR THE

HOLIDAYS AND WILL BE BUSY WITH EXAMS ON MY RETURN. WILL SURE MISS ALL

THE NEWS.



MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL OUT THERE.



AINA WRIGHT





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 12:02:37 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Question...

Message-ID: <



The word "slavery" were known to us by the Europeans when they came to

Africa. The mistakes we make as Africans is that, when we read history

books that were written by Europeans we failed to ask the following

questions: Why did the Europeans come to Africa? What made them think

that they can write our own history? Why did they decide to write African

history? Will the history they write be favorable to us or to them? Was

the history written in African point of view or European point of view?

What is the purpose of the history? Please fellow humans, let us not lump

things together that do not mean the same thing. What I mean is that we

take Prisoners of wars, "Surga", "Nalemp", Internship, in Africa to mean

slavery. If we know our history, we will realize that this is what the

Europeans did to our history to justify slavery in Africa. We need to be

able to think past the written history to understand slavery in Africa.

Let us find out more about oral history, digging history, nature history

and culture history. To understand Africa, we must get it from Africans

not from Europeans. How can you say you know my house much better than I

who live in the house? Let's wake up so that we can build a better future

for our children. God bless you all.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 13:20:29 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: RE: Racial Discrimination (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I'ld like to thank Paul, Soffie and everyone that contributed

to the topic of women and men in the kitchen and wife beatings. On the

topic of racial discrimination, I think Soffie, Pa Musa and Mr Payne have

done excellent jobs. And Asbjorn has raised some very interesting points.

I think that Asbjorn was looking at the issue at the individual level,

which is as it should be, but which is not the current situation. As I

mentioned before on this same topic of race, I believe that humans like

to categorise even before the colonial ists came into the picture. We

categorise at different levels and put down others we think of as

competitors, at whatever level, to make ourselves feel better (eg GAmbia

and Senegal rivalry has beeen around for a very long time).

I think some Blacks, esp. in North America etc feel that they should be

the ones to encourage each other cause no one else will do it for them

(Right now, I would have to agree with them. Again there are exceptions

to every rule)

Some even take this further, saying that because of the slave trade and

racial discrimination Blacks tend to go through, then we should all get

along. In this instance they forget that not all family members

get along, rather than groups of people from different

backgrounds. Even Blacks in the US categorise, for eg,

there are

Blacks who are "sellouts" and there are those that " keep it real". This

trend goes on across all groups of people. I think that one of the ways to

help with this problem is

for parents to educate their kids about relating to others on the individual

level. One of the issues that Moe's friend raised was, why Africans are

not reaching out to African-Americans. This made me smile cause

I'm thinking, we can't even solve our own problems and keep our people

together. So I can't even think about us, trying to reach

out to another group of people who also have their own problems. As things

stand, that would be a very chaotic environment.

I think dealing with people individually, instead of in groups, will be

a key solution.

Ancha.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 19:09:39 GMT0BST

From: "Sikkaaka" <

To: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

Message-ID: <



list managers,

could you please remove me from the list over the vacation period.

Thanks and greetigs to all members.

Salam,

Elhaj.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 16:41:04 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: NINETEEN STUDENTS FROM BANJUL ACADEMY STILL DON'T HAVE THEIR

Message-ID: <



Can anyone provide me with the following information regarding this case:

The name and address of the school, date when the projects were examined,

names and address of the 19 students, a copy of the letter of denial from

West African Examination Council (WAEC) and name of the director. As soon

as I receive the above information, I will make my contact with the high

officials in The Gambia.

Please, let's be more diplomatic. Peace!!!!!!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 20:25:20 -0000

From: "

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: Farafenni Hospital

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit





Hello Gambia L'ers.



I just talked to a friend who is a fysiotherapist residing in The Gambia.

He told me about the new beautiful Farafenni Hospital building complex.

It has been ready he told me for something like six months, and officially

opened I think.

Despite that it seems that the only inhibitants of the hospital currently

is one janitor and two watchmen..

It there anybody who knows why the hospital is not operating (no pun

intended) yet?

Is there a lack of funding and personell??

Can anybody do something about it?



Regards,

Tosh

The Gambia







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 17:16:17 PST

From: "sillah conateh" <

To:

Subject: THE ONLY SOLUTION!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Fellow Gambians,



I firmly believe that the only way we can solve our motherland's

numerous problems is not just to be sitting in foreign countries and

talk, talk, talk! But the solution is that we should all have the

interest of the nation by going back and contributing to its meaningful

development. Most people missed The Gambia for decades and do not know

anything about the place. This is terrible!



We all need to go back after we obtain our degrees and develop the

roads, hospitals, airports, seaports, schools, our local folks, and many

more so that we can make it The "SINGAPORE OF WEST AFRICA". ha! ha!



Wishing all a Happy Christmas and a Wonderful New Year.



Sillah.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 21:24:22 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Re: THE ONLY SOLUTION!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Mr. Conateh,

You are absolutely right. That is the only way out and I fully support

your idea.

Paul.







At 05:16 PM 12/19/97 PST, you wrote:

>Fellow Gambians,

>

>I firmly believe that the only way we can solve our motherland's

>numerous problems is not just to be sitting in foreign countries and

>talk, talk, talk! But the solution is that we should all have the

>interest of the nation by going back and contributing to its meaningful

>development. Most people missed The Gambia for decades and do not know

>anything about the place. This is terrible!

>

>We all need to go back after we obtain our degrees and develop the

>roads, hospitals, airports, seaports, schools, our local folks, and many

>more so that we can make it The "SINGAPORE OF WEST AFRICA". ha! ha!

>

>Wishing all a Happy Christmas and a Wonderful New Year.

>

>Sillah.

>

>______________________________________________________

>Get Your Private, Free Email at

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 20:37:45 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: "Gambia-l" <

Subject: Suspending Gambia-L subscriptions

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



happy holidays!! i hope everyone is doing fine, and getting ready for the

Christmas or Ramadan (take your pick).



i'm writing help those of us who'd like to suspend receiving mail from

Gambia-L. i notice a number of people have sent out "Please unsubscribe

me" type messages to the list. the problem is that it won't be easy for

the list managers to keep up with the requests, even if they wanted to.

given that it's not really hard for one to unscribe from the list, or

suspend mail delivery, i see no reason why list managers should be bothered

with such chores.



so here's what you should do:



1. if you want to *really* unsubscribe, send an email to:



with the message:

unsubscribe gambia-l

alternatively, you can say:

signoff gambia-l

please note that you should leave your "Subject" field bland in all your

messages to LISTPROC.



and if you want to resubscribe again, you can just go through the managers.

obviously, if your objective is to just suspend getting mail from

Gambia-L, you would want to try something else. this is because a list

manager has to subscribe you back to the list. to avoid creating extra

work for the list managers, you should use option 2 (below) if you want to

suspend your mail from the list.



2a. to postpone suspend getting mail from Gambia-L, send mail to:



can use small letters) with the message:

set gambia-l mail postpone

you will receive an e-mail confirming your new setting for Gambia-L.



2b. to turn you mail delivery back on, send an e-mail to the above address,

with the message:

set gambia-l mail



note that as opposed to 2a, the "set" command used in 2b does not have

"postpone" after "gambia-l" neither does it have anything like "resume" or

"restart." by leaving "postpone" out, you are in effect defaulting to

getting mail. in other words, if don't say "postpone", it means you want

mail.



i'll leave it at that for now. please let me know if you have any

questions. have a great weekend, a MERRY CHRISTMAS, and a HAPPY NEW YEAR.

and my sympathies to all the Jobes and Ceesays now crying about the

on-coming Ramdan!



Katim





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 19:49:55 -0800 (PST)

From: "Ousainou Demba - EECS (EE214)" <

To:

Subject: Unlist

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Can you please kindly unlist me from 12/19/97 to 1/18/98,because i will be

away for christmas break.This is my e-mail address

Have a happy holiday.





Thanks



Ousainou Demba.











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 22:51:53 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Help needed!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Mr. Payne,



Merci beaucoup!



You provided me with more information about sources than what I could ever

imagine. I spent 2 hours at Georgia State University library

yesterday,prior to asking for help, but could not find half the sources

you suggested because I didn't quite know what I was looking for. This is

a great start!



Once again, thank you very much. Thank you also to my Tomaa, Momodou

Camara in Denmark. I hope you are not under so many feet of snow :-))))).



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 23:00:35 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Racial Discrimination (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Ancha, you wrote:



> On the

> topic of racial discrimination, I think Soffie, Pa Musa and Mr Payne have

> done excellent jobs. And Asbjorn has raised some very interesting points.

> I think that Asbjorn was looking at the issue at the individual level,

> which is as it should be, but which is not the current situation.



Yes, they sure did a wonderful job of analyzing the contents of the

subject. Asbjorn too needs a pat on the back for raising his points as he

has every right to justify his own personal feelings and opinions.



Thank you and happy holidays!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 23:04:34 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Interfaith Relations in Our Own Back Yard (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



I just hope that Dr. Nyang wouldn't mind me sharing this article with the

list members.



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



> ----------------

> Hartford Seminary

>

> Interfaith Relations in Our Own Back Yard

>

> Sulayman Nyang takes the global issue of interfaith relations and gives it

> a local face. In January Nyang began serving as the first Visiting

> Professor in Abrahamic Religions for the Luce Forum in Abrahamic

> Religions, a cooperative program between Hartford Seminary's Macdonald

> Center for the Study of Islam and Christian-Muslim Relations and the

> University of Hartford's Greenberg Center for Judaic Studies.

>

> Nyang himself is the embodiment of multicultural and interfaith

> commitment. A native of Gambia who is a Muslim raised and educated by

> Irish Catholic nuns and priests, Nyang has served as professor of African

> Studies at Howard University and as president of the Greater Washington

> Interfaith Conference. He served as a Gambian diplomat in Saudi Arabia for

> three years.

>

> His international perspective as a scholar and advocate for interfaith

> engagement does not mean, however, that he is unaware of the interfaith

> issues that exist within local communities. For example, he recently led a

> discussion in Springfield between members of the local Jewish community

> and some followers of the Nation of Islam. Through his diplomacy and

> objectivity, Nyang helped the two groups keep open the lines of

> communication, despite their widely divergent views.

>

> In the context of the broader local community, Nyang is passionate about

> the need for many different sectors of our society -- academic, religious,

> government and business -- to work together for the social justice that

> can thrive only when a community experiences religious and cultural

> understanding and tolerance.

>

> "We must learn to reach past the 'town and gown' distinctions," Nyang

> recently told a small gathering at a Hartford Seminary Faculty Collegial

> Sharing session. "The city fathers must appreciate that educational

> institutions such as Hartford Seminary are now brokers between the local

> community and the world community. If your local neighbors don't view you

> as a good Christian, or Muslim or Jew, you will not be effective or

> celebrated globally."

>

> Acknowledging what he calls "the CNN factor," Nyang said Hartford Seminary

> plays a critical role in interpreting religious trends to the secular

> world.

>

> "Because of telecommunications and the globalization of information, in

> some ways the world gets weird and bizarre," he laughs. "The Heaven's Gate

> tragedy can give the world a wrong impression of American religion by

> 'telescoping' isolated incidents that are only part of the picture." The

> combination of the Seminary's ecumenical understanding of various faiths,

> coupled with its capacity for rigorous intellectual analysis, makes it

> ideally suited to promoting understanding, Nyang believes.

>

> "The Luce professorship has created a bridge," he says. "Hartford Seminary

> is known as a pioneering place in the understanding of all religions. The

> Muslim press is now reporting on Hartford Seminary's work, and this is

> part of the globalization. And while faith will always be a personal

> choice, democratic principles are important to true interfaith dialogue

> because they respect the authenticity and dignity of other peoples."

>

> Nyang sees clear evidence of this in Hartford, where "there is a need for

> greater bridge-building" between Christians and Muslims and between

> immigrant Muslims and African-American Muslims.

>

> "Immigrant Muslims bring to America their own faith and so here, Islam is

> colored by national and ethnic backgrounds," Nyang says. "Consequently,

> immigrant Muslims' reaction to Christians is affected by geographical

> frames of reference. In contrast, African-American Muslims see Islam as a

> system challenging the American way of thinking affected by the history of

> slavery and is therefore colored by racial considerations."

>

> Hartford Seminary can be a place of hospitality for many faith

> communities, says Nyang.

>

> "It's a place where people can get to know eachother's 'mental

> furniture'," he says. "And harmony occurs when we understand the way

> another's thinking is arranged."

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 23:10:33 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: NINETEEN STUDENTS FROM BANJUL ACADEMY STILL DON'T HAVE THEIR

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



>

> Dear Bantaba Members,

> I would like the list members to

> know that nineteen Arts students from Banjul Academy, a new High

> school under the influence of Mr. I.M.L Drammeh (Principal) were

> denied having their O'level results. However, according to one of the

> students', Lamin S. Fadera; who has been following his result from

> the school has been told by the principal that West African

> Examination Council (WAEC) had reasonable doubt on whether the

> students have done Arts & Craft practical work on their own. The

> principal then asked Lamin to go home and wait until they have final

> statement from the examination council.



This is really *NOT* good news for these pupils. What is the Education

Department's reaction to these allegations of cheating? Please, provide

more information if you can.



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 23:20:17 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Question...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Mr. Gomez, you wrote:



> Why did the Europeans come to Africa? What made them think

> that they can write our own history? Why did they decide to write African

> history? Will the history they write be favorable to us or to them? Was

> the history written in African point of view or European point of view?

> What is the purpose of the history?



These are all valid questions, but where do we find the answers if we do

not have our own written history books to consult. I do not think Oral

History alone can answer the question you raised above. Nonetheless, your

questions are worth thinking about.



Thank you and happy holidays!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 23:26:30 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: THE ONLY SOLUTION!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



>

> I firmly believe that the only way we can solve our motherland's

> numerous problems is not just to be sitting in foreign countries and

> talk, talk, talk! But the solution is that we should all have the

> interest of the nation by going back and contributing to its meaningful

> development. Most people missed The Gambia for decades and do not know

> anything about the place. This is terrible!

>

> We all need to go back after we obtain our degrees and develop the

> roads, hospitals, airports, seaports, schools, our local folks, and many

> more so that we can make it The "SINGAPORE OF WEST AFRICA". ha! ha!



Aye...Aye...Aye.



Mr. Conateh, you are very perceptive! And your advice may fall on deaf

ears but it is worth listening to.



Thank you and happy holidays!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Dec 1997 00:37:58 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: AMISTAD

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hey to all the movie-goers out there,



Have you seen the movie AMISTAD yet? What are your comments on the scene,

setting and characters? How about your personal reactions? Did it make you

feel like going outside to find a "white" person to slap? (joke).

Actually, A Senegalese brother once told me that on the first day the film

ROOTS was shown on TV, some Senegalese who saw it actually went out and

physically attacked some white people in Dakar. I do not know how true

that was but I could imagine the temptation.



Anyway, my question about this movie is: what benefits will Africans,

especially the Sierra Leoneans (since the characters are based on them )

get out of it? Perhaps, we can parallel it to the film ROOTS by Alex

Haley. How did this film influence the Gambia?



Well, Unfortunately, I have not seen AMISTAD yet but I heard that it is a

very powerful film. Hopefully, I will find some time during the Christmas

weekend to go see it. Who wants to be my date for the occasion? Just

kidding.....my wife would skin me alive :-)))).



Have a great weekend!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.edu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Dec 1997 14:28:56 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Babading Sissoho

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable



> Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:21:59 +0100

> Reply-to:

> From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gam=

bia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: SV: Babading Sissoho

> X-To: "'



> Friends, at the fantastic Yundum airport, while I was waiting for a

> plane, I counted 9 big planes, all of them belonging to Mr. Sissoho. He

> must be rich, because I was told that they were not frequently

> operating. We know from the competition among the national

> flight-compagnies in Europe, that it is costy every hour the plane is

> parked. Rumours (which one should not spread) was saying, that Mr.

> Sissoho didn=B4t pay, or have not payed for long time, for the

> airport-service and parking of his planes in Yundum. So .... Asbj=F8rn

> Nordam

>

> > ----------

> > Fra: Momodou Camara[SMTP:

> > Svar til:

> > Sendt: 12. december 1997 08:46

> > Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > Emne: Re: Babading Sissoho

> >

> >

> > >

> > >Today while talking to a friend of mine in the Gambia,I was told that

> >

> > Mr

> > >Sissoho ,the Malian-Gambian millionaire had a very large and warm

> > >welcome in Banjul with jubilations everywhere. He promised to help

> > The

> > >Gambia a lot of money in the improvements of the Airport and related

> > >projects. This is good news for the Gambian business community and

> > >confidence building of the country. I hope he will keep his promise .

> > >The more the investment money, the better for us.

> > >He also gave the soccer teams of Gambia and Mali much needed

> > financial

> > >help.

> > >

> > >Habib Ghanim

> > >

> >

> > It is stated in one of the FOROYAA issues recently that Mr. Sissoho

> > ows

> > four million dalasis to the Gambia including the Civil Aviation.

> >

> > Momodou Camara

> >

> >

> > ______________________________________________________

> > Get Your Private, Free Email at

> >





The following is from the point newspaper issue of Monday December

15, 1997.





> Retrenchment At Air Dabia

According to an official at Air Dabia, the company has over the

weekend retrenched about 40 people.

He said that business has not been good with the carrier and it had

made operational loses due to poor traffic it had to cope with since

it started operations here.

On what`s next on the agenda of the company, the source said that Air

Dabia will be retructured with a streamlined staff and new marketing

strategies for better prospects.

Asked why give the sack to these people now that Mr. Sissoho is here,

the source replied that it was just a coincidence as the move had

been planned for a long time.

Reacting to allegations that the company had failed to pay its staff

for the past 3 months or so, the source denied them en bloc claiming

that, that has never been the case at Air Dabia.

This paper contacted some of the senior officials of the airline that

have been affected by the move but they declined to comment. They

further asked us to contact the management for further clarification.



Have a nice weekend

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Dec 1997 15:37:23 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Banjulians Discover "Oil Wells" At Half Die

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



The following is from my copy of the point newspaper of Thursday

11th. December 1997.



Banjulians Discover "Oil Wells" At Half Die.

Geologists call for caution

The sudden discovery of Kerosene wells at the half die mangroves has

been the focus of the people of that area.

The site has been for the past 5 days the port of call for many

Banjulians of various ages who have been taken regular supply of the

fuel for both domestic use and sale in the case of young boys who are

said to have discovered the booty.

On hearing, the news, the point visited the site behind ICE school`s

annex. On arrival, this reporter was hit by the scent of Kerosene all

over the place where a caretaker from the Half Die primary school was

found with some boys helping themselves with the liquid that was

coming out from holes dug by the people.

When contacted, he said he was sent by the headmaster to collect

parraffin for the cleaning of the school`s toilets.

The caretaker asserted that he has seen people who had managed to

collect as much as four gallons of the liquid. Some, he explained,

have sold their booty to shopkeepers while others mostly older people

have been using the fuel for their hurricane lamps.

The reporter asked a teacher in the area whether he tought the

Kerosene leaked from the nearby shell tanks, but he expressed his

doubt about such a possibility as there was no possible path linking

the two sites.

Whe contacted sources at the Geological Unit recommended caution.

They warned that people should not be misled to belive that some oil

was in the area. They cited similar cases in the provinces where

similar situations had arisen. However it was later discovered that

wells of fuel there stemmed from leakages during the hey days trading

seasons of the past.

They did not also rule out that the proximity of the Shell tanks

could have made it possible for people to find the liquid in the said

area. They also warned that they are not even sure whether it is

Kerosene or not because the chemical composition of the liquid is yet

to be determined, whether it is some form of hydrocarbon or not but

investigations are being carried out.



Wish you all a nice weekend.

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.

































------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Dec 1997 11:12:38 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Question...

Message-ID: <



These are all valid questions, but where do we find the answers if we do

not have our own written history books to consult. I do not think Oral

History alone can answer the question you raised above. Nonetheless, your

questions are worth thinking about.

Thank you and happy holidays!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Mr. Jallow,

Thank you for making the above comment. My question to your comment is

that have we as Africans ever find the answers to our societal problems

by reading written history by the Europeans? If yes, what are the

answers? If no, Why? Can we as Africans become self sustainable without

Valuing our Own History?

Some of us may not even be aware or conscious of the fact that, we were

socialized by the Europeans to devalue our own history. One of the

reasons why they did it is for them to able to control us so that we can

become dependent on them. They have succeeded in doing it. Why? Even

today, most Africans believe that our Oral history is not valid just

because it is not written in Books. Our history was in the form of Oral,

Digging, Nature and Culture. To me this type of history gives me more

answers than the written history by the Europeans. It helps me to

understand and appreciate my society. It also empowers me to find

possible solutions to our societal problems. The written history by the

Europeans empowers us to condemn our societies as well as our leaders so

that we can remain to be divided and they will still continue to control

us and dictate our Public Policy. Some of us do this unconsciously and

because of this it hinders sustainable development in any African Nation.

Our Oral, Digging, Nature and Culture History is OUR ROOTS and devaluing

it will make us to become empty and weak to become more creative in

developing our nations. One of the ways in which we get our own history

is by going back to our nations, interview elders in both rural and

urban. To sustain it we can write or use cassettes and videos to tape

it. We can have these people come to our schools to teach both teachers

and students about our history. It should be part of our schools

curriculum from elementary to colleges and universities in Africa. By

doing this we will open a positive dialogs in dealing with our societal

problems. To be strong and sustainable , we must build on with what we

have and not just to des card it. In the name of ALLAH, may we all be

blessed.



Michae B.B.J. Gomez

Bakalarr Village, N.B.D.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Dec 1997 11:36:02 +1200

From: Saikou B M Njai <

To:

Subject: Re: THE ONLY SOLUTION!

Message-ID: <



> Date: Fri, 19 Dec 1997 17:16:17 -0800 (PST)

> From: sillah conateh <

> Subject: THE ONLY SOLUTION!

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

> <

> Reply-to:



> Fellow Gambians,

>

> I firmly believe that the only way we can solve our motherland's

> numerous problems is not just to be sitting in foreign countries and

> talk, talk, talk! But the solution is that we should all have the

> interest of the nation by going back and contributing to its meaningful

> development. Most people missed The Gambia for decades and do not know

> anything about the place. This is terrible!

>

> We all need to go back after we obtain our degrees and develop the

> roads, hospitals, airports, seaports, schools, our local folks, and many

> more so that we can make it The "SINGAPORE OF WEST AFRICA". ha! ha!

>

> Wishing all a Happy Christmas and a Wonderful New Year.

>

> Sillah.

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

> I agree with Sillah that the only way our home land can change

according to our wishes is if we are prepared to go back participate

physically . We must be ready to sacrifice our lives, confort and do

what ever it takes to build an ideal society for us. The coutries in

which we are living now have gone through the stages that our nation

is going through now. It was through the unconpromising effforts

the pioneers of those countries that they are enjoying

today. Let us not fool our selves that we will be able to run things

from outside. There is more political awareness in the Gambia now

than ever before and we can further build on that by being there and

talking to our sisters and brothers. It is our duty to go back and

share our expieriences with them and do what ever we can to develop

our nation.

Awareness is the key to a democratic society. If the people are

aware and conscious of thier rights the leaders must act justly

because they know they will not get away with injustice. In many

parts of Africa leaders continue to be unjust because they know they

can get away with it. The people still believe that the Leader is

above the people and they cann't do anything about what they do,

As long as this wrong concept remains, we cannot have a democratic

society.

I wish you all a merry chrismas and a happy new year.

Saikou B M Njai

Postgraduate Student Room E311

Department of Civil Engineering

University of Canterbury

P M B 4800

Christchurch,N Z



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 99

