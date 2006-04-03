Author Topic toubab1020





By Amadou Manjang



From FOROYAA on June 10, 2024



According to the Ministry of Health Situation Report of substance abuse, 94 cases and 4 associated deaths are recorded.



The 2nd Situational Report focuses on the suspected cases of drug and substance abuse in the Western 1 health region.



‘In early February 2024, The Epidemiology and Disease Control Unit was notified of an upsurge in cases of suspected substance abuse in the Western 1 health region. All of the cases presented with pain, swollen tongue, and lips, drooling saliva, and restlessness. As of 5th May 2024, 74 cases and 4 associated deaths were reported.



The report that Foroyaa showed highlighted that one hundred and two [102] people were interdicted.



It added that 83 cases were registered by the Drug and Law Enforcement Agency in the second quarter of 22024.



Among the interdicted people, 70 are Gambians, 28 are Sierra Leoneans, 2 are Senegalese, 1 Nigerian, and 1 Conakry Guinean.



In these cases, 6 kilograms of 7,735mg of suspected Kush drugs were confiscated by the Drug and Law Enforcement Agency.



‘Almost all cases were male (97%, 91/94) with a median age of 24 years (ranging 14-58 years). This means that 50% of cases are below 24 years of age.’



The majority of the victims are young males. The affected age group was 14-23 years with 62%, which is about 51/87 people.



Kombo North recorded the highest number of cases (47%) while Baku recorded (10%), Jabang (7%), Sukuta (6%), and Talinding (6%)



The cases were reported from health facilities in Banjul, Kanifing, Serekunda, Sukuta, Banjulindin, Brufut, and New Yundum.



Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital received 41% of the reported cases while Kanifing General Hospital received 37% of the reported cases.



The Ministry of Health further highlighted their surveillance team will continue to monitor cases.



Meanwhile, the ministry highlighted that insufficient funding is affecting their work.



DLEAG seizes 120 pellets, 3 parcels of cocaine at airport

Jun 7, 2024, 11:57 AM | Article By: Momodou Jawo FROM THE POINT NEWSPAPER



As the war on drug and other clandestine activities intensify in the country, operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency-The Gambia (DLEAG) have again seized another 120 pellets and three parcels of cocaine at the Banjul International Airport, The Point has been reliably informed.



The three parcels of cocaine are reported to weigh 2KG 400G. A suspect in the person of one Abdourahim Diallo a holder of Senegalese passport and Spanish residence permit is under arrest. He is currently detained by the narcotics agency as investigation into the matter continues.



Bakary Gassama, the director general of the country’s DLEAG, confirmed the development, saying: “DLEAG frontline operatives at the Banjul International Airport, acting together with Aviation Security on Saturday, 1st June 2024 intercepted Abdourahim Diallo, holder of Senegalese passport and Spanish residence permit, at the cabin screening point during checking for Royal Air Maroc flight to Casablanca. The passenger’s final destination is Spain.



“During routine screening, officers observe the abnormal behaviour of this passenger as he walked through the archway metal detector and isolated him for search. When he was searched, it was realised that he was carrying something on his body. Further search conducted on him at DLEAG office resulted in the discovery of 120 pellets and three (3) parcels of cocaine weighing 2kg 400g.”



This interception, he said, goes to demonstrate the great potential in collective action in fighting organised crime at the airport.



“Drug trafficking by air is a means exploited by criminals, thus triggering multilateral initiatives like the Airport Communication Project (AIRCOP) of UNODC,” he said.



He maintained that The Gambia as a beneficiary country of the AIRCOP has proven to be steadfast in its response to drug trafficking by air.



“This is evident by the seizures we continue to register from couriers who use and device various kinds of sophisticated concealment methods,” he said. “Our achievements is yet another demonstration of not only the institution’s capacity to counter drug trafficking but also our commitment and determination to confront powerful criminal groups effectively using the mega resources at our disposal.



“We have noted the launch of a new wave of desperate disinformation campaign against DLEAG and some of its officials. This is a clear sign of criminally financed endeavour. However, it is not unusual in counter narcotics to see officials who stand against criminals being smeared to distract them from the very good cause.”



He added: “We are not moved by such idle campaign and wish to assure all Gambians and indeed our partners around the globe that DLEAG is stronger today than ever before. We remain focused on the mission and pledge our selfless service to our nation - the Gambia.”



