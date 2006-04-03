Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11118 Posts Posted - 17 Dec 2022 : 15:25:26 https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/gambia-shocked-as-india-absolves-pharma-firm-linked-to-children-deaths-63594



Gambia shocked as India absolves pharma firm 'linked' to children deaths



New Delhi says it found no traces of deadly ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol in Maiden Pharmaceuticals drugs.



Authorities in The Gambia have expressed shock and disbelief after New Delhi absolved an Indian pharmaceutical company whose cough syrups allegedly caused the deaths of 69 children in the African country earlier this year.



“It’s unbelievable,” says Dr. Peter Adebayo Adewuyi, Resident Advisor, Gambia’s Field Epidemiology Training Programme, who has been keeping track of the developments.



“The greatest proof we have of the Indian company’s involvement is that since we withdrew its drugs, we haven’t had a single case,” he tells TRT World.



In October, the UN agency said that its investigators found “unacceptable” levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury, in the products manufactured by Maiden Pharma, a company based in the northern Indian state of Haryana.



The Gambia, a West African country of 2.4 million people, doesn’t have a significant medical industry. The syrups were imported from New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which had run into quality control issues earlier too.



In a letter to the WHO dated December 13, the Drug Controller General of India, V.G. Somani, said they have run tests of the products of Maiden Pharmaceuticals and haven’t detected any traces of ethylene glycol (EG) or diethylene glycol (DEG).



Maiden Pharmaceuticals is now looking forward to reopening its production plant in Sonipat, a city in northern Indian state Haryana, despite reservations of The Gambian authorities.



