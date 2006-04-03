|


| Reshaping this poem inspired by Nogoi Njie and dedicated to her. I wanted to meet her one day, serenade her poetically and thank her. May she rest in perfect peace and be rewarded for her sacrifices.
This poem is inspired by the spirit of, and dedicated to, NOGOI NJIE. Witness after witness testify to her courage and bravery when she and her colleagues were unlawfully detailed and tortured. One of many unsung heroines who deserve to be celebrated and recognized!
The lioness roared - a poem
The lioness roared
Staring into the barrel of the gun
Zombies playing demigods for fun
After all senses are gone
Before the setting of the dark sun
The lioness roared
Not showing an iota of fear
Not knowing if the end was near
Will the roar be drowned?
To be replaced by the callous frown?
Will the zombie cock the gun?
Eager to bring another one down
Ready to kill
Yet she dared torture and death
Rooted like the baobab tree
Her soul set free
Heart beating fast
Adrenaline flowing past
Every vein surging in rage
Exorcising the evil burst
The lioness roared
In spite of the looming outburst
Ready to pay the ultimate price
In a very lonely place
Zombies spitting fire on dying husk
Turned thus
By heartless zombies
To spread the inferno of fear
Broadcasting distressing howls
To disparage the human spirit
Fanning the stench of death
Dressed in red, with shackles
And an arsenal of torture gadgets
Creeping under the skin
The cursed earthly devil of death
Sharpening horns
To inflict painful rapture
Executing the final command
Defiant she stood, smelling death
The unbreakable human spirit
Standing tall above the fray
Not budging before the last prayer
The explosion after the stealth
That always eludes the rader belt
Of dictators and tyrants
For centuries in defiance
Blinded by power, they never learn
The roulette of destiny
Spirit refusing to succumb, fierce.
Crossing the line of fear
Into spiritual freedom
That numbs the senses
Takes the pain of torture away
Another howl, another roar
The lioness that showed no fear
At the doorstep of death
Is one worth celebrating
She roared back at the agents of death
She made the gun swallow its bullet
Roar lioness roar
Shake the earth
Bend time
Along the spiral turns
For you will not be forgotten
By Alpha Robinson
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
