Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11392 Posts Posted - 25 Sep 2023 : 10:57:07 We sadly announce the passing of Mrs Nogoi Njie of Kombo Mandinari, a devoted member of the United Democratic Party and a participant in the April 14th protest alongside Solo Sandeng. Her involvement led to her imprisonment until 2016. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

11392 Posts Posted - 25 Sep 2023 : 11:51:22 Reshaping this poem inspired by Nogoi Njie and dedicated to her. I wanted to meet her one day, serenade her poetically and thank her. May she rest in perfect peace and be rewarded for her sacrifices.

……………….



This poem is inspired by the spirit of, and dedicated to, NOGOI NJIE. Witness after witness testify to her courage and bravery when she and her colleagues were unlawfully detailed and tortured. One of many unsung heroines who deserve to be celebrated and recognized!



The lioness roared - a poem



The lioness roared

Staring into the barrel of the gun

Zombies playing demigods for fun

After all senses are gone

Before the setting of the dark sun



The lioness roared

Not showing an iota of fear

Not knowing if the end was near

Will the roar be drowned?

To be replaced by the callous frown?



Will the zombie cock the gun?

Eager to bring another one down

Ready to kill

Yet she dared torture and death



Rooted like the baobab tree

Her soul set free

Heart beating fast

Adrenaline flowing past

Every vein surging in rage

Exorcising the evil burst



The lioness roared

In spite of the looming outburst

Ready to pay the ultimate price

In a very lonely place



Zombies spitting fire on dying husk

Turned thus

By heartless zombies

To spread the inferno of fear

Broadcasting distressing howls

To disparage the human spirit



Fanning the stench of death

Dressed in red, with shackles

And an arsenal of torture gadgets

Creeping under the skin

The cursed earthly devil of death

Sharpening horns

To inflict painful rapture

Executing the final command



Defiant she stood, smelling death

The unbreakable human spirit

Standing tall above the fray

Not budging before the last prayer



The explosion after the stealth

That always eludes the rader belt

Of dictators and tyrants

For centuries in defiance

Blinded by power, they never learn



The roulette of destiny

Spirit refusing to succumb, fierce.

Crossing the line of fear

Into spiritual freedom

That numbs the senses

Takes the pain of torture away



Another howl, another roar

The lioness that showed no fear

At the doorstep of death

Is one worth celebrating



She roared back at the agents of death

She made the gun swallow its bullet

Roar lioness roar

Shake the earth

Bend time

Along the spiral turns

For you will not be forgotten



By Alpha Robinson A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic