Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
11431 Posts
Posted - 13 Dec 2023 :  14:05:48
Inaa lillahi wa Inna ilayhi Raji'un

The death of Gorgi Mboob is announced today.

Gori Mboob was battling with a sickness. This Sad News occurred in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday.

The burial will take place
2:00 pm at Ebo Town

May Allah forgive his shortcoming and grant him Jannatul Firdawsi to all Departed Souls
.
Source: Block TV News
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
