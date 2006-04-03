Author Topic Momodou





Posted - 13 Dec 2023 : 14:05:48 Inaa lillahi wa Inna ilayhi Raji'un



The death of Gorgi Mboob is announced today.



Gori Mboob was battling with a sickness. This Sad News occurred in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday.



The burial will take place

2:00 pm at Ebo Town



May Allah forgive his shortcoming and grant him Jannatul Firdawsi to all Departed Souls

Source: Block TV News