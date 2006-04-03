Bantaba in Cyberspace
The leading symbol of later part of the struggle against Yaya Jammeh dictatorship passed away today. May Allah (SWT) grant you Jannah Sukai Dahaba the woman of Kalama Revolution.

See: https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=14926&SearchTerms=Sukai+Dahaba+
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
