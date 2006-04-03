Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11081 Posts Posted - 26 Oct 2022 : 17:59:11 Deputies to debate deaths of 70 children today

The Point: Oct 26, 2022

By: Momodou Jawo

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/deputies-to-debate-deaths-of-70-children-today



will today Wednesday 26 October convene a Third Extra-Ordinary Session in the 2022 Legislature Year to discuss the deaths of more than 69 innocent children who died as a result of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the deaths of the children in The Gambia may be linked to four contaminated cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, an Indian drug manufacturer.



The deaths of the children have caused public outcry in the country and beyond with many calling for the resignation of the health minister, the dissolution of the country’s Medicines Control Agency (MCA) and Pharmacy Council among others.



Victims of the AKI have called on the government to ensure that those responsible for the death of their children are held accountable and prosecuted. The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has since launched an investigation into the matter. Many are hoping that at the end of their investigation, those responsible will be held to account.



It would be recalled that during a press conference held early this month and organised by “Justice for the 66+Women Movement”, parents who lost their children as a result of the AKI narrated how their children died.



Ebrima Sanyang, who lost his son, said: “I always wanted my son to become a responsible person in the future, who will contribute immensely towards nation building. However, his life was cut short due to the negligence of those who were supposed to protect him. He died as a result of the Acute Kidney Injury. This is so painful. My son was so close to me.



“Guns will not enter the country without the authorities checking them. Therefore, this should not also happen in the health sector. This is not about politics. It happens to me and it could happen to any other person tomorrow. No nation can develop in the absence of good health.”



Ebrima Saidy, who also lost one of his twins due to the AKI, said in tears: “Negligence from the government caused the death of the children. It’s like they don’t care about us. I bought medications at the pharmacy and when my kid drank them, her condition started deteriorating. What is more painful at the moment is the fact that her other twin sister keeps asking us about the whereabouts of her sister. The only thing we use to tell her is that her sister travels. This is so painful.”



Wuri Bailo Keita, said: My daughter Fatoumatta Keita, who was two years and three months of age, was only sick for one day. I took her to the pharmacy and we were also given paracetamol syrup. When her condition started to change, we went to the EFSTH. She was also operated on. It’s now time for us to get up and help each other.”



Denmark

11081 Posts Posted - 27 Oct 2022 : 13:45:56 Samateh: Gambian has been assaulted

Oct 27, 2022,

The Point: By: Jankey Ceesay



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/samateh-gambian-has-been-assaulted



The minister of Health says he believes that the country has been assaulted following the deaths of 70 children as National Assembly gave greenlight to its Select Committee on Health to investigate the matter.



“Distinguished Honourable Speaker and National Assembly Members, I believe that our country has been assaulted. This is an aggression against our people from greedy, unscrupulous people,” he said.



“The manufacturing, the importation and distribution of contaminated drugs is criminal and the government sees it that way. However, due diligence needs to be carried out to get to the root cause of this matter.”



At least 70 out 82 children who were diagnosed with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) have died with a link to the consumption of medicines from Maiden Pharmaceuticals Company in India.



Alagie S. Darbo, the minority leader and lawmaker for Brikama North Constituency, after the Assembly’s minute silence on the deaths of 70 children, tabled the Motion to allow legislators debate on the matter in the Third Extraordinary Session Legislative Year 2022 on AKI Health Emergency for the Select Committee on Health to launch an investigation in order to hold those responsible accountable.



The National Assembly Health committee is expected to investigate and report by 30 November 2022.





According to Hon. Darbo, the National Assembly Select Committee on Health will "investigate the root cause (s) of the deaths of 70 children in the country and also the effectiveness of the current measures being undertaken by the Ministry of Health to address the AKI cases and contaminated medical drugs" among others.





"Wonders shall never end in this country if we fail to take responsibility," former majority leader and Member for Kombo South Kebba K. Barrow said. "People must take responsibility. People must take responsibility for their deeds."



Denmark

11081 Posts Posted - 27 Oct 2022 : 13:47:46 Red Cross deploys 700 personnel to collect AKI syrups

The Point: Oct 27. 2022

By: Cherno Omar Bobb

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/red-cross-deploys-700-personnel-to-collect-aki-syrups



The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) deployed 700 personnel to conduct house-to-house collection of syrups across the country.



The collection was carried out in West Coast Region, Kanifing Municipality, Banjul, Central River, North Bank and Lower River Regions. The collection concluded yesterday, Wednesday.



The Gambia launched an urgent door-to-door campaign to remove cough and cold syrups blamed for the deaths of more than 69 children from kidney injury in the country.



The U.N.'s World Health Organisation also issued an alarm in response to the deaths, saying it had been working with Gambia's Government to investigate the cause of the cases and deaths since August.



The World Health Organisation also issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in The Gambia that have been potentially linked to acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children.



The Gambia Medical Research Council has also issued an alarm.



The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited in India.



The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) deployed 700 personnel to conduct house-to-house collection of syrups across the country.The collection was carried out in West Coast Region, Kanifing Municipality, Banjul, Central River, North Bank and Lower River Regions. The collection concluded yesterday, Wednesday.The Gambia launched an urgent door-to-door campaign to remove cough and cold syrups blamed for the deaths of more than 69 children from kidney injury in the country.The U.N.'s World Health Organisation also issued an alarm in response to the deaths, saying it had been working with Gambia's Government to investigate the cause of the cases and deaths since August.The World Health Organisation also issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in The Gambia that have been potentially linked to acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children.The Gambia Medical Research Council has also issued an alarm.The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited in India.The National Assembly yesterday gave greenlight to its Select Committee on Health to investigate the deaths of the 70 children due to Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) linked to the consumption of medicines from Maiden Pharmaceuticals Company in India.

