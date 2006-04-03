Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Niamina Ferry resumes services New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11896 Posts Posted - 28 Oct 2022 : 09:27:03

Perhaps the time of NEW THINKING has come to The NEW GAMBIA





==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/niamina-ferry-resumes-services

==========



#National News

Niamina Ferry resumes services



Oct 27, 2022, 1:05 PM | Article By: Sulayman Waan





Lamin Jawara, the general manager for The Gambia Ferry Services (GFS) has confirmed that the Niamina Ferry that plies at Kaur-Jarkoto Ferry route has resumed services following weeks of maintenance.



The Niamina Ferry plies between Kaur in the Central River Region north (CRR-N) and Jarkoto in the Niamina East of the Central River South (CRR-S).



GFS has recently announced the maintenance of the Niamina Ferry. Technicians were repairing its underwater plates, repairing the shafting system, engines, electrical systems and also painting the ferry.



However, speaking to The Point exclusively, Mr. Jawara said: “The work has been completed and now the ferry has returned to service.”



He said some time ago that the Management of Ferries sends a technical team comprising engineers of the GFS and Banjul Shipyard to repair the Niamina Ferry. He noted that now the work has been successfully completed and the ferry has been redeployed for services.



“The engineers have changed all the underneath water plates and wielded new ones. We have repaired the machinery. We have also repaired the propellers and shafting system,” Mr. Jawara said.



The chartered engineer further said that the technical team has also overhauled the electrical system of the rural ferry to ensure safe and effective transportation of goods and services in the area, adding the ferry has been well-painted.



General Manager Jawara said the Niamina Ferry is contributing immensely to the socioeconomic growth in the area. He justified that residents of the area cross through that ferry route for social, and trade activities such as going to ‘lumos’ (weekly markets ) which, he added, are vital for the development of rural people.







“We have seen an increased use of the ferry around the area and traffic has also been busier since the ferry was deployed,” he said.







GM Jawara commended the technical team comprising the engineers, wielder men, electrician for their timely work during the maintenance of the Niamina Ferry.







“We are very proud of the technical team of GFS and the Banjul shipyard,” he praised.







On the construction of slipways at Kaur-Jarkoto ferry terminals







Mr. Jawara said currently GFS is working harder on the construction of the slipways, saying the slipway at the Kaur terminal has been filled with gravel but the one at the Jarkoto ferry terminal is still under construction.







However, GM Jawara urged residents of the area and commuters to maintain patience, saying the government is doing every effort to make sure the construction of the slipways is completed as well as all infrastructures that are necessary for the effective operation of the ferry.

On Rural Ferries

Mr. Jawara said since 2021, the GF has embarked on the rehabilitation of slipways of ferry terminals across the country. He noted that the rehabilitation of slipways at the Janjanbureh-Laminkoto and the Bansang- Bush town ferry terminals has been completed.

“Currently we want to commence rehabilitation of the Barajally-Wally Kunda and the Kaur- Jarkoto Ferry terminals. These are the projects we want to embark on as far as the provincial ferries are concerned,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jawara reaffirmed the GFS’ commitment to provide efficient, reliable, and safe transportation of goods and services at all ferry crossing routes in The Gambia.

At long last it has been recognised by the powers that e that Rural populations deserve to be an intrinsic part of the Population of The Gambia instead of most focus being directed to large urban populations.Perhaps the time of NEW THINKING has come to The NEW GAMBIA====================#National NewsNiamina Ferry resumes servicesOct 27, 2022, 1:05 PM | Article By: Sulayman WaanLamin Jawara, the general manager for The Gambia Ferry Services (GFS) has confirmed that the Niamina Ferry that plies at Kaur-Jarkoto Ferry route has resumed services following weeks of maintenance.The Niamina Ferry plies between Kaur in the Central River Region north (CRR-N) and Jarkoto in the Niamina East of the Central River South (CRR-S).GFS has recently announced the maintenance of the Niamina Ferry. Technicians were repairing its underwater plates, repairing the shafting system, engines, electrical systems and also painting the ferry.However, speaking to The Point exclusively, Mr. Jawara said: “The work has been completed and now the ferry has returned to service.”He said some time ago that the Management of Ferries sends a technical team comprising engineers of the GFS and Banjul Shipyard to repair the Niamina Ferry. He noted that now the work has been successfully completed and the ferry has been redeployed for services.“The engineers have changed all the underneath water plates and wielded new ones. We have repaired the machinery. We have also repaired the propellers and shafting system,” Mr. Jawara said.The chartered engineer further said that the technical team has also overhauled the electrical system of the rural ferry to ensure safe and effective transportation of goods and services in the area, adding the ferry has been well-painted.General Manager Jawara said the Niamina Ferry is contributing immensely to the socioeconomic growth in the area. He justified that residents of the area cross through that ferry route for social, and trade activities such as going to ‘lumos’ (weekly markets ) which, he added, are vital for the development of rural people.“We have seen an increased use of the ferry around the area and traffic has also been busier since the ferry was deployed,” he said.GM Jawara commended the technical team comprising the engineers, wielder men, electrician for their timely work during the maintenance of the Niamina Ferry.“We are very proud of the technical team of GFS and the Banjul shipyard,” he praised.On the construction of slipways at Kaur-Jarkoto ferry terminalsMr. Jawara said currently GFS is working harder on the construction of the slipways, saying the slipway at the Kaur terminal has been filled with gravel but the one at the Jarkoto ferry terminal is still under construction.However, GM Jawara urged residents of the area and commuters to maintain patience, saying the government is doing every effort to make sure the construction of the slipways is completed as well as all infrastructures that are necessary for the effective operation of the ferry.On Rural FerriesMr. Jawara said since 2021, the GF has embarked on the rehabilitation of slipways of ferry terminals across the country. He noted that the rehabilitation of slipways at the Janjanbureh-Laminkoto and the Bansang- Bush town ferry terminals has been completed.“Currently we want to commence rehabilitation of the Barajally-Wally Kunda and the Kaur- Jarkoto Ferry terminals. These are the projects we want to embark on as far as the provincial ferries are concerned,” he noted.Meanwhile, Mr. Jawara reaffirmed the GFS’ commitment to provide efficient, reliable, and safe transportation of goods and services at all ferry crossing routes in The Gambia. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |