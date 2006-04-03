Author Topic toubab1020





#National News



GRA discusses tax issues with businesses in Bansang



Oct 28, 2022, 10:11 AM | Article By: Abdoulie Nyockeh



The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) recently met business operators in Bansang, Central River Region (CRR) to discuss issues around tax.



The daylong seminar was organised by The Gambia Revenue Authority in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.



Hon. Saine Mbaye, deputy governor for CRR in his remarks said The Gambia is a tax-based country and without taxes, it would be difficult to finance some of its projects and activities.



Kanji, head of domestic tax in CRR in his remarks on behalf of the commissioner general of GRA said they hope the engagement deepen participants knowledge about GRA’s mandate and operations. He added that the significance of tax in national development and other tax administrative matters is critical.



According to him, the seminars would also discuss new tax reforms and clarify challenges faced by the Authority and taxpayers in the process of collecting tax revenues for Government.



He pointed out that, in January 2018, GRA and the Ministry of Finance undertook tax reforms aimed at revising tax rates in some key revenue lines, adding that it is their hope that the reforms would accord a positive impact on the living standard of the citizenry.



Muhammed Samba, a participant and businessman from Bansang said he was unaware of the importance of paying taxes and therefore thanked GRA for the sensitisation forum.



He called on business operators to always pay their taxes on time to help contribute to national development.



Khalifa Jimbara, also a businessman and participant from Dobang Kunda urged Government to make best use of taxes being paid to develop the nation.

