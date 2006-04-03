Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Massive welcome for Scorpions today
Momodou



Denmark
10743 Posts
Posted - 31 Jan 2022 :  14:45:57
Massive welcome for Scorpions today
The Standard: JANUARY 31, 2022

GFF: Press release

Following the heroic performance of the Scorpions at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon 2021, the Gambia Football Federation wishes to inform the general public, the football family and media fraternity that the gallant Scorpions and the Gambian delegation will arrive from Cameroon at 15:00hrs today.

As such the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) and the relevant authorities are working on logistics for the Scorpions welcome arrival back home at 3pm on board a special flight.


In recognition of the exceptional and historical achievement of the Scorpions, we call on the entire country to come out in their large numbers and national colors to give our heroes a befitting welcome.

Special invitation is extended to all league club presidents, associations, committee members, affiliate bodies, the media, veterans, entertainment groups, fans and all football lovers to fill the streets as we welcome the team from the airport through the streets while we march to Banjul.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

Posted - 31 Jan 2022 :  14:55:41
Delay in the arrival of the Scorpions

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) regrets to inform the general public that there is a new development with regards to the arrival of the Senior National Football Team (Scorpions) due to logistical reasons.

Consequently, a new arrival time will be communicated to the public in due course. While we advise everyone to stand down for the time being, we deeply apologize for any inconveniences caused.


GFF Communications
