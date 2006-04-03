Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Sports Forum

Sports: Gambian Football

Gambia VS Cameroon New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10739 Posts Posted - 29 Jan 2022 : 11:24:55



Win or loose, our Scorpions are the best!





CAF: Friday, Jan 28, 2022 07:35 PM

Gambia v Cameroon: An unprecedented quarterfinal



https://www.cafonline.com/total-africa-cup-of-nations/news/gambia-v-cameroon-an-unprecedented-quarterfinal



Debutants Gambia face hosts Cameroon in an unprecedented quarterfinal that promises a lot of excitement on Saturday in Douala.

The Scorpions challenge the Indomitable Lions for the quarterfinal clash of the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

Hosts and five-time champions Cameroon may seem like favorites, but they have to face an emerging force in continental football, The Gambia.



Match Card

Date: 29 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Japoma Stadium, Douala

Quarterfinal



Match: Gambia v Cameroon



Gambia players celebrate arter Musa Barrow (c) scores (2)



Gambia – Fairytale with a new chapter



The Gambia made it all the way through the qualifiers starting from the preliminary round, passing a group that had DR Congo, Angola and Gabon to the finals, where they have drawn with Mali and beaten Mauritania, Tunisia and Guinea to reach the final eight.

Despite feeling the AFCON for the very first time, The Scorpions have shown that Cameroonians cannot even imagine taking them lightly.

Led by Belgian Tom Saintfiet, Gambia will look once more to the lethal striking force of Ablie Jallow and Moussa Barrow who netted twice each to the moment.



Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet (3)

What they said



Tom Saintfiet (Coach, Gambia)



“Cameroon, one of the greatest nations in African and even world football, is the big favorite. I give my team a 20 percent chance. But we are used to it and since I took office, it has always been the case. We had to fight against stronger teams than us and we managed to get by. Against Cameroon, we will not be afraid, we will play to the fullest. It's a bonus match. We visited Limbé, Bafoussam and now Douala, and we want to continue to Yaoundé”.



Ablie Jallow (Midfielder, Gambia)



“It will be a tough match, but we are well prepared to go for the win. As in previous games, we will put all the assets on our side to pass. Cameroon will be accompanied by its fans; they are the ones under pressure. We will play our game with the firm intention of going through.”

Karl Toko of Cameroon celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals Last 16 match between Cameroon and Comoros



Cameroon – One step forward



Three wins and a draw for hosts Cameroon guided them to the quarterfinals, where they face another debutant after going through fellow newcomers Comoros in the Round of 16.

Captain Vincent Abubakar led by example to the moment, scoring six goals in four games, to become the first player since 1998 to reach this milestone in AFCON finals. Now he is looking for even more while aiming with The Indomitable Lions for one more step towards the ultimate.



A sixth AFCON title is the dream of everyone in Cameroon, and coach Antonio “Toni” Conceicao knows well an uneasy game against Gambia is another hurdle to pass to achieve that dream.



Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao

What they said



Antonio “Toni” Conceiçao (Coach, Cameroon)

“We have managed a positive course, a satisfactory record so far. Against Gambia, the objective is to win. We are a playful team that likes to take the game on its own. Against us. there will be a team that defends well and has 5-6 high quality attacking players. everything is possible even if we only consider victory.”

Jean Charles Castelleto (Defender, Cameroon)

“I am very happy to take part in this competition, everything is going very well, we have had a good run so far and against Gambia, the objective remains victory. We will play against a good team. In Douala, we have good memories. The reception is fantastic and we expect to have a popular fervor behind the team''.

The scorpions made us all proud to reach this stage of the competition. They have made history to even pass the group stage. I wish them all the best in today’s match against the hosts Cameroon.Win or loose, our Scorpions are the best!CAF: Friday, Jan 28, 2022 07:35 PMGambia v Cameroon: An unprecedented quarterfinalDebutants Gambia face hosts Cameroon in an unprecedented quarterfinal that promises a lot of excitement on Saturday in Douala.The Scorpions challenge the Indomitable Lions for the quarterfinal clash of the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.Hosts and five-time champions Cameroon may seem like favorites, but they have to face an emerging force in continental football, The Gambia.Match CardDate: 29 January 2022Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)Venue: Japoma Stadium, DoualaQuarterfinalMatch: Gambia v CameroonGambia players celebrate arter Musa Barrow (c) scores (2)Gambia – Fairytale with a new chapterThe Gambia made it all the way through the qualifiers starting from the preliminary round, passing a group that had DR Congo, Angola and Gabon to the finals, where they have drawn with Mali and beaten Mauritania, Tunisia and Guinea to reach the final eight.Despite feeling the AFCON for the very first time, The Scorpions have shown that Cameroonians cannot even imagine taking them lightly.Led by Belgian Tom Saintfiet, Gambia will look once more to the lethal striking force of Ablie Jallow and Moussa Barrow who netted twice each to the moment.Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet (3)What they saidTom Saintfiet (Coach, Gambia)“Cameroon, one of the greatest nations in African and even world football, is the big favorite. I give my team a 20 percent chance. But we are used to it and since I took office, it has always been the case. We had to fight against stronger teams than us and we managed to get by. Against Cameroon, we will not be afraid, we will play to the fullest. It's a bonus match. We visited Limbé, Bafoussam and now Douala, and we want to continue to Yaoundé”.Ablie Jallow (Midfielder, Gambia)“It will be a tough match, but we are well prepared to go for the win. As in previous games, we will put all the assets on our side to pass. Cameroon will be accompanied by its fans; they are the ones under pressure. We will play our game with the firm intention of going through.”Karl Toko of Cameroon celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals Last 16 match between Cameroon and ComorosCameroon – One step forwardThree wins and a draw for hosts Cameroon guided them to the quarterfinals, where they face another debutant after going through fellow newcomers Comoros in the Round of 16.Captain Vincent Abubakar led by example to the moment, scoring six goals in four games, to become the first player since 1998 to reach this milestone in AFCON finals. Now he is looking for even more while aiming with The Indomitable Lions for one more step towards the ultimate.A sixth AFCON title is the dream of everyone in Cameroon, and coach Antonio “Toni” Conceicao knows well an uneasy game against Gambia is another hurdle to pass to achieve that dream.Cameroon coach Toni ConceicaoWhat they saidAntonio “Toni” Conceiçao (Coach, Cameroon)“We have managed a positive course, a satisfactory record so far. Against Gambia, the objective is to win. We are a playful team that likes to take the game on its own. Against us. there will be a team that defends well and has 5-6 high quality attacking players. everything is possible even if we only consider victory.”Jean Charles Castelleto (Defender, Cameroon)“I am very happy to take part in this competition, everything is going very well, we have had a good run so far and against Gambia, the objective remains victory. We will play against a good team. In Douala, we have good memories. The reception is fantastic and we expect to have a popular fervor behind the team''. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |