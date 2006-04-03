Author Topic Momodou





Posted - 20 Jan 2022 : 22:34:49 Debutants Gambia beat Tunisia, make historic berth in the Round of 16



CAF: Thursday, Jan 20, 2022 09:15 PM





https://www.cafonline.com/total-africa-cup-of-nations/news/debutants-gambia-beat-tunisia-make-historic-berth-in-the-round-of-16



Gambia goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye celebrates with teammates saving a penalty from Seifeddine Jaziri of Tunisia during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals football match between Gambia and Tunisia

Debutants Gambia continued to make history when they beat Tunisia to a 1-0 in a fascinating Group F encounter of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade Municipal de Limbe on Thursday.

The win meant Gambia finishing second in Group F but level on points with Mali who beat Mauritania 2-0 in Douala.

The game had everything which involved a penalty miss, a sending off and a late dramatic winner by Ablie Jallow.

Well done and great photo too! Congratulations!