Posted - 20 Jan 2022 : 12:30:32 Gambia qualifies to Round of 16

The Standard: JANUARY 20, 2022





The Gambia secured a place in the knock-out stages of the Afcon 2021 even before tonight’s final group game against Tunisia. As of now, the Scorpions qualified as one of the four best third-place finishers after Nigeria beat Guinea Bissau in Group D last night. Even a loss to Tunisia today doesn’t matter.



However, a win or draw for the Gambia today could make them group leaders or send them to second place, more than enough to go to the next round.



The Gambia has become one among few debutants to reach this far in the history of the competition.