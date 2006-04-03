Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

TRRC PRESS BRIEFING: SUBMISSION OF FINAL REPORT New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10620 Posts Posted - 25 Nov 2021 : 20:40:43 TRRC PRESS BRIEFING

STATEMENT BY THE CHAIR, DR. LAMIN J. SISE,

ON THE SUBMISSION OF THE COMMISSION’S FINAL REPORT TO H.E ADAMA BARROW, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA



Thursday, 25th November, 2021



After nine months of preparation in 2018, the Government of The Gambia launched the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission; and on 15th October, 2018, H.E President Adama Barrow, swore in the eleven Commissioners. The Commission began public hearings on 7th January, 2019.

The principal purpose of the Commission was very simple: to establish the truth of what happened during the twenty-two reign of Yahya Jammeh.



The National Assembly of the Republic of The Gambia enacted a law (TRRC Act, 2017) which established the TRRC. The main objectives of the Commission are, inter alia, to create an impartial historical record of violations and abuses of human rights from July 1994 to January 2017, in order to – promote healing and reconciliation, respond to the needs of the victims, address impunity, and prevent a repeat of the violations and abuses suffered by making recommendations for the establishment of appropriate preventive mechanisms including institutional and legal reforms; establish and make known the fate or whereabouts of disappeared victims; provide victims an opportunity to relate their own accounts of the violations and abuses suffered; and

grant reparations to victims in appropriate cases.



When the Commission began its work, it decided that its public hearings will be transparent and broadcast live for all to see and hear the truth being told in real time. There is nothing better than telling the truth in the open.



During the course of its work, the Commission held 22 three-week sessions of Public Hearings over a period of 871 days and heard from 393 witnesses. Public hearings were also held in Jambur, Sibanor and Essau on former President Yahya Jammeh’s witch-hunt exercise.



Among the violations and abuses detailed by witnesses in their testimonies were the following:

Arbitrary arrests

Unlawful detention

Unlawful killings

Torture

Enforced disappearances

Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, including rape and castration

Inhuman and degrading treatment

Witch hunt exercise

Fake HIV/AIDS treatment and

General and widespread abuse of public office



The Commission found that the violations and abuses referred to above resulted in the deaths of 240-250 Gambians and Non-Gambians in the hands of State or its agents.



The Commission this morning submitted its final report to the President. The TRRC Act, 2017, the constitutive instrument of the Commission, provides in Section 29 that “The Commission shall submit a report of its work to the President at the end of its operations. The report shall state the findings of the Commission and shall make recommendations concerning the reforms and other measures needed to achieve the object of the Commission.



The report shall include: (a) measures aimed at reconciliation and peace building; (b) individual and collective reparation of victims; and (c) recommendations that include initiatives on human rights and peace building studies for children.”



The Act also provides in section 15(h)(i) that the Commission shall identify and recommend for prosecution “ persons who bear the greatest responsibility for human rights violations and abuses”.



Acting in accordance with this provision, the Commission has in its report identified and recommended for prosecution those most responsible for gross human rights violations and abuses committed against Gambians and Non-Gambians alike between July 1994 and January 2017.



The names of those individuals recommended for prosecution have not been placed in a sealed envelope but mentioned expressly in the relevant sections of the report.



The report submitted to the President this morning is contained in seventeen volumes of thematic reports covering the following:

Volume 1 – Compendium of Findings and Recommendations

Part A: Compendium on Findings and Recommendations

Part B: Crimes and Jurisdictions: Recommendations for Prosecution and courts to try those accused.

Volume 2 – Soldiers With A Difference

The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) Junta

Volume 3 – November 11th, 1994 Attempted Coup

Volume 4 – The Unlawful Killing of Ousman Koro Ceesay (Former Minister of Finance and Trade)

Volume 5 –

Attack on Religious Freedoms

Attack on Road Users

Volume 6 – April 10th and 11th 2000, Student Demonstrations

Volume 7 –

Attack on the Media and Freedom of Expression

Attack on Political Opponents

Volume 8 – The Junglers: Unlawful Killings, Tortures and other Human Rights Violations

Volume 9 – The President’s Alternative Treatment Programme

Volume 10 – Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, including rape and castration

Volume 11 – 2009 Witch-Hunt Exercise

Volume 12 –

The Killing of the West African Migrants

Enforced Disappearances

Volume 13 – Institutional Hearings: National Intelligence Agency (NIA)

Volume 14 – Institutional Hearings: The Gambia Prison Services

Volume 15 – Institutional Hearings: Justice Sector Entities

Volume 16 – Reparations and Reconciliation

Part One: Reparations

Part Two: Reconciliation

Volume 17 – Annexes to the TRRC Final Report



The structure of each of these thematic reports entails presentation of an overview or context in which the theme occurred, followed by the Commission’s findings and recommendations regarding the theme under consideration.



The flagship volume of the final report is the Compendium which contains all the findings and recommendations of the Commission as well as suggestions concerning prosecution of individuals should the Government accept the TRRC recommendation to do so with regard to persons found by the Commission to bear the greatest responsibility for human rights violations and abuses. The Compendium is a collection in one document of the findings and recommendations contained in each of the thematic reports.



The section referred to as “miscellaneous recommendations” contains matters which do not come under any particular theme such as renaming of Arch 22 as Memorial Arch remembering all the victims of the Jammeh dictatorship; continuation of the functions of the Amnesty Committee; and post-TRRC monitoring of the Commission’s recommendations.



The Commission, in its report, outlined approximately 427 findings and 218 recommendations. The recommendations fall generally under the following categories:

Prosecution of persons who bear the greatest responsibility for human rights violations and abuses,

Further investigation of allegations concerning persons who bear the greatest responsibility for human rights violations and abuses with a view to prosecuting them, if necessary,

Banning of individuals from public service,

Repeal of draconian laws and decrees still in the law books,

Legal and institutional reforms,

Training and capacity building of security and other personnel.



The final report is accompanied by the following documents for information and reference purposes:

(a) Annexes containing materials used or referred to by the Commission during its operations, including submissions by various entities, experts and Civil Society Organizations (b) selected decrees promulgated by the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC), (c) Activity report containing information on outreach activities conducted by the various units of the TRRC Secretariat, and (d) witness portrait album.



For the record and archives of the proceedings of the Commission during the public hearings, the TRRC produced verbatim record of the testimonies of all the witnesses who appeared before the Commission. The transcripts of these testimonies are contained in 33 volumes comprising 14,636 pages.



The Commission also indicated in its report that the D50 million advanced to the TRRC by the Government for reparations is still being distributed to the victims. As at 24th November, 2021, 671 have received reparations. The Commission also reported community reconciliation events had taken place in Si-kunda and Jambur, as well as interpersonal reconciliations conducted at the request of individuals concerned at TRRC premises.



In the final session of the Commission’s public hearings, I stated the following:

“The phenomenon of leaders of military coups civilianizing themselves was rampant in the sub-region of West Africa. These leaders rigged and held farce elections to perpetrate their rule. The Gambia became a collective victim of this phenomenon. Witnesses have testified before this Commission that structures that underpin good governance, e.g. respect for the rule of law and independence of the Judiciary were virtually non-existent during the 22 year Jammeh rule.



Yes Jammeh is gone; the killings by State agents have stopped; torture is no longer sanctioned by the state; the Junglers have dispersed, some in foreign lands while others stayed to confess their misdeeds. The folly of ruling The Gambia for a billion years abruptly and ignominiously ended in 22 years”

The violations and abuses of human rights that the National Assembly mandated us to investigate were, from the testimonies of witnesses, so calculated and wicked that The Gambia, to paraphrase the words of Justice Robert Jackson at the Nuremberg Trials in November, 1945, “ cannot tolerate their being ignored, because it cannot survived their being repeated”. The Gambia cannot through ‘Maslaha’, or letting “dinding katatolu” do what they want, ignore the gross violations and abuses perpetrated by the Jammeh regime. To forgive and forget with impunity the violations and abuses narrated by witnesses to the Commission would not only undermine reconciliation but also constitute a massive and egregious cover-up of the crimes committed. Not addressing these crimes could threaten, in the long term, the stability of our country and society. The individuals involved in perpetrating the violations and abuses must be held accountable for their crimes.



H.E President Adama Barrow in a speech launching the TRRC on the 15th October, 2018, told the Commissioners and the Gambian population the following: “Gambians had for far too long suffered under a repressive regime; regime that failed its social contract with the citizens and, in doing so, oppressed the very people it swore to serve and protect. As a consequence, the TRRC was born out of the aspirations of a people who decided that they want a society where truth and justice prevail. This Commission is the outcome of the dreams of a people united in their wish for a better: a future free of oppression, persecution and tyranny.”



The Commission commends its recommendations to the President.

***END***







Related Topics:

- TRRC: STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT



- TRRC: END OF TRRC PUBLIC HEARINGS



- Truth Commission calls for prosecution of ex-officials



- Victims blame Barrow for emboldening Jammeh



- Press Statement 23rd November, 2021



- Barrow’s NPP forms alliance with Jammeh’s APRC



- TRRC LIVE: Testimonies of Sana Bairo Sabally





For more topics just write TRRC in the search link in the above menu.



After nine months of preparation in 2018, the Government of The Gambia launched the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission; and on 15th October, 2018, H.E President Adama Barrow, swore in the eleven Commissioners. The Commission began public hearings on 7th January, 2019.The principal purpose of the Commission was very simple: to establish the truth of what happened during the twenty-two reign of Yahya Jammeh.The National Assembly of the Republic of The Gambia enacted a law (TRRC Act, 2017) which established the TRRC. The main objectives of the Commission are, inter alia, to create an impartial historical record of violations and abuses of human rights from July 1994 to January 2017, in order to – promote healing and reconciliation, respond to the needs of the victims, address impunity, and prevent a repeat of the violations and abuses suffered by making recommendations for the establishment of appropriate preventive mechanisms including institutional and legal reforms; establish and make known the fate or whereabouts of disappeared victims; provide victims an opportunity to relate their own accounts of the violations and abuses suffered; andgrant reparations to victims in appropriate cases.When the Commission began its work, it decided that its public hearings will be transparent and broadcast live for all to see and hear the truth being told in real time. There is nothing better than telling the truth in the open.During the course of its work, the Commission held 22 three-week sessions of Public Hearings over a period of 871 days and heard from 393 witnesses. Public hearings were also held in Jambur, Sibanor and Essau on former President Yahya Jammeh’s witch-hunt exercise.Among the violations and abuses detailed by witnesses in their testimonies were the following:Arbitrary arrestsUnlawful detentionUnlawful killingsTortureEnforced disappearancesSexual and Gender-Based Violence, including rape and castrationInhuman and degrading treatmentWitch hunt exerciseFake HIV/AIDS treatment andGeneral and widespread abuse of public officeThe Commission found that the violations and abuses referred to above resulted in the deaths of 240-250 Gambians and Non-Gambians in the hands of State or its agents.The Commission this morning submitted its final report to the President. The TRRC Act, 2017, the constitutive instrument of the Commission, provides in Section 29 that “The Commission shall submit a report of its work to the President at the end of its operations. The report shall state the findings of the Commission and shall make recommendations concerning the reforms and other measures needed to achieve the object of the Commission.The report shall include: (a) measures aimed at reconciliation and peace building; (b) individual and collective reparation of victims; and (c) recommendations that include initiatives on human rights and peace building studies for children.”The Act also provides in section 15(h)(i) that the Commission shall identify and recommend for prosecution “ persons who bear the greatest responsibility for human rights violations and abuses”.Acting in accordance with this provision, the Commission has in its report identified and recommended for prosecution those most responsible for gross human rights violations and abuses committed against Gambians and Non-Gambians alike between July 1994 and January 2017.The names of those individuals recommended for prosecution have not been placed in a sealed envelope but mentioned expressly in the relevant sections of the report.The report submitted to the President this morning is contained in seventeen volumes of thematic reports covering the following:Volume 1 – Compendium of Findings and RecommendationsPart A: Compendium on Findings and RecommendationsPart B: Crimes and Jurisdictions: Recommendations for Prosecution and courts to try those accused.Volume 2 – Soldiers With A DifferenceThe Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) JuntaVolume 3 – November 11th, 1994 Attempted CoupVolume 4 – The Unlawful Killing of Ousman Koro Ceesay (Former Minister of Finance and Trade)Volume 5 –Attack on Religious FreedomsAttack on Road UsersVolume 6 – April 10th and 11th 2000, Student DemonstrationsVolume 7 –Attack on the Media and Freedom of ExpressionAttack on Political OpponentsVolume 8 – The Junglers: Unlawful Killings, Tortures and other Human Rights ViolationsVolume 9 – The President’s Alternative Treatment ProgrammeVolume 10 – Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, including rape and castrationVolume 11 – 2009 Witch-Hunt ExerciseVolume 12 –The Killing of the West African MigrantsEnforced DisappearancesVolume 13 – Institutional Hearings: National Intelligence Agency (NIA)Volume 14 – Institutional Hearings: The Gambia Prison ServicesVolume 15 – Institutional Hearings: Justice Sector EntitiesVolume 16 – Reparations and ReconciliationPart One: ReparationsPart Two: ReconciliationVolume 17 – Annexes to the TRRC Final ReportThe structure of each of these thematic reports entails presentation of an overview or context in which the theme occurred, followed by the Commission’s findings and recommendations regarding the theme under consideration.The flagship volume of the final report is the Compendium which contains all the findings and recommendations of the Commission as well as suggestions concerning prosecution of individuals should the Government accept the TRRC recommendation to do so with regard to persons found by the Commission to bear the greatest responsibility for human rights violations and abuses. The Compendium is a collection in one document of the findings and recommendations contained in each of the thematic reports.The section referred to as “miscellaneous recommendations” contains matters which do not come under any particular theme such as renaming of Arch 22 as Memorial Arch remembering all the victims of the Jammeh dictatorship; continuation of the functions of the Amnesty Committee; and post-TRRC monitoring of the Commission’s recommendations.The Commission, in its report, outlined approximately 427 findings and 218 recommendations. The recommendations fall generally under the following categories:Prosecution of persons who bear the greatest responsibility for human rights violations and abuses,Further investigation of allegations concerning persons who bear the greatest responsibility for human rights violations and abuses with a view to prosecuting them, if necessary,Banning of individuals from public service,Repeal of draconian laws and decrees still in the law books,Legal and institutional reforms,Training and capacity building of security and other personnel.The final report is accompanied by the following documents for information and reference purposes:(a) Annexes containing materials used or referred to by the Commission during its operations, including submissions by various entities, experts and Civil Society Organizations (b) selected decrees promulgated by the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC), (c) Activity report containing information on outreach activities conducted by the various units of the TRRC Secretariat, and (d) witness portrait album.For the record and archives of the proceedings of the Commission during the public hearings, the TRRC produced verbatim record of the testimonies of all the witnesses who appeared before the Commission. The transcripts of these testimonies are contained in 33 volumes comprising 14,636 pages.The Commission also indicated in its report that the D50 million advanced to the TRRC by the Government for reparations is still being distributed to the victims. As at 24th November, 2021, 671 have received reparations. The Commission also reported community reconciliation events had taken place in Si-kunda and Jambur, as well as interpersonal reconciliations conducted at the request of individuals concerned at TRRC premises.In the final session of the Commission’s public hearings, I stated the following:“The phenomenon of leaders of military coups civilianizing themselves was rampant in the sub-region of West Africa. These leaders rigged and held farce elections to perpetrate their rule. The Gambia became a collective victim of this phenomenon. Witnesses have testified before this Commission that structures that underpin good governance, e.g. respect for the rule of law and independence of the Judiciary were virtually non-existent during the 22 year Jammeh rule.Yes Jammeh is gone; the killings by State agents have stopped; torture is no longer sanctioned by the state; the Junglers have dispersed, some in foreign lands while others stayed to confess their misdeeds. The folly of ruling The Gambia for a billion years abruptly and ignominiously ended in 22 years”The violations and abuses of human rights that the National Assembly mandated us to investigate were, from the testimonies of witnesses, so calculated and wicked that The Gambia, to paraphrase the words of Justice Robert Jackson at the Nuremberg Trials in November, 1945, “ cannot tolerate their being ignored, because it cannot survived their being repeated”. The Gambia cannot through ‘Maslaha’, or letting “dinding katatolu” do what they want, ignore the gross violations and abuses perpetrated by the Jammeh regime. To forgive and forget with impunity the violations and abuses narrated by witnesses to the Commission would not only undermine reconciliation but also constitute a massive and egregious cover-up of the crimes committed. Not addressing these crimes could threaten, in the long term, the stability of our country and society. The individuals involved in perpetrating the violations and abuses must be held accountable for their crimes.H.E President Adama Barrow in a speech launching the TRRC on the 15th October, 2018, told the Commissioners and the Gambian population the following: “Gambians had for far too long suffered under a repressive regime; regime that failed its social contract with the citizens and, in doing so, oppressed the very people it swore to serve and protect. As a consequence, the TRRC was born out of the aspirations of a people who decided that they want a society where truth and justice prevail. This Commission is the outcome of the dreams of a people united in their wish for a better: a future free of oppression, persecution and tyranny.”The Commission commends its recommendations to the President.***END*** A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10620 Posts Posted - 25 Nov 2021 : 20:45:22 TANGO’S STATEMENT ON THE SUBMISSION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE TRRC REPORT

25 November 2021



It is with great delight that we witnessed, earlier today the submission of the final report of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) by Dr. Lamin Ceesay and members of the Commission, to H. E. the President of the Republic in line with Section 29 of the TRRC Act. It must be noted that the TRRC was established within the framework of the national transitional justice program which sought to enable the country transition to a full fledge democracy. Following its mandate to establish the truth of the human rights violations of the 22 years of authoritarian rule, the Commission has concluded its task by the submission of its report today.



It is therefore, apt to commend, congratulate and extend heartfelt gratitude to the Commissioners, staff of the Commission and the legal team, for their tireless and sacrificial service to our dear nation. You have weathered the storm and have come out stronger. It is in place to specially single out and express appreciation to our colleagues from Civil Society, Mrs Adelaide Sosseh, Ms Anna Ngulu Jones, Mr. Mustapha M. Kah, Victims’, Civil Society and Youth representatives respectively. We are proud of you all, thank you for flying our flag high.



We also wish to extend profound gratitude to our Government, for establishing the TRRC and providing the resources for its operations.

Special mention must be made of the Ministry of Justice and AG Chambers for their contribution to the success of this process thus far. We wish to also thank the Gambian people for their patience and commitment to the TRRC over the years. Most especially, we wish to express gratitude and appreciation to all victims who through courage and determination came forward to relive the violations they had to endure from those who were supposed to protect them. We feel your pain and want to assure you that we stand with and by you all the way. To all victims, Civil Society in The Gambia, guarantees you of our unwavering commitment and support in ensuring that there is justice and accountability.



For the past two year, our nation had to sit through hundreds of public hearings and listened to chilling encounters our fellow human beings had to go through, we have been gripped by shock and devastated by the revelations of the heinous crimes committed against humanity, on our peaceful soil.



In this regard, it is prudent to remind our Government of its obligations in sharing the report to stakeholders within the periods stipulated in the TRRC Act. It is our fervent hope that even though our Presidential Election is a few days away, this process will not be derailed in any way or form. We urge government to place the implementation of the recommendations as a high priority and demonstrate unflinching commitment in this endeavour. We further call on the government to employ a transparent, accountable and victim-oriented approach in its response to the implementation of the recommendations.



Failure to implement the recommendations is not an option, as it will only serve to delay and derail the healing process, which in turn will undermine reconciliation and peace building which can only further threaten national unity and stability.



We wish to remind the Gambia Government as well as all citizens and our partners that TANGO has developed a CSO Roadmap for the implementation of the TRRC Report. This is our strategy outlining how CSOs will participate and support the Gambia Government in effectively implementing the recommendations in a fair, inclusive, transparent and participatory manner. The implementation of the TRRC recommendations is not the exclusive preserve of the Government. This is a national agenda in which each and every citizen has a right and a duty to take part in, with a view to enabling our country transform into a true democratic republic where human rights and dignity will NEVER AGAIN be violated but protected and preserved.



While we look forward to the sharing of the report and the Government’s White Paper, we wish to urge all citizens, not to lose hope, but rather to maintain their trust and confidence in the transitional justice process by becoming even more vigilant and participate in the process.



Once again we applaud our dear nation for standing strong through our dark history and prevailing over tyranny.

We are The Gambia, one people under God. To the Gambia, ever true.



Signed

John Charles Njie Chairman, TANGO A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.06 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |