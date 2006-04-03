Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
10606 Posts
Posted - 23 Nov 2021 :  13:28:03
Press Statement 23rd November, 2021
SUBMISSION OF THE FINAL REPORT OF THE TRRC

Following consultations between the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon Dawda A Jallow, and the Chairman of the TRRC, Dr.Lamin J Sise, the TRRC Commissioners will submit their final report to the President, H.E Adama Barrow at State House at 10am on Thursday, 25TH November, 2021.

The Commissioners will hold a press briefing at TRRC premises in Kotu following the submission of their report.

Essa Jallow
Director of Communications
