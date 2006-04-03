Author Topic Momodou





Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un

To God we belong and to Him we return.



The Camara Conta family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Demba Conta our beloved father, brother, uncle and husband who left us peacefully with the family gather around him in the city of Stockholm, Sweden.



He was not only a loving husband, a caring father, a devoted grandfather, a loyal friend to many but a Pan African who loved his country and Africa dearly.



He touched the lives of many through his kindness, generosity, humor, wisdom and melodies. We grief our fathers departure from this world but celebrate the legacy he leaves behind and we are grateful to Allah for blessing us with a father like Demba and the time we got to spend with him.



We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us with their condolences, prayers, and support during this difficult time. We are truly grateful for your kindness and compassion. Your words and gestures have comforted us and helped us cope with our loss. We hope you will join us in celebrating his life and honoring his memory.



With love and gratitude,

The Camara Conta Family.





