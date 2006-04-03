Author Topic Momodou





11441 Posts Posted - 03 Jan 2024 : 14:55:02 Professors, historians set for blockbuster symposium at Janjanbureh Bicentenary

The Point: Jan 3, 2024





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/professors-historians-set-for-blockbuster-symposium-at-janjanbureh-bicentenary



Eminent Gambian Professors and erudite scholars will animate the symposium on Slavery, Reparations, Return, and Tourism at the Armitage High School Hall, on Friday, 5th January 2024 at 4:00 PM in Georgetown (Janjanbureh).



The panelist is Nana Grey Johnson, erudite historian of The Gambian Krio; Professor Assan Sarr of Ohio University; Professor Pape Bassene of University Cheikh Anta Diop of Dakar; and Professor Bala Saho of Oklahoma University, and the blockbuster session will be chaired by MsBintaJammehSidibe, historian and former head of The Gambia Women’s Bureau.



The symposium is the intellectual angle of the three-day commemorative activities of the Bicentenary of Georgetown (Janjangbureh) which will last from 4-7 January 2024 at Janjangbureh. So far, several Heads of State in the sub-region have confirmed their attendance. The Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt. Hon Patricia Scotland will also attend in addition to other heads of international organizations.





A ranking member of the National Organizing Committee, HassoumCeesay told this medium that the symposium will interrogate the role of McCarthy Island in the resettlement, progress, and prosperity of the liberated Africans, who gained their freedom from enslavement following the Abolition of 1807, and also look at the role that The Gambia can play in the ongoing process of seeking for reparations for the wrongs of slavery, and how the whole Island of Georgetown can be a center for heritage rural tourism in The Gambia’.



