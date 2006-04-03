Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11470 Posts Posted - 30 Jan 2024 : 20:52:41 Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un "We belong to Allah, and to Him, we shall return."



The Head of the Riley Descendants, Mr. Dephon Riley, regrets to inform the entire Riley Descendants in The Gambia and abroad of the sudden unexpected passing away of Late Alhaji Malick Jones, the son of the Late Grannie Edna Riley, which occurred in The Gambia today, Tuesday, 30 January 2023.



The Funeral Arrangements are as follows:



Firdaws:

Date: Today, Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Venue: Muhammed Jah Mosque, Bertil Harding Highway KMC

Time: 4:00 PM GMT



Internment:

Date: Today, Tuesday, 30 January 2023

Venue: Jeshwang Cemetery

Time: 5:00 PM GMT



The funeral will be held at his residence behind the Qcel Building and after the Ayoub Furniture Shop along Kairaba Avenue. Condolences will also be received at the residence immediately after the interment.



Family Lineage:

Wife: Fatou Cham Jones

Children: Yagou, Ida, and Ousman

Siblings: Elenor Nicol, Europa Johnson, Ramatoulie Camara (Shamee), Aunty Tileh, and Haddy Mboob.



May his soul rest in perfect peace, and Jannatul Al-Firdaus be his final resting place. Allahumma Ameen. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic