11419 Posts Posted - 02 Nov 2023 : 14:50:15 The Assembly Passed the Victims' Reparations Act 2023.

By Kexx Sanneh



The Victims' Reparations Act 2023 was introduced by the Minister of Justice under a certificate of urgency, indicating the importance of addressing the issue of the victims.



The bill underwent intense debate among the members, resulting in divergent opinions and heated discussions. The committee stage involved an extensive examination of the bill's provisions, which eventually led to its passage.



The primary objective of this act is to establish a dedicated commission, known as the Reparations Commission, which will cater to the needs of victims who have suffered violations between July 1994 and January 2017. This commission will be responsible for devising and implementing reparation measures for victims of human rights violations.



It will be recalled that the government established the Truth Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to investigate human rights violations that occurred from 1994 to 2017.



The recommendations put forth by the TRRC and the government white paper served as valuable input for the formulation of the legislation and also the guide in the approach to address the victim's needs.



The Victims' Reparations Act 2023 signifies the effort by the government to acknowledge and rectify the injustices faced by victims during the past regime.