11150 Posts Posted - 06 Jan 2023 : 19:39:18 Lance Corporal Sana Fadera & Seven Others Charged.

By Omar Wally



Eight military personnel have been charged with treason for their alleged involvement to overthrow PresidentAdama Barrow.



Here at the details.



INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

VS Sanna Fadera, Gambian Gibril Darboe, Ebrima Sano, Ebrima Baldeh, Male, Omar M. Colley, Bakary Njai, Male, Bara Touray & Lamin Jadama, ( AT LARGE)



COUNT I



STATEMENT OF OFFENCE - CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT FELONY CONTRARY TO SECTION 368 OF THE CRIMINAL CODE CAP 10:01 VOL III REVISED LAWS OF THE GAMBIA 2009.



PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE

Sanna Fadera, Gibril Darboe, Ebrima Sano, Ebrima Baldeh, Omar Colley, Baboucarr Njie (B), Mbara Touray and Lamin Jadama (at large) Sometime between the month of October and December 2022, within Banjul and diverse places of the Republic of the Gambia, you conspired among yourselves to prepares or endeavours to overthrow a democratically elected Government of President Adama Barrow, thereby committed an offence.



COUNT II

TREASON CONTRARY TO SECTION 35 (1)(A) OF THE CRIMINAL CODE

CAP 10:01 VOL III REVISED LAWS OF THE GAMBIA 2009.

PARTICULARS OF OFFENCE



Sanna Fadera, Gibril Darboe, Ebrima Sano, Ebrima Baldeh, Omar Colley, Baboucarr Njie (B), Mbara Touray and Lamin Jadama (at large) Sometime between the month of October and December 2022, within Banjul and diverse places of the Republic of the Gambia, you prepares or endeavours to over throw the democratically elected Government of President Adama Barrow by unlawful means, thereby committed an offence.



The seven men denied the charges and they were remanded under custody. The eight accused is still at large.