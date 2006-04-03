Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

Posted - 02 Nov 2023 : 15:49:48 UDP/PDOIS and Independent Members Boycott Parliament Session.



The decision came when the speaker announced the bill for the former President in the National Assembly to be considered under the certificate of urgency.



The speaker put the question for members to consider the bill under a certificate of urgency. A vote was held, and 30 members voted in favour of considering the bill under the certificate of urgency, while 17 voted against it.



Following the announcement of the voting result, members of the UDP, PDOIS and Independent members decided to boycott the debate on the bill by walking out of the parliament.



This bill aims to provide a retirement package for the former President. If passed into law, the former President will be entitled to an office furnished and equipped to the standard of a cabinet-level, with a minimum of four staff members including a Personal Assistant and Personal Secretary.



Additionally, the former President will be entitled to a monthly pension equal to the monthly salary of their successor. They will also receive a non-taxable lump sum gratuity equivalent to six months of their last gross salary while in office.



The former President will be provided with a fully furnished residence, including utilities and other necessary facilities for their comfort. If they prefer to reside in their residence, the government will be responsible for maintaining it and providing services such as telephone, internet, and other amenities. Furthermore, two cooks, four housekeepers, and two gardeners will be provided, selected by the former President.



Diplomatic passports will be issued for the former President and their spouses for life. They will also be covered by an insurance policy for medical and dental treatments, including the option for treatment abroad.



Moreover, the former President will be provided with three chauffeur-driven vehicles, alongside fuel, maintenance, tax, and insurance. Every five years, these vehicles will be replaced with new ones.



Police protection will be provided for the former President and their spouses for life.



Lastly, a state-funded one-month annual vacation will be granted to the former President, their spouses, and one accompanying staff member.



The Parliament proceeded to consider the bill in the parliament in the chamber are NPP, APRC, NRP and Independent Members.



