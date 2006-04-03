Author Topic toubab1020





12141 Posts Posted - 30 Jun 2023 : 17:04:51



==========

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/30/france-riots-more-than-400-arrested-as-police-officer-accused-of-shooting-teen-apologises

==========



This is a British newspaper article France is having BIG problems



The Article is very long and sad in many places.this is why I have not posted it click on the above link to go to this site.



====================This is a British newspaper article France is having BIG problemsThe Article is very long and sad in many places.this is why I have not posted it click on the above link to go to this site. Topic