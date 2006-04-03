Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: World politics
 Foday Gassama, understands ,MANY do not.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



12147 Posts
Posted - 03 Jul 2023 :  20:50:56  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

==========

https://standard.gm/govt-should-not-be-blamed-for-deportations/
==========

By Amadou Jadama on July 3rd 2023


The Chief of Protocols and Welfare Officer at the Gambian Embassy in Guinea Bissau, Foday Gassama, has said people must stop blaming President Barrow and his government for the ongoing mass deportation of Gambians from Germany, explaining that Gambia has “no powers to
stop deportations”.

In recent months, Gambians have been deported in dozens at least twice every month amid accusations that the Gambia Government has capitulated to the EU under threats of sanctions should it refused to accept her citizens back. Migration activists in Germany and back home have threatened to protest over the matter.
Speaking to The Standard Gassama said the logical argument is that the German authorities have the sovereign right to determine who can stay in their country and they also have the right to deport anyone from their country and no one can stop that.

“This whole twaddle about the existence of a deportation agreement is just a lack of understanding of international relations. Every government around the world has the right to control its borders and decide who can stay in their country based on certain rules. Nobody can stop or interfere in that,” he said.

Gassama said those accusing the government for allowing deportation can also ask their National Assembly Members to call the minister of foreign affairs to explain if there is any agreement between the government and the German authorities.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 03 Jul 2023 20:52:16
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06