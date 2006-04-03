PUBLIC NOTICE: Am I under Censorship by QTV?

Author Topic Momodou





By Madi Jobarteh



This video here finally confirmed that I am blacklisted, officially or unofficially, to appear on QTV. This event was the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day 2023 which was held on 3rd May 2023, at the American Corner, and I was among the key speakers. But quite conspicuously, my speech at the event was completely left out in the story.



For more than a year now, many sources have informed me that I was blacklisted by QTV and Qradio to appear on their screen or airwaves. Even where my pictures are shown, their stories leave out my speeches. In fact, in February 2023, I had personally invited several media houses including QTV to a program to provide coverage. Not only did QTV cover the program, but I was also interviewed by their reporter at the event. Up to this very moment, that story has not appeared on their screen! Why?



I have been reliably informed that several other individuals and institutions are censored by QTV for reasons best known to them. If confirmed, such an undemocratic and draconian stance tramples on my rights and that of others to dissenting and divergent opinion and uncensored expression. Indeed, such news is a disturbing development that must be challenged head on.



I have informed the President of the Gambia Press Union and the Executive Secretary of the Media Council of The Gambia about this matter which I consider to be utterly anti-freedom of expression and a suppression of media freedom. Also, I had sent a message to the QTV’s Editor-in-Chief to demand a clarification. I have not received any formal response yet. I intend to further submit a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission.



It must be noted that when a media house censors citizens, opinions, institutions, and issues, it is directly and indirectly forcing its journalists to censor themselves, willingly or unwillingly. Censorship is a threat to democracy because it suppresses speech and opinion thereby undermining transparency and accountability in society.



QTV/Qradio is a major media outlet in The Gambia, and its editorial decisions and actions have a direct and huge impact on democracy, human rights, and good governance in the country. For that matter, no one should ignore any media house more so a major outlet like QTV/Qradio that seems to blacklist and censor citizens and opinions. In a civilized society, no one should have the unilateral and unchecked power to censor.



I am therefore protesting censorship and those who perpetrate it. We must defend freedom of expression, which includes the unfettered exchange of dissenting and divergent opinions which are at the heart of democracy and human right protection. In this regard the media is the engine that animates democracy as it amplifies our voices. Any attempt to close out any voice only serves to constrain democracy.



Media houses should not censor individuals and opinions unless it can publicly show that those individuals or opinions have expressed hate, incitement to violence or anarchy according to an identified law.



