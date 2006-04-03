Author Topic toubab1020





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/controversial-cargo-tracking-note-scheme-suspended

#Headlines



Controversial Cargo Tracking Note Scheme suspended



Jun 2, 2023, 12:10 PM





The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Employment and Regional Integration (MOTIE) has suspended the newly-introduced Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) scheme at the Gambia seaport until further notice.



The ministry said it decided to suspend the controversial cargo charges scheme at the seaport after consultation with the Ministry of Finance and the management of Global Tracking and Maritime Solutions Limited (GTMS).



Thus, businesses which are protesting the introduction of the CTN charges at the seaport, have been asked “to resume usual operations”, according to a press release issued yesterday by the Trade Ministry.



The release states: “The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Employment and Regional Integration (MOTIE), wishes to inform the public that it has, upon consultation with the Ministry of Finance and management of Global Tracking and Maritime Solutions Limited, suspended the newly introduced Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) scheme until further notice.



“Businesses are therefore, encouraged to resume usual operations as MOTIE engages stakeholders in pursuing appropriate strategies for facilitating uninterrupted trade.”



In a separate development, the Trade ministry said it “remains committed” to ensuring that essential commodities are available, accessible, and affordable by the public.



“As part of this engagement with the private sector, the Ministry wishes to inform the public that Ecotra Group Ltd in collaboration with National Food Security Processing & Marketing Cooperation (NFSC) has imported 5000 metric tonnes of 100% broken raw white rice (SARRO RICE) packed in 50kg bags, which is being sold at affordable prices,” it stated.

"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

