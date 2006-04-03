Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Branch Manager accused of theft.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



12081 Posts
Posted - 01 Jun 2023 :  11:36:11  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote



==========
https://standard.gm/telecoms-manager-arraigned-for-alleged-theft/
==========

By Amadou Jadama on May 31, 2023

Famara Jadama, a former branch manager of Drammeh Kunda Telecoms has been arraigned at the Brikama magistrate’s court for allegedly stealing D259,500 from his employer.

Jadama appeared before Magistrate Fatou Darboe Jaguraga yesterday and denied any wrong doing. The charge sheet indicated that the alleged theft happened sometimes in the year 2022.
Mr Jadama was granted bail in the sum of Three Hundred Thousand dalasis backed by three Gambians sureties and the case adjourned to 21 June for hearing. The accused is yet to be represented by any lawyer.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06