Author Topic toubab1020





12081 Posts Posted - 01 Jun 2023 : 11:36:11





==========

https://standard.gm/telecoms-manager-arraigned-for-alleged-theft/

==========



By Amadou Jadama on May 31, 2023



Famara Jadama, a former branch manager of Drammeh Kunda Telecoms has been arraigned at the Brikama magistrate’s court for allegedly stealing D259,500 from his employer.



Jadama appeared before Magistrate Fatou Darboe Jaguraga yesterday and denied any wrong doing. The charge sheet indicated that the alleged theft happened sometimes in the year 2022.

Mr Jadama was granted bail in the sum of Three Hundred Thousand dalasis backed by three Gambians sureties and the case adjourned to 21 June for hearing. The accused is yet to be represented by any lawyer.



====================By Amadou Jadama on May 31, 2023Famara Jadama, a former branch manager of Drammeh Kunda Telecoms has been arraigned at the Brikama magistrate’s court for allegedly stealing D259,500 from his employer.Jadama appeared before Magistrate Fatou Darboe Jaguraga yesterday and denied any wrong doing. The charge sheet indicated that the alleged theft happened sometimes in the year 2022.Mr Jadama was granted bail in the sum of Three Hundred Thousand dalasis backed by three Gambians sureties and the case adjourned to 21 June for hearing. The accused is yet to be represented by any lawyer. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic