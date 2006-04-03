Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Announcements
 Announcements: Community
 Event: Death of Ebrima Mballow		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



12035 Posts
Death of Ebrima Mballow

2023 February 21

Posted - 21 Feb 2023 :  15:44:19  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
===========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/gambian-consular-in-jeddah-dies
===========

My Condolences to his Family and friends and all who knew him.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 21 Feb 2023 15:48:50
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06