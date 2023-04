Author Topic Momodou





2023 April 10

Another anniversary when students and a Red Cross worker were shot and killed with live ammunitions on April 10th and 11th, 2000.

On those two fateful days, Gambian students took to the streets protesting against the death of their fellow student Ebrima Barry, who died while under custody and the raping of a teenage female student Binta Manneh.