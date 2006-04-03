Author Topic toubab1020





#Headlines



British High Commissioner to Gambia sets off on 4,800-mile road trip to Banjul to raise money for child amputees



Jan 31, 2023, 12:38 PM



Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire – January 30th, 2023: Five friends from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire have departed on a 4,800-mile trip to Banjul, The Gambia as part of a fundraising initiative to support child amputees.



David Belgrove OBE, British High Commissioner to The Gambia and his four friends Chris, Dafydd, Johnny, and Michael, who are all in their 60s, attended Aylesbury Grammar School and have a shared interest in fundraising. The campaign, which has its own fundraising page via GoFundMe, has already raised several thousand pounds in donations.



The gang of five set off on 13th January this year in a Peugeot van on an epic adventure which takes them through France, Spain, Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania and Senegal. They are set to arrive in Banjul, capital of The Gambia this week.



Upon their arrival the van will be auctioned, with the proceeds going to local African charities. They are also transporting a shipment of used NHS prosthetic limbs to donate to local charities.



The road trip has been organised in partnership with The GLOVE Project a registered UK charity which provides financial support and physical support for child amputees in The Gambia.



Jackie Church, founder of The Glove Project said:



“Disabled children in Africa are in desperate need of support, with many missing out on jobs and schooling due to an inability to access prosthetic limbs and medical care. This fundraising campaign will completely transform the lives and livelihoods of so many amputees, giving them the dignity and support they deserve. I’d like to send my best wishes to the ‘fab five’ on their road trip and thank them wholeheartedly for their generosity and kindness in support this crucial campaign.”



About The GLOVE Project



A registered UK charity, The GLOVE Project is designed to provide long term support for individuals and villages across The Gambia. Founded by Jackie Church, the organisation provides financial and physical on the ground support for those who need it, working with local communities to build a better Gambia.

