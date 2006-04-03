Author Topic toubab1020





12009 Posts Posted - 13 Feb 2023 : 15:41:21

++++++++++



=========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/ebo-town-youth-sensitise-society-on-cleanliness

==========





National News



Ebo Town youth sensitise society on cleanliness



Feb 13, 2023, 11:39 AM | Article By: Essa Bokarr Sy





Youths of Vision Development in Ebo Town are teaching the society what cleanliness and self-help projects do represent in both context and concept.



During our sensitisation tour on the demolition exercise of the OIC 50km road project, our presence in New Jeshwang became a catalyst for expansion and motivation.



Expansion of will and zeal to be part of what would change the face of streets and environments. Motivation to serve as a search light in the mindset of youngsters to feel reason in community development through self-help projects.



These are youths who feel the need to clean their environment, the necessity to remove filth and dirt to halt the spread of contagious diseases within the environment. Alongside is the need to instill dynamism in the psyche of society where growth cum development cannot be achieved in the absence selflessness. I was impressed! That is if one says the least. Before leaving the place, I was approached by their representative Ms Binta Barry who convinced me with evidence and an impressive track record of Vision Development in Ebo Town.



Attached photos reveal facts per their ongoing activities. Therein one can see how those places looked like few months and how it is now.



Organisations like the YVD are "models" who deserve both financial and logistic support with immediate effect. With adequate support, these youths can change Ebo Town to become a hub of restaurants, proliferation of businesses, pharmacies, clinics or simply put a fountain where accessing resources would obviously remain the very meaning of democracy!

I really hope that these youths are going to have a big effect on those adults who have lived all their lives amongst conditions that are not condusive to good health and a total block on development for new businesses to provide QUALITY goods and food for daily living,only time will tell if the youths are achieving their goals++++++++++===================National NewsEbo Town youth sensitise society on cleanlinessFeb 13, 2023, 11:39 AM | Article By: Essa Bokarr SyYouths of Vision Development in Ebo Town are teaching the society what cleanliness and self-help projects do represent in both context and concept.During our sensitisation tour on the demolition exercise of the OIC 50km road project, our presence in New Jeshwang became a catalyst for expansion and motivation.Expansion of will and zeal to be part of what would change the face of streets and environments. Motivation to serve as a search light in the mindset of youngsters to feel reason in community development through self-help projects.These are youths who feel the need to clean their environment, the necessity to remove filth and dirt to halt the spread of contagious diseases within the environment. Alongside is the need to instill dynamism in the psyche of society where growth cum development cannot be achieved in the absence selflessness. I was impressed! That is if one says the least. Before leaving the place, I was approached by their representative Ms Binta Barry who convinced me with evidence and an impressive track record of Vision Development in Ebo Town.Attached photos reveal facts per their ongoing activities. Therein one can see how those places looked like few months and how it is now.Organisations like the YVD are "models" who deserve both financial and logistic support with immediate effect. With adequate support, these youths can change Ebo Town to become a hub of restaurants, proliferation of businesses, pharmacies, clinics or simply put a fountain where accessing resources would obviously remain the very meaning of democracy! "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 13 Feb 2023 16:42:34 Topic