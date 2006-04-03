Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

Posted - 30 Jan 2023 : 20:48:21 Woman in trouble for allegedly circumcising girls

The Standard: January 30, 2023381



By Olimatou Coker

https://standard.gm/woman-in-trouble-for-allegedly-circumcising-girls/



Anti-FGM campaign group, Gamcotrap, has said one Mba Yassin Fatty, a native of the Central River Region, has been caught circumcising children between the ages of 4 months and 1 year in Bakadagi-Mandika, Niani District.



Female Genital Mutilation is banned under the laws of The Gambia.





According to a press release from the body, its community-based facilitator and coordinator Momodou Keita made the discovery after receiving a tip from a member of the community.



“A total of eight children slated for cutting on Monday 16th January at 10:51am were all found at the compound of the circumciser. The incident was reported to the Kuntaur police station which is currently working closely with GAMCOTRAP and the child welfare unit in Kuntaur to make sure that the remaining children are safe and justice is done,” the statement said.



Gamcotrap said the circumcised children, 3 in number, have been referred to the hospital to gather evidence and give the affected children the required treatment.



It also said the suspected circumciser broke the law banning FGM and the oath she herself took in 2013 not to circumcise anymore, after which she was given a bakery as alternate source of income.



