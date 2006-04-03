Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11078 Posts Posted - 26 Oct 2022 : 17:59:11 Deputies to debate deaths of 70 children today

The Point: Oct 26, 2022

By: Momodou Jawo

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/deputies-to-debate-deaths-of-70-children-today



will today Wednesday 26 October convene a Third Extra-Ordinary Session in the 2022 Legislature Year to discuss the deaths of more than 69 innocent children who died as a result of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the deaths of the children in The Gambia may be linked to four contaminated cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, an Indian drug manufacturer.



The deaths of the children have caused public outcry in the country and beyond with many calling for the resignation of the health minister, the dissolution of the country’s Medicines Control Agency (MCA) and Pharmacy Council among others.



Victims of the AKI have called on the government to ensure that those responsible for the death of their children are held accountable and prosecuted. The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has since launched an investigation into the matter. Many are hoping that at the end of their investigation, those responsible will be held to account.



It would be recalled that during a press conference held early this month and organised by “Justice for the 66+Women Movement”, parents who lost their children as a result of the AKI narrated how their children died.



Ebrima Sanyang, who lost his son, said: “I always wanted my son to become a responsible person in the future, who will contribute immensely towards nation building. However, his life was cut short due to the negligence of those who were supposed to protect him. He died as a result of the Acute Kidney Injury. This is so painful. My son was so close to me.



“Guns will not enter the country without the authorities checking them. Therefore, this should not also happen in the health sector. This is not about politics. It happens to me and it could happen to any other person tomorrow. No nation can develop in the absence of good health.”



Ebrima Saidy, who also lost one of his twins due to the AKI, said in tears: “Negligence from the government caused the death of the children. It’s like they don’t care about us. I bought medications at the pharmacy and when my kid drank them, her condition started deteriorating. What is more painful at the moment is the fact that her other twin sister keeps asking us about the whereabouts of her sister. The only thing we use to tell her is that her sister travels. This is so painful.”



Wuri Bailo Keita, said: My daughter Fatoumatta Keita, who was two years and three months of age, was only sick for one day. I took her to the pharmacy and we were also given paracetamol syrup. When her condition started to change, we went to the EFSTH. She was also operated on. It’s now time for us to get up and help each other.”



Related Topic: Substandard (contaminated) paediatric medicines Gambian lawmakers will today Wednesday 26 October convene a Third Extra-Ordinary Session in the 2022 Legislature Year to discuss the deaths of more than 69 innocent children who died as a result of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the deaths of the children in The Gambia may be linked to four contaminated cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, an Indian drug manufacturer.The deaths of the children have caused public outcry in the country and beyond with many calling for the resignation of the health minister, the dissolution of the country’s Medicines Control Agency (MCA) and Pharmacy Council among others.Victims of the AKI have called on the government to ensure that those responsible for the death of their children are held accountable and prosecuted. The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has since launched an investigation into the matter. Many are hoping that at the end of their investigation, those responsible will be held to account.It would be recalled that during a press conference held early this month and organised by “Justice for the 66+Women Movement”, parents who lost their children as a result of the AKI narrated how their children died.Ebrima Sanyang, who lost his son, said: “I always wanted my son to become a responsible person in the future, who will contribute immensely towards nation building. However, his life was cut short due to the negligence of those who were supposed to protect him. He died as a result of the Acute Kidney Injury. This is so painful. My son was so close to me.“Guns will not enter the country without the authorities checking them. Therefore, this should not also happen in the health sector. This is not about politics. It happens to me and it could happen to any other person tomorrow. No nation can develop in the absence of good health.”Ebrima Saidy, who also lost one of his twins due to the AKI, said in tears: “Negligence from the government caused the death of the children. It’s like they don’t care about us. I bought medications at the pharmacy and when my kid drank them, her condition started deteriorating. What is more painful at the moment is the fact that her other twin sister keeps asking us about the whereabouts of her sister. The only thing we use to tell her is that her sister travels. This is so painful.”Wuri Bailo Keita, said: My daughter Fatoumatta Keita, who was two years and three months of age, was only sick for one day. I took her to the pharmacy and we were also given paracetamol syrup. When her condition started to change, we went to the EFSTH. She was also operated on. It’s now time for us to get up and help each other.” A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic