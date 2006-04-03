Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10751 Posts Posted - 04 Feb 2022 : 13:47:04





Gov't bans unauthorised sale of traditional medicine



The Standard: FEBRUARY 4, 2022





By Omar Bah

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/govt-bans-unauthorised-sale-of-traditional-medicine/



The Medicines Control Agency has banned the unauthorised importation, sale and distribution of nutritional supplements and herbal medicines in the country.



In a statement signed by its executive director, Markieu Janneh-Kaira and shared with The Standard, the agency said: “The general public is reminded that it is illegal for any person or entity to be engaged in the import, distribution, storage, sale, advertisement and promotion of medicines including nutritional supplements and herbal medicines in The Gambia without its approval. “Therefore, a person or entity shall not be engaged in the import, distribution, storage, sale, advertisement or promotion of medicines including nutritional supplements and herbal medicines to the general public as a treatment, preventive or cure for a disease, disorder or abnormal physical state unless authorised by the Medicines Control Agency,” the agency said.





The Medicines and Related Products Act 2014, the agency added, recognises that medicines “must not be treated as ordinary goods of commerce thereby placing specific restrictions on their manufacture, import, distribution, storage, sale and advertisement for the common good”.



“The peddling or sale of medicines at the markets, streets, ferry crossings, weekly markets (lumo) and other unauthorised places and, or by unauthorised persons is illegal and has the potential to negatively impact on public health,” the statement read.



The agency added: “The general public is hereby being advised and warned to desist from patronising such places and individuals for the interest of their own health. Media houses, individuals and entities who fail to abide by the law shall face the full strength of the law.”



I hope they have the capacity to police this law! A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone