Posted - 11 Jan 2022 : 17:35:05 PRESS RELEASE: COVID-19 SAMPLE COLLECTION FOR TRAVELLERS TO USA



In line with COVID 19 test requirement for travellers to the United States of America, the Ministry of Health hereby informs the general public that, with effect from Thursday 13th of January 2022, all intending travellers to the USA should report to the National Public Health Laboratories in Kotu in order to have their samples collected from 09.00 am to 11.00 am. It could be recalled that, the US authorities issued COVID 19 guideline which includes amongst others: ‘Effective December 6, 2021, all airline passengers to the United States ages two years and older, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, must provide a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within one calendar day of travel.” Every traveller is required to present his or her Passport bearing a valid Visa and or Air ticket indicating due travel date and time and test fee receipt from the ECO Bank Gambia Ltd. Any traveller who reports after 11.00 am to Kotu will not have his/her or sample collected and tested on that day.



Travellers to other destinations will continue to have their samples collected at the designated sites in Brusubi and the Independence Stadium. The collection site at Senegambia will also remain operational. Thus, this suggests that, sample collection at Kotu is only for travellers to the United States of America.



The Ministry of Health is soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the general public in its efforts to contain COVID-19 and also in addressing all health care needs of the population. The public is further encourage to call 1025 for more information



Signed:

Mr. Modou Njai

Director of Health Promotion & Education

