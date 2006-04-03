Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Posted - 20 Jan 2022 :  22:34:49
Debutants Gambia beat Tunisia, make historic berth in the Round of 16

CAF: Thursday, Jan 20, 2022 09:15 PM

https://www.cafonline.com/total-africa-cup-of-nations/news/debutants-gambia-beat-tunisia-make-historic-berth-in-the-round-of-16

Debutants Gambia continued to make history when they beat Tunisia to a 1-0 in a fascinating Group F encounter of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade Municipal de Limbe on Thursday.
The win meant Gambia finishing second in Group F but level on points with Mali who beat Mauritania 2-0 in Douala.
The game had everything which involved a penalty miss, a sending off and a late dramatic winner by Ablie Jallow.
Both teams were looking for valuable points to consolidate their final position in Group F and seal a place in the knock out stage of the competition.….
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
