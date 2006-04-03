PRESS RELEASE: UPDATED TRAVEL ADVICE

Author Topic Momodou





The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the public that Genomic sequencing of positive COVID-19 test results from The Gambia has identified 26 cases with the Omicron variant of the Corona virus, 13 of whom are outgoing travelers. The samples were collected between the 22nd and 28th of December 2021 and the results confirm the presence of the highly contagious Omicron Variant in the country and thus underscores the need for the public to consider healthy choices this holiday season to protect themselves and their loved ones.



The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been called a variant of concern by WHO based on the evidence that it has several mutations. New variants like Omicron are a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from being over. As a result of the presence of this new variant, the testing and quarantine protocol is thus updated with effect from 17th January, 2022.



A. For passengers coming into the Gambia



The following categories exist:



Category I: Fully vaccinated Passengers: Passengers who have been fully vaccinated do not need a PCR test to enter into the Gambia. Such travelers are advised on self-monitored isolation and avail themselves to the testing centers for RDT test in case they notice any signs and symptoms of COVID-19 or could call 1025 for enquiry.



However, if such individuals have signs or symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, they will be required to undergo Rapid Diagnostic Test for COVID-19 at the airport upon arrival.

This category does not apply to hot spot countries for Omicron variant who need further screening as given in category III.



Category II: Non Vaccinated or Partially Vaccinated individuals: All these individuals will need a negative PCR test report valid within 72hrs for entry into the country. Passengers from countries considered as hotspot for the Delta Variant will, in addition, undergo a Rapid Diagnostic Test at the Airport upon arrival. The list of such countries will be periodically updated.



The list of Delta Variant hotspot countries based on our national guidelines are as follows:



LIST OF COUNTRIES

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Japan

India

Italy

Ireland

Mexico

Netherlands

Portugal

United Kingdom

USA

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey



Category III: For passengers from hotspot countries for the Omicron variant

Fully vaccinated Passengers: Passengers who have been fully vaccinated need to show proof of full vaccination status and do not require PCR test to enter The Gambia, such travelers will be tested upon arrival using RDT and this test will be free of charge and the results could be given on the spot or sent online. However, the travelers are advised on self-monitored isolation and avail themselves to the testing centers for PCR test should in case they notice any signs and symptoms of COVID-19 or could call 1025 for enquiry.



Non Vaccinated or Partially Vaccinated individuals: Passengers from countries considered as Hotspot for the Omicron variant will need proof of a negative PCR test report valid within 72hrs for entry into the country. In addition, all travelers in this category will be tested with RDT and those positive will be taken to the quarantine center at their own cost or isolated at their booked hotel for PCR Test to be conducted by the mobile laboratory team. Such travelers will remain under isolation until the result come out. The list of such countries will be periodically updated.



The list of Omicron variant Hotspot countries based on our national guidelines are as follows:



LIST OF COUNTRIES

Australia

Angola

Botswana

Canada

Denmark

eSwatini

Germany

Hong Kong

Lesotho

Malawi Mozambique

Namibia

Portugal

United Kingdom

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe



Category IV: Children: Children under 18 years and from hotspot countries for both Delta and Omicron Variants are allowed to travel to The Gambia and upon arrival will be tested at the airport using RDT.



B. The public is informed that all outgoing passengers from The Gambia will be required to adhere to COVID-19 testing requirement for the destination countries upon confirmation by the Port Health Officers or airline representatives as might be published.



C. For the general population, the Ministry of Health is soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the public in its efforts to contain COVID-19 in the country. Any member of the public who has symptoms similar to that of COVID-19 can call 1025 for enquiry. The general public is advised to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus by:

I. Regularly wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth.

II. Ensuring that your hands are clean when you put on and remove your mask.

III. Keeping a physical distance of at least 1 meter from others.

IV. Avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded spaces.

V. Opening windows to improve ventilation indoors.

VI. Washing your hands regularly with soap and water or use a hand sanitizer.

VII. Getting vaccinated. WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

VIII. All passengers and general public are required to adhere to the national guidelines for the management of COVID-19.





For more information, please call our toll-free line: 1025

Signed by:

Mr. Modou Njai

