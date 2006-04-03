Author Topic Momodou





On the 24th day of December 2021, the Honourable Minister of Justice and Attorney General during the public distribution of the TRRC Report made a call for applications of amnesty from adversely mentioned persons. Following the said announcement, the TRRC hereby makes a further call for applications for amnesty to be submitted to the TRRC Secretariat located at the former Dunes Hotel, in Kololi latest by 12:30 PM on Friday, the 21st day of January 2022.



This call is made pursuant to Section 19 of the TRRC Act, 2017 which mandates the Commission to make recommendations for amnesty. The application must be in relation to criminal responsibility as stated in the findings and recommendation made by the Commission in its Report. It does not affect persons who are recommended to be banned from office or other punitive measures.



The TRRC Act further provides that a person may qualify for amnesty:

a. If the person has made a full disclosure of his or her involvement in human rights violations and abuses; and

b. Expresses remorse for his or her acts or conduct.



The applicant for amnesty should make a full and truthful statement in his or her application on their involvement in human rights violations as found by the TRRC in its report. In addition, the applicant must have expressed genuine remorse for their participation in human rights violations and abuses.



All applications must be submitted, in writing, to the TRRC. This can be done in person at the TRRC premises or via electronic communications to the Email,



The Commission where it has refused an application for amnesty, it shall as soon as reasonably practicable give reasons for its refusal in writing to the applicant and to any other person who in relation to the offence, is a victim.



