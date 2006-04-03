Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Is this stone FREE? New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11414 Posts Posted - 28 Dec 2021 : 15:16:16



==========



https://foroyaa.net/first-shipment-of-35-tons-of-basalt-for-oic-50km-road-construction-arrive-in-gambia/

==========





By Ndey Sowe on December 24, 2021



The first shipment of three Thousand five Hundred (3,500) tons of basalts (black stone) arrived on Monday, 20th December, 2021 in The Gambia for the construction of the 20 new urban 50km road OIC project, at the Gambia Sea Ports.



The occasion was witnessed by the media, senior officials both in the admin and the technical side from the Pavi Fort Gambia, Gambisara Enterprise and Huta Hegerfeld (a Saudi Company), which is a joint venture and one of the contractors implementing the OIC 50km urban road project.



The occasion saw the offloading of the basalt shipment.



Nfally Fadera, Head of Brand and Communication The Gambia OIC Secretariat, said the offloading of the basalt shipment is a huge milestone as far as the project implementation is concerned.



“This shows how serious all the stakeholders in the OIC project are when it comes to the implementation and execution of all our projects. I think the arrival of the shipment shows seriousness on their side, all stakeholders including the government to make sure we complete and implement all projects in a timely fashion,” said Mr. Fadera.



Ebrima Fofana, Structural Engineer Pavi Fort Gambia and Gambisara joint venture, said the shipment arrived in The Gambia on Monday by 9pm, where all staff and senior management were present. He added that they started offloading by 3pm on Tuesday.



“The ship carries about five thousand (5,000) tones but at the moment we have about three thousand and five hundred tones available now. I hope before Wednesday mid-night the ship will be done and we are expecting more basalts to come from Guinea Conakry and Freetown.



“Every week we are expecting around five thousand (5,000) tons which will be used for the OIC project. The Gambia is witnessing a very important project as it will bring a lot of benefits and infrastructural development in the country,” he remarked.



He said the OIC project will develop a lot of urban areas such as accessibility, and will make the country a socio-economic destination.



“We are serious about this project, that is why we are trying to make all the man power and equipment arrangements on the sites, an asphalt plant will also be done at the Brufut site,” he assured.



He commended all stakeholders, such as the Gambisara, Huta and Pavi Fort the Gambia for the great job they are doing to see to it that everything is done in a speedy way.



The President of the Republic, Adama Barrow on Wednesday, 27th October laid the foundation stone for 50KM OIC urban road project in the West Coast Region and Kanifing Municipality. This ambitious project is part of the country’s preparations to host the OIC Summit in 2022.



The construction of the 20 urban roads 50 km is expected to significantly decongest traffic, create employment, and help boost local commerce.



Who is paying the export countries of Guinea Conakry and Sierra Leone for this stone and its transport to Gambia?====================By Ndey Sowe on December 24, 2021The first shipment of three Thousand five Hundred (3,500) tons of basalts (black stone) arrived on Monday, 20th December, 2021 in The Gambia for the construction of the 20 new urban 50km road OIC project, at the Gambia Sea Ports.The occasion was witnessed by the media, senior officials both in the admin and the technical side from the Pavi Fort Gambia, Gambisara Enterprise and Huta Hegerfeld (a Saudi Company), which is a joint venture and one of the contractors implementing the OIC 50km urban road project.The occasion saw the offloading of the basalt shipment.Nfally Fadera, Head of Brand and Communication The Gambia OIC Secretariat, said the offloading of the basalt shipment is a huge milestone as far as the project implementation is concerned.“This shows how serious all the stakeholders in the OIC project are when it comes to the implementation and execution of all our projects. I think the arrival of the shipment shows seriousness on their side, all stakeholders including the government to make sure we complete and implement all projects in a timely fashion,” said Mr. Fadera.Ebrima Fofana, Structural Engineer Pavi Fort Gambia and Gambisara joint venture, said the shipment arrived in The Gambia on Monday by 9pm, where all staff and senior management were present. He added that they started offloading by 3pm on Tuesday.“The ship carries about five thousand (5,000) tones but at the moment we have about three thousand and five hundred tones available now. I hope before Wednesday mid-night the ship will be done and we are expecting more basalts to come from Guinea Conakry and Freetown.“Every week we are expecting around five thousand (5,000) tons which will be used for the OIC project. The Gambia is witnessing a very important project as it will bring a lot of benefits and infrastructural development in the country,” he remarked.He said the OIC project will develop a lot of urban areas such as accessibility, and will make the country a socio-economic destination.“We are serious about this project, that is why we are trying to make all the man power and equipment arrangements on the sites, an asphalt plant will also be done at the Brufut site,” he assured.He commended all stakeholders, such as the Gambisara, Huta and Pavi Fort the Gambia for the great job they are doing to see to it that everything is done in a speedy way.The President of the Republic, Adama Barrow on Wednesday, 27th October laid the foundation stone for 50KM OIC urban road project in the West Coast Region and Kanifing Municipality. This ambitious project is part of the country’s preparations to host the OIC Summit in 2022.The construction of the 20 urban roads 50 km is expected to significantly decongest traffic, create employment, and help boost local commerce. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.07 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |